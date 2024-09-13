Uncorking 11 Outstanding Vineyards and Wineries on the East Coast
From Maine’s blueberry fields to Georgia’s Appalachian foothills, discover how a new generation of vintners is reshaping the East Coast’s viticultural landscape.Read More
When you think of American wine, your mind likely wanders to the sun-soaked valleys of Napa or the misty hills of Willamette. But a distinct viticultural personality has long been fermenting along the Atlantic seaboard, from New England to Appalachia, where audacious vintners are coaxing extraordinary flavors from improbable terroirs. This East Coast renaissance stretches from Maine's windswept blueberry barrens to Georgia's iron-rich clay soils, with winemakers not just adapting Old World techniques, but forging a uniquely American wine identity.
The story of East Coast wine is one of resilience, innovation and adaptive ingenuity. The region's winemaking legacy, dating back to the colonial era, is being both honored and reinvented. Thomas Jefferson's dream of a thriving American wine industry has finally come to fruition, not through European mimicry, but via American innovation. These winemakers face a trifecta of challenges: humid summers, bitter winters and a market skeptical of anything not bearing a California or Oregon label. Yet it's precisely these obstacles that have catalyzed a new age of viticultural evolution, where cold-hardy hybrids intertwine with classic vinifera, and cutting-edge technology pushes the boundaries of what's possible in these climates.
The result is a wealth of wines that defy easy categorization. Cult-favorite pét-nats crafted from native grapes sit alongside Bordeaux-style blends that are turning critics' heads. As climate change redraws the global wine map, regions once deemed too frigid for vitis vinifera now produce elegant cabernet francs and chardonnays that any wine lover will appreciate. Forward-thinking vintners are already planning for warmer futures, experimenting with heat-tolerant varieties that may define East Coast wine in coming decades. These pioneers are not merely imitating their West Coast counterparts; they're crafting a bold new chapter in the story of American wine, one that speaks eloquently of place, perseverance and the indomitable spirit of innovation.
The Best Wineries on the East Coast
- Bar Harbor Cellars (Maine)
- La Garagista Farm and Winery (Vermont)
- Brooklyn Winery (New York)
- Blenheim Vineyards (Virginia)
- Beneduce Vineyards (New Jersey)
- Plēb Urban Winery (North Carolina)
- Linden Vineyards (Virginia)
- Bedell Cellars (New York)
- Black Ankle Vineyards (Maryland)
- Chateau Meichtry (Georgia)
- Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery (New York)
Bar Harbor Cellars (Maine)
- 854 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
- Known for: Wild blueberry wines
Just minutes from downtown Bar Harbor, the 100-acre Sweet Pea Farm is home to Bar Harbor Cellars, an East Coast winery that weaves together Maine's agricultural heritage with global viticultural traditions. For over 15 years, this innovative establishment has sourced fruits and grapes from quality-focused growers across Europe and North America. Their impressive portfolio runs the gamut from local fruit wines to bold reds crafted from Italian grapes. Among their offerings, the 2021 blueberry wine stands out, combining Maine wild and cultivar berries to create a sweet, complex flavor that evokes memories of freshly baked blueberry pie.
La Garagista Farm and Winery (Vermont)
- 1834 Mt Hunger Rd, Bethel, VT 05032
- Known for: Natural wines from hybrid grapes
Since 2010, Deirdre Heekin's La Garagista Farm and Winery has been redefining Vermont's place on the global wine map. Nestled in the Green Mountains, this small, biodynamic operation focuses on cold-hardy hybrid grapes such as la crescent, frontenac gris and marquette. Drawing inspiration from high-altitude European wine regions, Heekin and her team have embraced the concept of "alpine wine," producing vibrant expressions of Vermont's terroir. From still reds and whites to orange wines and pét-nats, La Garagista's creations are coveted for their purity and sense of place, captivating oenophiles far beyond the state's borders.
Brooklyn Winery (New York)
- 61 Guernsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
- Known for: Urban winemaking and diverse varietal wines
Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Winery has been redefining urban winemaking since 2010. Founders Brian Leventhal and John Stires have created a vinous oasis in the city, sourcing top-quality grapes from across the country, including Napa Valley, Sonoma and the North Fork, to produce an impressive range of wines. From crisp Finger Lakes rieslings to robust California cabernet sauvignons, their portfolio showcases the best of American viticulture. The winery's industrial-chic tasting room and event space have become a mecca for wine enthusiasts and curious locals alike.
Blenheim Vineyards (Virginia)
- 31 Blenheim Farm, Charlottesville, VA 22902
- Known for: Celebrity-owned sustainable wines
Just outside Charlottesville, Blenheim Vineyards has been making waves in Virginia's wine scene since 2000. Founded by musician Dave Matthews, this winery is renowned for its approachable, terroir-driven wines produced using sustainable farming practices. Blenheim crafts a range of varietals under the skilled hand of winemaker Kirsty Harmon, with their viognier, chardonnay and cabernet franc garnering particular acclaim. Don’t miss the tasting room, designed by Matthews himself, with a glass floor that offers a glimpse into the production area below.
