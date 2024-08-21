An Insider’s Guide to the Historic and High-End Side of Downtown Los Angeles

Between its iconic skyline, Michelin-recognized restaurants and renowned art museums, Downtown Los Angeles has undergone quite a renaissance in recent years. Like most urban cities across the United States, Los Angeles was hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, with downtown neighborhoods seeing a difficult decline in business and growth. However, in true L.A. fashion, this historic downtown has bounced back and is now better than ever, with a plethora of high-end restaurants, boutique shops and cutting-edge cocktail bars leading the charge.

The modern skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. offer a stark contrast to the craftsman and Spanish Mission revival architecture predominantly found in neighborhoods like Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Los Feliz. However, historic landmarks like the Eastern Columbia Building add a hint of Art Deco to the downtown landscape. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try every vendor at Grand Central Market or an art aficionado wanting to spend an afternoon at The Broad, there really is something for everyone in this resilient and diverse part of town. From the best restaurants to the coolest hotels, follow this guide for all you need to know on where to stay, eat, drink and do in Downtown Los Angeles.