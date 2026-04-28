The Sovereign Dandy: Colman Domingo’s Style Evolution
Charting a path from character actor to leading man, his wardrobe tells the story just as clearly as his roles.Read More
Some celebrities arrive on the red carpet, but Colman Domingo does more than that—he processes. A brocade cape snagged in a breeze, a lapel the color of a bruised plum, a brooch that reads, on second look, like a rebuttal. By the time the photographers settle, he has already declared something about Harlem, about the Moors, about André Leon Talley, about a kid from West Philadelphia who went to high school with Will Smith and once performed aerial acts in a traveling circus before spending three decades in character work waiting for Hollywood to catch up.
Domingo learned dandyism at home. His brother, his stepfather and his biological father, who shared his name and not much else, each taught him a different dialect. The elder Colman wore white Italian trousers cut tight and flared, Sunday preacher robes that argued for his soul and, depending on the hour, the wardrobe of a man his son would later describe to a Met Gala press room as one of the greatest womanizers the planet has produced. A robe and a flare. The Lord and the street. The whole idea of his son's red carpet lives inside that single closet.
Born in Philadelphia in 1969, Domingo enrolled at Temple University as a journalism student in 1987, before an acting teacher named Chris Wolfe told him he had a gift and rerouted his life. He landed in the San Francisco Bay Area at 21, spent years building a theater career from scratch and nearly quit acting in 2014. Fear the Walking Dead arrived the next year and gave him 109 episodes as Victor Strand. Euphoria won him the Emmy for his portrayal of a recovering drug addict. “Rustin” and “Sing Sing” earned back-to-back Best Actor nominations, the first Afro Latino to pull off the double. In May 2025, he co-chaired the Metropolitan Museum's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the Costume Institute's first exhibit on Black dandyism, which raised a record $31 million. Valentino signed him as menswear ambassador under Alessandro Michele, then tapped him in October as global fragrance ambassador for Valentino Beauty. He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on April 11, 2026, earned an Emmy nomination for The Four Seasons with Tina Fey and received the NAACP President's Award. Michael opened in theaters two weeks later. The style belongs, in part, to Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the Harlem duo dressing him since roughly 2022. Call it Sovereign Dandy. Here are the receipts, in order.
Colman Domingo's Best Style Moments
- 1st Annual NewNowNext Awards
- Opening Night of The Metal Children
- Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
- 25th Annual Broadway Flea Market
- Neva and Detroit '67 Opening Night
- Selma New York Premiere
- Selma European Premiere
- Fun Home Broadway Opening Night
- Entertainment Weekly's 2016 Pre-Emmy Party
- If Beale Street Could Talk Premiere
- 93rd Annual Academy Awards
- Euphoria Season 2 Photo Call
- Miu Miu House Comes With a Bird Screening and After Party
- 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
- 81st Golden Globe Awards
- 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
- 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon
- 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- The Mark Hotel, Departure for the 2024 Met Gala
- Vanity Fair Awards Insider Event
- 97th Annual Academy Awards
- 2025 Met Gala Press Conference
- 2025 Met Gala Arrivals: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
- AmfAR Gala Venezia
- BoF 500 Gala
- Valentino Fireflies Spring/Summer 2026
- The Snow Lodge Hospitality Suite at St. Regis World Snow Polo
- 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards
- Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Polo Ralph Lauren Fall 2026
- Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- AFI Awards Luncheon
1st Annual NewNowNext Awards
- New York, 2008
For Logo TV's inaugural queer entertainment ceremony, post-Will & Grace era, Domingo, who had broken through on Logo's own The Big Gay Sketch Show alongside a young Kate McKinnon, was by any honest accounting one of the first serious actors in the room. Slim dark suit, white dress shirt open at the collar, black belt, black shoes—a sharp fit, but safe choices. He dressed like he was auditioning for a network pilot, not attending an awards show he helped make possible.
Opening Night of The Metal Children
- Vineyard Theatre, New York, 2010
For the opening of Adam Rapp's paranoid satire about a young-adult novelist accused of corrupting teenagers, staged at the Vineyard on East 15th Street, Domingo turned up in the kind of downtown theater-guy outfit that has since gone functionally extinct: gingham button-down, black sport coat softened at the shoulder, no tie and no pretending one was missing.
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
- Paramount Hotel, New York, 2011
The annual benefit concert at the Center on West 13th Street was five months after Domingo's first Tony nomination for The Scottsboro Boys. Patchwork blazer with navy vertical stripes on the body and contrasting plaid panels at the sleeves, white shirt open at the chest, gray washed jeans and scuffed leather lace-up boots, with the blazer doing the work of three garments at once.
