Autumn Adventures: 8 Road Trips Perfect for Leaf-Peeping Across America
As autumn sweeps across North America, familiar scenes transform into breathtaking masterpieces that no postcard could ever do justice. We're talking about a grand-scale treasure hunt where the prize isn't buried gold, but vistas so stunning they should come with a "gasp hazard" warning.
From cloud-tickling mountain roads to historic routes that wind through the nation's past, we've curated a collection of journeys that will make you wonder if you've accidentally stepped into a living painting. These aren't your average Sunday drives—they're expeditions into the heart of fall's fiery palette.
Pack your sense of adventure (and don't forget to charge your camera) for a leaf-peeping scenic drive that spans from the tried-and-true to the delightfully unexpected, from classic New England scenes to quirky Southwestern surprises. You might find yourself toasting apple cider in a small town you've never heard of, or belting out your best yodel from a mountaintop you didn't know you could reach.
Whether you're a seasoned autumn enthusiast or someone who thought "leaf peeping" was a weird birdwatching technique, these eight adventures are about to redefine your idea of a fall road trip. Just remember: when it comes to chasing fall colors, everyone's a winner—as long as your phone doesn't die mid-panorama shot.
The Best Places for a Fall Foliage Road Trip in North America
- The Classic: New England's Kancamagus Highway
- The Unexpected: Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, New Mexico
- The Coastal Route: Pacific Coast Highway, California
- The Mountain Majesty: Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia to North Carolina
- The Great Lakes Getaway: M-22, Michigan
- The Rocky Mountain High: Trail Ridge Road, Colorado
- The Last Frontier: Seward Highway, Alaska
- The Québécois Quest: Montreal and Eastern Townships
The Classic: New England's Kancamagus Highway
- Route: Conway to Lincoln, New Hampshire | Distance: 34 miles | Duration: 1-2 days
Nestled in the heart of New Hampshire's White Mountains, the Kancamagus Highway is a 34-mile stretch that embodies quintessential New England charm. This winding road, affectionately known as "The Kanc," offers a front-row seat to nature's autumn spectacle in the Northeast, with vibrant fall leaves in reds, golds and oranges painting the landscape in every direction, especially from early to mid-October.
Highlights:
Albany Covered Bridge: This historic bridge spanning the Swift River stands as a picturesque reminder of New England's past.
Sabbaday Falls: A short hike leads to this three-tiered waterfall, where the cascading water provides a dynamic contrast to the still beauty of the surrounding autumn colors.
May Kelly's Cottage: This Irish-themed pub offers a cozy spot to relax after a day of leaf-peeping, with hearty fare, local brews and views of Cathedral Ledge to complement your meal.
Where to stay: For a rustic-chic experience close to nature, try The Mountain Club on Loon. If you're in the mood for a touch of historic resplendence, the Omni Mount Washington Resort offers Gilded Age elegance overlooking the White Mountains.
The Unexpected: Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, New Mexico
- Route: Taos to Taos, New Mexico (loop) | Distance: 83 miles | Duration: 2-3 days
While New England might be the first place that comes to mind for fall foliage, the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway in New Mexico offers a southwestern take on autumn. This high-altitude loop presents a striking contrast of golden aspens and russet cottonwoods against a backdrop of evergreens and adobe structures, creating a borderline spiritual fall tableau.
Highlights:
Taos Pueblo: This UNESCO World Heritage site, inhabited for over a millennium, provides a glimpse into Puebloan culture. The earthen adobe structures create a compelling contrast with the surrounding flora.
Eagle Nest Lake State Park: Situated at 8,300 feet, this alpine lake mirrors the turning leaves and serves as a haven for diverse wildlife, including elk and bald eagles.
Chimayo Trading Del Norte: Located in the historic Ranchos de Taos Plaza, this expansive gallery showcases authentic Southwestern art, offering a cultural complement to the natural beauty outside.
Where to Stay: For a luxury experience steeped in local culture, consider The Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, near Santa Fe. This recently renovated 317-acre property offers amenities like on-site fly-fishing and rooms featuring kiva fireplaces, all surrounded by the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The Coastal Route: Pacific Coast Highway, California
- Route: San Francisco to Big Sur, California | Distance: 150 miles | Duration: 3-4 days
The Pacific Coast Highway, designated an “All-American Road,” offers a West Coast twist on the traditional fall foliage road trip experience. This 150-mile stretch from San Francisco to Big Sur showcases a different kind of autumn beauty, where golden hills meet the deep blue Pacific. The route winds through diverse landscapes, from coastal redwood forests to charming seaside towns and dramatic cliffs.
Highlights:
Muir Woods National Monument: Walk among ancient redwood giants, often draped in coastal fog that adds to the autumn atmosphere.
Carmel-by-the-Sea: This storybook village takes on an extra layer of charm this time of year, its quaint streets and cottages complemented by seasonal hues.
Beauregard Vineyards: Enjoy a taste of autumn with a glass of wine in a sun-dappled winery setting.
Where to Stay: The newly renovated La Playa Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea offers a luxurious base for exploring. This historic property, known as "The Grand Dame of Carmel," has undergone a $15 million refresh, blending its rich heritage with contemporary design
The Mountain Majesty: Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia to North Carolina
- Route: Waynesboro, VA to Cherokee, NC | Distance: 469 miles | Duration: 5-7 days
The Blue Ridge Parkway, often called "America's Favorite Drive," is a 469-mile journey through the heart of Appalachian beauty, connecting Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina Read. This winding road offers an abundance of autumn scenery, punctuated by charming mountain towns and wilderness areas where visitors can explore waterfalls and hiking trails. The fall foliage usually peaks from mid to late October.