Beneduce Vineyards (New Jersey)
- 1 Jeremiah Ln, Pittstown, NJ 08867
- Known for: Austrian and German-inspired wines
Challenging preconceptions about New Jersey wines, Beneduce Vineyards has been a trailblazer since its establishment in 2000. Nestled in the rolling hills of western New Jersey, this 51-acre estate specializes in Austrian and German-inspired varietals rarely seen on the East Coast. Winemaker Mike Beneduce, Jr. has garnered recognition for his exceptional Blaufränkisch and Gewürztraminer, as well as innovative blends like "Three Windows White." With its modern tasting room and expansive outdoor seating areas, Beneduce offers visitors an immersive wine tasting experience of New Jersey's terroir.
Plēb Urban Winery (North Carolina)
- 289 Lyman St, Asheville, NC 28801
- Known for: Organic wines featuring hybrid grape varieties
Plēb Urban Winery is revolutionizing perceptions of Southern wine in Asheville. Founder and winemaker Chris Denesha has made it his mission to create accessible and exciting wines for all palates. Embracing organic farming practices and minimal cellar intervention, Denesha works magic with hybrid grape varieties ideally suited to North Carolina's climate. Their barrel-rested blend of vidal blanc, seyval blanc and traminette has captured national attention for its complexity and true sense of place.
Linden Vineyards (Virginia)
- 3708 Harrels Corner Rd, Linden, VA 22642
- Known for: Elegant Bordeaux-style blends and age-worthy chardonnays
For over three decades, Linden Vineyards has quietly been crafting some of the East Coast's most refined wines on the Fauquier County Wine Trail. Established by Jim Law in 1985, Linden has set the standard for high-quality Virginia wine. Law's meticulous viticultural approach, incorporating extensive canopy management and crop thinning, yields wines of exceptional depth and complexity. Particularly renowned is their Hardscrabble Chardonnay, a barrel-fermented white that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with top Burgundies. Equally impressive are Linden's Bordeaux-style red blends, which eloquently showcase Virginia's terroir potential.
Bedell Cellars (New York)
- 36225 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935
- Known for: Sustainably farmed, elegant Bordeaux-style blends
Since 1980, Bedell Cellars has been at the vanguard of New York winemaking. This 80-acre estate on Long Island's North Fork harnesses the region's maritime climate to produce wines of exceptional quality and character. Under the expert guidance of winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich, Bedell has become renowned for Bordeaux-style blends that showcase the area's potential for world-class wines. Their flagship red wine blend, Musée (with merlot, petit verdot and cabernet sauvignon), has not only earned critical acclaim but has also played a crucial role in putting Long Island wines on the global map.
Black Ankle Vineyards (Maryland)
- 14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771
- Known for: Premium, estate-grown wines with a focus on Bordeaux varietals
Established in 2002 by Ed Boyce and Sarah O'Herron, this 145-acre estate was born from a bold vision: to prove Maryland's capacity for producing world-class wines. Predominantly planted with Bordeaux varietals, the vineyard also nurtures small parcels of syrah, grüner veltliner and albariño. Black Ankle's painstaking viticultural practices yield wines of extraordinary depth and intricacy. Among their most popular bottles is the Bordeaux-style blend "Crumbling Rock," which has consistently been favored by critics and collectors alike.
Chateau Meichtry (Georgia)
- 1862 Orchard Ln, Talking Rock, GA 30175
- Known for: Family heritage wines and scenic mountain views
At the foot of the Appalachian Mountains, one hour north of Atlanta, Chateau Meichtry infuses the Georgia countryside with a touch of Swiss winemaking tradition. Founded by Doris and Karin Meichtry, this family-owned winery pays homage to their ancestor, Stephan Meichtry, who carried his viticultural passion across the Atlantic in 1921. Today, Chateau Meichtry's diverse wines eloquently express North Georgia's lesser-known terroir. The tasting room, a study in rustic elegance, offers breathtaking views of undulating vineyards set against a backdrop of distant peaks. Guests can also book a wine tour. Weekends at the chateau come alive with live music thanks to the sounds of local Georgia musicians, a fine embodiment of Southern hospitality.
Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery (New York)
- 9749 Middle Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840
- Known for: Pioneering vinifera wines in the Eastern United States
The shale-based soils and steep slopes of Keuka Lake were a boon for the vinifera vines Dr. Konstantin Frank planted in 1957—the first in the Eastern United States—which ignited what would become known as the "Vinifera Revolution." This bold move forever altered the course of winemaking in New York and beyond. Today, four generations strong, the Frank family continues to lead in grape growing and winemaking throughout the Finger Lakes. Many of the original riesling, chardonnay and pinot noir vines planted in 1958 are still in production, representing some of the oldest vines in America.