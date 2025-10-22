A First-Timer’s Guide to the Dolomites
Discover the Dolomites for the first time with scenic hikes, charming villages and cozy mountain lodges.Read More
The Dolomites, a vast mountain region in the Italian Alps, are filled with emerald green valleys, world-class skiing and charming alpine villages that will take your breath away. It’s the ultimate destination for those who seek fresh air, endless hiking trails, and outdoor adventures in every season. Destinations such as Cortina d’Ampezzo and Madonna di Campiglio have attracted Italians, Austrians and Germans for generations, offering glamorous skiing in the winter and chic mountain adventures in the summer. Beyond the slopes, the region is a wellness haven for travelers seeking a quiet respite in the mountains, with Michelin dining experiences, scenic hiking trails, and state-of-the-art spas in idyllic settings.
The Dolomites have 18 distinct mountain peaks that straddle three regions: Trentino-South Tyrol, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The three main languages spoken here are Italian, German and Ladin, with many locals speaking all three. Until the early 20th century, the northern part of the Dolomites, including Trentino-Alto Adige, was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and German and Austrian influences are still widespread in the area. Give yourself a week at minimum to fully explore the different regions and take in their cultural and geographical differences.
Despite its beauty, the Italian Alps remain relatively under the radar for U.S. travelers, in part because the Dolomites are not the easiest destination to reach when coming from the States, especially for those located on the West Coast. However, the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will shine a spotlight on the region and draw more attention from travelers around the world.
For first-timers, visiting the Dolomites can feel overwhelming to navigate, with countless towns and outdoor adventures to conquer. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline on the mountains or unwinding at a luxury spa after a long day of hiking, the Dolomites offer a rare mix of adventure and natural grandeur that makes it a must-visit destination for jetsetters and outdoor adventurers. Read on for a complete guide to planning your first trip to the Dolomites.
When to visit the Dolomites
The Dolomites are a year-round destination, depending on the type of outdoor adventures you crave. Summer is ideal for hiking and biking, while winter transforms the region into a skier’s paradise, with world-class slopes and cozy refugios (laid-back mountain huts that offer accommodations and a resting place for hikers to refuel and take a break on their journey). Consider spring for thinner crowds or fall for honey-hued forests that enclose turquoise alpine lakes—a scene plucked right out of a Bob Ross painting.
What to pack for the Dolomites
With the exception of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Dolomites are laid back and comfort is key. In the summer, sturdy hiking shoes with a good grip are necessary to handle the varying levels of difficulty on the trails, and intermittent showers and thunderstorms are common year-round, so pack accordingly. It might take a few days to acclimate to the high altitude, so play it safe and pack medication to help with nausea or altitude sickness. Keep a reusable water bottle on hand. (Tap water in the Dolomites is typically safe to drink and refreshingly crisp.)
Mountain weather can be unpredictable in the winter. Pack plenty of warm layers and choose clothing made of synthetic fibers because it’s quick-drying and offers excellent insulation. Snow boots with good traction are essential for all the walking you’ll be doing, and a lightweight rain jacket or wind parka is a must. Don’t forget a waterproof backpack to keep your essentials dry, in addition to handwarmers and a travel-sized basic first-aid kit for unexpected incidents. For evenings, cozy cashmere and wool sweaters will keep you warm while still looking chic.
How to get to the Dolomites
Getting to the Dolomites is an adventure, often requiring several modes of transportation that culminate in a long drive on a windy mountainous road. Your journey will depend on which part of the region you’re staying in, but it’s best to fly into one of the nearby major airports, such as Milano Malpensa Airport (MXP), Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE), or Munich Airport (MUC) and then hop on a train to Verona or Bolzano, as a gateway to the Dolomites. Both Italo and Trenitalia offer daily direct high-speed trains that can get you there in about an hour and a half for less than $25. Keep a close eye on your luggage as theft can happen, and consider booking a business class ticket where incidents are less common. If you plan to combine a city stay with a mountain escape, you can fly into Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO) and take a scenic train north to Verona. ITA Airways flies direct to Rome from major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco, while United Airlines and Delta also offer nonstop routes to Rome and Milan. Starting March 2026, American Airlines will begin year-round nonstop service to Milan from Miami.
On the ground, renting a car is essential for exploring the Dolomites, as the towns and regional highlights are widely spread out, and it can take hours to travel between them. Rental cars are available from Hertz, Sixt, and Auto Europe at the Verona Porta Nuova train station. Expect winding roads and hairpin turns that can make even seasoned travelers car sick. And watch out for cyclists and other cars attempting to pass you on narrow roads.
The Great Dolomites Road is one of the ultimate scenic road trip routes in the region, connecting Bolzano and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The 68-mile road winds through South Tyrol, Trentino and Veneto and offers panoramic views of the jagged-peaked Dolomites. Pro-tip: A compact car will make maneuvering on the hairpin turns easier.
Where to stay in the Dolomites
The Dolomites have no shortage of extraordinary accommodations, where design-forward hotels often become the destinations themselves. Forestis, perched 6,000 feet above sea level in Brixen, is a sanatorium-turned-five-star hotel with a minimalist aesthetic that embraces its surroundings. The Dolomites provide a breathtaking backdrop, visible through every angle, including the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling lobby windows or from the outdoor bed of a Tower Suite—the property’s signature among its 62 guest rooms. Daily wellness programming includes sound baths, guided Wyda forest walks inspired by Celtic wisdom, and Aufguss rituals, a 10-20 minute sauna experience where an Aufguss Master pours essential oils over hot stones and skillfully twirls a towel to circulate the air, all set to the rhythm of the music. This summer, Forestis quietly debuted Yera, the 14-course (cellphone-free) multi-sensory dining experience paired with housemade, fermented alcohol-free drinks, all set inside a cave.
