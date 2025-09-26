The Rise of the Cowboycation: Western Getaways Take the Reins

Unless you’ve been living somewhere without cell reception or streaming service, you’ve no doubt been exposed to the proliferation of cowboy culture. From emblazoned boots strutting down the runways to country music going mainstream to Yellowstone captivating viewers on the small screen, “cowboy-core” is fueling the zeitgeist.

Cowboycations (a newly minted portmanteau that doesn't require further explanation) are one of the biggest travel trends of the year, with vacationers saying yeehaw to Western adventure. These types of trips give travelers (yes, even dyed-in-the-wool city slickers) the chance to dress the part—the boots, the cowboy hat, the denim everything. But beyond that, there are skills to be learned and culture to be appreciated. After all, being a cowboy isn’t just a costume; it’s a career and, more than that, a way of life for generations who have lived and worked the land.

Cowboycations are an opportunity to slow down, connect with nature and unplug. Visitors can participate in the daily workings of ranch life (collecting eggs, milking cows, brushing horses) or just do the made-for-TV stuff like horseback riding, fly fishing and skeet. Sure, most people arrive with the intention of galloping through the vast, open countryside like the Duttons. But even if you never get to a gallop, it’s still a memorable experience to trot along dusty trails.

Luxury dude ranches aim to translate the cowboy spirit into something befitting of an audience of travelers for whom “roughing it” doesn’t really apply. There’s still plenty of wild outdoor adventure, but it’s paired with nature-powered spa treatments in rehabbed barns and chef-prepared cookouts.

Away from light pollution, these fresh-air-filled retreats are prime for stargazing and other astrotourism activities. (A few years ago, I was lucky enough to see the Perseid Meteor shower at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection.) After s’mores and a fireside singalong, settle into bed with views you can’t put a price on (well, maybe you can—it’s upwards of $1,500 a night to live the luxe ranch life ‘round these parts) for a restorative slumber before a sunrise wake-up.

Ready to cosplay as a cowboy? Grab your boots and prepare for riding, rodeos and barbecues at these luxury ranches across the American West and beyond.