Highlights:
Grandfather Mountain: Test your nerve on the Mile High Swinging Bridge, which offers panoramic views of the colorful landscape below.
Folk Art Center: Near Asheville, this center showcases Appalachian craftsmanship, from traditional quilting to contemporary artworks.
Linn Cove Viaduct: An engineering marvel hugging Grandfather Mountain, providing unparalleled views of the surrounding foliage.
Mount Mitchell State Park: Home to the highest peak east of the Mississippi, with hiking trails through spruce-fir forests that are particularly beautiful in autumn.
Where to Stay: The Lodge and Cottages at Primland, nestled in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, offers a blend of outdoor adventure and luxury. Enjoy rooms with European glass mosaic tile bathrooms or opt for a Tree House with valley views.
The Great Lakes Getaway: M-22, Michigan
- Route: Traverse City to Traverse City, Michigan (loop) | Distance: 116 miles | Duration: 2-3 days
M-22 traces the contours of Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, offering a perfect combination of lakeside vistas and rolling hills adorned with autumn colors. This 116-mile loop showcases the essence of Midwest fall splendor, winding through coastal towns, vineyards and along the shores of Lake Michigan. The journey begins and ends in Traverse City, aptly known as the "Cherry Capital of the World."
Highlights:
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore: Scale massive sand dunes for sweeping views of Lake Michigan framed by fall foliage.
Leland's Fishtown: Step back in time in this historic fishing village, where weathered shanties and smokehouses now house boutiques and galleries.
Virtue Cider in Fennville: Sample a diverse range of ciders crafted from local apples, offering a true taste of Michigan autumn.
Where to Stay: The Inn at Bay Harbor, part of the Autograph Collection, provides luxurious accommodations on the shore of Lake Michigan near Petoskey. Enjoy breathtaking views, world-class golf at the Bay Harbor Golf Club, and a full-service spa.
The Rocky Mountain High: Trail Ridge Road, Colorado
- Route: Estes Park to Grand Lake, Colorado | Distance: 48 miles | Duration: 1-2 days
Colorado's Trail Ridge Road, known as the "Highway to the Sky," offers an alpine autumn experience at breathtaking elevations. As the highest continuous paved road in the United States, it winds through Rocky Mountain National Park, reaching heights of over 12,000 feet. The 48-mile route showcases golden aspens against evergreen forests and snow-capped peaks, traversing diverse ecosystems from montane forests to alpine tundra.
Highlights:
Alpine Visitor Center: At 11,796 feet, it's the highest visitor center in the National Park System, offering panoramic views of the valleys below, often dusted with early snow.
Holzwarth Historic Site: This preserved 1920s dude ranch provides a glimpse into Colorado's pioneer past, framed by golden aspens in autumn.
Gore Range Overlook: At 12,010 feet, it offers views of the Never Summer Mountains and Kawuneeche Valley, where fall colors often mingle with the season's first snowfall.
Where to Stay: Populus, opening in Denver in September 2024, aims to be the country's first carbon-positive hotel. This innovative property features 265 modern rooms and a biophilic exterior inspired by aspen tree bark patterns.
The Last Frontier: Seward Highway, Alaska
- Route: Anchorage to Seward, Alaska | Distance: 127 miles | Duration: 2-3 days
The Seward Highway, a National Scenic Byway, offers a unique autumn experience in America's Last Frontier. This 127-mile route along Turnagain Arm showcases the Chugach Mountains and Cook Inlet. While brief, typically from late August to early October, Alaska's fall season compensates with polychromatic intensity.
Highlights:
Chugach State Park: Hike through golden birch forests and witness the crimson carpet of fireweed at one of the largest state parks in the U.S., with diverse landscapes and wildlife.
Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center: This 200-acre sanctuary in Portage Valley provides close-up views of Alaska's iconic wildlife against a backdrop of fall colors.
Exit Glacier: Near Seward, this accessible glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park offers a stark contrast to the colorful autumn foliage, illustrating Alaska's changing landscape.
Where to Stay: Resurrection Lodge on the Bay in Seward provides front-row seats to Alaska's marine autumn. Watch for breaching whales and sea otters from your room, or kayak among fjords.
The Québécois Quest: Montreal and Eastern Townships
- Route: Montreal to Mont-Mégantic | Distance: 185 miles | Duration: 3-4 days
This route takes you from Montreal's European-influenced streets to the Eastern Townships, a region in Canada reminiscent of rural France. Explore the Route des Vins, an 80-mile wine trail, and the Chemin des Cantons, showcasing the heritage of various settlers through 31 historic towns.
Highlights:
Nordik Spa-Nature: North America's largest Nordic-inspired spa in the town of Chelsea. Soak in outdoor thermal pools surrounded by autumn foliage and experience the Aufguss ritual, a choreographed essential oil-infused steam session.
Eastern Townships: A blend of New England charm and French-Canadian culture. In Sutton, try the VéloVolant, a recumbent bicycle suspended 100 feet above the forest floor.
Mont-Mégantic International Dark Sky Reserve: As night falls, this sanctuary offers unobstructed views of the Milky Way, free from light pollution.
Where to Stay: Manoir Hovey on Lake Massawippi, a Relais & Châteaux property, offers a quintessential Québécois fall experience. Enjoy locally sourced cuisine, paddle through misty morning waters or wander trails framed by blazing foliage.