25th Annual Broadway Flea Market
- Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, New York, 2011
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS holds its annual Flea Market every September in Shubert Alley, where casts of every running show set up signing tables and the gig is four hours of autographs under a sun that does not negotiate. Domingo arrived in a mint-green cardigan with gray trim along the V-neckline, layered over a gray tee, dark indigo jeans, gray sneakers and a watch. The whole fit radiates theater-camp counselor on his day off.
Neva and Detroit '67 Opening Night
- The Public Theater, New York, 2013
The Public was staging two Black women playwrights in rep that spring: Guillermo Calderón's Neva alongside Dominique Morisseau's Detroit '67. Domingo arrived in a black double-breasted blazer over an open white shirt with a long swath of earth-tone African wax print ascot draped between the lapels, camel fur-felt porkpie with a feather tucked in the band tilted on top. Oversized black frames, a pocket square, a grin that said the whole outfit was…certainly on purpose.
Selma New York Premiere
- Ziegfeld Theatre, New York, 2014
Ava DuVernay's Selma premiered in New York four days before Christmas. Domingo played Ralph Abernathy and arrived dressed like he had studied the period instead of acted through it. He chose a combination of vintage Valentino and Vivienne Westwood—cream wool overcoat, double-breasted, worn draped over the shoulders above a matching cream waistcoat and a white band-collar shirt. Navy slim trousers, black leather gloves on both hands clasped at the waist, black dress shoes. A beaded necklace—he said they were prayer beads—with a rectangular pendant at the collarbone. The gloves were the most photographed detail of the evening.
Selma European Premiere
- Curzon Mayfair, London, 2015
Most men hide a pattern inside a tuxedo, but Domingo made the shirt the entire event, sporting a black tuxedo with satin peak lapels and a black-and-white polka-dot dress shirt fully visible from collar to waist, black satin bow tie knotted over the dots with a white pocket square folded flat.
Fun Home Broadway Opening Night
- Circle in the Square Theatre, New York, 2015
Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron's adaptation of Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir about her closeted gay father eventually won five Tonys. For the opening night, Domingo arrived in a two-piece suit in an indigo ground covered in stippled psychedelic swirls of tangerine, red and electric blue, notch lapels, a black shirt open at the throat, blue stud earrings, a beaded bracelet on the right wrist and a watch on the left. A printed suit at a 2015 Broadway opening was not a choice other men his age were making—the ballroom was still running on Hugo Boss charcoal and bow ties that had never been untied.
Entertainment Weekly's 2016 Pre-Emmy Party
- Nightingale Plaza, Los Angeles, 2016
Five years before Hollywood men collectively found the wrap top, Domingo arrived at EW's annual September ritual in a dark plum silk jacquard wrap top sashed at the hip, black trousers, patent dress shoes and sunglasses held in one hand. Kimono at the waist, Savile Row at the shoulder, Moroccan kaftan through the drape.
If Beale Street Could Talk Premiere
- Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto International Film Festival, 2018
In Barry Jenkins's first film after Moonlight's Best Picture win, Domingo played Joseph Rivers. For the premiere, he wore an electric cobalt Haider Ackermann two-piece suit over a matching draped wrap blouse with a loose cowl at the neckline, black leather belt, black Chelsea boots, a dark bag strap cutting diagonally across one shoulder. Tonal dressing at this volume in 2018 was Thom Browne territory, and every inch above the ankle was committed to the same blue.
93rd Annual Academy Awards
- Union Station, Los Angeles, 2021
You may recall the pandemic Oscars, staged inside Union Station instead of the Dolby. Limited capacity, no afterparties and a carpet full of men dressed like they were attending a Zoom funeral. Domingo, on the other hand, wears a hot fuchsia Versace suit with shawl lapels with cascading vertical crystal strands raining down the shoulders and chest. Gold rings, gold bracelet. Total commitment to a color most men will not even wear in a pocket square, worn to the most subdued Oscars in living memory.
Euphoria Season 2 Photo Call
- Goya Studios, Los Angeles, 2022
Sam Levinson rolled out Season 2 at Goya Studios in early January and Domingo went full cream for this photo call: patent-finish ecru trench hanging open with the belt dangling loose, white crewneck underneath, cream cropped trousers cuffed at the ankle and cream lace-up boots on chunky soles.
