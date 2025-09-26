The Rise of the Cowboycation: Western Getaways Take the Reins
Saddle up for some Western-style fun at the most luxurious ranch getaways in the U.S.Read More
Unless you’ve been living somewhere without cell reception or streaming service, you’ve no doubt been exposed to the proliferation of cowboy culture. From emblazoned boots strutting down the runways to country music going mainstream to Yellowstone captivating viewers on the small screen, “cowboy-core” is fueling the zeitgeist.
Cowboycations (a newly minted portmanteau that doesn't require further explanation) are one of the biggest travel trends of the year, with vacationers saying yeehaw to Western adventure. These types of trips give travelers (yes, even dyed-in-the-wool city slickers) the chance to dress the part—the boots, the cowboy hat, the denim everything. But beyond that, there are skills to be learned and culture to be appreciated. After all, being a cowboy isn’t just a costume; it’s a career and, more than that, a way of life for generations who have lived and worked the land.
Cowboycations are an opportunity to slow down, connect with nature and unplug. Visitors can participate in the daily workings of ranch life (collecting eggs, milking cows, brushing horses) or just do the made-for-TV stuff like horseback riding, fly fishing and skeet. Sure, most people arrive with the intention of galloping through the vast, open countryside like the Duttons. But even if you never get to a gallop, it’s still a memorable experience to trot along dusty trails.
Luxury dude ranches aim to translate the cowboy spirit into something befitting of an audience of travelers for whom “roughing it” doesn’t really apply. There’s still plenty of wild outdoor adventure, but it’s paired with nature-powered spa treatments in rehabbed barns and chef-prepared cookouts.
Away from light pollution, these fresh-air-filled retreats are prime for stargazing and other astrotourism activities. (A few years ago, I was lucky enough to see the Perseid Meteor shower at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection.) After s’mores and a fireside singalong, settle into bed with views you can’t put a price on (well, maybe you can—it’s upwards of $1,500 a night to live the luxe ranch life ‘round these parts) for a restorative slumber before a sunrise wake-up.
Ready to cosplay as a cowboy? Grab your boots and prepare for riding, rodeos and barbecues at these luxury ranches across the American West and beyond.
The Ranch at Rock Creek
- 79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, Montana 59858
An original 19th-century homestead and cattle ranch, The Ranch at Rock Creek is the first Forbes Travel Guide five-star dude ranch in the world. The property strikes a balance between unbridled adventure and pampering relaxation. Guests can participate in over 30 different activities, including fly fishing, horseback riding, sporting clay, sapphire mining, hiking, biking, archery and weekend rodeos with local cowboys, plus skiing, ice skating and sleigh rides in the winter. The 6,600-acre playground also boasts a 2,000-square-foot spa, Relais & Châteaux ranch fare, a saloon with billiards, a movie theater, karaoke and a bowling alley. The 31 accommodations range from lodge suites and log cabins to converted historic barn homes perfect for multi-gen families.
Lone Mountain Ranch
- 750 Lone Mountain Ranch Rd, Big Sky, Montana 59716
Best known for skiing, Big Sky provides plenty of excitement beyond the slopes, whether that’s fly fishing or hiking Ousel Falls. Lone Mountain Ranch isn’t just a pad to crash after riding the gondola, bundled in a Moncler jacket and spying animals in nearby Yellowstone National Park. First homesteaded in 1915, the 148-acre property has all the Western hits—archery, horseback riding, axe-throwing, rodeos and BBQs with line dancing. Its clientele like rugged, but really love refinement, appreciate sleigh ride dinners, log cabins—many with wood-burning stoves and soaking tubs—and hand-delivered morning coffee. The dress code at Auric Room 1915, an exclusive guest- and members-only supper club and speakeasy, and Trapper's Den, a cozy cocktail and cigar bar, is more fur (faux, of course) than flannel.
Paws Up Montana
- 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, Montana 59823
Paws Up Montana has something for everyone, whether you’re a city slicker trying on cowboy boots for the first time, a family with a few cowpokes or a couple in search of Western-tinged romance. The activity roster includes guided cattle drives, ATV tours, mountain biking and archery, plus seasonal adventure (fishing and river rafting in the summer, snowmobiling and cross‑country skiing in the winter). Crews can take advantage of beginner-friendly horseback riding lessons, go-karts, campfire suppers and glamping tents. While chef’s tables, stargazing and snoozing in a modern woodland haus with a private hot tub at the Green O, the adults-only refuge within the larger property, are perfect for grown-up getaways. There’s also a spa with outdoor treatment cabins for massages, with a soundtrack of a babbling brook.
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, California 93463
The vast majority of cowboycations lean hard on the Western stuff, and Alisal Ranch has plenty of horseback riding, archery and stargazing for dude ranch devotees. But the 10,000-acre property, situated in the countryside of the Santa Ynez Valley, is also packed with more country club-esque amenities like tennis courts, two golf courses, a full-service spa and an outdoor heated pool. The culinary offerings range from family-friendly rodeo BBQs to hanger steak and mashed potatoes. There’s more than just beer and whiskey on the menu at the Waggin’ Tongue Bar (you’re in wine country, after all). The luxuriously appointed cottages are complete with king-size beds, vintage Pendleton runners, wood-burning fireplaces, and stocked mini fridges—sure beats old-school covered wagons.
