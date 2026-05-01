The Essentials With Dylan Efron: Camping, Crescent City and Chanel
From camping gear and van life to national parks and Sarah J. Maas, the reality TV star discusses his current eclectic favorites.Read More
Growing up on the central coast of California, Dylan Efron spent a lot of time outdoors. Whether it was fly fishing at Kings Canyon or camping at Yosemite with his dad and older brother, Zac Efron, those early days made a lasting impression. And while that may sound worlds away from his recent turn as a fan favorite on reality TV shows like The Traitors and Dancing With the Stars, off-the-grid adventures are still very much a priority for Efron (and probably helped to give him a competitive edge onscreen). “I feel like I have this really cool position of having one foot in both worlds; I can go rock climb on a weekend and be a little bit of a dirtbag, and then I can go dress up for a red carpet the same week,” Efron tells Observer of his contrasting career pursuits.
“Before Traitors, I was making outdoor content, so anytime I had a brand deal or would get a little bit of money, I’d go plan a trip,” Efron says. “I was very wealthy in experiences because of that.” To recharge from his hectic schedule, which recently included filming for Netflix’s reality competition series, Squid Games: The VIP Challenge, and brushing up on his Argentine tango skills for the Dancing With the Stars tour, Efron always returns to nature. “I just went out to the flower fields to see the superbloom with no plan at all—I hopped in the car with my dog and texted my dad, who met me out there,” says Efron of his most recent California getaway. “I’ve got a sprinter van that I can sleep in, so I’ve got it down to a science,” he adds, noting that he once lived out of his van for two months while traveling.
National parks are a top destination for Efron (and his dog, Booey), which is exactly why he joined T-Mobile in announcing its “Do Not Disturb” initiative with the National Park Foundation (NPF). The partnership, which includes a donation from T-Mobile to help protect and preserve America’s national parks, is all about encouraging others to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with nature (although T-Satellite technology means you’re never totally off-the-grid, because it is T-Mobile, after all). “I’ve been to every national park in California, but I want to go to more on the East Coast,” Efron says of his upcoming travel plans, which include Florida’s Everglades. But if you’re planning your own excursion, he has plenty of recommendations, too. “My favorites have got to be Joshua Tree, because I’ve spent the most time there, and the Channel Islands. But Montana has some beautiful ones, like Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, that I’ve been to a bunch to fish.”
During a quick stop in New York City, Dylan Efron spoke with Observer about his current essentials—from what’s in his camper to the reality TV shows he never misses.
His self-care routine
I’ve never washed my face, which is bizarre, but I have to put face lotion on every morning and every night. I have a lot of chapstick from Jack Black, Lucas Papaw from Australia, and I have a Chanel one right now that I love. I have some Chanel eye patches, too, which always make me laugh, but my skincare is mostly face lotion and tinted sunscreen. My workout routine changes when I’m home and when I’m on the go. When I’m home, I really go to the gym almost every day, and that’s when I can really build muscle and work out heavier. When I’m traveling, it’s much more lightweight stuff; more stretching, mobility and some cardio.
What he's binge-watching
I’m watching Survivor; there’s a new season, and it has a bunch of returning people like Mike White. I’m watching Summer House, which is crazy right now, and I’m watching Your Friends & Neighbors.
His favorite L.A. spots
My favorite restaurant is Captain Kidd’s in Redondo Beach, that’s like my home meal to get some fish tacos. Erewhon, I’m pretty basic. I got my membership to Erewhon, finally, which I put off for about 10 years, but I’ve been going there forever. I used to rock climb in Malibu and then go to Erewhon right after for the hot bar. I would never grocery shop there, but I have spent a lot of money at that hot bar over the years.
Favorite vacation destination
It’s a mix between places that are tropical for freediving and swimming, and the mountains. I love Tiger Beach in the Bahamas to go swim with the sharks. Fiji, Hawaii, anywhere with really warm water is probably where I’m happiest. But I also love Glacier National Park and anywhere in the mountains where I can rock climb and camp. I do a lot of Marriott if I’m staying in a hotel; I can upgrade to some pretty cool nights at Ritz-Carlton because I’ve got a lot of status points with Marriott.
What he's traveling with
My whole life, I’ve been carry-on. But it was a lot easier before I had to be on camera all the time; I’d just bring some board shorts. Now, when there are some events, it’s literally like two pairs of boots, and you need a checked suitcase, so I’m 50/50 now. On the plane, I have a Theragun, always chapstick and headphones because I listen to audiobooks the entire flight. I started Crescent City [by Sarah J. Maas] before this trip, so I’m probably eight hours into it. For camping, I’m lucky that I have my van most of the time, so I don’t have to pack a tent or sleeping bag. Everything is in my van and ready to go spend the night—toothbrushes, deodorant, bug spray, a lighter, matches. It’s really about the activity. I’m either bringing all my freediving gear, my wetsuits, my surfboard, or I’m bringing my rock climbing gear and highlining gear.