Leaf It to the Pros: The Northeast’s 8 Most Captivating Fall Foliage Escapes
The luxe retreats, secret drives and insider tips for experiencing the season’s most spectacular show.Read More
The Northeast has officially begun its annual spectacle that draws leaf-peepers from around the globe, all eager to witness nature's most dazzling magic trick. But what makes New England's fall foliage so captivating? It's not just about pretty autumn colors—it's a complex dance of chemistry, weather and timing. As days shorten and temperatures drop, trees slow their chlorophyll production, allowing hidden pigments to take center stage. Carotenoids paint the landscape in yellows and oranges, while anthocyanins add dramatic reds and purples.
This year, the show's starting early, thanks to a drier-than-usual late summer. While this might mean a truncated season, it also promises a more intense burst of color as the leaves change hues. Picture entire hillsides ablaze with crimson maples and golden birches, their reflections shimmering in placid lakes and babbling brooks. From Vermont's rolling Green Mountains to Maine's rugged coastline, from the cultural mecca of the Berkshires to the time-capsule towns of the Catskills, each corner of the Northeast offers its own unique spin on autumn's pageantry. Whether you're a seasoned leaf-chaser or a fall foliage first-timer, this guide will help you make the most of the season's fleeting beauty.
So grab your flannel, fill up that thermos with apple cider and join us on a journey through the Northeast's most stunning autumnal escapes. Just remember: like all good things, this show has a limited run. Don't miss it.
Where to See the Best Fall Foliage in the Northeast
Stowe, Vermont
- Best time to visit: Late September to early October, with the peak foliage around the first week of October.
If fall were a competitive sport, Stowe would be its Katie Ledecky. This Green Mountain town (a misnomer come October) will have you surrounded by more maple trees than anywhere else in the region, with the brightest of oranges, yellows and reds on nearly every highway and country road. Take a spin down Mountain Road, hike up Mount Mansfield if you're feeling ambitious or just drive if you prefer your foliage with a side of air conditioning. Post-leaf-gawking, head to Cold Hollow Cider Mill. Nothing says, "I'm embracing fall like a middle-aged influencer" quite like a steaming cup of cider and a dozen apple cider donuts with a side of maple syrup. For lodging, check out the uber-quaint and genteel Edson Hill, or for something more mod, Topnotch Resort. The latter is exactly what it sounds like—top-notch views with amenities that'll make you forget you're essentially there to look at dead leaves. There, we said it.
Acadia National Park, Maine
- Best time to visit: Mid to late October, with peak colors often appearing in the first two to three weeks of October.
This coastal wonderland offers a mash-up of oceanic drama and arboreal pyrotechnics that'll have you questioning your life choices (Maine’s slogan is, after all, “The Way Life Should Be”). Take the 27-mile Park Loop Road for Acadia's greatest hits. Stop at Thunder Hole to hear the Atlantic's applause (it's very impressed with itself this time of year). Cap it off with a sunset from Cadillac Mountain. After your nature binge, retreat to The Claremont in nearby Southwest Harbor. It's where the cool kids stay when they grow up and develop a taste for fine wines and lobster rolls. Set on Southwest Harbor, about a 20-minute drive from Bar Harbor, it's one of the best access points to Acadia's dramatic landscapes for any and all-day trips. The Claremont's dining room, Harry's Bar and Batson Fish Camp brewpub attract Mainers far and wide looking for a cocktail or meal with a picturesque view of the Somes Sound.
Berkshires, Massachusetts
- Best time to visit: Early to mid-October, typically peaking around Columbus Day weekend.
The Berkshires is where art snobs and leaf peepers find common ground. Start with a scenic drive along the Mohawk Trail, a 63-mile route follows a Native American trade path through 50,000 acres of parklands and forests. Catch a classical music show at Tanglewood if the stars align, or explore the hiking trails at Monument Mountain to channel your inner Nathaniel Hawthorne (beard optional). For lodging, Miraval Berkshires offers a wellness retreat that'll have you aligning your chakras with the falling leaves. It's like a spa day, but with more trees and fewer cucumber slices on your eyes. This 380-acre property, centrally located to attract wellness lovers from both Boston and New York City, offers all the Miraval trademarks: health-centric dining, an epic pool area and even rescued horses for equine therapy. The vibe is calm, cool and collected, with a pared-back aesthetic to match the autumn serenity outside.
