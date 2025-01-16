The Best Luxury Hotels in Dallas-Fort Worth
From an elegant Uptown property that houses chef Matsuhisa's Nobu to a rustic oasis in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, these are the best luxury hotels in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Planning a visit to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex? Whether you’re a nearby local in need of a lavish escape or a first time visitor looking to experience the best of Texas living, this ever-growing metropolitan is home to several five-star hotels that offer a home away from home. Southern hospitality is a real thing, ensuring that guests can expect attentive service and customized amenities from check in to check out. Though Dallas is the most popular part of the metroplex, hosting premier restaurants, craft cocktail bars and exciting nightlife, Fort Worth has the iconic Stockyards, a plethora of unique museums and renowned country music venues.
In recent years, even more low-key neighborhoods like Las Colinas and Frisco have welcomed new and improved accommodations, encouraging travelers to explore the more northern part of DFW. While legendary landmarks like the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek boast a timeless charm, newer properties like Bowie House and Hôtel Swexan have already won Michelin accolades and local approval. From an elegant Uptown property that houses chef Matsuhisa’s Nobu to a rustic oasis in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, these are the best luxury hotels in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Best Hotels to Book in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219
Founded by Caroline Rose Hunt in 1981, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek was the first Rosewood hotel. This landmark property boasts Renaissance-style architecture that spans 142 elegant rooms and suites, transporting guests out of Dallas and into an Italian villa. The Mansion Restaurant fuses French and American flavors while using locally-sourced produce, but it is The Manion Bar that reigns supreme. Visit this swanky bar any night of the week and you’ll find some of the city’s most elite players chatting over Pecan Old Fashioneds and candle-lit tables. You might notice a spiral staircase in the corner, which is a piece of former private estate’s original layout from 1925, but it is the equestrian-inspired artwork, plush leather booths and live jazz tunes that truly steal the show. In the evenings retreat to your Manor Suite for a bubble bath in your deep soaking tub before bed.
Hotel Crescent Court
- 400 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201
Between its renowned spa, premier fitness center and globally-recognized on-site dining, Hotel Crescent Court features a contemporary style across 186 guest rooms and 40 suites. Whether you’re strolling through the garden-lined courtyard admiring the trickling fountain, having a drink at the lobby bar or lounging by the rooftop pool, Hotel Crescent Court has been a Dallas staple since 1986. The 22,000-square-foot spa at the Crescent hotel features modern facilities for men and women with designated relaxation rooms, whirlpools and contrast therapy. Unwind with a hot stone massage or aromatic body polish before getting ready for dinner at Nobu. Enjoy all of chef Matsuhisa’s iconic dishes like the black miso cod and tuna tacos while sipping the signature Lychee Martini—and when in Dallas, make sure you order the exclusive Matteo Roll made with guacamole, spicy tuna, asparagus and chili oil.
Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Located a 30-minute drive from the DFW airport, Fort Worth’s Bowie House is a Western wonderland that is the definition of cowboy chic. Upon walking into the lobby, guests are greeted with busy patterns, cowhide accents and a mirrored lobby bar centered between two longhorn skulls—in the evenings, this bar becomes one of the busiest hotspots in town. Each of the 106 rooms and suites features warm yet stylish rooms complete with comfy faux fur throws, spacious balconies and a customized mini bar area straight out of your dreams. Outside the Fort Worth hotel you’ll find a lengthy lap pool and communal jacuzzi, but if the weather isn’t ideal, book a treatment at Ash Spa and spend some time detoxifying in the pink Himalayan sauna. For dinner, book a table at Bricks and Horses and immerse yourself in an upscale chophouse atmosphere where steak is the name of the game—menu highlights include the ham and cheese beignets, crispy skin salmon and Wagyu sirloin steak with chili-glazed green beans.
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas
- 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038
Formerly the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton brand recently took over ownership and operations at the 431-room property, which is a haven away from home for golf lovers. Located on 400 acres of mesquite tree and wildflower-covered land, this stunning hotel provides more space and privacy for travelers or locals hoping to get out of the city without going too far. Knife Italian Steak is a posh, design-forward restaurant that serves up a killer martini and filet combo. Before diving into your main course, start with the truffle-topped beef carpaccio and signature gin-cured red fish tartare. If you’re in the mood for pasta, the spaghetti cacio e pepe is a creamy and decadent delight that avoids being overpowered by pepper. Spend the day hitting the green at one of the hotel’s two 18-hole championship golf courses or pay a visit to the spa and soak in the whirlpool before a hydrating shea butter massage and wrap.
