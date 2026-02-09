An Insider’s Guide to Culver City, Los Angeles
Outside of its renowned dining landscape, Culver City boasts a worthwhile museum and theater scene, along with unparalleled shopping at The Platform, and even outdoorsy activities at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook.Read More
Between its silver screen history and high volume of premium dining destinations, Culver City is one of L.A.’s buzziest neighborhoods. Though it leans toward the Westside, Culver is centrally located, making it a great home base for Angelenos seeking easy access across parts of town.
The drinking scene is lively, with options ranging from moody speakeasies to modern wine bars. Though the city faced the upsetting closure of Citizen Public Market at the end of 2025, the dining landscape continues to grow and improve with exciting additions like Broken Spanish Comedor and Saijo Handroll. While there are plenty of casual places to grab a bite, Culver City is also no stranger to fine dining, as it’s home to chef Jordan Kahn’s two-Michelin-star Vespertine.
Outside of food, Culver City boasts a notable museum and theater scene, along with unparalleled shopping at The Platform, and even outdoorsy activities at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Whether you’re a longtime local hoping to become better versed in what this thriving neighborhood has to offer, or an out-of-town tourist seeking a central location for your stay, follow this inside guide to experience the very best of what Culver City has to offer.
- The Culver Hotel
- The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel
- Palihotel Culver City
- Vespertine
- Broken Spanish Comedor
- Lonzo’s
- Laurel Grill
- Saijo Handroll
- Hatchet Hall
- Butterfly
- 33 Taps Culver City
- The Corner Door
- Stanley’s Wet Goods
- Blind Barber
- Shop at The Platform
- Hike the Culver City Stairs
- Visit The Ripped Bodice
- Tour the Wende Museum
- See a Show at Kirk Douglas Theater
Where to Stay
The Culver Hotel
- 9400 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
The Culver Hotel is a historical 1924 landmark with just 46 elegant, vintage-inspired rooms. European architecture and accents yield a transportive setting. Boiserie-paneled walls, glimmering chandeliers and heavy drawn curtains adorn each suite, but the heart of the hotel is the on-site restaurant, which extends from a fireside lounge out to a romantic courtyard patio.
The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Look for a pet-friendly stay that’s within walking distance to Culver’s best shopping and dining? The Shay is a modern oasis with 148 rooms, a rooftop pool, two on-site José Andrés restaurants and a hip lobby lounge with a billiards table and games. On the main level, guests can indulge in Mediterranean fare at Zaytinya or head up to Butterfly for poolside margaritas. The Platform is within walking distance, as is the downtown area, ensuring that you don’t need a car during your visit.
Palihotel Culver City
- 3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City, CA 90232
Like every Palisociety property, the Palihotel Culver City offers a charming, design-forward escape with attentive service and a low-key ambiance. Home to 49 chic rooms, this homey property can be recognized by its royal blue, monochromatic exterior in downtown Culver. Though amenities are slim, head to Simonette for a morning coffee or evening cocktail and enjoy premium people-watching from a floral barstool on the corner.
Where to Eat
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
Helmed by renowned chef Jordan Kahn, Vespertine is one of L.A.’s most unique and mind-bending fine dining restaurants. The abstract building it’s located in is a work of art itself, and the architecture of the multi-level space plays a huge part of your meal as you move from different floors throughout different courses. This two-Michelin-star concept offers a $395 seasonally-driven 16-course menu, and though your tastebuds are taken on a wild ride, all of your senses are tantalized with a harmonious blend of music, art and aromatics.
Broken Spanish Comedor
- 12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
As the newest iteration of chef Ray Garcia’s former fine dining restaurant, Broken Spanish Comedor has won the hearts of locals with its inventive Mexican fare and vibrant cocktails. Start with the salt air-topped margarita while snacking on the signature refried lentils and house-made tortillas as an appetizer. The scallop aguachile negro is another can’t-miss starter, but when it comes to entrées, the crispy chicarron and chicken enchiladas take center stage.
Lonzo’s
- 10804 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Lonzo’s serves authentic Peruvian cuisine in a laid-back, unassuming space off Washington Boulevard. Despite the casual ambiance, don’t expect budget fare—it’s pricey, though Lonzo’s prides itself on serving generous portions and high-quality seafood. The Parmesan scallops and Fanny Bay oysters are two standout appetizers, but the ceviches are what shine. For a traditional take, order the leche de tigre cocktail or keep things light with the swai fish tiradito.
Laurel Grill
- 9300 Culver Blvd suite 210, Culver City, CA 90232
Since opening at the end of 2024, Laurel Grill has earned a reputation for solid new American cuisine, classic vibes and ice-cold martinis. The restaurant is often compared to the likes of Hillstone and Honor Bar, delivering on consistency across its large and diverse menu. Start with some sashimi and cheesesteak egg rolls before exploring heartier handhelds or oak-fired pizzas. The lemon pasta is a bright and tangy entrée, but the ahi tuna frites is a must-order for seafood lovers.
Saijo Handroll
- 12473 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
A casual, chef's counter setting meets quality sushi and kushiyaki at this hip handroll bar. From tender bay scallops to melt-in-your-mouth bluefin toro, each temaki goes straight from the chef's hands into yours, ensuring that every bite is as fresh as possible. The cooked skewers are also a highlight, with favorites being the A5 Miyazaki wagyu, tender chicken thigh and savory fresh water eel.
