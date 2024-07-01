The Best Luxury Hotels in Copenhagen
Copenhagen is an underrated European destination compared to Paris or Rome, but the Danish city boasts an impressive culinary scene, top art museums and a laidback sensibility that ensures a vacation doesn’t become overly stressful. Over the past two decades, Copenhagen has become known for its restaurants, thanks in part to Noma, where René Redzepi helped to establish destination fine dining. Today, Copenhagen is a thriving modern city, with a relatively new metro system and trains that easily connect to Hamburg and Malmö. The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art alone is worth the trip, while lesser known museums like Copenhagen Contemporary and Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek showcase both established and newer artists. Attractions like Amalienborg Palace and Rosenborg Castle attract history buffs, while music lovers descend on the area for festivals like NorthSide, Roskilde and the aptly-named metal festival Copenhell.
When visiting Copenhagen, travelers have a lot of accommodation options, from boutique hotels to bigger chains. The city is even home to a unique one-room property, Central Hotel & Café, in Vesterbro. When it comes to higher-end hotels, Copenhagen has everything from old school luxury to newer, more contemporary spots. Location is essential when booking in Copenhagen, but luckily, most of the best hotels are already situated in the center of town and walkable to the most popular spots. From the historic D’Angleterre to the recently-opened Bella Grande, here are Copenhagen’s best luxury hotels.
D'Angleterre
- Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
Hotel D'Angleterre is Copenhagen’s most famous grand dame, an iconic luxury hotel that has been open since 1755. Located on Kongens Nytorv square and adjacent to Nyhavn and the Royal Theatre, the Leading Hotel of the World member makes an ideal base for exploring the city, particularly if it’s your first time there. The 92 expansive rooms and suites are classically designed, with high-end flourishes like marble bathrooms, Diptyque products and Nespresso coffee makers. The most impressive is the Royal Suite, which was recently redesigned and features an opulent balcony that stretches across the entire building. The five-star hotel is notably well-appointed, with a fitness center, underground swimming pool and spa with Nordic treatments, boutique shop and pastry shop Maison d’Angleterre. Guests can also partake in an indulgent breakfast buffet, dine on Nordic and French-inspired food at one-Michelin star restaurant Marchal or pop a bottle at Balthazar Champagne Bar. It’s a good pick for couples, families and solo travelers alike, with an attention to service that will make any trip more comfortable.
Hotel Sanders
- Tordenskjoldsgade 15, 1055 København, Denmark
Situated near Nyhavn, Hotel Sanders has established itself as one of Copenhagen’s best contemporary luxury hotels since opening in 2017. It features 54 stylish rooms and suites, which range from cozy singles to the expansive Sanders Suite. Guests can enjoy the Sanders Rooftop, a great place to work remotely for the day, as well as several other communal spaces perfect for a coffee, meeting or moment of relaxation. Sanders Kitchen and Sanders Courtyard serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, while Tata Cocktail Bar is an intimate space with a clever theater-themed drinks menu that includes non-alcoholic options. The hotel offers special rates for Soho House members, who can make up for the property’s lack of wellness options at Soho House Copenhagen’s new fitness studio.
Bella Grande
- Vester Voldgade 23, 1552 København V, Denmark
Bella Grande, a sister property to Coco Hotel, is one of Copenhagen’s newest hotels. Located right in the city center, it has a charming boutique vibe, with plush, vintage-inspired décor that feels immediately Instagram-able. It’s situated around a chic pink courtyard, where guests and visitors alike can meet for lunch or dinner. The 109 rooms and suites come in a variety of sizes and layouts, but the suites are the best option for those looking for a calm space to call home in Copenhagen. It’s worth noting that the hotel does not have air conditioning (a major consideration for American travelers), but the spacious rooms are bright, airy and well-designed with seating areas, vanity mirrors and access to the downstairs fitness centers. Breakfast, served for guests as a buffet, is especially good and can be eaten in the sunny courtyard. Bella Grande is part of the Copenhagen Food Collective, which features 18 restaurants, so the front desk can help with bookings to popular spots like Vækst and Høst.
Nimb Hotel
- Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577 København, Denmark
Tivoli Gardens is one of Copenhagen’s most famous attractions and many travelers may not realize that the amusement park has its own luxury hotel. Nimb, found on the edge of the park near Tivoli Food Hall, is an exclusive boutique property with only 38 rooms and suites, all of which have a unique look, with a combination of Danish design and Moorish influences. The décor is classic and upscale, and some of the rooms have fireplaces and bathtubs, ideal for the traditional Scandi hygge vibe. Amenities include Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary mini bars and access to the Nimb Roof, a rooftop terrace with a pool, cocktail bar and incredible city views. Nimb also has a fitness center, Moroccan hammam and relaxation lounge, as well as numerous dining and bar options. Children (and dogs) are welcome and pampered with special amenities of their own, making this a good pick for families wanting to explore Tivoli.
Villa Copenhagen
- Tietgensgade 35, 39, 1577 København, Denmark
It’s about the location at Villa Copenhagen, found adjacent to the city’s central train station, which connects directly to the CPH airport in 15 minutes. The modern hotel is positioned in a historical building, is known for its rooftop pool, which is a buzzy spot only available to guests. There’s also a sauna, rooftop bar and fitness center, which help to transform the busy urban property, a part of Preferred Hotels, into a relaxed respite. The 390 rooms and suites embrace a “conscious luxury,” with chic, contemporary Scandinavian décor and a focus on sustainability. Small touches include heated bathroom floors and wireless speakers. The suites are splurge-worthy, particularly the Shamballa suites, which are literally decorated with jewelry. The hotel recently opened Rug bakery, a casual addition to their dining options, which also include Brasserie Kontrast and T37.
Manon Les Suites
- Gyldenløvesgade 19, 1600 København V, Denmark
Manon Les Suites, part of the Guldsmeden Hotels group, centers around its lush, Bali-inspired Junglefish Pool, an indoor swimming pool that feels like it’s situated in the heart of the wilderness. The 87 rooms and suites are equally bohemian, with hip décor and comfortable touches, and come in a variety of options, from business room to two-bedroom suite. There’s a rooftop lounge and sauna, gym, bookable massage treatments and Asian fusion eatery Restaurant Chapung, which is led by chef Nan Kanokwan Kortaisong. The location, a mere 15-minute walk to Copenhagen Central Station, makes it easy to get to the city’s top attractions and neighborhoods, including Rosenborg Castle and Nørrebro.
Nobis Hotel Copenhagen
- Niels Brocks Gade 1, 1574 København, Denmark
Despite being housed in a historic building that dates back to 1903, contemporary luxury is the focus at Nobis Hotel Copenhagen, the sister property to Nobis Hotel Stockholm, and the hospitality brand’s first hotel outside of Sweden. The style is effortlessly chic, while the hotel itself embraces personalized, thoughtful service. There are 77 rooms and three suites, all of which are relatively sizable and well designed with minimalist Scandi elements. The Penthouse Suite comprises two floors, giving it a loft-like vibe that feels like a home away from home. The hotel is home to a European restaurant, Noi, and an elegant cocktail bar, The Marble Bar, along with a hammam, fitness center and bicycle rental. The central location, near Tivoli Gardens and the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum, makes it a good choice for couples and solo travelers looking for a little indulgence.