The Joule
- 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
Located in the heart of Downtown Dallas, The Joule, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, offers a luxe getaway in the middle of the city. Known for being right across the street from the famous “Eye” sculpture, this design-forward hotel hosts 160 rooms and suites across 23 floors. The charm is in the details, and since the 5-star hotel sits in a neo-Gothic landmark from the 1920s, you’ll notice historical nods in everything from the artwork to the architecture. The abstract art collection in the lobby is also worth noting, but when it comes to the rooms, expect a cleaner design with wood floors, custom Italian millwork and modern bathrooms. When hunger strikes, head down to CBD Provisions for the famous Berkshire pig head carnitas and the tequila-based CBD Swizzle. No visit to The Joule is complete without a visit to the Midnight Rambler—enjoyed craft cocktails by award-winning bartender Gabe Sanchez alongside live tunes in a swanky setting.
Hall Park Hotel, Autograph Collection
- 3220 Internet Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034
Hall Park Hotel is a brand new hotel that opened in Frisco toward the end of 2024. This sleek and modern property is perfect for travelers looking to stay on the northern side of DFW, and each of the 224 rooms and suites have been designed with customized artwork, neutral tones, marble bathrooms and a small desk area for those visiting on business. During the daytime, explore Kaleidoscope Park, which is just steps from the hotel, or explore various shops and restaurants at The Star. Not feeling like leaving the property for dinner? Palato Italian Kitchen uses a stone hearth and imported ingredients to craft authentic Italian fare like pastas, pizzas and grilled meats—don’t forget to start your meal with a bubbly glass of Lambrusco.
Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection
- 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Another Fort Worth favorite, Hotel Drover is located at the iconic The Stockyards, making it a great option for travelers hoping to stay in the middle of the action. From all of the best bars and saloons to Tim Love’s beloved Lonesome Dove Bistro, Hotel Drover allows guests to explore The Stockyards by foot, all while carrying a beer purchased on Exchange Avenue. The neon signs outside are hard to miss, but once you enter the hotel, ranch life meets city living. All 200 guestrooms are rustic yet polished, and the lobby area features a stone fireplace, patterned furnishings and extremely tall ceilings that offer a sense of grandiosity. For brunch, pop by 97 West Kitchen and Bar for Bloody Marys and the clothesline bacon that drips onto a batch of freshly-baked cornbread. Other amenities include The Backyard area with a pool, hot tub, outdoor games and a creek-side bar. If you want to explore elsewhere, the hotel is just a 10-minute drive to Sundance Square and central downtown Fort Worth.
Hôtel Swexan
- 2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201
Hôtel Swexan is one of the newest additions to Dallas’ hospitality scene. Since opening in 2023, Hôtel Swexan earned a Michelin key in its first year of operation, proving why this European-inspired property, which is a blend of “Swiss” and “Texan,” has played a huge role in defining the burgeoning Harwood district. It’s located within walking distance to the American Airlines Center and Downtown Dallas. There are 134 rooms in total, and each of the eight suites is designed completely differently—explore everything from the Japanese-inspired Harwood Suite with samurai armor on display to the Grand Swexan Suite with its own private sauna. There are also a handful of on-site dining and drinking options, with the most elevated being Stillwell’s. This modern, Michelin-recommended steakhouse sets the scene with emerald green booths, ice cold martinis and an innovative menu full of seafood and grilled meats. In the evening, head down to speakeasy Babou’s for a nightcap and their weekly jazz night.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
- 2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
Located within walking distance of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and all of the best bars and restaurants in Uptown, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is an urban oasis that offers premier views of the surrounding city skyline. The rooms are clean, elegant and effortlessly chic, featuring marble bathrooms, Frette luxury linens and soundproof windows that protect your bubble from the outside street noise. Fearing Restaurant, by James Beard Award-winning chef Dean Fearing, is a Southwest steakhouse connected to the sleek mahogany-paneled Rattlesnake Bar. The locally-loved spa is famous for its eight-hand massage and signature body treatments, while other property highlights include the exclusive club lounge where members can enjoy complimentary drinks and bites, a rooftop pool and the on-site Krigler Perfumery.
Thompson Dallas, by Hyatt
- 205 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201
As the first Thompson to ever land in Texas, this downtown property has 219 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the surrounding cityscape. The intricate lobby is adorned in handmade sculptures, patterned floors and abstract chandeliers, while the guest rooms boast industrial-inspired hardware, retro accents and subtle hints of cowhide print. The property is also extremely pet-friendly, making it a haven for dog-owners who prefer to travel with their furry family members. Consider lounging poolside in one of the plush cabanas while sipping a salt-rimmed margarita or partake in a group yoga class on the rooftop lawn. The spa also features a large outdoor hot tub, cedar sauna and eucalyptus steam room. Catbird is the perfect place for drinks with rooftop views, but if you want a full meal, sit down at Euro-esque Little Daisy for wine and French favorites like beef tartare, curried mussels and steak frites.