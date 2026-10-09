The 72-Hour Escape: Where to Spend a Three-Day Fall Weekend Out West
Whether you’re looking for a culinary-focused trip or prefer an off-the-grid adventure, here is your guide to spending an unforgettable three-day weekend out West.Read More
The art of a three-day escape lies in knowing which destinations are best explored in 72 hours. Some small towns need no more than a weekend, while other—often larger—cities require at least four to five days to even make a dent in experiencing all the locale has to offer. But out West, several mid-sized destinations make for an ideal three-day vacation during fall, from the red rock landscape of Sedona to Santa Barbara’s sprawling wine country.
These are the kind of places where you can arrive on a Thursday afternoon, leave early Monday morning, and still feel like you’ve gotten a proper taste of local life. There is an undeniable sense of accomplishment when curating an itinerary that touches on all of the highlights without feeling overly ambitious, and that sweet spot is easier to achieve in some destinations than others.
Healdsburg is a tried-and-true foodie destination that has plenty to offer in 72 hours, while Bellevue is less intimidating than Seattle and easier to cover in three days. Jackson Hole is a mecca for wildlife viewing in autumn, but if you prefer a more low-key stay in the Wild West, opt for a long weekend in Sun Valley. Whether you're looking to blend ample time in nature with cowboy culture in Bozeman or explore a swankier mountain town like Park City, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy the ultimate three-day escape out West this fall.
Three-Day Weekend Travel Guide Out West
Sedona, AZ
Between its red-rock backdrop and oak-lined creeks, Sedona offers a distinctly Western autumnal scene. Unlike Phoenix and Scottsdale, this spiritual slice of Arizona feels both intimate and vast, boasting small-town vibes complemented by an abundance of outdoor activities. Adventurous travelers can easily fill 72 hours with hiking to one of the many vortex sites in Sedona (one of my favorites is the Airport Mesa Vortex), off-road Jeep tours (be prepared for a bumpy ride) and mountain biking. If you prefer a trip that’s more balanced between nature, wellness and culture, I suggest splitting your time with morning hikes to Devil’s Bridge and Bell Rock, followed by shopping and lunch in Uptown and ending with massages and psychic readings at Gateway Cottage Wellness Center. At least one day should be reserved for browsing the jewelry and galleries at the Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, and don’t forget to reserve dinner at Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill for some of the best sunset views in town.
Where to Stay:
If you’re leaning toward a wellness-focused three-day weekend, book one of the 23 accommodations at Mii Amo. The hotel and spa give the impression of being embedded in the surrounding red rocks, creating a restorative experience that immerses guests in the metaphysical side of Sedona. Indulge in an array of treatments, meditation sessions and fitness classes. Those wanting to stay closer to Uptown and many of Sedona’s main attractions can stay in a glass-walled atrium at Ambiente - A Landscape Hotel. A couple of hiking trails lead right off the property, including one that takes you right to the famous Devil's Kitchen Sinkhole.
Healdsburg, CA
Rather than trying to fit all of Sonoma or Napa Valley into a three-day trip, consider immersing yourself in Healdsburg’s local way of life by eating and drinking your way through town for 72 hours. This is one of California’s most quintessential foodie destinations, so planning your trip around restaurant reservations is always a good idea. Chef Kyle Connaughton’s three-Michelin-starred SingleThread is a Healdsburg standout, and while the multicourse California-meets-Japanese-fusion menu is a worthy bucket list meal, you can also fill your evenings with incredible dinners at chef Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen and Valette, both of which are Michelin-recommended.
On your first full day in Healdsburg, map out a self-guided tour of the many wine tasting rooms in the plaza. Everything is walkable, so you don’t have to worry about Ubers or designated drivers, and you can stop for bites at locally loved restaurants like Willi’s Seafood and Raw Bar or grab a pastry from 100-year-old Costeaux. For your last full day, book a couple of tastings at nearby vineyards like Bricoleur Vineyards and Mauritson Wines to connect with local producers and get a more up-close-and-personal look at the vineyards. If you’re there in the autumn, they’ll likely be undergoing the tail end of harvest.
Where to Stay:
Montage Healdsburg is the most luxurious accommodation option, and if you don’t mind making the short drive into town each day, you can’t go wrong with any of their 130 bungalow-style suites. Liora Estate offers a more convenient stay in the plaza, with an intimate setting of just 16 cozy rooms. For an even more exclusive hotel, opt for the five-room SingleThread Inn, and keep an eye out for Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s newest property opening in November 2026, The Selvedge.
