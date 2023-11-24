The Rise of Cristalino Tequila

Tequila has skyrocketed in popularity over the past decade. What was once considered a cheap drinking option, often followed by an excruciating hangover, is now being mixed and sipped as a premium liquor, including in some of the most fashionable watering holes in the world.

The rising popularity of aged and small-batch artisanal tequilas, including in a litany of craft cocktails, showcases the high demand for prestige spirits. As for the largest growing category within the ultra-premium category? That just may just be cristalino.

Cristalino tequila is made up of proprietary mixtures of reposado, añejo and extra añejo or aged tequilas, which are then charcoal-filtered to remove color and any slight impurities. It was originally referred to as “añejo claro” to denote its age and clarity. All cristalino is considered an ultra-premium tequila, which means it is made using 100 percent blue weber agave, employing artisanal methods. The ultra-premium designation on bottles means that the spirit was made to extract the most flavor, but in reality, can also refer to limited availability and a higher price point.

The first commercially launched cristalino tequila debuted in 2012 with Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro, which has since been renamed cristalino. Since cristalino looks like a blanco, or unaged, tequila but has the taste of an aged tequila, these expressions were seen as something of a novelty, with the combination of the smooth texture of aged spirits and the clarity of new agave spirits. Cristalino can be used in cocktails, but the finish is slightly sweeter without the harsh burn. Unlike many other tequila styles, it’s really meant to be sipped.

Cristalino’s visual clarity attracts the clear spirit market, like vodka and gin drinkers, while the complex aging helps bring in whiskey and bourbon drinkers. In fact, according to the IWSR, 100 percent agave spirits have seen massive growth since 2016, with cristalino representing the highest volume, despite its relatively small production.

If you want to try some of the best ultra-premium cristalino tequilas out there, we’ve got you covered—these are the top expressions to scoop up right now.

