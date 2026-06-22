Where to Find the Best Contemporary Art in Rome Right Now

Via Francesco Crispi, 16, 00187

Through July 31, 2026.

Gagosian's Rome outpost is housed in a former bank built in 1921, a space that still carries a distinct architectural authority. Currently on view is a show of Francesca Woodman's intimate photographs: psychologically charged displacements of bodies staged through private performances that question the position of femininity within physical, social and symbolic space. They play with disappearance as both gesture and condition, and with the woman's body as something too often absorbed, framed or made vulnerable by the environment around it. Each frame is in a clear dialogue with art history and with timeless archetypes of femininity, revealing Woodman's almost instinctive and prodigious early awareness of the power of subconscious symbolic language over the ordinary course of things and the performances demanded by society. Over her brief, less than decade-long career, Woodman created a body of work that has become uniquely influential, not only within contemporary photography but in approaching the medium through a specifically feminine lens, turning photography into a tool of self-expression and self-revelation, exposing the dynamics of control and power while questioning the medium's capacity to invest representation with narrative and allegorical force. Much of Woodman's oeuvre dates from her years at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, which she attended from 1975 to 1978, and the show feels like a homecoming: between 1977 and 1978, Woodman spent time in Rome through RISD's honors program, exhibiting in 1978 at Libreria Maldoror and in a group exhibition at Galleria Ugo Ferranti.

