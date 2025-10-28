The Best Restaurants in Culver City

Though Culver City is best known as an early epicenter for L.A.'s film industry, it has become quite the culinary hotspot in recent years. While it leans toward the Westside, it is a bit more centrally-located than Venice and Santa Monica, making it a hub for Mid-City locals looking to imbibe and dine style.

Culver City effortlessly blends the laid-back and upscale, boasting everything from Michelin-starred dining to nostalgic bakeries like Helms, which reopened after a many decades-long closure in November 2024. Vespertine by chef Jordan Kahn is one of the most exclusive restaurants in Los Angeles, while locally-loved Lonzo’s serves up high-quality ceviche in a casual and quaint setting. Even critically-acclaimed chef José Andrés has set up shop in Culver City with two concepts at The Shay: Mediterranean Zaytinya and poolside Butterfly. Looking to spice things up during a romantic date night? Juliet puts a creative twist on French fare, but Hatchet Hall will have you falling in love over chic cabin vibes and their butter cast-iron cornbread. This October, the neighborhood welcomed Broken Spanish Comedor by chef Ray Garcia, one of its most anticipated openings yet.

From an Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse to one of L.A.’s best hand roll bars, we’ve rounded up the best places to dine in Culver City.