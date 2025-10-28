The Best Restaurants in Culver City
From authentic Peruvian ceviche to one of L.A.’s best hand roll bars, these are the best places to explore Culver City’s culinary side.Read More
Though Culver City is best known as an early epicenter for L.A.'s film industry, it has become quite the culinary hotspot in recent years. While it leans toward the Westside, it is a bit more centrally-located than Venice and Santa Monica, making it a hub for Mid-City locals looking to imbibe and dine style.
Culver City effortlessly blends the laid-back and upscale, boasting everything from Michelin-starred dining to nostalgic bakeries like Helms, which reopened after a many decades-long closure in November 2024. Vespertine by chef Jordan Kahn is one of the most exclusive restaurants in Los Angeles, while locally-loved Lonzo’s serves up high-quality ceviche in a casual and quaint setting. Even critically-acclaimed chef José Andrés has set up shop in Culver City with two concepts at The Shay: Mediterranean Zaytinya and poolside Butterfly. Looking to spice things up during a romantic date night? Juliet puts a creative twist on French fare, but Hatchet Hall will have you falling in love over chic cabin vibes and their butter cast-iron cornbread. This October, the neighborhood welcomed Broken Spanish Comedor by chef Ray Garcia, one of its most anticipated openings yet.
From an Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse to one of L.A.’s best hand roll bars, we’ve rounded up the best places to dine in Culver City.
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
A meal at chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine is more of a culinary expedition than it is a dinner. This innovative fine dining icon, which boasts two Michelin stars and one Green star, uses molecular gastronomy to wow guests with a menu that ranges between 14 and 16 courses. Even the steel building it sits in, “the Waffle,” plays a part in the experience, as guests move between different floors and rooms throughout the meal. From edible flowers to plates that resemble moss-covered rocks, each course is just as much a feast for your eyes as it is your taste buds. In addition to standard wine pairings and craft cocktails, Vespertine also serves a notable non-alcoholic Vitality Pairing with fresh, house-made juices and elixirs.
Zaytinya
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
At Zaytinya, chef José Andrés showcases the flavors of Turkey, Greece and Lebanon across a menu including wood-fired meats, shareable dips and flavorful flatbreads. This elevated Mediterranean restaurant, located on the lobby level of The Shay Culver City, is a great place for group dining and tapas-style ordering. Start with creamy spreads like the lamb-topped hummus and tangy labneh before diving into apps like the seared halloumi and crispy falafel. If you’re a fan of seafood, the Santorini-style octopus is a must-order, but the kofte kebabs and grilled lamb chops are solid red meat choices. For drinks, split your attention between the traditional anise-forward aperitif service and the savory Ancient Olive Martini. You can also head upstairs to Butterfly for poolside tacos and a signature José Andrés Salt Air Margarita.
Juliet
- 8888 Washington Blvd Suite 102, Culver City, CA 90232
Juliet is a modern bistro that puts a unique twist on French fare. The sleek and modern interior maintains a minimalistic aura, allowing the dishes, which fall on the flashy side, to shine. Keep things light and effervescent with the Le Jardin cucumber, mint and fennel Le Jardin cocktail, or explore the restaurant’s robust wine list. The six-course omakase menu features everything from a raw seafood platter to a rich lamb course, but we recommend à la carte ordering for Juliet’s standout items. The vibrant blue fin tuna carpaccio is a must-order appetizer, and you can’t miss the duck confit cigars and sea bream tartare.
Broken Spanish Comedor
- 12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Chef Ray Garcia’s Broken Spanish Comedor opened to high praise at the end of October 2025. The latest iteration of chef Garcia’s beloved Broken Spanish restaurant, which closed its doors in downtown L.A. in 2020, takes a more casual approach. However, loyal fans can anticipate the return of their favorite dishes, such as the chicharrón in garlic mojo, at the new restaurant. Located within a stylish and moody A-frame building off in Culver City, this Mexican-inspired eatery is casual and cozy, featuring a dim-lit dining room with glowing tea-lights and sconces. Kick things off with the smoky ensalada Caesar, refried lentils, botanas and ceviche while sipping on a glass of Valle de Guadalupe wine. The enchiladas verdes are the ideal entrée, but don’t pass up the chance to try the signature salsa macha sweet potato.
Laurel Grill
- 9300 Culver Blvd suite 210, Culver City, CA 90232
If you like West Hollywood’s trendy speakeasy Laurel Hardware, you’ll love Laurel Grill in downtown Culver City. This elevated sister concept puts more of an emphasis on the food than the happy hour, producing a well-rounded menu with crowd-pleasing dishes like the cheesesteak egg rolls and oak-fired pizzas. There are 10 different signature cocktails to choose from, most of which are made with either tequila or mezcal. Those with a more developed palate should order the smoked maple Laurel Old Fashioned, but you can always opt for a hearty glass of California cab. Though you’ll certainly want to spend time exploring handhelds like the Wagyu hotdog and classic cheeseburger, don’t forget to save room for meats from the hearth and charcoal ovens—we suggest the ahi tuna frites and five spice-glaze pork chops.
