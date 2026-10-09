The 72-Hour Escape: Where to Spend a Three-Day Fall Weekend Out West

The art of a three-day escape lies in knowing which destinations are best explored in 72 hours. Some small towns need no more than a weekend, while other—often larger—cities require at least four to five days to even make a dent in experiencing all the locale has to offer. But out West, several mid-sized destinations make for an ideal three-day vacation during fall, from the red rock landscape of Sedona to Santa Barbara’s sprawling wine country.

These are the kind of places where you can arrive on a Thursday afternoon, leave early Monday morning, and still feel like you’ve gotten a proper taste of local life. There is an undeniable sense of accomplishment when curating an itinerary that touches on all of the highlights without feeling overly ambitious, and that sweet spot is easier to achieve in some destinations than others.

Healdsburg is a tried-and-true foodie destination that has plenty to offer in 72 hours, while Bellevue is less intimidating than Seattle and easier to cover in three days. Jackson Hole is a mecca for wildlife viewing in autumn, but if you prefer a more low-key stay in the Wild West, opt for a long weekend in Sun Valley. Whether you're looking to blend ample time in nature with cowboy culture in Bozeman or explore a swankier mountain town like Park City, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy the ultimate three-day escape out West this fall.