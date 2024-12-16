Colorado’s Best Ski Resort Towns

Although many states offer great opportunities for snow sports, Colorado is North America’s undeniable skiing mecca. The Rocky Mountains thread through the state, boasting some of the highest peaks in the entire mountain range, which offers both height and snow to those seeking the slopes. Colorado is home to 28 ski resorts, some of which are more famous than others, and many of the mountain resorts are based in charming, fun-filled resort towns that are just as enjoyable if you prefer not to strap on a pair of skis. And if you do, Colorado has a lot to offer on a ski vacation during the winter months, from the expansive Vail Ski Resort to Durango’s Purgatory Mountain.

Most visitors arrive in Colorado via Denver International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, but those in the Midwest or on the West Coast can also opt to drive there. Most of the popular mountain towns are around two hours from Denver by car or shuttle, and from early January, Amtrak runs the Winter Park Express train five days a week. Other Colorado ski resorts, like Aspen and Steamboat, are farther away, but worth the trek for a ski trip. Just be sure to rent a car with four-wheel drive and a good sat-nav system in case of an inevitable blizzard. If you're planning on visiting several mountains this ski season, consider purchasing a multi-mountain ski pass from Epic, Ikon, Indy or the other multi-resort companies.

Whether you’re looking to glide down the slopes or enjoy a mulled wine in front of the fire, here are the best ski resort towns in Colorado to visit for a snowy getaway this winter.