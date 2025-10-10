The Most Romantic Restaurants for a Date Night in Dallas, Texas

A fast-growing city known for its five-star Tex-Mex and homegrown BBQ, Dallas is one of the Lone Star State’s most dynamic and modern locales. Unlike the more eclectic and artsy city of Austin, Dallas takes a more refined approach to luxury living, boasting an underrated restaurant scene that is home to everything from high-end sushi spots to upscale French eateries. Five-star hotels like the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and The Adolphus have long housed two of Dallas’ most exclusive and romantic restaurants, but newcomer Hôtel Swexan has also shaken things up with a Michelin Guide-recommended steakhouse that puts a cozy spin on the cowboy aesthetic.

Duro Hospitality, which has taken the city by storm with several openings in the DFW metroplex, is behind Mister Charles, an eatery that effortlessly fuses French and Italian fare. Shinsei is a longtime staple that offers vibrant Asian cuisine, while Crown Block sets the scene with sweeping city views from the top of Reunion Tower. Whether you’re in the mood for oysters or delicate soufflés, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants for a romantic date night in Dallas.