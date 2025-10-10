The Most Romantic Restaurants for a Date Night in Dallas, Texas
Sip and savor by candlelight at the Southern city’s most romantic eateries.Read More
A fast-growing city known for its five-star Tex-Mex and homegrown BBQ, Dallas is one of the Lone Star State’s most dynamic and modern locales. Unlike the more eclectic and artsy city of Austin, Dallas takes a more refined approach to luxury living, boasting an underrated restaurant scene that is home to everything from high-end sushi spots to upscale French eateries. Five-star hotels like the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and The Adolphus have long housed two of Dallas’ most exclusive and romantic restaurants, but newcomer Hôtel Swexan has also shaken things up with a Michelin Guide-recommended steakhouse that puts a cozy spin on the cowboy aesthetic.
Duro Hospitality, which has taken the city by storm with several openings in the DFW metroplex, is behind Mister Charles, an eatery that effortlessly fuses French and Italian fare. Shinsei is a longtime staple that offers vibrant Asian cuisine, while Crown Block sets the scene with sweeping city views from the top of Reunion Tower. Whether you’re in the mood for oysters or delicate soufflés, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants for a romantic date night in Dallas.
Best Date Night Restaurants in Dallas
Mister Charles
- 3219 Knox St., Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75205
At Mister Charles, guests indulge in a harmonious fusion of both French and Italian cuisines. Upon entering the swanky restaurant on Knox Street, guests are greeted by checkered marble floors, a sleek bar and a sparkling chandelier overhead. Intricate crown moldings and columns line the 38-foot tall ceilings, while pops of busy wallpaper add color and warmth. The beef carpaccio is a menu highlight, but you should also explore the canapé section and order a couple of chilled oysters and truffle grilled cheeses. Enjoy wining and dining in a cozy corner booth over vongole pasta and the decadent whole Dover sole for two.
St. Martin’s Wine Bistro
- 4223 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204
In 2024, St. Martin’s Wine Bistro reopened in a romantic, old-school space in East Dallas. Checkered floors, candlelit tables and exposed brick walls create a rustic and homey atmosphere that is enhanced by live piano performances nightly. Warm up by the fireplace while indulging in a hearty glass of cabernet sauvignon or an espresso martini. Start with the buttery escargot and foie gras with scallops before sharing the steak Diane or pan-seared venison. You can also cozy up at the bar for happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $10 drinks and discounted bites.
Stillwell's
- 2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201
Perched atop the upscale Hôtel Swexan in Dallas’ burgeoning Harwood District, Stillwell’s is a swanky steakhouse that blends a cowboy aesthetic with old school elegance. After being recognized by the Michelin Guide in 2024, the restaurant launched a seven-course tasting menu that features some of their best bites, from a classic beef tartare and tuna crudo to a truffle-topped, dry-aged New York strip. If you prefer à la carte ordering, standout dishes include the beef dumplings with truffle gravy, charbroiled oysters and Hokkaido A5 ribeye. Green curtains provide a bit of privacy for the lined booths, allowing you to get cozy over craft cocktails like the Swexan Martini or barrel-aged old fashioned.
Bowen House
- 2614 Boll St, Dallas, TX 75204
Technically classified as a cocktail bar, Bowen House serves elevated food and drinks in a refurbished, Victorian-style home, where glamorous Art Deco accents are balanced by vintage gallery walls with framed photographs. Though Bowen House is best known for its renowned cocktail program, the French-inspired bites are perfect for a laid-back date evening in Uptown. The “toast” section of the menu features everything from fried Brie to a lobster tea sandwich, while larger plates include the double-patty cheeseburger, tuna tacos and signature steak special. Impress your date with caviar service before asking the talented bartenders to whip up a custom drink made with your favorite spirits and flavors.
