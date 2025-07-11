Indie Cool and Effortless Edge: How Daisy Edgar-Jones Became a Style Star

When Normal People premiered in April 2020, Daisy Edgar-Jones became an overnight star. The London native’s girl-next-door look, complete with floppy fringe and oversized sweaters, was not so different from her on-screen persona, Marianne, and Edgar-Jones’ understated charm mirrored her breakout role.

But by the time Edgar-Jones made the leap from admiring Connell’s chain to headlining films and gracing the Cannes red carpet, she was already developing a style all her own.

The English actress bends traditional dress codes rather than follows them, making her own style rules. Working alongside celebrity stylist Dani Michelle (who also collaborates with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber) for the past year, Edgar-Jones’ wardrobe blends feminine ease with indie-tour cool and the quiet power of a stealthy red carpet presence. Her chameleon-like approach is what makes her style stand out—one day, she’s draped in floaty vintage dresses paired with scuffed-up boots; the next, she’s turning heads on a red carpet in classic Gucci suiting.

A Gucci ambassador since 2022, Edgar-Jones brings her own effortless style to the luxury house’s bold, modern vision. In 2025, she starred in the Lido campaign, cementing her status not just as a fashion muse but also as a key figure in the designer brand's next chapter.

Edgar-Jones’ style tells a story that moves beyond the usual Hollywood polish. She plays with contrasts, mixing soft romanticism with rebellious details and often surprises with unexpected twists that keep her looks fresh and exciting.

The rising star continues to broaden her range in theater and film, including a starring role in a London production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and she was recently announced as a lead cast member in Sense & Sensibility, adding another period piece to her resume.

From Met Gala appearances to press tour panels, these standout looks trace Edgar-Jones’ rise as a modern style icon, one whose fashion choices feel as grounded and compelling as her performances.