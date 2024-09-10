Autumn Adventures: 8 Road Trips Perfect for Leaf-Peeping Across America

As autumn sweeps across North America, familiar scenes transform into breathtaking masterpieces that no postcard could ever do justice. We're talking about a grand-scale treasure hunt where the prize isn't buried gold, but vistas so stunning they should come with a "gasp hazard" warning.

From cloud-tickling mountain roads to historic routes that wind through the nation's past, we've curated a collection of journeys that will make you wonder if you've accidentally stepped into a living painting. These aren't your average Sunday drives—they're expeditions into the heart of fall's fiery palette.

Pack your sense of adventure (and don't forget to charge your camera) for a leaf-peeping scenic drive that spans from the tried-and-true to the delightfully unexpected, from classic New England scenes to quirky Southwestern surprises. You might find yourself toasting apple cider in a small town you've never heard of, or belting out your best yodel from a mountaintop you didn't know you could reach.

Whether you're a seasoned autumn enthusiast or someone who thought "leaf peeping" was a weird birdwatching technique, these eight adventures are about to redefine your idea of a fall road trip. Just remember: when it comes to chasing fall colors, everyone's a winner—as long as your phone doesn't die mid-panorama shot.