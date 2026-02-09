An Insider’s Guide to Culver City, Los Angeles

Between its silver screen history and high volume of premium dining destinations, Culver City is one of L.A.’s buzziest neighborhoods. Though it leans toward the Westside, Culver is centrally located, making it a great home base for Angelenos seeking easy access across parts of town.

The drinking scene is lively, with options ranging from moody speakeasies to modern wine bars. Though the city faced the upsetting closure of Citizen Public Market at the end of 2025, the dining landscape continues to grow and improve with exciting additions like Broken Spanish Comedor and Saijo Handroll. While there are plenty of casual places to grab a bite, Culver City is also no stranger to fine dining, as it’s home to chef Jordan Kahn’s two-Michelin-star Vespertine.

Outside of food, Culver City boasts a notable museum and theater scene, along with unparalleled shopping at The Platform, and even outdoorsy activities at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Whether you’re a longtime local hoping to become better versed in what this thriving neighborhood has to offer, or an out-of-town tourist seeking a central location for your stay, follow this inside guide to experience the very best of what Culver City has to offer.