About 90 minutes east in Avelengo, Italy’s German-speaking region, Chalet Mirabell feels like a whimsical fairytale. Anchored by a natural swimmable pond and roaming alpacas, the family-owned five-star resort caters to both families and couples with dedicated dining areas and pools for each. Adults can enjoy the variety of wellness programming offered daily, retreat to one of three pools, or head to the 65,000-square-foot spa at the heart of the property.
The hotel’s 70 cozy guest rooms blend natural wood and modern accents with plush furnishings in warm tones. Many of the guest rooms are equipped with fireplaces, free-standing tubs, and private balconies overlooking the mountains. For large groups or multi-generational families, choose from one of three mountain villas that can accommodate up to 12 guests. This winter, the sister property Chalet Zuegg debuts, with ski-in, ski-out access to Merano 2000, the town’s premier ski area.
In Pinzolo (population: 3,000), Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti is the only five-star resort in Madonna di Campiglio. The nearly 54,000-square-foot spa is the resort’s crown jewel, with nine saunas and steam rooms spread out across three floors. Of the resort’s 88 alpine guest rooms and 21 residences, the Exclusive Spa Suites elevate your wellness experience to the next level. At just over 1,000 square feet, each suite features a massive whirlpool, private sauna and walk-in wardrobe for all your cozy mountain layers, hiking gear and après-ski essentials.
What to do in the Dolomites
In the summer, the Dolomites are an outdoor playground, offering easy nature strolls, challenging climbs and via ferratas, making it a paradise for hikers and bikers of all levels. For an easy-to-moderate trek, the 7.5-mile trail to the Nardis Waterfall is a scenic loop that rewards you with a cascading waterfall and picturesque setting along the Sarca River. Afterwards, head to the town of Pinzolo and stock up on local Italian food specialties such as wine, cheese, and honey at Alimentari Caola. For thrill seekers, the Seceda trail is a half-day challenging hike with the option to take the cable car on the way down.
The Dolomites are also dotted with shimmering lakes. Lago di San Giuliano is an 8.7-mile hike that can be accessed by parking your car at Pozza delle Vacche and taking a circular route where you’ll pass a church and Rifugio San Giuliano if you need to refuel. At the foot of the Dolomites is Lago di Braies, a stunning natural wonder about a 1.5-hour drive from Bolzano and an hour from Cortina d’Ampezzo. You can stroll the two-mile loop around the lake or rent a vintage boat from the boathouse for a 45-minute cruise with majestic views.
Cortina d’Ampezzo—known as the Queen of the Dolomites and the host of the Winter Olympics—is where you’ll find jet-setting Europeans, a lively après-ski scene in the winter, and luxury retailers such as Prada, Moncler and Armani. The town is a renowned ski destination, boasting 72 slopes of varying difficulty.
In northern Italy, the Alto-Adige region is known for its medieval castles perched on hills and neat rows of apple orchards. It’s also one of the leading producers of white wine in Italy. While pinot grigio is the leading varietal, gewurztraminer, riesling and kerner are also widely grown and celebrated for their crisp aromatic notes that reflect the region’s unique terroir. Take a guided vineyard tour at Alois Lageder, one of the region’s top wineries, and enjoy four wine tastings paired with an optional lunch at the onsite Osteria Paradeis. Between May and October, Elena Walch, another family-owned winery, also offers guided tours of the wine cellars in Tremin or vineyard tours of Castel Ringberg, followed by a wine tasting.
Where to eat in the Dolomites
The culinary scene in the Dolomites is largely shaped by Austrian, German and Italian influences. Traditional dishes such as bread dumplings or canederli, goulash (a hearty beef stew soup), and apple strudel are staples, mostly found at mom-and-pop refugios. For more elevated dining experiences, there are plenty of Michelin-rated and notable restaurants in the region. Grual, an intimate one-Michelin-star restaurant at Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti, pays homage to the mountains that frame the resort. The seasonal menu showcases flavors and ingredients found at all altitudes, including pikeperch (a local fish), arctic char, deer and rabbit that end up artfully presented on your plate. Nearby, in Pinzolo, Al Rocol or Rendener are popular local spots for traditional alpine cuisine in a modern setting.
World-renowned chef Norbert Niederkofler heads up AlpiNN, a stunning glass-enclosed restaurant situated at an altitude of 6,500 feet, and only accessible by cable car. He showcases his “Cook the Mountain” philosophy, where seasonal and local ingredients from the mountains, such as smoked trout and ribeye from Val Pusteria, are used with no waste left behind—a philosophy that earned him three Michelin stars at Atelier Moessmer. For the best views, book one of the five tables reserved for a tasting menu.
In Val di Fassa, Dolomites Geyser is built into the foot of Vulcano. The bar, restaurant and après ski spot is accessible by car (except for winter when you have to walk or take the snowmobile service in the evenings). The lively restaurant features an expansive outdoor terrace with communal bench seating overlooking the Catinaccio mountain range. Inside, the cozy restaurant strikes a balance between rustic charm and modern elegance with a fireplace, soft lighting, and natural wood interiors. Check their calendar of events for live music and happenings, and don’t forget to make a reservation as they get busy.