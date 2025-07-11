Indie Cool and Effortless Edge: How Daisy Edgar-Jones Became a Style Star
From bohemian frocks to custom Gucci suiting, Daisy Edgar-Jones has evolved from indie ingénue to red carpet force.Read More
When Normal People premiered in April 2020, Daisy Edgar-Jones became an overnight star. The London native’s girl-next-door look, complete with floppy fringe and oversized sweaters, was not so different from her on-screen persona, Marianne, and Edgar-Jones’ understated charm mirrored her breakout role.
But by the time Edgar-Jones made the leap from admiring Connell’s chain to headlining films and gracing the Cannes red carpet, she was already developing a style all her own.
The English actress bends traditional dress codes rather than follows them, making her own style rules. Working alongside celebrity stylist Dani Michelle (who also collaborates with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber) for the past year, Edgar-Jones’ wardrobe blends feminine ease with indie-tour cool and the quiet power of a stealthy red carpet presence. Her chameleon-like approach is what makes her style stand out—one day, she’s draped in floaty vintage dresses paired with scuffed-up boots; the next, she’s turning heads on a red carpet in classic Gucci suiting.
A Gucci ambassador since 2022, Edgar-Jones brings her own effortless style to the luxury house’s bold, modern vision. In 2025, she starred in the Lido campaign, cementing her status not just as a fashion muse but also as a key figure in the designer brand's next chapter.
Edgar-Jones’ style tells a story that moves beyond the usual Hollywood polish. She plays with contrasts, mixing soft romanticism with rebellious details and often surprises with unexpected twists that keep her looks fresh and exciting.
The rising star continues to broaden her range in theater and film, including a starring role in a London production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and she was recently announced as a lead cast member in Sense & Sensibility, adding another period piece to her resume.
From Met Gala appearances to press tour panels, these standout looks trace Edgar-Jones’ rise as a modern style icon, one whose fashion choices feel as grounded and compelling as her performances.
Winter TCA Press Tour - January 17, 2020
At the Winter TCA Press Tour, Edgar-Jones made her Hollywood red carpet debut alongside her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal, wearing a pastel yellow Vivetta lace midi dress, paired with bold hot pink slingback.
British Academy Film Awards
- February 2, 2020
For her first BAFTAs, Edgar-Jones stunned in a white Mother of Pearl gown. Voluminous puff sleeves added a modern edge to the classic silhouette, with minimal styling for an effortlessly chic statement.
"Albion" Press Night After Party
- February 5, 2020
For the Albion press-night in London, Edgar-Jones leaned into a fresh-tailored vibe with a relaxed brown plaid suit by Whistles. The double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers channeled nonchalant sophistication. She grounded the look with classic black loafers and a crisp black tee.
Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards
- July 31, 2020
At the socially distanced Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards, Edgar-Jones brought polished glamour in a black Miu Miu ankle-length dress adorned with subtle silver mesh embellishments—a sleek but edgy twist on an LBD.
South Bank Sky Arts Awards
- July 19, 2021
Daisy Edgar-Jones showed early fashion chops at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in a checked Chanel co-ord straight from the Resort 2021 runway. The tailored halter-top and matching wide-leg trousers–done in soft hues of cream and turquoise–felt refreshingly modern yet unmistakably Chanel. A runway-ready moment that spoke to a style preview of the confident star she was becoming.
"Fresh" Photocall
- February 23, 2022
At the Fresh photocall in London, Daisy Edgar-Jones redefined power dressing in a crisp ivory Fendi suit. The tailored blazer and flared trousers struck a sharp, contemporary silhouette–one part runway polish, one part contemporary poise. With the top button undone and no jewelry, she kept the look refreshingly minimal.
"Fresh" Premiere And Mixer
- March 3, 2022
Cherry-picked from Gucci’s runway, Daisy Edgar-Jones made a sleek, metallic statement in a silver-grey slip dress in L.A. Styled with relaxed waves, understated jewelry and open-toe heeled sandals, the look was a clean nod to her signature '90s-inspired style.
37th Film Independent Spirit Awards
- March 6, 2022
At the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Daisy Edgar-Jones gave sheer black chiffon a fresh spin in a dreamy Nensi Dojaka dress. The slinky ruched silhouette, all delicate straps and peekaboo panels, balanced barely-there allure with an effortless, undone edge. It was Daisy doing what she does best: making the understated feel unforgettable.
Los Angeles Finale Premiere For Hulu's "Pam & Tommy"
- March 8, 2022
Attending the Los Angeles finale premiere of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy (starring her Fresh co-star Sebastian Stan) at The Greek Theatre, Daisy Edgar-Jones donned a sleek black Miu Miu mini dress. The sleeveless round-neck design featured subtle embellishments, marked a confident step into the limelight, and showcased her ability to blend classic beauty with contemporary fashion.
