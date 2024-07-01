The Best Luxury Hotels in Copenhagen

Copenhagen is an underrated European destination compared to Paris or Rome, but the Danish city boasts an impressive culinary scene, top art museums and a laidback sensibility that ensures a vacation doesn’t become overly stressful. Over the past two decades, Copenhagen has become known for its restaurants, thanks in part to Noma, where René Redzepi helped to establish destination fine dining. Today, Copenhagen is a thriving modern city, with a relatively new metro system and trains that easily connect to Hamburg and Malmö. The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art alone is worth the trip, while lesser known museums like Copenhagen Contemporary and Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek showcase both established and newer artists. Attractions like Amalienborg Palace and Rosenborg Castle attract history buffs, while music lovers descend on the area for festivals like NorthSide, Roskilde and the aptly-named metal festival Copenhell.

When visiting Copenhagen, travelers have a lot of accommodation options, from boutique hotels to bigger chains. The city is even home to a unique one-room property, Central Hotel & Café, in Vesterbro. When it comes to higher-end hotels, Copenhagen has everything from old school luxury to newer, more contemporary spots. Location is essential when booking in Copenhagen, but luckily, most of the best hotels are already situated in the center of town and walkable to the most popular spots. From the historic D’Angleterre to the recently-opened Bella Grande, here are Copenhagen’s best luxury hotels.