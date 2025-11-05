The Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas

If you’re still under the impression that the Dallas, Texas dining arena is only good for smoky BBQ, premium Tex-Mex and frozen margaritas, think again. Despite its landlocked location, Dallas is home to a flourishing sushi scene that rivals those of coastal cities across the United States. As a former DFW local who has lived in Southern California for a decade, I still find myself craving the sushi spots of my past on a regular basis. Whether you want intricate rolls with dynamic flavor combos or fresh sashimi shipped straight from Japan, this ever-growing metroplex takes this versatile cuisine seriously.

Even the outskirts of this southern city are a sushi gold mine, with places like Mr. Sushi in Addison serving up sizable pieces of nigiri in a cozy, hole-in-the-wall space. However, those seeking a fancy night out with craft cocktails, high-end sake and a chic ambiance will find better luck in Dallas proper.

Hotspots like Sushi Bar and Sushi by Scratch offer a modern omakase experience, while Tei Tei Robata Bar takes a classic approach to Japanese cuisine. Popular eateries with nationwide presences, like Nobu and Uchi, have also left their mark on Dallas, but locally-owned staples such as Shinsei, Pearl and Oishii maintain a special place in the hearts of residents. From a hip and trendy Japanese eatery in Uptown to a traditional Michelin-starred omakase experience in Deep Ellum, we’ve rounded up 10 can’t-miss sushi restaurants in Dallas.