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch
- 66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, Wyoming 82331
Having trouble getting the kids to turn off their iPads? Bring ‘em to The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, where unbridled beauty and Western adventures stretch across 30,000 acres of Wyoming wilderness. The ranch emphasizes sustainability, raising American Wagyu beef (apologies in advance, your offspring will be spoiled for drive-through burgers), growing most produce in the 20,000-square-foot greenhouse and producing butter at the on-site creamery. Epicurean classes are a great opportunity to get the whole crew involved in meal prep with from-scratch baking and cheese making. When not chowing down, sprouts can join in on stillwater fishing, goat pasture walks and fireside s’mores. Don’t miss llama snowshoeing in the winter. At the end of an action-packed day, multi-bedroom cabins and glamping tents are prime for a restful snooze.
Triple Creek Ranch
- 5551 W Fork Rd, Darby, Montana 59829
Tucked away in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley (the real-life backdrop for Yellowstone), Triple Creek Ranch delivers a seriously elevated, adults-only upgrade on classic grange life. You get all the frontier charm (and 1,500 pieces of original Western artwork), but without the less-than-glamorous chores. Along with the beautiful scenery and plethora of all-inclusive outdoor activities (horseback riding, full-day cattle drives, guided fly fishing, hatchet throwing, stargazing, snowshoeing and downhill skiing), food is the star, which isn’t surprising, given it’s a Relais & Châteaux. Mountain fare gets the gourmet treatment, paired with fine wines. There’s a spa for alpenglow facials and herbal body polishing. The no-need-to-lift-a-finger hospitality means your luxury ranch cabin will come stocked with the requested niceties and snacks.
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection
- 27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, Utah 84017
Situated on a 4,000-acre private ranch in Utah’s Wasatch Mountain Range, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection translates the spirit of the American West into a pioneer-chic getaway that’s polished, though utterly unpretentious. You’ll want to pack cowboy boots (or get fitted for a pair from Miron Crosby at the yurt pop-up) for horsemanship experiences at Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation, riding lessons at the 30,000-square-foot covered arena, axe-throwing and touring the organic farm. Fluffy robes are the appropriate attire in the cliffside rooms, temples to modern minimalism with outdoor showers and patio fire pits. On the wellness front, there’s a heated pool, a nature-inspired spa and a tented shala for energy healing. And the only thing you’ll have to wrangle is the waiter’s attention during the dinner rush.
C Lazy U Ranch
- 3640 CO-125, Granby, Colorado 80446
Folks traveling with little cowpokes should consider C Lazy U Ranch, a family-run ranch that’s been welcoming the Western-curious crowds for over 100 years. Spread across 8,500 acres and home to over 200 horses, the pastoral playground emphasizes education. Horsemanship and riding lessons for all levels remain at the heart of the experience. While sprouts are busy at the children’s program, parents can sneak away to the full-service spa or the adults-only Lazy You Hideaway for a little cold plunge, sauna and cedar hot tub action before meeting up with offspring for Orvis-endorsed fly fishing and archery. In the winter, snow tubing, pond skating, snowshoeing and backcountry skiing take center stage.
Dunton River Camp
- 50014 Road 38, Dolores, Colorado 81323
Set on a 500-acre former cattle ranch in the San Juan Mountains, Dunton River Camp is, as the cowboys say, “fancier than a rattlesnake in boots.” Translation: It’s a mighty fine place for a Western escape. The seasonal property recently said so long to young’uns and started operating as an adults-only respite (save a few weeks a year). Expect less screaming (no shade to kiddos), more serenity. On the deck during a stay? Horseback riding, fly fishing and mountain biking; farm-to-table dining in an original 19th-century farmhouse; soaking in the natural mineral pools and a spa at nearby Dunton Hot Springs; cozying up in tents featuring king beds, en-suite bathrooms with soaking tubs and private decks.
Cataloochee Ranch
- 119 Ranch Dr, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
While most cowboycations are dotted across the American West, the mountains of North Carolina are home to a family-owned Relais & Châteaux respite dating back to 1933. At the 825-acre Cataloochee Ranch, just 45 minutes from Asheville, guests will find frontier-style fun (12 miles of private trails for hiking and horseback riding; a craft studio with hands-on leatherworking, painting with ponies and cowboy hat making workshops; a hearth-warmed parlor stocked with board games, Western books and billiards), as well as contemporary accommodations and field-to-fork cuisine. The newly restored cabins feel like private homes with one or two bedrooms, exposed beams and plaid rugs, plus comforts like plush beds, soaking tubs and wood-burning stone fireplaces—perks the pioneers could only dream of.