Jackson Hole, WY
Jackson Hole is a mecca for wildlife enthusiasts, and fall offers a particularly magical window of viewing, as the elk enter mating season, bears begin gorging on berries in the open to prepare for hibernation and large mammals like moose and bison move to lower elevations. Depending on when you arrive, you’ll likely want to take it easy the first evening but still enjoy the locale, so sit down for a martini and filet at Snake River Grill before retreating back to your hotel for stargazing. Booking a wildlife tour through the Tetons is non-negotiable. Sure, you can do a self-guided excursion, but the experts are what really make the adventure special, and they are way better versed in where to go and what to see. I had a wonderful experience with Teton Wilderness Tours and guide Neil Moore, as my group saw a herd of bison in the distance, a lounging moose, trumpeter swans, bald eagles, bighorn sheep and more, all in just one short afternoon. Your remaining 24 hours in Jackson Hole should be spent exploring around the town square. Snap a photo of the Antler Arches, try on some hats at Kemo Sabe and (literally) saddle up at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for an ice-cold ale or Old Fashioned.
Where to Stay:
Though it has been closed since spring 2025 for a top-to-bottom renovation, Amangani is expected to reopen before the end of the year. The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection, is a convenient option for travelers wanting to stay within walking distance of the town’s center, while the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole houses 156 rooms in Teton Village.
Santa Ynez Valley, CA
Three days is the ideal amount of time to experience the best of Santa Barbara wine country. If driving in from Los Angeles or another nearby SoCal town, aim to arrive around noon and start your trip with lunch at Michelin-starred Bell’s. Fuel up on a spread of escargot, tinned sardines and steak frites before exploring the Western-inspired strip of Los Alamos, where you’ll find incredible antiquing (I scored a crystal decanter for just $20) and charming tasting rooms like A Tribute to Grace Wine Company and the beloved open-air Bodega Los Alamos. Day two calls for roaming around Solvang, complete with æbleskiver pastries, souvenir shopping and plenty of wine. Admire the idyllic windmills and cottage architecture as you stroll past pink-laden bakeries and boutiques in between tastings at wineries like Dascomb Cellars and Crawford Family Wines. For your final 24 hours, head to Los Olivos and walk around town, stopping for sips at Dragonette Cellars, Story of Soil and Stolpman. You’ll also want to visit at least one or two actual vineyards, such as Brave & Maiden Estate, Grassini Family Vineyards or Roblar Winery and Vineyards, before a grand finale dinner at Bar Le Côte.
Where to Stay:
Located on the edge of Los Olivos, The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern is an Auberge Collection property with a mix of 67 cottages, suites and studios. For cozier accommodations that feel more like a wine country B&B, explore the 20-room Genevieve or 14-room Polo House & Bungalows. The Marlo Hotel is a newer opening from 2025 that is within walking distance to Solvang’s downtown village, which is a huge plus when this much wine is involved.
Bozeman, MT
Unlike the more rural parts of Montana, Bozeman promises a solid mix of cultural immersion in town and outdoor escapades in the mountains. Fall brings cool, crisp weather with mostly sunny afternoons, allowing you to enjoy day trips to nearby Paradise Valley or Gallatin Canyon before returning to downtown Bozeman for an evening of eating and drinking along Main Street. Though it is about an hour and 20 minutes away, a three-day weekend does provide enough time to spend one full day visiting nearby Yellowstone, but if you’d rather stay closer, Hyalite Canyon is one of the area's most picturesque hikes. Pick up a new novel at the historic Country Bookshelf—which has been around since 1957—or grab a souvenir after exploring the Gallatin History Museum. Spend your three dinners at Carlisle Bozeman, J.W. Heist Steakhouse and Izakaya Three Fish, followed by nightcaps at Devil’s Toboggan and Copper Whiskey Bar.
Where to Stay:
Field & Stream Lodge Bozeman is just one mile from downtown’s hub of shops, bars and restaurants, but during downtime, guests can admire the fall foliage from the outdoor hot tub or post up with a glass of wine by the canoe-shaped fire pit. Those who prefer to stay just off Main Street should book the Kimpton Armory Hotel, which boasts a scenic rooftop swimming pool that’s open year-round.
