Where to See the Best Fall Foliage on the West Coast
The East Coast tends to get all the attention when it comes to fall foliage, but don’t sleep on the West Coast, which is home to cozy mountain towns that are just as stunning. From Southern California all the way up to Washington, locals and visitors are able to admire the changing seasons as bright green trees transition into warm shades of yellow and orange. Fall also brings cooler temperatures and sweater weather, allowing a reprieve from the summer heat and an opportunity to enjoy the best of nature. Places like Big Bear in California boast a classic small town vibe, while lakeside destinations add an entirely new layer of beauty, with the vibrant fall colors reflecting off the water like glass.
In addition to hiking, biking and other activities, these charming towns also boast renowned culinary scenes with craft cocktail bars and locally owned wineries, ensuring that even the least outdoorsy of travelers can admire the fall leaves and scenery in comfort—all without making a trip to New England. Whether you’re planning a girls’ trip near Seattle or a romantic getaway in Lake Tahoe, these are the best West Coast destinations to admire the beautiful fall foliage.
Bellevue, WA
Located across the lake from Seattle, Bellevue is an affluent city known for its renowned dining scene and proximity to Washington’s Woodinville wine region. Trees flood the lakeside shore, and in the fall, visitors and locals are treated to a sea of orange, red and yellow foliage that contrasts beautifully with the surrounding blue. From apple picking at Swan Trail Farms to exploring the Bellevue Botanical Gardens, there are plenty of outdoor activities where you can enjoy the clean Pacific Northwest air during fall. Since food is at the heart of Bellevue’s charm, embark on a culinary tour of the downtown’s best restaurants such as Carmine’s, Takai by Kashiba and Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi.
Where to Stay: InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue just opened in July 2024, bringing modern luxury and feng shui buildings to Bellevue. Though Michelin-worthy dining concepts are set to open eventually, the hotel currently has a Parisian-inspired lobby bar where you can enjoy a martini after a long day of autumn leaf-peeping and exploration.
Big Bear, CA
For San Diego and Los Angeles locals, Big Bear is one of the best road trip destinations for hiking in the summer and snowboarding in the winter. In fall, however, this charming town explodes with color, allowing you to enjoy the crisp mountain air as you roast marshmallows in a fire or enjoy stargazing with a glass of wine in hand. Start your day with a scenic walk along the picturesque trails, or opt for a more difficult hike on the Pine Knot Trail to Grand View Point. In the evening, head to The Village in Downtown Big Bear and enjoy a wine tasting at Barrel 33 before sitting down at The Pines Lakefront for steak and seafood.
Where to Stay: Though most accommodations in Big Bear are on the rustic side, N+P is a boutique lodge that offers a more design-forward cabin experience. Each cabin follows a different theme, but you can expect busy patterns, antique decor and cozy vibes across the board.
Bend, OR
Located on the Deschutes River, Bend, Oregon is the ultimate destination for travelers seeking an outdoorsy adventure in autumn, with peak fall foliage around mid- to late-October. The cool temps and changing foliage create a scenic backdrop to mountain biking, rock climbing, hiking and even paddleboarding. There are also plenty of craft breweries where you can kick back with a beer before visiting a few local art galleries. Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge is a modern steakhouse that just opened in June 2024, featuring carefully sourced meats and produce across unique creations like cracked skin pork belly and beef tongue tostadas. For a fancier evening on the town, sit down for a seasonal spread at Ariana Restaurant followed by a nightcap at The Flamingo Room.
Where to Stay: The Oxford Hotel Bend sits in the heart of town, allowing guests to walk almost everywhere before retreating back to their eco-chic rooms for a night of reprieve. Those hoping for a more nature-immersed stay should consider Sunriver Resort, which is just a short distance away from Bend and sits at the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, right on the river.
Lake Tahoe, CA/NV
Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada is bordered by both California and Nevada, and is considered to be one of the most beautiful lakes in America. The crystal blue waters are surrounded by dense greenery including cottonwoods, quaking aspens and willows, which transform into vibrant shades of orange and yellow during autumn. Leaves start to change in late September; the colors peak in mid-October, but last through early November. A scenic drive along Highway 50 is one of the best ways to take in the autumn colors, but Rainbow Trail is a better option for foliage viewing by foot. Other can’t-miss destinations in the area include Fallen Leaf Lake and Emerald Bay State Park. Warm up in the evenings with wine and pasta at Cafe Fiore in South Lake Tahoe.
Where to Stay: Located on the California side of the lake, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe blends luxurious amenities with rustic, mountain-side living. The 170 modern guest rooms feature warm tones, forest views and cozy fireplaces, but you’ll also find a Lake Club, a handful of restaurants and a premier spa on-site. Edgewood Tahoe Resort, which sits right on the edge of the Nevada border, is another luxury property that offers unparalleled lake views.
Leavenworth, WA
Leavenworth, Washington is a Bavarian-inspired village that looks straight out of a storybook. In fall, the valley foliage comes to life with changing colors, creating a picturesque backdrop for a walk along the Wenatchee River. From Oktoberfest to planning a picnic at Enchantment Park, autumn is the ideal time of year to soak up both the beauty and culture of Leavenworth. For classic German fare like pretzels, sausages and beer, stop by München Haus and enjoy the crisp air on the patio before visiting a few wineries for a tasting. When it comes to planning a date night, Larch Handcrafted Pasta & Cocktails specializes in seasonal fare in a cozy and romantic setting.
Where to Stay: PostHotel is an adults-only hotel situated right along the river in Downtown Leavenworth. Despite feeling immersed in nature, the convenience of the hotel’s walkability is unparalleled, and the Alpine-inspired spa and traditions curate a sense of well-being and relaxation.