Miu Miu House Comes With a Bird Screening and After Party
- Los Angeles, 2022
One of the most graphic suits in his archive: black and white vertical pinstripes run with paint-splatter distressing across the trousers, jacket and trouser cut from the same bolt, a dark Fendi monogram top underneath, a Fendi crossbody worn across the chest, black Chelsea boots on chunky white rubber soles, clear-framed spectacles and a gold chain at the neck. Call it his Beetlejuice setting.
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
- New York Hilton Midtown, New York, 2023
Fifteen years as one of the most visible out Black actors on the circuit, and he arrived this night with his award-winning role in "Rustin" already in the can. A black Moschino two-piece with white topstitching tracing every seam and gold cross-stitch X patterns worked into the lapels and cuffs, the whole suit looking like a pattern-maker's working draft that forgot to be hidden. Black shirt remains open at the chest, complete with a pendant necklace, pointed-toe black boots and a red bracelet on one wrist.
81st Golden Globe Awards
- The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, 2024
Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton menswear debut had walked in Paris eight days earlier, and Domingo was one of the first men on the carpet in it. He wore a single-breasted Nehru-collar jacket in black, pearl buttons down the front, a silver crystal starburst brooch pinned high on the left chest with a chain draping from it, a white shirt collar visible at the neck, matching trousers and black loafers. Every other man in the ballroom wore a notch lapel, yet he wore a stand-up collar, a direct borrowing from Pharrell's inaugural Paris show, which itself borrowed from a century of Black dandy tailoring.
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
- Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, 2024
A week after the Globes, the Critics Choice Awards staged its carpet inside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and the suit Domingo wore sent photographers running back to the benches to file. Here's what stuck: a Valentino mustard-yellow three-piece over an icy blue shirt and a floor-length gold-sequin coat draped over the shoulders so densely encrusted it shot the hangar lights back into the cameras. Gold metallic Chelsea boots finished the look.
96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon
- The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, 2024
Men tend to wear the most interesting low-stakes tailoring of the season at the unaired Oscars luncheon. Domingo, instead, went split-palette in a long-line black Givenchy tuxedo jacket with peak lapels and a black pocket square, cream wide-leg trousers pleated at the waist and black patent Oxfords.
30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, 2024
Domingo's first ceremony as a lead-actor nominee and he wore Off-White by Ib Kamara, specifically a pale ballet pink suit with a wide black satin collar crossing diagonally across the torso to form an oversized X, sash and sculpture at once. Black suede ankle boots, gold watch, multiple rings, the front of his hair bleached silver-blond. Margot Robbie reportedly cornered him backstage to ask how he kept landing on every best-dressed list.
The Mark Hotel, Departure for the 2024 Met Gala
- New York, 2024
The Mark at Madison and 77th is the unofficial Met Gala green room, and the photographs outside the hotel have become their own red carpet. The actor outshines the camera flashes in his Willy Chavarria ivory double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels, a dramatic black ruffle blooming at the collar—the back panel extending into a long cape that pooled along the pavement—with wide-leg black trousers sweeping the stone.
Vanity Fair Awards Insider Event
- Carlton Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, 2024
The Carlton on the Croisette is the hotel that hosted the first Cannes Film Festival in 1946, and Vanity Fair's Awards Insider lunch there in late May ran on the beach sand out back, with the Mediterranean doing the lighting. Domingo wore an Amiri off-white micro-check gingham suit with wide-leg trousers breaking over black leather kitten-heel mules—a shoe decision most men his age will not touch. He wore it to a beach lunch in the French Riviera and made it look like a mandatory part in the dress code.
97th Annual Academy Awards
- Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, 2025
Domingo returned to the Dolby for his second straight Best Actor nomination, this one for Sing Sing, in full red Valentino. Crimson wrap jacket with jet-black peaked lapels, sash-tied at the hip in matching crimson, a red shirt underneath buttoned to the collar, black wide-leg trousers, a small gold brooch at the lapel, black shoes, sunglasses held in one hand, capped off with a watch and stacked bracelets catching light on one wrist. A belted jacket borrows from the kimono, the kaftan and the djellaba.
2025 Met Gala Press Conference
- Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, 2025
The morning warm-up is one most co-chairs navigate in a safe black suit so as not to spoil the evening, but Domingo refused. He wore a textured magenta jacquard suit—custom Ozwald Boateng—with single-breasted peak lapels, a white shirt, a dark plum patterned tie, and a black Kangol beret tipped forward on the head. A gold filigree brooch with a green gemstone drop was pinned high on the left lapel, and a red silk pocket square was folded to two points.