Bellevue, WA
Compared to the major metropolis of Seattle, nearby Bellevue offers a more refined and upscale urban basecamp in the PNW. The thriving Asian food scene is reason enough to visit, and the mid-sized city is easier to cover during a three-day weekend. In fall, maple-lined parks and forest trails trade their evergreen scenery for warm hues of red, gold and orange, living up to the town's name, which translates to “beautiful view” in French. On night one, settle in with a leisurely stroll at Meydenbauer Bay Park during sunset, before heading to an intimate omakase dinner at Takai by Kashiba. Your first full day should be spent eating around town, and the best places to embark on a self-guided food tour include Old Bellevue on Main Street (where you’ll find spots like Araya’s Place and Ginza) and the Bellevue Marketplace at Factoria, which houses an Asian culinary center filled with various vendors and street food options. For your final day, hit the shops at Bellevue Square and end your trip exploring 53 serene acres at Bellevue Botanical Garden.
Where to Stay:
Located within Avenue Bellevue, the InterContinental Seattle Bellevue by IHG is an urban oasis for on-the-go travelers. It’s got on-site dining, a Les Clefs d'Or-certified concierge team and a premier fitness center. For a more intimate stay, book the boutique, 66-room Bellevue Club Hotel.
Park City, UT
Though it is on the smaller side, Park City’s abundant access to nature and outdoor activities makes it worthy of a three-day escape in the fall. The foliage, which tends to peak in early October, is an obvious draw, but beyond the vibrant autumnal landscape, this charming mountain town offers a special kind of quiet before hordes of skiers descend upon the city in winter. Start each morning with mountain biking or hiking through the quaking aspens. Jenni’s Trail is a moderate trek with gentle switchbacks, but if you want something a tad more challenging, opt for the 26-mile Mid Mountain Twist. Days should be spent exploring Park City’s Hallmark movie-esque downtown, which is nicely balanced between 19th-century silver mining buildings and more modern additions. After splurging on a new pair of cowboy boots in Kemo Sabe, head to the secret speakeasy in the back (found behind a framed pink painting of a rodeo gal), and sip on a stiff whiskey cocktail. Must-try dinner spots include Riverhorse on Main and Yuki Yama Sushi, but make sure to book at least one evening at Le Depot Brasserie, which serves up classic French fare like beef tartare, steak frites and Loup de Mer Poêlé. While nightlife might not be the first thing you’re anticipating during a three-day vacation in Utah, Alpine Distilling Social Aid & Pleasure Club is a great place for a gin and tonic, while No Name Saloon reigns supreme as the town's most iconic watering hole (and is one of the few places to stay open past midnight).
Where to Stay:
Washington School House Hotel is outfitted with just 12 French-inspired rooms and suites, all of which are spacious enough to hole up in for a long weekend. The best part of the property, besides its antique allure and attentive staff, is its proximity to everything in Park City, including various hiking and biking trails. If you’re willing to post up a bit further from town (though I wouldn’t highly recommend it during a three-day trip), consider the Pendry Park City in Canyons Village.
Sun Valley, ID
Sun Valley is a breath of fresh air for travelers seeking stealth wealth and quiet luxury. Unlike Jackson Hole, this pristine slice of Idaho remains pretty low-key, with fall typically seeing the fewest tourists. With more than 400 miles of dirt singletrack, Sun Valley is a dream for mountain bikers, but outdoorsy travelers will also be drawn to a three-day getaway filled with fly-fishing on the Big Wood River and soaking in the nearby Frenchman’s Bend Hot Springs. In addition to plenty of time in nature, a long weekend in Sun Valley calls for exploring the impressive dining scene in neighboring Ketchum. Here you’ll find a mix of fun (albeit kitschy) saloons and more elegant eateries like Fiamma and Grill at Knob Hill. There is also a burgeoning wellness scene in the area, and you can easily spend a day unwinding at The Spa at Sun Valley, enjoying the heated swimming pools and facilities in between treatments.
Where to Stay:
Around since 1936, Sun Valley Lodge is the area’s best-known hotel and is home to a 20,000-square-foot spa, glass-enclosed outdoor pool and 108 updated guest rooms. Those who prefer to stay near the dining scene in Ketchum will appreciate Limelight Ketchum’s modern aesthetic and thoughtful amenities, including an Audi shuttle service and complimentary buffet breakfast.