Southern Hospitality: A Guide to Dallas, Texas
Dallas is where cowboy boots meet tailored suites and designer dresses. Though it’s most famous (or infamous) for football, at its core, Dallas is an upscale urban oasis that boasts premier restaurants, a flourishing art scene and a plethora of luxury hotels. Unlike its Fort Worth counterpart, which is just 30 miles away to the west, Dallas takes a more modern and refined approach to city living, and it’s easy to forget that you're in the heart of North Texas. While you’ll find plenty of comforting eats like BBQ and Tex-Mex, Dallas also hosts several elevated sushi spots like Uchi, Nobu and Sushi | Bar. The burgeoning foodie culture even includes New York and L.A. transplants like Catch and Delilah’s, proving that Dallas is officially on the map as a big city competitor.
Though food has long been the focus, Dallas is home to one-of-a-kind cocktail bars, unique museums and a world-class arts district that everyone should explore at least once. While there is something for every kind of traveler in D-Town, luxury experiences are not hard to come by, and we’ve got you covered with all of the best restaurants, hotels, bars and activities. Enjoy a slice of Southern hospitality when you follow our insider’s travel guide to the lavish side of Dallas, Texas.
The Dallas, Texas Luxury Travel Guide
- Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- Hôtel Swexan
- The Joule
- Georgie
- Shinsei
- Rye
- Nuri Steakhouse
- Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn
- Mister Charles
- Monkey Bar
- Armoury D.E.
- Apothecary
- Midnight Rambler
- Check Out the Local Arts District
- Afternoon Tea at The French Room
- Explore the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
- Shop at Highland Park Village
- Dine at the Top of Reunion Tower
Where to Stay
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219
The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek was the first Rosewood to ever exist. From the outside, the Dallas hotel looks like an Italian villa straight out of Tuscany. Inside, guests are greeted with shiny marble floors, vintage chandeliers and arched windows that let in ample natural light. In addition to142 spacious rooms inspired by the property’s original 1920s estate, the high-end hotel features a fabulous French restaurant, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, in-room massages and one of the best bars in the city. Between the dim lighting, wood-paneled accents and rustic murals depicting equine-inspired scenes, The Mansion Bar feels more like someone’s residential library than it does a hotel bar. On any night of the week, expect to find Dallas’ most elite players chatting business over a Pecan Old Fashioned and tuna cigars. For added comfort during your travels, consider booking one of the select suites with butler service.
Hôtel Swexan
- 2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201
Blending European taste with Texas living, Hôtel Swexan is one of Dallas’ newer luxury accommodations. Located in the Harwood District, this 134-room hotel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, boasts eight bespoke suites, each individually designed with a specific theme—enjoy your own private sauna in the Grand Swexan Suite or a curated Samurai art collection in the Japanese-themed Harwood Suite. Spend your free time taking in the city views from the rooftop pool or sit down for a steak and seafood dinner at Michelin-recognized Stillwell’s. Everything from the lobby bar to random bathrooms throughout the property have been designed to the nines, making this the ultimate accommodation for chic travelers seeking a modern stay with everything you need at arms reach—there is even a lounge speakeasy located behind an unassuming bookshelf on the first floor.
The Joule
- 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
From the iconic glass elevator that leads to a breathtaking terrace to the underground Midnight Rambler bar, The Joule has long reigned supreme as one of Dallas’ most iconic hotels. Located right across the street from the famous “Eye” sculpture, this Downtown property has 160 rooms and suites that feature spa-inspired rainfall showers, 300-thread-count Sferra sheets and city views as far as the eye can see. The on-site restaurant CBD Provisions is a solid dining option for when you don’t feel like leaving the hotel, but you can also kill time with a massage at the spa or by lounging on the rooftop pool.
Where to Eat
Georgie
- 4514 Travis St Suite 132, Dallas, TX 75205
Georgie’s timeless atmosphere sets the scene for an elevated, fine-dining experience in Dallas. Backed by restaurateur Stephan Courseau, the kitchen is run by chef RJ Yoakum and his team, yielding a seasonally-driven tasting menu and optional wine pairing. Though you can order à la carte, the tasting menu is a great opportunity to try Georgie’s best dishes, ranging from butter-poached oysters to a black truffle agnolotti and potato churros with caviar.
Shinsei
- 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209
Dallas is home to a surprisingly large number of renowned sushi restaurants, but Shinsei is a locally loved classic that shouldn’t be missed. Whether you sit on the back patio, in the bustling lounge or in the main dining room, expect attentive service from staff who have called Shinsei home for more than 15 years. Kick things off with a tangy blood orange margarita as you nibble on the snow ear mushroom salad and Hawaiian sashimi as an appetizer. Since most dishes are meant to be shared, order an array of must-try dishes like the Katina’s Crispy Rice, Brussels sprouts, Esping sashimi and refreshing Lover’s Roll.
Rye
- 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Rye is a rustic and cozy restaurant that serves some of the city’s most creative cuisine in the heart of Lower Greenville. Upon sitting down in the main dining room, guests are surrounded by three completely different walls: one with exposed brick, one covered in plants and the other adorned in vintage, gold-framed mirrors. This unique and quirky atmosphere is met with an equally as enticing food menu that focuses on seasonality and local sourcing. The $185 tasting menu is a great way to experience the best of Rye, but if you prefer to order à la carte, don’t miss the Icelandic hot dog, pork belly lollipops and house-made rotating ice cream for dessert.
