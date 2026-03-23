Edinburgh’s Most Noteworthy Luxury Hotels
Edinburgh’s luxury hotel scene has flourished over the past decade, with new standouts like Gleneagles Townhouse and 100 Princes Street joining longtime grand dames like The Balmoral.Read More
Edinburgh hasn’t always boasted an abundance of luxury hotels, but over the past few decades, the Scottish city has built up a collection of discerning, historic accommodations. The city, a one-hour flight (or four-and-a-half-hour train) from London, is especially popular with American travelers (it’s a mere seven-hour direct flight from New York City), who often spend a few days exploring the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle, the Old Town and the charming neighborhood of Stockbridge. The culinary scene in Edinburgh is especially exciting, with many new restaurants opening in both the New Town and nearby Leith, known for its waterfront location. Finding a comfortable, central hotel can be key to making the most of a visit.
At the top of the list of Edinburgh’s best-known luxury hotels is The Balmoral, a historic grand dame now run by hotel group Rocco Forte. It was originally the city’s only real luxury property, and has since been joined by other hotels, including recent debuts like 100 Princes Street and Gleneagles Townhouse, which bring a more intimate sense of luxury, with a members-only vibe. These days, the hotel scene is more varied and exciting, although not all of the top hotels offer the expected big-city amenities, like a spa and gym.
Many lean into their historic elements, while other properties, like the W Edinburgh and Kimpson Charlotte Square Hotel, offer a more contemporary vibe, with modern décor to match. Almost all of our picks are centrally located, ideal for walking around the Old Town and the New Town, and all can be easily accessed from the train station or airport by car or tram. Here are eight of the best luxury hotels in Edinburgh, from grand classics to sleek newcomers.
The Best Hotels in Edinburgh: A Luxury Travel Guide
The Balmoral
- 1 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 2EQ
The Balmoral initially opened as the North British Station Hotel in 1902, with its popularity bolstered by its proximity to the city’s Waverley train station. It became The Balmoral in 1988, and in 1997, was acquired by Rocco Forte as the first property in the luxury brand’s hotel group. Over the years, the property has hosted many notable guests, including one particular author who finished the Harry Potter book series in one of the suites. Today, it’s an ideal home base for an exploration of Edinburgh, especially the city’s tourist sites.
The Balmoral is a grand building, home to 167 rooms and 20 suites, which evoke a Scottish countryside aesthetic with blue and green tones and comfortable furnishings. There are really no bad views, although the rooms that overlook Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill are the most coveted. The vast Irene Forte Spa was recently renovated, adding five treatment rooms, and the gym is particularly impressive for those who enjoy a hotel workout. Downstairs, on-site fine dining restaurant Number One serves a seasonal Scottish tasting menu, and the breakfast in Brasserie Prince is one you’ll remember thanks to its heaping portions of Scottish smoked salmon. Afternoon tea is on offer in the Palm Court, and whiskey lovers can imbibe in Scotch, which offers 500 varieties of the Scottish spirit. It’s something of a bucket list hotel and well worth the experience, especially if you take full advantage of the spa and breakfast.
Gleneagles Townhouse
- 39 St Andrew Sq, Edinburgh EH2 2AD
Gleneagles, Scotland’s most famous hotel, debuted its first city property, Gleneagles Townhouse, in 2022. It’s equal parts luxury hotel and members club, with a rooftop bar that overlooks the adjacent St. Andrew Square. The 33 guest rooms are each uniquely designed and configured, with velour accents and sumptuous jewel tones. The gym and fitness classes are equally luxe, and guests can recover with cryotherapy, infrared sauna sessions and spa treatments. The Spence serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a bistro-like space, while the exclusive rooftop bar welcomes only guests and members for drinks and snacks. A stay here is, of course, best paired with a journey to Gleneagles itself.
100 Princes Street
- 100 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 3AB
One of Edinburgh’s newest luxury hotels, 100 Princes Street, opened its doors in the spring of 2024, although the location has a much longer history. Over the decades, it has been a private home, a hotel and the site of the Royal Over-Seas League, established in the four-story townhouse in 1929. Red Carnation Hotels acquired the property in 2019 and transformed it into a 29-room, residents-only hotel, emphasizing high-end service rather than over-the-top amenities. The décor pays homage to 100 Princes Street’s nautical roots, and the hand-drawn murals in the stairway are inspired by far-flung destinations, such as India and Antarctica.
