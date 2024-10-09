The Fall Escapes Just a Short Road Trip from Los Angeles

Between its sandy shores and urban landscape, Los Angeles isn’t the best place to celebrate fall festivities. There are, however, a handful of nearby getaways that boast vibrant fall foliage, premium hiking and cozy vibes. Escaping the coastal hustle and bustle of L.A. can be accomplished in under three hours, whether you’re looking for charming mountain towns like Big Bear and Idyllwild or vast desert retreats like Joshua Tree. Nothing beats escaping the city smog and cruising down Pacific Coast Highway or heading inland and watching the topography completely transform.

Since many of the best fall destinations near L.A. are a bit off-the-beaten path, luxury hotels and accommodations can be slim. If you don’t want to book a stay in a town or two over, rental properties are a great alternative that range from ultra-luxurious to classic and cozy. If hiking and outdoor exploration aren’t up your alley, arrange a fall getaway to wine country or plan a zen weekend trip to Ojai. From isolating and immersing yourself in the mountains to visiting one of the most unique National Parks in the country, these are the best drivable fall escapes just a road trip away from Los Angeles.