Kusano
- 10726 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
Kusano is a Michelin Guide sushi spot that serves a nigiri-forward omakase. With just two turnovers a night and less than 10 seats at the counter, each dinner is intimate and exclusive, allowing guests to get ample face time with chef Yasu Kusano. The quality of fish is the top priority, and most courses are dressed with nothing more than a bit of fresh wasabi and soy sauce. When it comes to the interior, the setting is plain yet zen, reflecting the simplicity of your forthcoming sushi experience. Round out your meal with a premium sake pairing and get ready to rave about this severely underrated omakase.
Lonzo’s Restaurant
- 10804 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
At Lonzo’s, authentic Peruvian ceviches and lomo saltado take center stage. Don’t expect a whole lot of fluff or flair in the design, as Lonzo’s uses straightforward bright colors and hand-painted murals to make guests feel right at home. There are seven different ceviches and tiraditos on the menu, with the tropical ceviche being the most extravagant (it’s served in a fresh watermelon or coconut). If you prefer cooked seafood over raw, opt for the grilled Spanish octopus or Parmesan and aji amarillo butter scallops. The saltados can be made with your choice of filet mignon, chicken, veggies and seafood, but the seco osso buco pairs perfectly with a side of traditional fried yucca and plantain.
Hatchet Hall
- 12517 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Hatchet Hall has had its ups and downs over the years, but its cozy elegance, attentive service, resilient chefs and famous cast-iron cornbread have allowed it to stand the test of time in Culver City. Wood-fire cooking is the name of the game, and you’ll find plenty of Southern influences complemented by farm-fresh California produce that you can enjoy inside or on the outdoor patio for brunch or dinner. The white cheddar cornbread is the restaurant's claim to fame, but everything from the fried country ham deviled eggs to the pink scallop crudo manages to wow. Fried green tomatoes, fried chicken and Cajun fried catfish bites pay homage to the nostalgic flavors of Southern cuisine, but one of our favorite dishes is the creamy and rich loaded baked potato gnocchi. If you’re in the mood for a more protein-forward main, go for the tender elk loin.
Dear John’s
- 11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
Caught a craving for a classic dirty martini and live piano tunes? Dear John’s is a modern iteration of the Old Hollywood staple formerly owned by actor Johnny Harlowe. Today, the restaurant, with indoor and outdoor dining, is backed by restaurateurs Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and celebrated chef Josiah Citrin, providing local Angelenos with a classy place to imbibe and dine all week long. The menu leans toward a traditional steakhouse vibe, with appetizers ranging from oysters Rockefeller to garlic bread and a classic wedge salad. While a New York strip or prime sirloin might seem like the obvious order, you also can’t go wrong with the lobster Thermidor or lemon and caper butter sand dabs.
Saijo Handroll Bar
- 12473 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Saijo Handroll Bar offers a communal and interactive dining experience on the outskirts of Culver City. Guests are seated at a warm wooden chef’s counter, giving them a front-row seat to the chefs as they break down massive tunas and prepare fresh hand rolls with warm rice. The $24 Taste of Saijo is like a mini tasting menu with edamame, miso soup, two salmon and bluefin toro hand rolls and two kushiyaki skewers with chicken meatballs and chicken thighs. If you prefer to order à la carte, you can’t miss the bay scallop hand roll, Wagyu sukiyaki hand roll or the Chilean sea bass skewer.
Baked Bar
- 10848 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Created by pastry chefs Anthony Nigro and Thomas Velasquez, Baked Bar serves up cult-favorite croissants in a chic bakery space on Washington Boulevard. Upon walking into the sleek space with clean white walls and black industrial accents, guests are greeted by a glass display case filled with stacked piles of various breads, danishes and pastries. In addition to classic delights like French canelés, baguettes and bagels, Baked Bar also specializes in a variety of vegan and gluten-free treats. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, order a salted chocolate chip cookie or plant-based mascarpone cake.
Cafe Vida
- 9755 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Though the original Cafe Vida in Pacific Palisades burned down at the start of 2025, L.A. locals can still support this long-time eatery by visiting the Culver City location. Tucked behind a lush patio filled with greenery and shady umbrellas, Cafe Vida is a cozy yet elegant place to enjoy breakfast and lunch. In the morning, explore nourishing beverages like fresh-squeezed juices and golden turmeric lattes, or opt for a Bloody Mary or mimosa. The breakfast menu is served all day, featuring everything from scrambles and pancakes to chilaquiles and quesadillas. During lunch, choose from a generous array of sandwiches, salads, burgers, burritos and healthy bowls.