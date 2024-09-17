Jet Set: The Fall Beach Trip Packing Guide
From a beach tote and classic one-piece to the comfiest jeans and a classic tank, this is the beach vacation packing list for all your fall trips.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Labor Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the season of beach getaways is over. In fact, autumn is an optimal time of year to embark on a beach trip, especially September and early October—the crowds have dwindled, and you'll get some of the best weather, too. That said, packing for a fall trip to the beach does mean you'll need to bring a few different items in your bag than you would for a jaunt in the middle of summer. From a beach tote and classic one-piece to the comfiest jeans and a classic tank, this is the beach vacation packing list for all your fall trips.
The Ultimate Beach Trip Packing List
- Favorite Daughter The Ribbed Tank
- Anemos Square Neck Open Back One-Piece Bathing Suit
- Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
- RMS SunCoverup Super Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
- Mother The Mid Rise Rambler Zip Ankle Fray
- Merit The Complexion Set
- Mirth Zuma Dress in Black Vine Eyelet
- Away Large Featherlight Tote
Favorite Daughter The Ribbed Tank
A white top is a must when packing for any kind of trip, and this ribbed tank is particularly fitting for a fall beach jaunt. It's an everyday staple that's perfect for layering, and the ribbed texture adds a less casual, more substantial element that also feels more suitable for a fall beach destination.
Anemos Square Neck Open Back One-Piece Bathing Suit
Not sure what to do about swimwear? A classic navy swimsuit is so chic for a fall beach trip; pair it with your favorite linen pants or a long cover-up.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
You should always pack a breezy sweater for a beach getaway, but once you get into late September and early October, consider throwing in a lightweight cashmere topper in your suitcase. This long-sleeve crewneck is super soft and easy to throw on over a t-shirt with jeans or even shorts; it's perfect to wear at night when the temperature starts to drop.
RMS SunCoverup Super Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
When you're packing up your toiletry bag, remember that sunscreen is just as important as a toothbrush and deodorant. Sun protection is the most important part of any skin routine—no one wants a sunburn or sun damage. RMS Beauty's new tinted SPF 50 sunscreen is a good option if you want some extra coverage during the day; it's lightweight and breathable, keeps your skin hydrated and helps even out your complexion.
Mother The Mid Rise Rambler Zip Ankle Fray
A dependable pair of jeans are an essential piece in any packing repertoire; this mid-rise pair have a slightly cropped, ankle-length hem, which makes them ideal for a summery destination, and the touch of stretch means you'll won't sacrifice comfort for style when you're lounging around.
Merit The Complexion Set
If you're trying to keep toiletries minimal but still love to put a chic makeup look together, look no further than Merit's seven-piece complexion set, which comes with the brand's bronzer, moisturizing lotion, serum, complexion stick, highlighter and blush, along with a multi-use brush. It has everything you'll need for that no-makeup makeup look.
Mirth Zuma Dress in Black Vine Eyelet
No beach vacation packing checklist is complete without a classic black frock that you can easily dress up or down. This cotton dress is just as appropriate to wear during the day with flip-flops as for a night on the town with a pair of heels.
Away Large Featherlight Tote
Looking for a roomy, oversized tote bag that can hold all your beach gear? Try Away's large Featherlight Tote; this spacious bag has plenty of room for all your must-haves, in addition to zippered pockets for your cell phone, valuables and credit card. It has a trolley sleeve to easily slide onto your carry-on bag, but also functions well as a beach bag—you can stow all your beach day essentials, from a portable charger and sun hat to lip balm and even mini portable speakers.