The rooms and suites vary in size, color scheme and layout, with five different tartan patterns adorning the walls and textiles. The Archibald Signature Suite, named for a famed Scottish explorer, is a real showstopper. The Wallace is more like a living room than a traditional restaurant, and only hotel guests can partake in breakfast or dinner and drinks. Ghillie's Pantry holds more than 100 bottles of rare whiskey, including one that dates back to 1954, and you can book in for a tasting. The collection at Ghillie's Pantry is so exclusive that the highest level of tasting costs £1,000 per person. For those looking to score hard-to-get tickets, the concierge is always on hand, from the moment you check in until departure.
The Caledonian Edinburgh, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Princes St., Edinburgh EH1 2AB
Rumor has it that Taylor Swift stayed at The Caledonian Edinburgh, formerly the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, while in Scotland on her Eras Tour. While her patronage is not confirmed, the historic hotel, which overlooks Edinburgh Castle, is certainly fit for a celebrity. Although it was built in 1903, The Caledonian Edinburgh has seen several refurbishments, including its bar and several suites. The 235 rooms and suites are elegantly understated, with large windows and views of the castle and Princes Street. Guests can indulge at the spa and indoor pool, and take advantage of a large fitness center. Scottish chef Mark Greenaway serves a local, seasonal menu in The Court restaurant, while chef Dean Banks helms fine dining eatery 1925 at The Pompadour. The location is especially well-suited for those who plan to walk around Edinburgh—many of the city’s best spots are only blocks away.
The Witchery
- 352 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NF
Those with a sense of drama and a love for history will find themselves at home in The Witchery, which opened in Edinburgh’s Old Town in 1979. The buildings, set at the gates of Edinburgh Castle, date back centuries, and the hotel’s name references those who were burned at the stake as so-called witches on Castlehill all those years ago. The décor is pure opulence, especially in the nine guest suites, each of which has its own gothic vibe. The namesake restaurant, set across two historic rooms, is open to visitors and guests and serves classic dishes with an upscale flair. Although there are few hotel amenities available, the lavish décor may be all you need.
Prestonfield House
- Priestfield Rd, Edinburgh EH16 5UT
Just outside the city center, travelers can find Prestonfield House, a sister property to The Witchery. Prestonfield was once the home of architect Sir William Bruce and was eventually transformed into a boutique hotel in 1958. It was acquired by James Thomson in 2003 and has since been restored, both inside the elegant rooms and in the well-maintained gardens. It’s an intimate experience—there are just 18 rooms and five suites, all outfitted with luxurious fabrics and antique furnishings. There is a fine dining restaurant, Rhubarb, and the option to enjoy afternoon tea in one of the reception rooms. The location offers the best of both worlds: 20 acres of quiet gardens and parkland around the hotel, but the city center is a short drive away. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Edinburgh Airport.
W Edinburgh
- 1 St James Square, Edinburgh, UK
Open since 2023, W Edinburgh is one of the city’s most modern—and uniquely designed—hotels. The centrally located collection of three buildings contains 199 rooms and 45 suites, many with outdoor terraces. The rooms are split between a sculptural contemporary building and historic townhouses, lending a sense of old and new to the property. There is a gym and spa, which has five treatment rooms, and the hotel is home to Sushisamba’s Edinburgh outpost. The best views can be found from the rooftop bar, the W Lounge, which serves snacks and drinks. The hotel is well situated in the St. James Quarter, an area filled with restaurants and shopping.
Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel
- 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ
Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, located in New Town, arrived in Edinburgh in 2019. One of several InterContinental Edinburgh properties, including the InterContinental Edinburgh The George, it features 184 guest rooms and 15 suites, spanning seven interconnected Georgian townhouses, and represents one of the city’s more modern luxury hotels. There is a notably expansive spa, which includes an indoor pool, sauna and steam room, and a gym. There are two restaurants, Baba and The Garden, although there are a plethora of exciting dining outposts in the surrounding streets. This one is a great pick for solo travelers—along with its larger rooms and suites, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel features compact single rooms that will encourage you to spend the day exploring.