2025 Met Gala Arrivals: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
- Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, 2025
The Costume Institute staged its first exhibit dedicated to Black dandyism, drawn from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion, and Domingo co-chaired alongside Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton and honorary co-chair LeBron James. He arrived in Valentino by Alessandro Michele: a floor-length royal blue pleated cape cascading from the shoulders to the carpet, worn over a silver metallic bodice and an oversized bib collar in gold and silver brocade with white lace scalloping at its edges, echoing 16th-century Moorish and Iberian cassock collars, with black trousers beneath.
AmfAR Gala Venezia
- Arsenale di Venezia, Venice Film Festival, 2025
The amfAR Gala runs inside the Arsenale, the ancient Venetian shipyard compound, every August during the festival. Domingo arrived in Valentino emerald jacquard with a pointed open collar, gold buttons down the front, sash-tied at the waist in matching fabric, a white shirt visible underneath, black trousers, black leather loafers and stacked silver bracelets on one wrist.
BoF 500 Gala
- Shangri-La Hotel, Paris, 2025
The Business of Fashion 500 gala at the Shangri-La on Avenue d'Iéna is the unofficial opening night of Paris Fashion Week, and Domingo walked in wearing almost nothing but a coat. Valentino salt-and-pepper faux-fur jacket, oversized at the shoulder and hitting mid-thigh, over a black crewneck, black flared trousers and black shoes, with tortoiseshell glasses tinted amber. The coat is Alessandro Michele's signature seventies-in-Rome filter laid over what reads as a Harlem discotheque circa '78.
Valentino Fireflies Spring/Summer 2026
- Paris Fashion Week, 2025
Alessandro Michele's "Fireflies" show was the first SS26 collection on the Paris calendar, staged the morning after the BoF gala, and Domingo took the front row for the designer he had been wearing nearly exclusively for the past 18 months. He wore a long double-breasted coat in cream jacquard woven with a chocolate-brown geometric grid, black velvet collar and pocket flaps, over a horizontal-stripe turtleneck in green and tan. The coat is bookish, the stripe borrows a Wes Anderson palette. The combo files him under tweedy dandy rather than volume dandy.
The Snow Lodge Hospitality Suite at St. Regis World Snow Polo
- Rio Grande Park, Aspen, 2025
The St. Regis World Snow Polo tournament in Aspen is the alpine-bleached answer to the Palm Beach winter circuit, a three-day spectator sport run on a field of groomed snow where attendees dress more aggressively than the players. Domingo turned up to the Snow Lodge suite in a waist-length faux-fur coat, black slim jeans and brown suede Chelsea boots. Everyone else in the frame is in down and puffer, and he arrived looking like he'd lost his Bianca Jagger.
37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards
- Palm Springs Convention Center, Palm Springs, 2026
The Palm Springs Film Awards in early January is traditionally the first ceremony of the Oscar runway, where favorites collect trophies before the Academy has even sent its ballots, and Domingo opened 2026 in Dolce & Gabbana. He wore a three-piece suit in deep chocolate crushed velvet trimmed with tonal satin piping along every lapel. The desert reference is Johnny Carson 1973, which tracks precisely to the Nat King Cole biopic Unforgettable he was directing that fall.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Polo Ralph Lauren Fall 2026
- Ralph Lauren Palazzo, Milan, 2026
Ralph Lauren held his first Milan Men's Fashion Week presentation in years at the Palazzo Ralph Lauren on Via della Spiga, showing Purple Label and Polo together in a city that tends to treat American tailoring with polite skepticism. Domingo came dressed as the counterargument in a full Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece in olive flannel under a long olive wool topcoat thrown open.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- LACMA David Geffen Galleries, Los Angeles, 2026
Graydon Carter handed the Vanity Fair Oscar party to Mark Guiducci in 2026, and Guiducci moved it out of the Wallis Annenberg and into LACMA's newly opened David Geffen Galleries. Domingo, on Michael press-tour mode, came in a double-breasted Jacquemus pinstripe in espresso brown threaded with chalk, peak lapels, an oversized crinkled white silk pocket square exploding out of the chest and a Boucheron brooch pinned to the pocket square.
AFI Awards Luncheon
- Four Seasons Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, 2026
The AFI Awards honored the year's ten best films and ten best television programs with a private industry luncheon, this edition recognizing Unforgettable, Domingo's directorial debut on Nat King Cole. He arrived in McQueen Autumn/Winter 2026 Pre-collection: a tailored knee-length coat in black cavalry twill wool, its lapels, front panels and cuffs trailed in ivory satin-stitch floral embroidery like hothouse vines climbing a garden wall.