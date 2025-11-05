The Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas
Whether you’re craving intricate rolls with dynamic flavor combos or fresh sashimi shipped straight from Japan, these are the best sushi spots in Dallas.Read More
If you’re still under the impression that the Dallas, Texas dining arena is only good for smoky BBQ, premium Tex-Mex and frozen margaritas, think again. Despite its landlocked location, Dallas is home to a flourishing sushi scene that rivals those of coastal cities across the United States. As a former DFW local who has lived in Southern California for a decade, I still find myself craving the sushi spots of my past on a regular basis. Whether you want intricate rolls with dynamic flavor combos or fresh sashimi shipped straight from Japan, this ever-growing metroplex takes this versatile cuisine seriously.
Even the outskirts of this southern city are a sushi gold mine, with places like Mr. Sushi in Addison serving up sizable pieces of nigiri in a cozy, hole-in-the-wall space. However, those seeking a fancy night out with craft cocktails, high-end sake and a chic ambiance will find better luck in Dallas proper.
Hotspots like Sushi Bar and Sushi by Scratch offer a modern omakase experience, while Tei Tei Robata Bar takes a classic approach to Japanese cuisine. Popular eateries with nationwide presences, like Nobu and Uchi, have also left their mark on Dallas, but locally-owned staples such as Shinsei, Pearl and Oishii maintain a special place in the hearts of residents. From a hip and trendy Japanese eatery in Uptown to a traditional Michelin-starred omakase experience in Deep Ellum, we’ve rounded up 10 can’t-miss sushi restaurants in Dallas.
The Best Sushi Spots in Dallas
Pearl
- 4640 McKinney Ave #130, Dallas, TX 75205
Helmed by chef Shine Tamaoki, the former head chef at Nobu Dallas, Pearl is a stylish Uptown sushi spot that serves an array of creative rolls and classic nigiri. Whether you’re sitting at the low-lying sushi bar inside or out on the covered patio, expect to find couples and groups dressed in swanky attire as they sip cold sake and craft cocktails. If you like fruity and fresh flavors, kick things off with the Gooseberry Gimlet, made with gin, simple syrup, fresh lime juice and herbaceous shiso bitters. Though it is a pretty standard sushi dish, the spicy tuna on crispy rice is a standout appetizer that boasts a perfectly crunchy texture. When it comes to sushi rolls, both the spicy scallop roll and Wagyu miso cream cheese roll are must-orders, while the yellowtail serrano is a light sashimi dish that packs a flavorful punch.
Shinsei
- 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209
Located in a two-story building on Inwood Road, Shinsei is a pan-Asian restaurant that has been around since 2006. There are several different seating areas, depending on the vibe you’re seeking. The dim-lit lounge is great for drinks and bites, the outdoor courtyard is quiet and cozy, the upstairs bar is lively yet intimate, and the main dining room is where you’ll find most of the action. Sushi chef Elvis and his team whip up an array of signature creations, such as the Hawaiian sashimi, made with kampachi, Maui onion and hibiscus vinegar, and the Dragon Lady Pressed roll, featuring torch-seared salmon, spicy tuna, serrano peppers and crispy onions. You’ll also want to order the famous crisp Brussels, Korean chili-topped oysters, and refreshing snow ear mushroom salad.
Nobu
- 400 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201
Nobu is consistent no matter what location you visit; however, Dallas is the only outpost of this Japanese restaurant where you can order the famous Matteo Roll. This locally-loved dish features a base of spicy tuna and asparagus wrapped in soy paper and topped with tuna, guacamole, chili garlic and dry miso. The restaurant is located in a large, ground-floor space within Hotel Crescent Court, and you’ll always find it packed with couples and businessmen dining over sake, sidecars and sushi. In addition to Nobu’s signature raw fish items like the new-style sashimi and tuna tacos, explore hot dishes such as the king crab tempura and miso black cod.
Uchi Dallas
- 2817 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
Originally started in Austin, Uchi is an innovative sushi concept created by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole. The menu has a healthy amount of hot dishes, but the focus is on specialty nigiri and maki rolls. Though the Dallas location doesn’t serve liquor, you can enjoy sake-based beverages, wine and beer, or head upstairs to Uchibā for cocktails before enjoying a full sit-down dinner at Uchi. There are a few chefs’ tasting menus to choose from, including a vegetarian option, but ordering à la carte is a great way to go at your own pace. The yellowtail-based hama chili is one of chef Cole’s most famous dishes, but the delicate nigiri selection is where you should spend the most time, including Japanese sea bream and toro. Don’t bother asking for soy sauce at Uchi—each dish has already been dressed to perfection.
