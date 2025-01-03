From 007 to Queer: Daniel Craig’s Year of Unscripted Dressing
Unmoored from Bond-era dictates, Craig now steps onto the red carpet in thoughtfully unstructured suits, off-duty layers and a palette that rejects old Hollywood codes.Read More
There's something refreshing about watching Daniel Craig shed his skin. Fresh off his critically-acclaimed turn in Luca Guadagnino's Queer—which earned him the National Board of Review's Best Actor prize, a Golden Globe nomination and serious Oscar consideration—Craig has been turning heads not just for his raw performance but for a striking style pivot that feels genuine rather than calculated. The man who once described the constraints of being James Bond with barely concealed exhaustion now shows up to premieres in slouchy Loewe knits and statement sunglasses, looking remarkably at ease.
The transformation didn't happen overnight. Working with stylist Taylor McNeill, Craig has methodically dismantled the ultra-polished image that defined his Bond years, replacing it with something more personal. At the L.A. premiere of Queer, he paired a gray pinstriped suit with sneakers and a casual white tee—the kind of high-low mix that would have been unthinkable during his 007 press tours. It's resonated enough to spawn "What's Daniel (Craig) Wearing," an Instagram account dedicated to tracking his evolving wardrobe. At 56, he appears to have finally found his sartorial comfort zone, and it's nowhere near the Savile Row suits that once defined him.
Daniel Craig's Style Evolution: See His Best Sartorial Moments
2000, British Independent Film Awards (Best Actor Winner), Café Royal London
A fresh-faced Craig collected his Best Actor award for Some Voices in all black—suit, shirt and tie—a monochromatic look that reads more promising young actor than future 007. The slightly oversized double-breasted cut and casual buttoning mark this as distinctly pre-Bond film tailoring, though his instinct for clean lines is already evident.
2005, Sundance Film Festival The Jacket Premiere, Park City Utah
Craig nails mountain-town casual in a Penfield puffer vest over gray utility jacket and dark denim—perfect for Sundance's laid-back vibe and Park City's winter weather. It's a glimpse of the actor's practical approach to dressing years before his more polished red carpet evolution.
2005, Bafta Awards Miramax Afterparty, Sanderson Hotel London
Craig relaxes black tie conventions by opting out of the traditional bow tie look with a simple ivory dress shirt under his peak-lapel tuxedo.
2005, Elle Style Awards, Spitalfields Market London
Craig collects his Elle Style Actor Award in a minimalist dark suit with a gray button-down shirt. This pared-back approach at a fashion ceremony suggests he understood understated elegance long before 007.
2006, Casino Royale World Premiere, Odeon Leicester Square London
Craig debuts his Bond persona in a perfectly fitted tuxedo that would become his signature for the next 15 years. The peaked lapels, precise bow tie and crisp pocket square establish the sartorial template for his very own 007 epoque.
2009, Defiance Photocall, Munich
Early Bond-era Craig opts for preppy precision: charcoal cardigan layered over a pale blue shirt and slim black tie. The combination of knitwear with dress trousers and polished oxfords keeps things formal, while the cardigan adds an academic touch fitting for this WWII drama's press tour.
2011, Cowboys & Aliens Premiere, Locarno Film Festival
Craig brings summer chic in a khaki pinstripe suit worn with an open-collar white shirt and patterned pocket square. The relaxed tailoring and lack of tie perfectly suit both the festival setting and the film's Western themes, while burnished brown oxfords ground the look.
2012, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Premiere, Berlin
Lensed next to costar Rooney Mara, Craig blends edgy and elegant in a navy blazer paired with a burgundy shirt—a color combination that echoes the film's darker themes. The dark denim and cognac leather shoes maintain the sophisticated but approachable vibe that defined his style during this period.
2015, Spectre Photocall, Hotel St. Regis Rome
A smart mix of dressy and casual elements: black wool blazer over a camel sweater and white shirt with dark jeans. The polished Oxford shoes create an interesting high-low tension—a look that bridges Bond's refinement with press tour practicality.
2015, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ed Sullivan Theater NYC
Craig embodies off-duty cool in selvedge denim, a crewneck t-shirt and a navy bomber jacket—a considered casual style that trades formality for urban polish. The round sunglasses and brown suede chukka boots show attention to detail even in streetwear mode.
2019, Knives Out Premiere, Regency Village Theatre Westwood
Craig showcases his evolving style in Kim Jones' Dior (CHDRY) Tailleur Oblique suit—a masterful grey double-breasted cut with a deep wrap and strong shoulders that marks his transition from Bond's sharp edges.
2021, No Time To Die Premiere, London
For his final bow as Bond, Craig subverts expectations in a raspberry-pink velvet jacket by Anderson & Sheppard—a bold choice that signals both confidence and liberation. The British-focused ensemble (Turnbull & Asser shirt, Henry Poole trousers, Crockett & Jones shoes) reads like a love letter to Savile Row, while his Omega Aqua Terra nods to 007's heritage.
2022, Glass Onion Premiere, Madrid
Craig pairs a fresh powder blue blazer with navy trousers and a matching tie—a smart departure from his usually monochromatic palette. The gold-tinted aviator shades add a touch of playful irreverence to an otherwise classic premiere look, while the crisp white shirt keeps everything grounded.
2024, Queer Premiere, Venice Film Festival
In a custom cream Loewe suit, Craig demonstrates how far his style has evolved since his Bond movie days. The relaxed cut and buttery shade mark a confident departure from his once-signature fitted Bond suits, while tortoiseshell Jacques Marie Mage aviators and dark brown Crockett & Jones oxfords add a considered finish.
2024, Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Show, Paris
Craig's choice of a Richard Hawkins art-adorned knit marked a definitive break from his historically safe choices. The multicolored sweater, layered under a relaxed leather jacket and paired with cargo pants, showed the actor fully embracing Jonathan Anderson's quirky take on luxury.
2024, Fiji Water At The Bafta NYC Tea Party, Pierre Hotel
Craig demonstrates why baggy doesn't mean sloppy—his generously cut khakis (intentionally half-covering his Loewe Campo boots) and navy work jacket hit that sweet spot between considered and casual. The blue-tinted glasses and Omega Seamaster 300 round out what's become his signature post-Bond style: luxe but unfussy.
2024, Queer Gala VIP Screening at the Curzon Mayfair, London
At the London screening of Queer, Craig shows why Armani's relaxed menswear tailoring remains unmatched—the greige suit and oversized coat create a monochromatic moment that feels both timeless and current. The deliberately slouchy fit marks a clear evolution from Daniel Craig’s James Bond-era suits.