Eight Exhibitions Not to Miss During Frieze Week London

Serpentine South Gallery

October 10, 2025, through February 8, 2026

“House of Music” stages a multisensory presentation of Peter Doig’s works spanning canvas, music and film. The show will include new works as well as his famed atmospheric compositions, such as Fall in New York (Central Park), 2002-2012, in which a roller-skating character dances to an invisible tune, blending with the exhibition’s desire to dispel artistic boundaries. “Songs can be very visual. I’m interested in what they conjure, and I’ve tried over the years to make paintings that are imagistic and atmospheric in the way music can be,” Doig said in a statement. Sound activates both our memory and generosity. The show will conjure sounds in conversation with paintings the artist produced during his stay in Trinidad between 2002 and 2021, and they will also be in dialogue with other musicians and creatives.