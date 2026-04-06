Europe’s Night Trains Are Picking Up Steam
New rolling stock, new routes and a carbon footprint that makes flying look reckless. These are the sleeper services worth planning a trip around.Read More
More than 450 TSA officers have quit since the Department of Homeland Security shutdown began on Feb. 14. Callout rates at Atlanta and Houston have topped 40 percent. Philadelphia closed three security checkpoints entirely. American air travel has always had its indignities, but in 2026, it feels more like a dare. And the alternative that every other developed nation figured out decades ago—functional passenger rail—remains, in the United States, a political afterthought. Amtrak connects a handful of corridors at speeds that would embarrass a European commuter train from the 1990s. There is no overnight network. There is certainly no concept of a plan for one.
Across the Atlantic, a different version of the same century is running right on schedule. Board a train at 9 p.m. in the center of Brussels, lock the door on a private cabin with a flat bed and a reading lamp, fall asleep somewhere over the Rhine Valley and step onto a platform in Prague by 10 a.m. Or climb aboard in Vienna after dinner, wake to the Brenner Pass carving through the Austrian Alps at dawn and arrive at Roma Termini before lunch. City center to city center, no security mess, and hot showers. Heck, you may even get sparkling wine at breakfast. The carbon math makes the case even harder to argue with. European rail emits roughly 10 to 20 times less carbon dioxide than an equivalent short-haul flight, and the policy landscape is starting to reflect that: France has banned short-haul domestic routes where train alternatives exist, and free carbon allowances for EU airlines vanished entirely in 2026.
For American travelers conditioned to think of train travel as quaint or impractical, the scale of what's available may come as a surprise. The network now spans more than 200 overnight routes connecting some 600 European cities and is expanding faster than at any point in three decades. New rolling stock rivals mid-range hotels. Fares on some routes far undercut budget airlines. And unlike a 6 a.m. Ryanair connection through a secondary airport 45 minutes from the city it claims to serve, a sleeper train drops passengers in the center of town, rested, by morning. What follows are the operators and routes worthy of building your next Eurotrip around.
Forget Flying. Europe's Night Trains Just Got More Serious
Britannic Explorer, a Belmond Train
- England, Wales
Britain's first luxury sleeper launched in 2025 under LVMH's Belmond banner, and immediately set a different standard. Eighteen guest rooms, including three grand suites, wind through England and Wales on curated itineraries from London to Cornwall, the Lake District and the Welsh countryside. Interiors by Albion Nord draw on stately home references with a modern edge—bespoke fabrics by Luke Edward Hall woven by Venice's Rubelli, shell-work powder rooms, commissioned art throughout and cabinetry detailed to the last surface. The experience is closer to country house hotel than couchette, presenting landscape as luxury, dinner and cocktails in an observation car designed like an apothecary.
ÖBB Nightjet
- Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands
Austria's state railway sank $545 million into 24 new Siemens-built Nightjet NEU sets, and the hardware delivers where it counts. The Mini Cabin offers a lockable solo pod with a flat bed, USB plus wireless charging and an NFC key starting at $63 a night—far less than a budget hotel in any city the train serves. Comfort Plus steps it up with proper double beds, en-suite showers, sparkling wine on arrival and an à la carte breakfast. The windows are fitted with panes that hold a cellular signal through Alpine tunnels, which means the wifi actually works between Vienna and Venice. The network spans 20-plus lines across eight countries, carried 1.5 million passengers in 2024 and is targeting three million annually by 2030.
European Sleeper
- Belgium, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy
In May 2021, a Brussels cooperative put $545,000 worth of investment shares on sale. They sold out in 15 minutes. Five years and $7.6 million from over 6,000 citizen investors later, European Sleeper operates international night trains that state railways either couldn't or wouldn't run. The newest route, Paris to Berlin via Brussels, three nights a week since March 2026, departs Gare du Nord at 5:45 p.m. and arrives at Berlin Hauptbahnhof by 9:59 a.m. the next morning. A Hamburg stop lands on July 13. September brings the headliner: Brussels and Amsterdam to Milan via the Simplon Pass through the Swiss Alps, launching September 9, 2026, splitting and combining train portions in Cologne along the way.
