An Insider’s Guide to the Historic and High-End Side of Downtown Los Angeles
Whether you’re a foodie looking to try every vendor at Grand Central Market or an art aficionado wanting to spend an afternoon at The Broad, there is something for everyone in this resilient and diverse part of town.Read More
Between its iconic skyline, Michelin-recognized restaurants and renowned art museums, Downtown Los Angeles has undergone quite a renaissance in recent years. Like most urban cities across the United States, Los Angeles was hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, with downtown neighborhoods seeing a difficult decline in business and growth. However, in true L.A. fashion, this historic downtown has bounced back and is now better than ever, with a plethora of high-end restaurants, boutique shops and cutting-edge cocktail bars leading the charge.
The modern skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. offer a stark contrast to the craftsman and Spanish Mission revival architecture predominantly found in neighborhoods like Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Los Feliz. However, historic landmarks like the Eastern Columbia Building add a hint of Art Deco to the downtown landscape. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try every vendor at Grand Central Market or an art aficionado wanting to spend an afternoon at The Broad, there really is something for everyone in this resilient and diverse part of town. From the best restaurants to the coolest hotels, follow this guide for all you need to know on where to stay, eat, drink and do in Downtown Los Angeles.
The DTLA Neighborhood Guide
- Conrad Los Angeles
- The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles
- Hotel Figueroa
- Downtown L.A. Proper
- Camphor
- Girl & the Goat
- Kato
- Pizzeria Bianco
- 71Above
- Death & Co.
- Caña Rum Bar
- Neighborhood Winery
- LA Cha Cha Chá
- Spire 73
- Explore Grand Central Market
- Visit Downtown L.A.’s best museums
- Shop at The Row DTLA
- Pop into The Last Bookstore
Where to Stay
Conrad Los Angeles
- 100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Located right across from the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall, Conrad Los Angeles is a 305-room hotel with two on-site restaurants by chef José Andrés, a rooftop pool and tranquil spa. From the rooms to the common spaces, this luxury Hilton property follows a modern bohemian style that prioritizes city views from almost every angle. It is also extremely pet-friendly, allowing you to bring your four-legged family members along for the journey.
The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles
- 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Classic and timeless, The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles is right next door to L.A. Live and Crypto Arena, making it the ideal home base for visitors or locals catching a Lakers game or concert. The Art Deco style translates beautifully across the modern furnishings, funky patterns and scattered pops of color. If you want a fancy dinner without leaving the property, head to the 24th floor for Argentinian cuisine and sweeping city views at Sendero. The 123-room hotel is also home to another eatery, a coffee shop and lobby bar, as well as one of the best spas in L.A., where you can indulge in a hydrating facial or deep-tissue massage.
Hotel Figueroa
- 939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Having just celebrated its 98th anniversary, Hotel Figueroa is a historic hotel that originally opened as a women’s-only sanctuary in 1926. Its brand-new restaurant, Deme, serves high-quality Mediterranean and Greek-inspired cuisine, with dishes like octopus skewers, duck shawarma and bluefin tuna dolmades. Each of the 268 rooms is uniquely designed with Old World decor and carefully curated art, yielding a cozy yet upscale vibe that will make you feel right at home.
Downtown L.A. Proper
- 1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Looking to stay in style? It doesn’t get more design-forward than the trendy Downtown L.A. Proper. From afternoon tea in the hotel’s cozy bar Dahlia to drinks on the rooftop at Cara Cara, there are plenty of on-site dining and imbibing options to explore. All 147 rooms and suites are decked out in custom furnishings, woven textiles and imported linens, yet rather than being totally uniform, each room has its own distinct charm and ambiance.
Where to Eat
Camphor
- 923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
A unique fusion of French and Southeast Asian fare, Camphor is a one-Michelin-star restaurant located in the ever-popular Arts District. Helmed by chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, Camphor’s menu features can’t-miss highlights like scallop-stuffed pasta, lobster in saffron sauce and timeless steak frites. Do your best to save room for the gooey bread pudding or Camphor’s signature kiwi dessert.
Girl & the Goat
- 555-3 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Los Angeles outpost of Top Chef-winner Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat is located in a charming red brick building in the Arts District. Lush greenery, tall windows and bohemian accents set the scene for dinner or brunch, both of which focus on fresh ingredients and seasonal produce gathered from local farmers markets. In addition to the famous sticky glazed pork shank, other staples include sautéed green beans, grilled oysters and chickpea fritters.
Kato
- 777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Located in The Row DTLA, Kato is a Michelin-starred restaurant by chef Jonathan Yao with a modern twist on Taiwanese fare. Though Kato was originally located in an unassuming strip mall in Sawtelle, the new location opened in 2022, boasting a sleek and modern atmosphere with industrial accents. The $325 tasting menu changes with the seasons, highlighting fresh seafood, produce and meats alongside optional wine and beverage pairings, one of which is completely alcohol-free.