EE British Academy Film Awards
- March 13, 2022
For her second EE British Academy Film Awards, Edgar-Jones chose a custom shimmering Gucci gown. Its fluid silhouette and subtle fringe details evoked a sense of vintage glamour, reminiscent of flapper-era fashion.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- March 27, 2022
Edgar-Jones attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in a playful pink and green checkered Versace Fall/Winter 2022 gown. The fitted silhouette combined youthful whimsy with high-fashion polish, featuring delicate straps and a subtle matching necklace that added a touch of sweetness.
Met Gala
- May 2, 2022
Daisy Edgar-Jones brought Gatsby-era glamour to her Met Gala debut, channeling flapper chic in a custom Oscar de la Renta crystal fringe shift dress. The shimmering mini–with floor-length fringe, dainty straps and a bandeau bodice–captured the “Gilded Glamour” theme with an exuberant nod to the Jazz Age.
Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Brand Exhibition Opening Gala
- June 9, 2022
At Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision & Virtuosity” gala in London, Edgar-Jones wore a sleek black Del Core two-piece that let her jewels do the talking. The strapless bandeau top and high-waisted trousers, cinched with a bold buckle, were elevated with layers of Tiffany diamonds and soft, undone waves.
"Where the Crawdads Sing" Screening
- July 18, 2022
Daisy-Edgar Jones stepped out in London for a special screening of Where the Crawdads Sing at The Ham Yard Hotel, wearing an Alexander McQueen Fall 2022 mini dress that shimmered with bullion-pearl embroidery atop delicate tulle. The asymmetrical neckline and sculptural details made both ethereal and architectural, exactly the kind of embellished mini that defined her promo tour look.
"Where the Crawdads Sing" Berlin Premiere
- August 10, 2022
At the Berlin premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, Edgar-Jones delivered a standout moment in a bold, vintage-inspired LaDoubleJ jacquard cord. The black-and-orange sleeveless blouse with feather fringe and subtly flared trousers evoked retro chic, styled with maroon boot heels and delicate gold earrings.
Golden Globes
- January 10, 2023
At the Golden Globes, Daisy Edgar-Jones channeled sultry glamour in a black Gucci corset gown that flirted with both lingerie and formal elegance. The sleeveless silhouette featured delicate straps, a plunging V-neck trimmed with floral lace and sequins, and sheer cutouts at the hips–an homage the actress later described as a nod to Wednesday Addams–before cascading into a tiered mermaid skirt, billowing gracefully at the hem.
Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty
- March 12, 2023
At the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, Edgar-Jones wrapped herself in couture-level sparkle as she continued to ride the sheer-sheen trend with a slinky, rhinestone-studded Gucci gown—a nude illusion mesh sheath that glimmered from neck to toe.
Met Gala
- May 1, 2023
For her second Met Gala, Edgar-Jones paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel era, but in a distinct Gucci style. Her custom look fused classic Chanel staples—crisp white piping, delicate bows and the signature camellia flower—with Gucci’s fresh, slightly rebellious edge. The result? A perfectly tailored black two-piece, for fashion’s biggest night.
Gucci and Billie Eilish Celebration of The Horsebit 1955
- November 3, 2023
At the Gucci and Billie Eilish Celebration of Horsebit 1955, Daisy Edgar-Jones balanced polished sophistication and playfulness in a crisp Gucci cotton poplin shirt, classic Horsebit 1953 loafers and the iconic Jackie Notte mini bag—a subtle nod to Gucci’s storied heritage.
Gucci Ancora Party
- February 10, 2024
At Gucci’s Ancora Party, Daisy Edgar-Jones set the tone for understated glamour in a pink satin minidress softened by delicate black lace. Chunky platform loafers and a sleek beige coat added a rebellious edge and quiet confidence.
Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show
- May 13, 2024
At Gucci Cruise 2024 in London, Edgar-Jones exuded cool with a tan leather short suit paired with burgundy platform heels and a matching Blondie bag. Her fresh-faced glam and undone waves turned classic tailoring into effortless chic.
"Twisters" Miami Screening
- June 24, 2024
Edgar-Jones really started to show off her best looks on the Twisters press tour. For a Miami screening, the actress lit up the red carpet in a bright orange Schiaparelli mini dress. The bold, sleek look was a striking departure from her usual aesthetic, summing up the intensity of the tornado season.
"Twisters" Europe Premiere
- July 8, 2024
Edgar-Jones was a vision of power and grace in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown at the European premiere of Twisters. The corseted bodice and flowing chiffon skirt captured the film’s stormy spirit, turning her into a force of nature on the red carpet.
"Twisters" Los Angeles Premiere
- July 11, 2024
At the Twisters’ Los Angeles red carpet, Daisy Edgar-Jones embraced sculptural minimalism in a white Gucci gown with an asymmetrical twisted neckline and a daring backless drape, catching the breeze behind her.
