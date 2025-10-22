A First-Timer’s Guide to the Dolomites

The Dolomites, a vast mountain region in the Italian Alps, are filled with emerald green valleys, world-class skiing and charming alpine villages that will take your breath away. It’s the ultimate destination for those who seek fresh air, endless hiking trails, and outdoor adventures in every season. Destinations such as Cortina d’Ampezzo and Madonna di Campiglio have attracted Italians, Austrians and Germans for generations, offering glamorous skiing in the winter and chic mountain adventures in the summer. Beyond the slopes, the region is a wellness haven for travelers seeking a quiet respite in the mountains, with Michelin dining experiences, scenic hiking trails, and state-of-the-art spas in idyllic settings.

The Dolomites have 18 distinct mountain peaks that straddle three regions: Trentino-South Tyrol, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The three main languages spoken here are Italian, German and Ladin, with many locals speaking all three. Until the early 20th century, the northern part of the Dolomites, including Trentino-Alto Adige, was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and German and Austrian influences are still widespread in the area. Give yourself a week at minimum to fully explore the different regions and take in their cultural and geographical differences.

Despite its beauty, the Italian Alps remain relatively under the radar for U.S. travelers, in part because the Dolomites are not the easiest destination to reach when coming from the States, especially for those located on the West Coast. However, the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will shine a spotlight on the region and draw more attention from travelers around the world.

For first-timers, visiting the Dolomites can feel overwhelming to navigate, with countless towns and outdoor adventures to conquer. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline on the mountains or unwinding at a luxury spa after a long day of hiking, the Dolomites offer a rare mix of adventure and natural grandeur that makes it a must-visit destination for jetsetters and outdoor adventurers. Read on for a complete guide to planning your first trip to the Dolomites.