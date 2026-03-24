When the Hotel Is the Destination: Luxury Standouts Across the U.S.
Whether you’re looking to unwind poolside at Montage’s flagship property in Laguna Beach or want to enjoy a historic stay on Michigan’s Mackinac Island, we’ve rounded up the eight most destination-defining hotels in the United States.Read More
When planning a big trip, the destination often takes priority over the accommodations. But sometimes, a property is so grand, so acclaimed, and so bucket-list-worthy that it becomes a destination in and of itself, defining the local hospitality scene.
Utah’s celebrity-loved Amangiri is perhaps the most obvious example, as this intimate, five-star resort has transformed a remote piece of sandstone desert into one of the country’s most exclusive escapes. Though Colorado Springs is a popular destination for hiking and sightseeing at the Garden of the Gods, the legendary Broadmoor has been bringing tourists to town since 1918. San Diego’s historic Hotel del Coronado is another accommodation icon, welcoming around one million visitors a year. If you’re a fan of set-jetting and want to experience the original White Lotus, head to Hawaii and book a room at the scenic Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.
On the East Coast, properties like The Breakers Palm Beach have created multi-generational stays for longtime guests, while Auberge’s Wildflower Farms is a more recent addition that’s completely upped the ante for travel to New York’s Hudson Valley. Though cities like Los Angeles and New York are home to emblematic hotels like The Plaza and The Beverly Hills Hotel, we’re focusing on properties that have completely defined the local hospitality scene, rather than simply enhanced it.
Whether you’re looking to unwind poolside at Montage’s flagship property in Laguna Beach or want to enjoy a historic stay on Michigan’s Mackinac Island, we’ve rounded up the eight most destination-defining hotels in the U.S.
Amangiri
- 1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741
Located just outside Lake Powell in a remote slice of rocky desert, Amangiri is the definition of a destination-worthy hotel. The property first opened in 2009, and has hosted A-list celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, the Biebers and Miley Cyrus. Its neutral tones and minimalistic design blend seamlessly into the surrounding desert landscape, with parts of the hotel appearing literally embedded into the sandstone rocks. The main pool is built around a massive boulder, and all 34 suites boast sweeping views of the famous Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Those craving an even more immersive and rustic experience can stay at Camp Sarika in one of the 10 tented pavilions, each of which has its own private plunge pool. During your downtime, unwind with a detoxifying massage at the 25,000-square-foot spa or indulge in Southwestern-inspired cuisine at the main restaurant.
Hotel del Coronado
- 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado Island is a picturesque peninsula situated within San Diego Bay. When it opened in 1888, Hotel del Coronado transformed the quiet beach town into a globally recognized hub for tourists seeking white sandy shores, solid surf and a Victorian-style escape. Today, the hotel has expanded far beyond its original parameters, and though the recently renovated Victorian building is just as charming as ever with its red-pitched roof, guests have more modern options at The Cabanas, Shore House and Beach Village. Dining options range from Nobu to seafood-focused Serẽa, and though the property prides itself on being a top destination for families, adults will find reprieve at the spa or Babcock and Story Bar.
The Breakers Palm Beach
- 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Before The Breakers, Palm Beach was a quiet and remote pioneer settlement covered in coconut trees. When Henry Morrison Flagler opened The Breakers—then called Palm Beach Inn—in 1896, it marked the turn of a tide. Flagler renamed the hotel in 1901, as the property grew in popularity, but just two years later, the original Breakers burned to the ground. Flagler was determined to rebuild, and so he did. To everyone’s dismay, however, the property burned down once again after his death in 1925. Some would call this a sign, but nonetheless, The Breakers was reborn a third time, and today, it remains one of the most sought-after hotels in Palm Beach. The property is massive, hosting 534 guest rooms across 140 acres of premium beachfront land. In fact, it’s one of only a couple of hotels in Palm Beach with direct beachfront, and depending on who you ask, it’s really the only one within Palm Beach proper with that access. There are 10 distinct dining concepts on-site, along with four swimming pools, two 18-hole golf courses and a serene spa.
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
- 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr, Kihei, HI 96753
The Four Seasons Resort Maui—aka the filming location for the original White Lotus—opened on Wailea beach in 1990. Though its status as a Four Seasons made it a hot place to book years before the popular HBO series aired, Mike White’s hit dramedy put it on the map as Maui’s most iconic hotel. The series also triggered a trend of set-jetting, with people from all over the world itching to book a room and live out their own White Lotus-esque vacation. One of the property’s main highlights is the adults-only cabana pool, which is featured in several scenes across the show. Enjoy sipping a piña colada while admiring the ocean view from the pool’s infinity edge, or sit down for an authentic sushi experience by chef Kiyo Ikeda at Komo. The property also recently announced a resort-wide refresh, featuring updated rooms and suites, elevated pool cabanas and the highly anticipated debut of the hotel’s new spa and wellness center.
The Broadmoor
- 1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Broadmoor’s lavish opening gala took place on June 29, 1918, and this legendary property has served as the Grand Dame of Colorado Springs ever since. When counting all cottages, brownstones and a single estate house, the hotel is home to a whopping 784 rooms. The mountainous backdrop creates an enchanting scene year-round, in both sun and snow. Whether you’re looking to spend your days hiking to breathtaking waterfalls or checking the otherworldly Garden of the Gods off your bucket list, The Broadmoor doubles as a home base for outdoor adventure and a destination all on its own. With nine different restaurants, a spa, tennis and pickleball courts and three different swimming pools, there’s no shortage of fun to be had on property.
Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection
- 2702 Main St, Gardiner, NY 12525
Hudson Valley has long been a popular getaway for New Yorkers looking to reconnect with nature and escape the city, but the 2022 opening of Wildflower Farms ushered the area into a new chapter of hospitality. As the first luxury hotel in the Hudson Valley, Wildflower Farms is redefining the destination as a high-end vacation spot that can be enjoyed all year long. Though it is only 90 minutes away from Manhattan, you’ll feel as though you’ve entered another world entirely. Accommodations include just 65 free-standing cottages, offering guests ample privacy across 140 acres. Since Hudson Valley is famous for its farm-to-table dining, don’t skip out on a fine dining experience at seasonally-driven restaurant Clay.
Grand Hotel Mackinac Island
- 286 Grand Ave, Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Mackinac Island is one of the most unique vacation spots in the entire Great Lakes. Located on Lake Huron, right between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas, this timeless destination is known for its Victorian architecture, horse-drawn buggies and plethora of dedicated fudge shops. Though there are now several different boutique hotels and bed and breakfasts to choose from when visiting, the Grand Hotel is the crown jewel of this enchanting island. The property, which opened in 1887, is designated a National Historic Landmark, and while it recently underwent a massive refresh, the hotel maintains its vintage appeal and elegant nature. Expect everything from canopied beds to vibrant floral wallpapers across the bespoke 388 accommodations, along with 13 different on-site restaurants, a lake-view swimming pool and world-class golfing with horse-drawn carriage rides between nines.
Montage Laguna Beach
- 30801 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage Laguna Beach is the hotel brand’s flagship property. The hotel is situated on what was once a trailer park filled with more than 250 mobile homes, and though Laguna Beach has always had affluent residents and some of the most beautiful beaches in SoCal, its identity as a destination for luxury travel coincided with the Montage opening in 2003. Its bluffside location offers sweeping Pacific Ocean views, but no property highlight is as iconic as the famous tiled mosaic swimming pool. Studio Mediterranean is the 263-room hotel’s signature dining option, serving up Mediterranean fare alongside floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a picturesque peek at sunset.