Oishii
- 5627 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
- 2525 Wycliff Ave #110, Dallas, TX 75219
When I’m in Dallas, Oishii is my go-to sushi spot for takeout. The original Wycliff location is in a casual, strip-mall-like building, but there is also a second, more modern location near Southern Methodist University. If you’re into less traditional rolls and sushi, this is the place for you. The triangular Tribeca roll is a signature creation, made with salmon, shrimp chips, tempura flakes, truffle oil and avocado. Other unique options include the pico de gallo-topped On the Border Roll and the Cowboys Roll with shrimp tempura, asparagus, blue cheese, jalapeno, avocado and seared beef tenderloin. Though sushi is the star of the show, Oishii also crafts some of the best Vietnamese-style shrimp spring rolls in Dallas.
Sushi Bar Dallas
- 2111 Jackson St, Dallas, TX 75201
Hosting only 12 seats in an intimate space in the East Quarter, Sushi Bar Dallas puts a playful twist on a traditional sushi counter experience. Patrons are taken on a 17-course culinary journey that features a seasonal selection of nigiri accompanied by a variety of dressings and toppings. Each piece of sushi, from bluefin tuna to toro, is handled with great care before it hits your stone plate, and guests are able to watch the entire process unfold while sipping on sake or Champagne. Though some courses keep things simple with house-made seasonings and sauces, others feature indulgent top-offs like caviar and truffle.
Tatsu
- 3309 Elm St ste 120, Dallas, TX 75226
One-Michelin-starred Tatsu is the perfect place for a special occasion dinner or date night in Dallas-Fort Worth. The warm wooden floor continues up through the walls and ceiling, creating a cohesive feel that is only interrupted by a red brick wall behind the 10-seat sushi counter. An edomae-style omakase starts with an array of lighter and more delicate nigiri, eventually flowing into several courses with richer and more indulgent flavors. Though the fish, ranging from Alaskan sockeye salmon to Spanish tuna, is the star of the show, chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi’s Hokkaido rice lays a fantastic foundation for each bite.
Tei Tei Robata Bar
- 2906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Tei Tei Robata Bar offers a masterclass in traditional Japanese cuisine in the heart of Henderson Avenue. Guests can walk through a zen-like garden along a stone pathway to enter the restaurant, and though the fresh sashimi and sushi preparations are a major highlight, this is a great spot for those seeking a combo of raw and grilled items. The menu changes regularly based on seasonality and sourcing, but the six-piece nigiri sampler keeps things simple, focusing on the quality of the fish. You can't go wrong with the fresh oyster sampler and octopus carpaccio. When it comes to the cooked items, order the artichoke (if it’s in season) and the fried whole flounder. The fried sawagani, which are basically tiny, crunchy crabs, are a personal favorite of mine—if you can get past the live appearance.
Shoyo
- 1916 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
A dark, industrial exterior sets the tone before sitting down for dinner at Greenville Avenue’s Shoyo. Created by former Nobu chef Jimmy Park, Shoyo treats guests to a two-hour-long dinner complete with 17 courses at a 14-seat sushi counter. All patrons are served simultaneously, resulting in a cohesive omakase experience that encourages diners to chat with each other and the chefs. You never know what’s going to be on the menu, but be prepared for everything from gold leaf-adorned uni to sweet shrimp nigiri covered in truffle-infused caviar.
Sushi by Scratch Dallas
- 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202
Located on the eighth floor of the historic Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas, Sushi by Scratch Dallas is an omakase experience from Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee. Upon exiting the elevator, guests are greeted by an unmarked door and a small doorbell. After ringing, you’re led into the dim-lit sushi bar where 10 seats with personalized chalk name plaques. The 17-course feast includes various pieces of nigiri, each topped with innovative touches ranging from brown butter and pineapple to sweet corn pudding and a house-made poblano kosho. Enhance your meal with a curated sake pairing or mix things up with a premium selection of Japanese beer, wine and craft cocktails.