The Sovereign Dandy: Colman Domingo’s Style Evolution

Some celebrities arrive on the red carpet, but Colman Domingo does more than that—he processes. A brocade cape snagged in a breeze, a lapel the color of a bruised plum, a brooch that reads, on second look, like a rebuttal. By the time the photographers settle, he has already declared something about Harlem, about the Moors, about André Leon Talley, about a kid from West Philadelphia who went to high school with Will Smith and once performed aerial acts in a traveling circus before spending three decades in character work waiting for Hollywood to catch up.

Domingo learned dandyism at home. His brother, his stepfather and his biological father, who shared his name and not much else, each taught him a different dialect. The elder Colman wore white Italian trousers cut tight and flared, Sunday preacher robes that argued for his soul and, depending on the hour, the wardrobe of a man his son would later describe to a Met Gala press room as one of the greatest womanizers the planet has produced. A robe and a flare. The Lord and the street. The whole idea of his son's red carpet lives inside that single closet.

Born in Philadelphia in 1969, Domingo enrolled at Temple University as a journalism student in 1987, before an acting teacher named Chris Wolfe told him he had a gift and rerouted his life. He landed in the San Francisco Bay Area at 21, spent years building a theater career from scratch and nearly quit acting in 2014. Fear the Walking Dead arrived the next year and gave him 109 episodes as Victor Strand. Euphoria won him the Emmy for his portrayal of a recovering drug addict. “Rustin” and “Sing Sing” earned back-to-back Best Actor nominations, the first Afro Latino to pull off the double. In May 2025, he co-chaired the Metropolitan Museum's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the Costume Institute's first exhibit on Black dandyism, which raised a record $31 million. Valentino signed him as menswear ambassador under Alessandro Michele, then tapped him in October as global fragrance ambassador for Valentino Beauty. He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on April 11, 2026, earned an Emmy nomination for The Four Seasons with Tina Fey and received the NAACP President's Award. Michael opened in theaters two weeks later. The style belongs, in part, to Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the Harlem duo dressing him since roughly 2022. Call it Sovereign Dandy. Here are the receipts, in order.