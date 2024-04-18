The 6 Most Exciting Restaurants in Dublin Right Now

When it comes to food cities in Europe, Dublin may not, at first, appear to hold a candle to its sought-after neighbors such as Paris or London, which rack up countless Michelin stars each year, but that’s about to change. The Irish city with a long-standing reputation for its nightlife and pub culture is finally starting to gain recognition for its burgeoning food scene. Both up-and-coming chefs and heavy hitters with global appeal such as Jean-Georges Vongerichten are also planting restaurant roots in Dublin, making it an even more appealing destination for food lovers.

Historically, Ireland has been synonymous with frothy gold pints, largely thanks to the Guinness Storehouse, which draws millions of tourists each year, and whiskey from legacy brand Jameson. But as many restaurants put the spotlight on seasonality and sustainability and shift to tasting menus, the wine scene in Dublin is also undergoing a renaissance, with low-intervention and organic wines at the forefront. It’s not unusual to come across vino menus that are longer than the beer offerings, along with dishes that have been carefully curated and almost entirely locally-sourced to complement small-batch wines that you may have never heard of—but ought to know.

Many talented chefs are moving back home to Dublin after years of training in other gastronomy-focused cities, bringing their culinary chops with them. These fresh faces are changing the way Dubliners are thinking about food and the way it’s produced. They are redefining the culinary landscape in the Irish capital, and we’ve highlighted a few of these skilled chefs and where you can find them.

From charming bistros to chic eateries, here are a few of the most notable restaurants in Dublin right now that are worth the hype.