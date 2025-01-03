From 007 to Queer: Daniel Craig’s Year of Unscripted Dressing

There's something refreshing about watching Daniel Craig shed his skin. Fresh off his critically-acclaimed turn in Luca Guadagnino's Queer—which earned him the National Board of Review's Best Actor prize, a Golden Globe nomination and serious Oscar consideration—Craig has been turning heads not just for his raw performance but for a striking style pivot that feels genuine rather than calculated. The man who once described the constraints of being James Bond with barely concealed exhaustion now shows up to premieres in slouchy Loewe knits and statement sunglasses, looking remarkably at ease.

The transformation didn't happen overnight. Working with stylist Taylor McNeill, Craig has methodically dismantled the ultra-polished image that defined his Bond years, replacing it with something more personal. At the L.A. premiere of Queer, he paired a gray pinstriped suit with sneakers and a casual white tee—the kind of high-low mix that would have been unthinkable during his 007 press tours. It's resonated enough to spawn "What's Daniel (Craig) Wearing," an Instagram account dedicated to tracking his evolving wardrobe. At 56, he appears to have finally found his sartorial comfort zone, and it's nowhere near the Savile Row suits that once defined him.