Crown Block
- 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207
Situated at the top of the Dallas skyline’s most iconic building, Crown Block is the literal crown of Reunion Tower. Enjoy 360-degree views that stretch all the way from downtown to Bishop Arts. Premium steaks and seafood are the name of the game, but before diving into the food, sip on the signature blue cheese-washed dirty martini, or keep things simple with a bottle of pinot noir for the table. In the mood for sushi? Cure your craving with starters like the snow crab hand roll or toro nigiri. When it comes to steaks, opt for the filet mignon with béarnaise or split the bone-in tomahawk for two. Whether you’re celebrating a special anniversary or proposal, Crown Block sets the scene with sweeping views and timeless fine dining fare.
Shinsei
- 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209
Shinsei is a long-standing favorite among the Dallas sushi scene. Open since 2006, the restaurant’s creative rolls and immersive ambience have garnered a following of loyal regulars, and for good reason. From the main dining room to the back patio to two moody bar areas, each section of the restaurant has its own charm. A corner booth in the dimly lit lounge is perfect for pre- or post-dinner drinks, the most refreshing of which is the blood orange margarita. The nigiri is always fresh and served in generous portions, but it’s Shinsei’s signature items that truly shine. Don’t skip the Katina’s crispy rice, the Dragon Lady pressed roll and the delicate Hawaiian sashimi. If you sit at the sushi bar, Elvis will take great care of you and your date, but for a more formal dining experience, request a table with longtime servers Tammy, Casey or Alfred.
The French Room
- 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202
The French Room at The Adolphus Hotel looks straight out of Versailles, with ornate gold and white ceilings, glamorous chandeliers and vintage candelabras. Though the main part of the restaurant is only open during the daytime for afternoon tea, you can also cozy up in the dim-lit bar for dinner. The lounge vibe is much more refined and sultry, outfitted with dark, wood-panneled walls and a crackling fireplace rather than bright colors and palace-like decor. The Chilean seabass will entice seafood fans, but the decadent ravioli du Dauphiné easily steals the spotlight. You can also share a few small plates like the French onion soup, steak tartare and Bayou French fries while sipping a seasonal cocktail or Negroni.
The Mansion Restaurant
- 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219
Classic white table cloths, modern art and an ornate stone fireplace make The Mansion Restaurant one of Dallas’ most stylish and sophisticated dinner spots. When the weather permits, take the opportunity to sit at a candlelit table on the patio. The menu changes with the seasons, but you’ll always find innovative takes on American cuisine with a French twist. Appetizers range from hamachi crudo with a hibiscus-soy vinaigrette to the signature tortilla soup, and if you really want to splurge, order the namesake private reserve caviar service. The Miyazaki A5 Wagyu striploin melts in your mouth at first bite, while the mushroom and leek risotto is loved by vegetarians and carnivores alike.
Gemma
- 2323 N Henderson Ave #109, Dallas, TX 75206
For a refined yet relaxed and intimate atmosphere, you can’t go wrong with Gemma. This neighborhood bistro has mastered the art of approachable luxury, with a menu that is heavily influenced by California’s coastal cuisine. The raw bar section features plenty of seafood staples, from shrimp ceviche to hamachi crudo and caviar tater tots. However, no trip to Gemma is complete without one of the handmade pastas. The braised rabbit pappardelle is an unexpected highlight that pairs nicely with the roasted baby carrots and sweet gem wedge salad. End your meal with the Negroni panna cotta or classic affogato.
Rise Soufflé
- 5360 W Lovers Ln #220, Dallas, TX 75209
Rise Soufflé is a whimsical and charming French bistro located in Inwood Village. Come for the masterfully prepared soufflés, and stay for the quaint and cozy ambience. The marshmallow soup is a local favorite, made with mini goat cheese soufflés and a creamy tomato-carrot bisque, but the steamed artichoke Andrée is served with a secret sauce that you’ll be thinking about for days to come. There are plenty of savory soufflés to choose from, such as the truffle mushroom, herb and spicy sausage, creamed spinach and smoked salmon. Though you won’t regret a full dinner at Rise, it is also one of the best spots for dessert and drinks, with the Grand Marnier soufflé taking center stage.