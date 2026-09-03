The Accidents and Instincts That Brought Six Golden Lion Winners Fame

'Something Like an Autobiography' by Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa won the Golden Lion for Rashomon, a film about a murder in the 11th Century told from multiple perspectives that suggests there is no single way to tell a story. How then does Kurosawa tell his story? Very sensually, in his early recollections of the Omori district of Tokyo, but at other times soberly, as when describing his first experiences of going to the cinema as a boy, which he admits had "no relation to my later becoming a film director." There are interesting reflections on the war, during which time Kurosawa "offered no resistance to Japan's militarism." He confesses that he got by by fitting in as best he could. "Because of my own conduct," he writes, "I can't very well put on self-righteous airs and criticize what happened during the war. The freedom and democracy of the post-war era were not things I had fought for and won, they were granted to me by powers beyond my own." Kurosawa doesn't address cinema much. After spending most of the book writing about childhood and early experiences, filmmaking only really appears towards the end, and not in the same detail that other directors write about their craft. "I don't really like talking about my films," he writes. "Everything I want to say is in the film itself." Still, there are plenty of interesting insights into the Japanese film industry and the films that influenced Kurosawa. The book ends with the making of Rashomon. When three assistant directors came to Kurosawa the day before shooting began and told him they didn't understand what the film was to be about, he told them, "Human beings are unable to be honest with themselves about themselves. They cannot talk about themselves without embellishing." It leaves you wondering how true the preceding pages have been.

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