Caledonian Sleeper
- Scotland, England
Two routes run nightly between Scotland and London—the Lowlander from Edinburgh and Glasgow, the Highlander from Fort William, Inverness and Aberdeen—carrying 300,000 passengers a year on a 75-car fleet that has logged 750,000 miles since going into public ownership in June 2023. Birmingham International was added in January 2026, the most significant timetable change in three decades. Club rooms come with double berths and breakfast delivered to the door. The real draw, though, is the Highlander's Fort William leg at dawn: roughly 50 square miles of uninhabited Scottish moor and granite rolling past the window, the kind of landscape that makes you feel like a guest star on Outlander.
VR Group
- Finland
The Santa Claus Express from Helsinki to Lapland has been one of Europe's most charming overnight rides for years, threading 600 miles of boreal forest and frozen lakes into a single northbound journey. Now Finland's state railway is upgrading the experience. Nine new double-decker sleeper cars, manufactured by Škoda Transtech in Kajaani, are expected to enter service in 2026, with interiors designed to feel more like compact hotel rooms than traditional rail berths—improved workspace, better dining capability within the cabin and modern finishes throughout. Routes run from Helsinki, Turku and Tampere to Oulu, Rovaniemi, Kemijärvi and Kolari.
PKP Intercity
- Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Croatia
Poland is the sleeper train story nobody saw coming. Five years ago, the country's cross-border overnight presence barely registered. Now, PKP Intercity is running one of the most aggressive expansion programs on the continent. The Baltic Express from Prague to the Polish coast at Gdynia went permanent in December 2025. The EuroNight Carpatia, launched Dec. 14, connects Przemyśl to Munich via Kraków, Vienna and Salzburg—four countries, roughly 620 miles, in a single overnight. New Berlin-Przemyśl and Berlin-Chełm services went live the same month. The seasonal Adriatic Express from Warsaw to Rijeka on the Croatian coast, crossing five countries, returns summer 2026. For travelers looking to stretch a budget across Central Europe, this is the network to watch.
SNCF Intercités de Nuit
- France
More than a million passengers rode France's domestic night trains in 2024 (a record), which is impressive given that the equipment belongs in a museum—and not in a laudatory sense. Couchettes are no-frills—four or six berths, shared facilities, no showers—but fares start around $21, and the routes serve exactly the destinations the TGV bypassed: the deep south, the high mountains, the Mediterranean corners that otherwise require a car rental or a 6 a.m. connection. For travelers willing to trade polish for access, these are some of the best-value beds in European transit. France has ordered 180 new couchette cars at a cost of nearly $1.1 billion, the first such procurement in 40 years. Deliveries will take time. The political will, finally, appears real.
FS Treni Turistici Italiani
- Italy, France
The Espresso Riviera launched from Rome to Marseille in summer 2025, and sold out completely. The routing explains why: A slow overnight crawl along the Ligurian coast through Genoa, past the Cinque Terre, Nice and Cannes, arriving in Marseille by morning. Private sleeper cabins with dinner and breakfast included run $163 to $218, which, for a meal, a bed and 600 miles of Mediterranean coastline, is genuinely difficult to beat by any mode of transport. The train returns with expanded capacity in 2026. A separate FS deal with Škoda for 370 new night train coaches, valued at roughly $798 million, signals Italy is building for this market while its neighbors debate whether to fund it.
SJ EuroNight
- Sweden, Denmark, Germany
The Stockholm-Malmö-Copenhagen-Hamburg-Berlin overnight train threads roughly 750 miles of Scandinavia and northern Germany into a single journey, crossing the Øresund Bridge somewhere around 2 a.m. It remains one of the most practical connections in Europe for moving between the Nordic countries and the continent. The complication: Swedish government funding ends after August 2026, and RDC Deutschland steps in commercially at roughly half the previous frequency with longer 12-car trains. For anyone considering this route, the window to book at full service levels is narrowing. Plan accordingly.
Nox Mobility (Coming 2027)
- Germany (expanding continental)
Midnight Trains was supposed to be the one—a French startup that raised venture capital, got selected as an EU Commission pilot project and promised a "hotel on rails" radiating from Paris. It folded in May 2024 without operating a single service. Nox Mobility, co-founded in March 2025 by ex-FlixTrain executive Janek Smalla and Thibault Constant—the Simply Railway YouTuber who spent four years riding every night train in Europe and turned it into a Gallimard-backed book—is betting it can thread the needle. All-private rooms launching from Berlin in late 2027; singles from about $86; doubles from $162; targeting 100 cities by the mid-2030s. This one is worth tracking down in the years ahead.