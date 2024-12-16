Colorado’s Best Ski Resort Towns
Although many states offer great opportunities for snow sports, Colorado is North America’s undeniable skiing mecca. The Rocky Mountains thread through the state, boasting some of the highest peaks in the entire mountain range, which offers both height and snow to those seeking the slopes. Colorado is home to 28 ski resorts, some of which are more famous than others, and many of the mountain resorts are based in charming, fun-filled resort towns that are just as enjoyable if you prefer not to strap on a pair of skis. And if you do, Colorado has a lot to offer on a ski vacation during the winter months, from the expansive Vail Ski Resort to Durango’s Purgatory Mountain.
Most visitors arrive in Colorado via Denver International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, but those in the Midwest or on the West Coast can also opt to drive there. Most of the popular mountain towns are around two hours from Denver by car or shuttle, and from early January, Amtrak runs the Winter Park Express train five days a week. Other Colorado ski resorts, like Aspen and Steamboat, are farther away, but worth the trek for a ski trip. Just be sure to rent a car with four-wheel drive and a good sat-nav system in case of an inevitable blizzard. If you're planning on visiting several mountains this ski season, consider purchasing a multi-mountain ski pass from Epic, Ikon, Indy or the other multi-resort companies.
Whether you’re looking to glide down the slopes or enjoy a mulled wine in front of the fire, here are the best ski resort towns in Colorado to visit for a snowy getaway this winter.
The Best Ski Towns in Colorado
Vail
Vail is one of Colorado’s most well-known ski towns—and for good reason. Vail Ski Resort boasts more than 5,000 acres of pristine, skiable snow, making it the largest in the state, and the views from the top of the peaks are unparalleled. Vail itself is a charming, high-end ski destination, with architecture that mirrors that of European Alpine mountain villages. It’s home to numerous annual events, from the GoPro Mountain Games to the well-regarded Vail Dance Festival, and it’s just as thriving in summer as it is during the colder months. Many of the top hotels are located within walking distance of the slopes, both in Lionshead and Vail Village, and visitors can cozy up in luxury resorts like The Arrabelle, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail and Tivoli Lodge. Dining ranges from high-end, like Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard, to casual, like Bully Ranch and Vendetta’s. There’s plenty to do even if you don’t ski, including concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and scenic gondola rides that offer memorable views of Gore Range during all seasons.
Aspen
Aspen, home to the Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, is Colorado’s most famous ski town. That notoriety, boosted by celebrities and onscreen portrayals, is well-earned, particularly if you appreciate impressive ski slopes—there are four mountains to choose from: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass—and even more impressive après-ski experience options to enjoy after a powder day. The town itself is posh, but with a casual vibe that befits its mountain setting. The hotel choices are top-notch, including luxury favorite The Little Nell and the historic Hotel Jerome, which initially opened its doors in 1889. In summer, there’s hiking or biking around Maroon Bells and Independence Pass, or a trip to the nearby Grottos Trail. If you are more of an indoor person, head to the Aspen Art Museum, which showcases modern and contemporary art, or grab a table at popular music venue Belly Up. Dining tends to be showy, with a hefty price tag, but it’s best just to embrace it: Pop into Matsuhisa for sushi courtesy of Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa or take in the mountain views at hotspot Catch Steak.
Winter Park
Home to Winter Park Resort, Winter Park is a relatively small mountain town that is a gateway to much bigger adventures. Located not far from Boulder and Denver, Winter Park is known for its outdoorsy vibe, which attracts visitors throughout the year. The resort, which includes Winter Park and Mary Jane mountains, offers downhill skiing, as well as snowboarding and cross-country skiing, and Winter Park is a favorite for its snow-shoeing trails. Mary Jane is accessed via its own base area, and its back bowl is known for trickier, tree-laden bumpy trails. It’s more low-key than resort towns like Vail and Aspen, which is a benefit since the focus is on activities rather than amenities. Reserve a room at the Winter Park Mountain Lodge or Gravity Haus Winter Park, both of which are walkable to the main drag and to the ski runs. The restaurants and bars are similarly casual and lively, particularly popular local steakhouse Deno's Mountain Bistro. For something more unique, grab a table at The Lodge at Sunspot, nestled on the top of the ski hill with views of the Continental Divide and live music in the evenings. In the winter, families can partake in snowtubing and ice skating, while summer brings rafting, hiking, mountain biking and Colorado’s longest Alpine slide.