Nuri Steakhouse
- 2401 Cedar Springs Rd suite 120, Dallas, TX 75201
Nuri Steakhouse is a sleek and upscale Asian-fusion restaurant in Uptown. The glamorous interior features Art Deco accents with intricate chandeliers, patterned tile floors and lush greenery around every corner. Kick your meal off with a dirty martini in the bar area before ordering a bottle of wine for the table upon sitting down. Opt for the truffle Wagyu dumplings and hamachi ceviche as appetizers followed by Miyazaki Prefecture Japanese Wagyu with kimchi butter for your main course.
Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn
- 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
One of the most iconic Dallas restaurants, Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn has been a steakhouse staple since 1998. White tablecloths, plush leather booths and an arched ceiling set the scene for top-notch service and a tender filet and martini combo. Before diving into the steak, start with the chilled seafood tower alongside a crisp glass of Rombauer sauvignon blanc. The surf and turf is a great way to enjoy the best of both worlds, while the 30-ounce grilled porterhouse is the perfect meal for two.
Mister Charles
- 3219 Knox St Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75205
French food meets Italian flavors at Duro Hospitality's Mister Charles. Guests are greeted by checkered marble floors, a grand chandelier, floral patterns and an elegant marble bar. After enjoying a few canapes like the truffle grilled cheese and caviar-topped egg salad, start your meal with the vibrant blue fin crudo and delicately dressed prime beef carpaccio. When it comes to entrées, you can’t go wrong with the whole Dover Sole or A5 Wagyu strip.
Where to Drink
Monkey Bar
- 77 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205
Monkey Bar is the locally-loved, upscale watering hole on top of Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village. Whether you’re waiting for a table in the main dining room or simply want to pop by this rooftop lounge for margaritas and chips and salsa, you’ll find Monkey Bar packed to the brim most nights. Order the iconic Mambo Taxi—a frozen margarita with a red sangria swirl and brandy—for a taste of Dallas Tex-Mex.
Armoury D.E.
- 2714 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226
Armoury D.E. is one of Deep Ellum’s most beloved bars, best known for its edgy vibe, creative cocktails and Hungarian fare. The interior, which features worn-down brick walls, hanging potted plants and eclectic decor ranging from stained-glass artwork to taxidermy, looks straight out of Budapest’s Szimpla Kert. Despite the bar’s moody and rough-around-the-edges aesthetic, the cocktails are vibrant and fresh. Beat the Texas heat with one of the shaved ice cocktails or stick with the savory and wasabi-infused Snap To It.
Apothecary
- 1922 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville’s Apothecary blends speakeasy vibes with some of the most innovative cocktail creations in the city. Make a reservation in advance, especially if you plan to visit over the weekend. On par with the creative cocktail bars of New York City or Los Angeles nightlife, Apothecary crafts mind-blowing creations that feature everything from cucumber and horseradish aqua fresca to chicken bouillon gin. If you get hungry, enhance your spread with caviar service or fresh oysters.
Midnight Rambler
- 1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
Enjoy speakeasy vibes and premium cocktails at The Joule’s underground Midnight Rambler. A checkered floor and Art Deco-esque bar curates a retro ambiance complemented by drinks from award-winning bartender Gabe Sanchez. On weekends, expect live music from local DJs and jazz performers while you sip complex cocktails like the savory Pho-King Champ or the fruity Miami Granny Deviled Egg shots.
What to Do
Check Out the Local Arts District
- 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201
The Downtown Dallas Arts District is the largest in the nation. Located in the center of it is the Dallas Museum of Art, with current exhibits ranging from a collection by Frida Kahlo to a mural series by artist Tiffany Chung. Next door, check out the Nasher Sculpture Center. Just half a mile up the road, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science showcases massive dinosaur displays along with several interactive and hands-on experiences for kids and adults. Afterwards, stop at one of the food trucks in Klyde Warren Park or grab brunch nearby. For a more unique afternoon, visit the Museum of Illusion and explore a variety of optical artworks, puzzles and fun photo opps, but note that it’s closed through March 2025 for renovations. Less than a five-minute walk away, however, you’ll find the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza; the main exhibit, “John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation,” explores the assassination and legacy of JFK.
Afternoon Tea at The French Room
- 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202
Located at The Adolphus Hotel, The French Room boasts an opulent space that looks straight out of Versailles.The gold crown moldings and vintage chandeliers and candelabras set the scene for an elegant afternoon tea complete with teas from Zakti, a local purveyor of loose-leaf blends. You’ll also indulge in a three-course menu of tea sandwiches, scones and pastries, with the option to enhance your spread with Petrossian Caviar and Champagne.
Explore the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
- 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218
Finding a slice of nature in Dallas can be difficult. The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, however, is a year-round oasis that introduces guests to a plethora of blooms, vegetation and artwork, for a getaway right in the city. Displays and events change with the seasons, but nothing beats posting up on one of the lawns near the Jonsson Color Garden. A Woman’s Garden is another property highlight, featuring flowing water fountains, reflective pools and various sculptures.
Shop at Highland Park Village
- 47 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205
Think of Highland Park Village as the Rodeo Drive of Dallas. This high-end shopping mall, known for its stucco buildings with terracotta roofs, is home to every big-name designer imaginable, from Christian Dior to Prada and Chanel. In between shopping, take a lunch break and sit down for tacos, chips and salsa at Mi Cocina or Champagne and French fare at Bistro 31.
Dine at the Top of Reunion Tower
- 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207
Reunion Tower is the most recognizable that shines on the Dallas skyline. The iconic landmark has a round head that is covered in color-changing lights, but inside the Texan tower’s top, you’ll find upscale restaurant Crown Block. Whether you want to sit down for a full dinner or simply grab a drink and sushi at the bar, the 360-degree views are best enjoyed during sunset. You can also purchase a GA ticket and reserve your time slot for the indoor/outdoor observation deck during both day and night.