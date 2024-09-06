Where to See the Best Fall Foliage on the West Coast

The East Coast tends to get all the attention when it comes to fall foliage, but don’t sleep on the West Coast, which is home to cozy mountain towns that are just as stunning. From Southern California all the way up to Washington, locals and visitors are able to admire the changing seasons as bright green trees transition into warm shades of yellow and orange. Fall also brings cooler temperatures and sweater weather, allowing a reprieve from the summer heat and an opportunity to enjoy the best of nature. Places like Big Bear in California boast a classic small town vibe, while lakeside destinations add an entirely new layer of beauty, with the vibrant fall colors reflecting off the water like glass.

In addition to hiking, biking and other activities, these charming towns also boast renowned culinary scenes with craft cocktail bars and locally owned wineries, ensuring that even the least outdoorsy of travelers can admire the fall leaves and scenery in comfort—all without making a trip to New England. Whether you’re planning a girls’ trip near Seattle or a romantic getaway in Lake Tahoe, these are the best West Coast destinations to admire the beautiful fall foliage.