New York City Sighting
- July 17, 2024
Showing off her street style expertise, Edgar-Jones slipped into a flirty Chloé mini inspired by Parisian salons, all ruffles and soft movement. She paired the playful silhouette with heeled clogs—ahead of the curve, as usual—and carried the house’s new oversized black bracelet hobo bag for an effortlessly French twist.
New York City Sighting
- July 18, 2024
Turning heads in a Chloé baby-blue sheer set with a frilled high-neck top and floaty layered maxi skirt, Edgar-Jones added drama with knee-high mustard boots and a gold chandelier necklace peeking through the gauzy fabric.
New York City Sighting
- July 18, 2024
That same day, Edgar-Jones continued her mid-July style streak in NYC in an ecru Victoria Beckham minidress with a playful wrap skirt and puffy sculpted heart-shaped bodice. Tied-up heels kept the look monochrome, while slim Sportmax sunglasses and gold Jenny Bird earrings added her signature mix of sweetness and edge.
New York City Sighting
- July 18, 2024
Amid a busy Twisters press tour, Edgar-Jones wore a cropped black cardigan with ultra-high-waisted beige trousers, for her third look of the evening, pulled together with an oversized black belt and her ever-faithful Gucci horsebit purse slung at her side.
New York City Sighting
- July 19, 2024
Continuing her epic Twisters style tour in New York City, Edgar-Jones put a slick spin on summer dressing as she returned to Gucci attire, this time with micro shorts and a cropped tank paired with a burgundy patent leather jacket straight out of the ‘70s. Chunky silver hoops, Sportmax shades and platform Gucci loafers made the look both retro and razor-sharp.
"Twisters" Korea Premiere
- August 7, 2024
At the Twisters Korea premiere, Edgar-Jones gave the classic little black dress a daring twist in a custom strapless Coperni gown with an unexpected hip cutout. A matching satin shawl and Bulgari statement necklace kept the look polished, while windswept hair gave a subtle nod to her storm-chasing role.
Toronto International Film Festival "On Swift Horses" Premiere
- September 7, 2024
On the TIFF red carpet, Edgar-Jones floated in a billowing sky-blue Gucci gown. The sheer fabric and matching romper underlay struck a delicate balance between daring and dreamy. She finished off the look with powdery blue eyeshadow and an otherwise minimal makeup look, along with chunky gold ear cuffs.
Gucci Spring 2025 Milan Fashion Week Show
- September 20, 2024
At Gucci’s Spring 2025 Milan Fashion Week show, Edgar-Jones embraced romantic boho chic in a sheer white lace three-piece from the Cruise collection. The flower-embroidered bralette, mini shorts and cropped cardigan revealed just enough, balancing sensuality with sophistication as she sat front row. Styled with black oval sunglasses and a camel suede Jackie 1961 bag, Edgar-Jones’s look married It Girl boho romance and modern edge.
SXSW Conference And Festival "On Swift Horses" Premiere
- March 13, 2025
Channeling contemporary British cool with a neon twist, Edgar-Jones sported a fluorescent-green bodysuit paired with a pearlescent pencil skirt from Gucci’s Fall 2025 collection, adding patent black pumps and injecting rave energy into high fashion.
New York City Sighting
- April 16, 2025
Edgar-Jones mastered the matching set with a crisp navy two-piece by Shushu/Tong. The double collar, cropped cut, and ultra-high pencil skirt are playful yet polished, complemented by ribbed tights and glossy slingbacks.
New York City Sighting
- April 16, 2025
For the On Swift Horses press tour in New York, Edgar-Jones embraced spring’s babydoll revival in a pastel Chloé slip dress featuring a ruffled hem, layered under a patent leather jacket. It harkened back to her Twisters fashion extravaganza, and she accessorized with Chloé's revived Paddington bag, red patent Mary Janes and '70s-inspired Gucci sunglasses, all grounded by chunky gold jewelry.
Cannes Film Festival "The Phoenician Scheme" Premiere
- May 18, 2025
For The Phoenician Scheme’s premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Edgar-Jones dazzled in a strapless, deep chocolate Gucci gown that redefined red carpet sparkle. The floor-length dress shimmered with sequins, offering a moody, unexpected take on classic Hollywood glam perfectly suited for summer 2025’s celebration of richer tones.
Glastonbury Festival
- June 28, 2025
Amid the mud and music of Glastonbury, Daisy Edgar-Jones kept it effortlessly cool in a cream Anemos maxi dress. The halter neck and bias-cut silhouette fit the vibe of the festival, while classic Hunter Chelsea boots and a Gucci 1947 raffia bag grounded the look. This ensemble nodded to festival nostalgia while staying true to her quietly rebellious charm.