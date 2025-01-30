Southern Hospitality: A Guide to Dallas, Texas

Dallas is where cowboy boots meet tailored suites and designer dresses. Though it’s most famous (or infamous) for football, at its core, Dallas is an upscale urban oasis that boasts premier restaurants, a flourishing art scene and a plethora of luxury hotels. Unlike its Fort Worth counterpart, which is just 30 miles away to the west, Dallas takes a more modern and refined approach to city living, and it’s easy to forget that you're in the heart of North Texas. While you’ll find plenty of comforting eats like BBQ and Tex-Mex, Dallas also hosts several elevated sushi spots like Uchi, Nobu and Sushi | Bar. The burgeoning foodie culture even includes New York and L.A. transplants like Catch and Delilah’s, proving that Dallas is officially on the map as a big city competitor.

Though food has long been the focus, Dallas is home to one-of-a-kind cocktail bars, unique museums and a world-class arts district that everyone should explore at least once. While there is something for every kind of traveler in D-Town, luxury experiences are not hard to come by, and we’ve got you covered with all of the best restaurants, hotels, bars and activities. Enjoy a slice of Southern hospitality when you follow our insider’s travel guide to the lavish side of Dallas, Texas.