Catskills, New York
- Best time to visit: Late September to mid-October, with the peak usually around early October.
The Catskills have been New York City's escape hatch since Rip Van Winkle first dozed off under a tree. Take a fall road trip down the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway, making pit stops in small towns that time forgot, like Roxbury and Bethel, as well as mainstays for weekend lumberjack cosplay like Woodstock and Phoenicia. Hike to Kaaterskill Falls, which inspired so many Hudson River School painters. For lodging that's more 'gram than grandma, check into the region’s newest hideaway: The Henson. It's the brainchild of two acclaimed chefs and a pair of home renovators with an Instagram following that would make influencers weep. Spend your day bouncing between the rooftop (hello, mountain vistas) and Paracasa, the inn’s general store meets café. Just don't get too comfy—the Henson's curated area guide is basically a dare to explore.
Litchfield Hills, Connecticut
- Best time to visit: Mid to late October, often peaking around the third week of October.
While the leaf-peeping masses clog Vermont's arteries, savvy foliage hunters make a beeline for Litchfield Hills. It's got all the autumnal razzle-dazzle of its famous East Coast neighbors, minus the tour bus armada. Cruise down Route 7, where covered bridges pop up like quaint little time machines. Detour to Kent Falls State Park for some waterfall action, because the only thing better than fall colors is fall colors in motion. Cap it off with a farm-to-table feast in Litchfield proper, where the produce is as vibrant as the foliage. For accommodations that'll make you forget you're not actually British nobility, there's Auberge's Mayflower Inn & Spa, which channels oh-so-convincingly English country house vibes just a two hour getaway from New York City.
Camden, Maine
- Best time to visit: Late September to early October, with peak colors typically around the first week of October.
For those who like their leaf-peeping with a side of salt air, Camden's got you covered. This postcard-come-to-life on Maine's Penobscot Bay proves you don't need altitude for attitude when it comes to fall foliage. Hoof it up Mount Battie (or drive, we won't judge) for a panorama that's part ocean, part autumn extravaganza. Take a windjammer cruise to see the coast in all its multi-hued glory, then amble down Main Street, where 19th-century architecture provides a fancy frame for nature's handiwork. Bed down at The Norumbega, a Queen Anne-style mansion that ditches nautical clichés for a global flair.
The Poconos, Pennsylvania
- Best time to visit: Mid to late October, projected to peak October 25, 2024.
Forget heart-shaped tubs and champagne towers. The Poconos of today is less about kitsch, and more about nature flexing its color muscles. Wind your way around Lake Wallenpaupack on Route 507 for a double feature of leaves and reflections. Hit up Bushkill Falls, nicknamed "The Niagara of Pennsylvania" because apparently, every state in America needs its own Niagara. Cap off your leaf-peeping odyssey in Jim Thorpe, a Victorian town so well-preserved it makes time travel seem plausible. For lodging, cheat a little and cross state lines to New York's Glenmere Mansion. It's what happens when Tuscan luxury and Hudson Valley foliage have a very expensive baby.
White Mountains, New Hampshire
- Best time to visit: Peak weekend is officially slated for October 5-6, 2024, but visiting anytime from late September through the second week of October is also highly recommended.
The White Mountains are where foliage goes to show off. The headliner? The Kancamagus Highway, 35 miles of twisting tarmac that cuts through White Mountain National Forest (try to stop at Flume Gorge, in Franconia Notch State Park). Locals call it "The Kanc," presumably because they're too busy gawking at the scenery to waste time on extra syllables. Pull over at Sabbaday Falls for some white noise to accompany your leaf-gazing. Or hop aboard the Conway Scenic Railway for a front-row seat to the spectacle, minus the white-knuckle driving. For a quintessential New England stay that won't break the bank, check into the Launchpoint Lodge. This 1902 colonial got a millennial makeover, marrying historical charm with Wi-Fi that actually works.