Steamboat Springs
Located northwest of Denver, not far from the Wyoming border, Steamboat Springs makes for a lively mountain respite at all times of the year. It boasts Steamboat Ski Resort, a notably family-friendly ski area famous for its “Champagne powder,” as well as the more intimate Howelsen Hill Ski Area. Thanks to its location on the Yampa River, Steamboat is popular for rafting, fishing and kayaking, as well as the requisite hiking and biking. And, of course, for its famous hot springs. It’s far less upscale than some of the other Colorado ski towns, although hotels like the Steamboat Grand and Chateau Chamonix make the most of both location and amenities. The city’s downtown is filled with cafés, bars and restaurants, most of which embrace a casual, comfortable vibe, ranging from tacos at Salt & Lime to pasta and pizza at Mazzola's Italian Restaurant. Don’t ski? Steamboat also has plenty of opportunities for wintery activities like snowshoeing, snow buggy tours and snow tubing.
Durango
Durango feels off the beaten path for many Colorado visitors, partially because it’s nestled in the southwestern area of the state, almost in New Mexico. It’s just as close to Albuquerque as it is to Denver, but the city’s proximity to the San Juan National Forest and the La Plata Mountain range makes it ideal for hiking and skiing alike. Although there’s not a ski resort in Durango, it’s close to Purgatory Resort (known for its backcountry terrain), Wolf Creek Ski Area, Silverton Mountain and Hesperus Ski Area, as well as the popular cross-country skiing in Mesa Verde National Park. The city boasts a combination of local boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts and a few chains, but the landmark Victorian-style Strater Hotel, open since 1887, is the best pick. Downtown, you’ll find breweries like Steamworks Brewing Company and local favorites like El Moro Spirits and Tavern, alongside coffee shops and restaurants. For something unique, jump aboard the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a restored steam train that offers year-round rides.
Breckenridge
Breckenridge, called “Breck” by frequent visitors, can be found in the same general region as Keystone and Vail, but has its own particular local flavor. Breckenridge Resort encompasses five peaks, with thousands of acres of snowy terrain, and it’s frequently named one of the best in the state. It’s also home to a few terrain parks. The town, known for its historic Main Street, pairs a Western vibe with a laidback sensibility that is beloved by locals and guests alike (although Breck also enthusiastically embraces its nightlife). Get up close to the ski hill at luxury resort One Ski Hill Place, located at the base of Peak 8 with ski-in, ski-out access, or enjoy the upscale hip Gravity Haus Breckenridge, found at the base of Peak 9. In town, Hearthstone Restaurant and Rootstalk Breckenridge veer more elegant, while Twist showcases hearty classics like steak and fish alongside cocktails and wine.
Telluride
Telluride, renowned as the base of the high-profile Telluride Film Festival, boasts some of Colorado’s best skiing—even if it’s a farther distance from the Denver International Airport than most resort towns. The Telluride Ski Resort showcases more than 2,000 skiable acres and is known for its vast snowfall, with many of the runs notably above the tree line. It’s best for intermediate and advanced skiers, although beginners (and non-skiers) will find themselves at home in Telluride. The locale itself retains the historic Victorian mining town aesthetic of its past, and the surrounding mountains welcome hikers and mountain bikers during the warmer months of the year. There are plenty of top-notch hotels, from the luxurious Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge to five-star resort Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, but those on a budget will also find good options. The town also tends to impress visitors with its culinary offerings, like Allred’s and 221 South Oak. But don’t miss Last Dollar Saloon, a classic bar with a throwback feel.
Keystone
Keystone, tucked just off I-70 near Frisco and Silverthorne, is a good place to ski if you want to enjoy the Rocky Mountains without the fuss of Vail or Breckenridge. Keystone Ski Resort, which is managed by Vail Resorts, is expansive, with a massive backside that tends to attract serious skiers. It’s also home to the largest night skiing set-up in the state. One of the perks of the town in the winter is its ice skating rink, which takes over the entire center of Keystone and stays open until late March. Visiting in the summer? There’s a vast golf course with great views, as well as mountain biking, horseback riding and hiking on the resort’s slopes. Book an apartment at one of Keystone’s many condos, like Hyatt Place Keystone/Dillion, which is walking distance from everything in town. While Keystone has plenty of solid dining options, nearby Frisco is especially fun for lunch or dinner. Head to Butterhorn Bakery & Café or The Lost Cajun for the full-on local experience. Shoppers can make the most of outlet discounts in Silverthorne, a pit-stop for many heading into the mountains.