Edinburgh’s Most Noteworthy Luxury Hotels

Edinburgh hasn’t always boasted an abundance of luxury hotels, but over the past few decades, the Scottish city has built up a collection of discerning, historic accommodations. The city, a one-hour flight (or four-and-a-half-hour train) from London, is especially popular with American travelers (it’s a mere seven-hour direct flight from New York City), who often spend a few days exploring the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle, the Old Town and the charming neighborhood of Stockbridge. The culinary scene in Edinburgh is especially exciting, with many new restaurants opening in both the New Town and nearby Leith, known for its waterfront location. Finding a comfortable, central hotel can be key to making the most of a visit.

At the top of the list of Edinburgh’s best-known luxury hotels is The Balmoral, a historic grand dame now run by hotel group Rocco Forte. It was originally the city’s only real luxury property, and has since been joined by other hotels, including recent debuts like 100 Princes Street and Gleneagles Townhouse, which bring a more intimate sense of luxury, with a members-only vibe. These days, the hotel scene is more varied and exciting, although not all of the top hotels offer the expected big-city amenities, like a spa and gym.

Many lean into their historic elements, while other properties, like the W Edinburgh and Kimpson Charlotte Square Hotel, offer a more contemporary vibe, with modern décor to match. Almost all of our picks are centrally located, ideal for walking around the Old Town and the New Town, and all can be easily accessed from the train station or airport by car or tram. Here are eight of the best luxury hotels in Edinburgh, from grand classics to sleek newcomers.