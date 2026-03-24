When the Hotel Is the Destination: Luxury Standouts Across the U.S.

When planning a big trip, the destination often takes priority over the accommodations. But sometimes, a property is so grand, so acclaimed, and so bucket-list-worthy that it becomes a destination in and of itself, defining the local hospitality scene.

Utah’s celebrity-loved Amangiri is perhaps the most obvious example, as this intimate, five-star resort has transformed a remote piece of sandstone desert into one of the country’s most exclusive escapes. Though Colorado Springs is a popular destination for hiking and sightseeing at the Garden of the Gods, the legendary Broadmoor has been bringing tourists to town since 1918. San Diego’s historic Hotel del Coronado is another accommodation icon, welcoming around one million visitors a year. If you’re a fan of set-jetting and want to experience the original White Lotus, head to Hawaii and book a room at the scenic Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

On the East Coast, properties like The Breakers Palm Beach have created multi-generational stays for longtime guests, while Auberge’s Wildflower Farms is a more recent addition that’s completely upped the ante for travel to New York’s Hudson Valley. Though cities like Los Angeles and New York are home to emblematic hotels like The Plaza and The Beverly Hills Hotel, we’re focusing on properties that have completely defined the local hospitality scene, rather than simply enhanced it.

Whether you’re looking to unwind poolside at Montage’s flagship property in Laguna Beach or want to enjoy a historic stay on Michigan’s Mackinac Island, we’ve rounded up the eight most destination-defining hotels in the U.S.