Pizzeria Bianco
- 1320 E 7th St Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Since being featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table: Pizza, Pizzeria Bianco has been one of L.A’s hardest reservations. Also located at The Row, this laid-back yet refined pizzeria is great for groups or couples seeking a perfectly puffy wood-fired pizza alongside delicate wines from Italy and beyond. Sip on a bubbly lambrusco while indulging in the famous Rosa which is topped with red onion, rosemary and Santa Barbara pistachios.
71Above
- 633 W 5th St 71st floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Perched on the 71st floor of the U.S. Bank Tower in L.A.'s Financial District, 71Above soars high above the city, boasting 360-degree views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the elevated and flashy dining room. The views at this hot spot are simply unbeatable, and a reservation at sunset makes for dinner and a show that you won't soon forget. Crafted by chef Javier Lopez, the seasonally-driven modern American menu features everything from caviar service to A5 Japanese Wagyu.
Where to Drink
Death & Co.
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Death & Co. is a New York transplant that has brought its knack for mixology to a dim-lit basement in the Arts District. From spirit-forward libations to fruity and fresh cocktails, Death & Co. is a master of its craft. If you’re feeling adventurous, simply ask your knowledgeable bartender to whip up a sensational cocktail with any spirit (or spirits) of your choice.
Caña Rum Bar
- 714 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
There are few places in L.A. where you can sip rum out of a coconut while smoking a Cuban cigar—Caña Rum Bar is one of them. This members-only bar requires a small annual fee, but once you join, you get premium access to this cozy bar that boasts a transportive, old-school ambiance, including indoor and outdoor space and live music acts. From mojitos to daiquiris, rum is the name of the game here.
Neighborhood Winery
- 811 Traction Ave Unit 1A, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Natural wine has taken California by storm, and Neighborhood Winery is serving all-natural and biodynamic reds, whites and oranges for Arts District locals. Under the Pali Wine Co. umbrella, Neighborhood Winery is a charming wine bar that transports you to Brooklyn with an exposed brick wall, a cozy patio and candlelit bistro tables. Snack on the silky marinated olives as you explore five pours in the signature Neighborhood tasting flight.
LA Cha Cha Chá
- 812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
LA Cha Cha Chá is the ultimate rooftop bar for skyline views paired with premium margaritas and modern Mexican cuisine. Lush greenery and palm leaves surround every corner, while rattan furnishing and overhead string lights create a tropical feel complimented by fresh and fruity cocktails. The hibiscus mezcal margarita is an easy favorite, but if you’re feeling fiery, opt for the spicy pineapple margarita, alongside some guacamole and tacos.
Spire 73
- 900 Wilshire Blvd fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017
As the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere, Spire 73 at the Intercontinental in Bunker Hill is a must for first-time visitors and long-time Angelenos alike. Even on chilly evenings, patrons can warm up with a whiskey nightcap by the roaring fire pits as they admire the sea of city lights below. There are few better places to watch the sunset, but if you stay through the evening, expect lively tunes and an upbeat yet classy crowd for a taste of L.A. nightlife.
What to Do
Explore Grand Central Market
- 317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Grand Central Market has been a downtown staple since 1917. Home to 40 different vendors and stalls, this diverse food court serves up some of the best pupusas, donuts, oysters and burgers in the city. Since you can easily hop from stall to stall, this is the perfect place for foodies looking to embark on a culinary adventure in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, from espresso at independent coffee shops and cafes to fresh Italian pasta and Chinese food.
Visit Downtown L.A.’s best museums
In addition to having a rich history and sense of local culture, Downtown Los Angeles also has a vibrant art scene. Though you can admire plenty of outdoor murals and art galleries throughout the city, The Broad is one of L.A.’s most popular museums, with a focus on contemporary art and innovative exhibits. The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, (MOCA) also has its main branch downtown, and though it's not as big as The Broad, it houses a renowned collection that contemporary art appreciators will love.
Shop at The Row DTLA
- 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
From Joybird bedding to Jonny Cota clothes, The Row DTLA is home to far more than just fancy restaurants. These charming boutiques and name-brand stores are perfect for high-end shoppers seeking quality across houseware, wardrobe and beauty products. You can also explore more quirky and unique shops like Souvenir of the Sunday, which doubles as a gallery and studio.
Pop into The Last Bookstore
- 453 S Spring St Ground Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Regardless of whether you’re an avid reader or not, The Last Bookstore is one of the coolest shops in all of Los Angeles County, let alone downtown. This multilevel book and record store is one-of-a-kind, home to over 500,000 new and used novels. There are so many secret nooks and cozy corners to explore, and you can easily spend an entire afternoon getting lost in a world of stories. If you’re lucky, you might even find a special first-edition or signed copy during your search.