The Essentials With Dylan Efron: Camping, Crescent City and Chanel

Growing up on the central coast of California, Dylan Efron spent a lot of time outdoors. Whether it was fly fishing at Kings Canyon or camping at Yosemite with his dad and older brother, Zac Efron, those early days made a lasting impression. And while that may sound worlds away from his recent turn as a fan favorite on reality TV shows like The Traitors and Dancing With the Stars, off-the-grid adventures are still very much a priority for Efron (and probably helped to give him a competitive edge onscreen). “I feel like I have this really cool position of having one foot in both worlds; I can go rock climb on a weekend and be a little bit of a dirtbag, and then I can go dress up for a red carpet the same week,” Efron tells Observer of his contrasting career pursuits.

“Before Traitors, I was making outdoor content, so anytime I had a brand deal or would get a little bit of money, I’d go plan a trip,” Efron says. “I was very wealthy in experiences because of that.” To recharge from his hectic schedule, which recently included filming for Netflix’s reality competition series, Squid Games: The VIP Challenge, and brushing up on his Argentine tango skills for the Dancing With the Stars tour, Efron always returns to nature. “I just went out to the flower fields to see the superbloom with no plan at all—I hopped in the car with my dog and texted my dad, who met me out there,” says Efron of his most recent California getaway. “I’ve got a sprinter van that I can sleep in, so I’ve got it down to a science,” he adds, noting that he once lived out of his van for two months while traveling.

AP Content Services for T-Mobile Dylan Efron at T-Mobile's Magenta Base Camp.

National parks are a top destination for Efron (and his dog, Booey), which is exactly why he joined T-Mobile in announcing its “Do Not Disturb” initiative with the National Park Foundation (NPF). The partnership, which includes a donation from T-Mobile to help protect and preserve America’s national parks, is all about encouraging others to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with nature (although T-Satellite technology means you’re never totally off-the-grid, because it is T-Mobile, after all). “I’ve been to every national park in California, but I want to go to more on the East Coast,” Efron says of his upcoming travel plans, which include Florida’s Everglades. But if you’re planning your own excursion, he has plenty of recommendations, too. “My favorites have got to be Joshua Tree, because I’ve spent the most time there, and the Channel Islands. But Montana has some beautiful ones, like Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, that I’ve been to a bunch to fish.”

During a quick stop in New York City, Dylan Efron spoke with Observer about his current essentials—from what’s in his camper to the reality TV shows he never misses.