Hatchet Hall
- 12517 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Famous for its white cheddar cast-iron corn bread, Hatchet Hall is a Michelin Guide eatery that specializes in seasonally-driven California cuisine. Though certain dishes rotate every few months, regular staples range from the deviled eggs and smoked ocean trout dip to the loaded baked potato gnocchi and fried green tomatoes. By collaborating with a long list of local farmers, Hatchet Hall prides itself on delivering the freshest and ripest produce alongside humanely-raised meats.
Where to Drink
Butterfly
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
A pink, poolside oasis located on top of The Shay, Butterfly is a casual José Andrés concept that serves fresh ceviches, tacos and agave spirit cocktails. The most iconic beverage, however, is none other than Andrés’ signature Salt Air marg, which features a savory, sea foam-inspired topping. The Amor Cafeinado is sort of like a mezcal-based espresso martini, but you can also keep things light and refreshing with a spicy cucumber or yuzu margarita.
33 Taps Culver City
- 9739 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Whether you’re looking to catch a game with a beer in hand or simply want to sit on the sunny patio while sipping a smoky bloody Mary, 33 Taps is a contemporary sports bar that emphasizes fun without skimping on quality. The signature house drafts are unique and worth exploring, but you can also enjoy everything from a mango michelada to a mezcal margarita. If you get hungry, 33 Taps serves some of the best buffalo cauliflower bites in the city, but you also can’t go wrong with the Nashville-style chicken tenders or garlic and Cajun fries.
The Corner Door
- 12477 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Moody and low-key, The Corner Door is one of the underrated bars on the outskirts of Culver City. The industrial setting is quirky yet stylish, using urban accents and retro decor to create an ambiance that is equal parts upbeat and cozy. Since The Corner Door is backed by the same team behind Melrose Umbrella Co., guests can expect innovative cocktails that are both elegant and complex. The Saca La Leche is a tequila and mezcal milk punch, made with herbaceous botanicals and a hint of spice, while the Lion’s Mane Martini combines a fungi-infused gin with Lillet before being topped with a garnish of Fromage cheese and apple.
Stanley’s Wet Goods
- 9620 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
This 36-seat wine bar offers an ever-changing selection of vino, beer and seasonal bites. The setting is clean and modern, but it’s the sense of community that keeps loyal regulars coming back. Communal seating encourages mixing and mingling, and the daily specials, ranging from a Tuesday happy hour to mystery pour Thursdays, give guests something new to look forward to throughout the work week.
Blind Barber
- 10797 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
As the name suggests, this speakeasy-style lounge is hidden behind an actual barber shop off Washington Boulevard. Guests enter through an unmarked door at the back of the shop, and are greeted by a swanky setting complete with velvet curtains, checkered floors and sultry red lighting. The menu features a balanced blend of simple house cocktails and specialty libations. You can also loosen up with shots, like the tequila and watermelon Mexican Candy, while snacking on small plates such as truffle popcorn, Cajun kettle chips or giant pretzel bites.
What to Do
Shop at The Platform
- 8850 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
The Platform is Culver City’s premier shopping destination, boasting a curated selection of independent boutiques and restaurants. Before hitting the stores, stop by Boba Guys for a refreshing bubble tea. Catbird is a great place to stock up on dainty necklaces or earrings, while Broome Street General offers a wide range of gift-worthy inventory. Other popular retailers include Janessa Leoné, where you’ll find sustainably crafted hats and accessories, and clothing shop Reformation. If you get hungry, sit down for pizza and wine at Roberta’s or enjoy a fancy French feast at Juliet.
Hike the Culver City Stairs
- 6105 Hetzler Rd, Culver City, CA 90232
Get out of the city and into nature with a quick trip to the Culver City Stairs at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Surrounded by grassy hills and blooming wildflowers in the spring, this dirt trail features a set of 282 steps that take you up to a lovely viewing spot. After hiking up a mini mountain and reaching the top, take some time to reap your reward by taking in the surrounding cityscape.
Visit The Ripped Bodice
- 3806 Main St, Culver City, CA 90232
The Ripped Bodice is a whimsical, woman-owned bookstore with a knack for romance novels. You’ll find rows of shelves featuring everything from fantasy favorites to historical bestsellers, along with an impressive collection of LGBTQ+ stories. Whether you’re looking to elevate your at-home library or are in the market for your next beach read, The Ripped Bodice maintains a quirky charm that’s hard to come by in modern bookstores.
Tour the Wende Museum
- 10808 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
One of L.A.'s more underrated museums, the Wende is dedicated to preserving art and history from the Cold War era. Though exhibits and collections rotate, this time period remains the focal point of curators, hoping to inspire and teach younger generations about the fall of the Berlin Wall and the intense moments that led up to it. There are more than 100,000 artifacts and archives to explore, and the museum is constantly in the process of acquiring more.
See a Show at Kirk Douglas Theater
- 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
This 317-seat theater typically flies under the radar, even for the most devout of stage buffs. However, the shows are worthwhile, and depending on the season, you’ll find a unique selection of contemporary plays and edgy musical productions. Tickets typically start around $40, and with plenty of great restaurants and bars nearby, a visit to Kirk Douglas Theater makes for the ideal date night in Culver.