The Fall Escapes Just a Short Road Trip from Los Angeles
Escaping the coastal hustle and bustle of L.A. can be accomplished in under three hours, whether you’re looking for charming mountain towns like Big Bear and Idyllwild or vast desert retreats like Joshua Tree.Read More
Between its sandy shores and urban landscape, Los Angeles isn’t the best place to celebrate fall festivities. There are, however, a handful of nearby getaways that boast vibrant fall foliage, premium hiking and cozy vibes. Escaping the coastal hustle and bustle of L.A. can be accomplished in under three hours, whether you’re looking for charming mountain towns like Big Bear and Idyllwild or vast desert retreats like Joshua Tree. Nothing beats escaping the city smog and cruising down Pacific Coast Highway or heading inland and watching the topography completely transform.
Since many of the best fall destinations near L.A. are a bit off-the-beaten path, luxury hotels and accommodations can be slim. If you don’t want to book a stay in a town or two over, rental properties are a great alternative that range from ultra-luxurious to classic and cozy. If hiking and outdoor exploration aren’t up your alley, arrange a fall getaway to wine country or plan a zen weekend trip to Ojai. From isolating and immersing yourself in the mountains to visiting one of the most unique National Parks in the country, these are the best drivable fall escapes just a road trip away from Los Angeles.
The Best Fall Weekend Getaways from L.A.
Big Bear Lake
- Driving Distance from Los Angeles: 2 hours
Located only a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, Big Bear is a lakeside town in Southern California that explodes with color during autumn. The trees transform into vibrant shades of yellow, orange and red, creating a picture-perfect backdrop to hiking, kayaking or even zip lining. The Alpine Pedal Path is an easy hike that offers epic lookout points and scenic stops, but if you want a bit more of a challenge, opt for the Pine Knot Trail to Grand View Point. In the evening, head to The Village for a laid-back dinner and drink at Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. or enjoy fine dining and stunning views at The Pines Lakefront. While renting a cabin or house is a popular lodging option in Big Bear, Noble + Proper is a boutique hotel that offers unique, stylish cabins with modern amenities and cozy charm.
Idyllwild
- Driving Distance from Los Angeles: 2 hours
Idyllwild is a mile-high paradise situated within the San Jacinto Mountains. Similar to Big Bear, Idyllwild’s lush forestry changes from a cool green to warm shades of yellow and orange in the fall. With 43 different hiking trails to explore, there is no shortage of outdoor adventures, but you can also admire the surrounding mountainous views from the main strip of the small town, where you’ll find wine-tasting rooms, art galleries and locally-owned eateries. After spending the morning wandering Mount San Jacinto State Park, visit Middle Ridge Winery for a wine-tasting and art tour. The Idyllwild Inn is one of the only hotel options in the area, but the rustic cabins offer plenty of space and are located within walking distance of the town’s best restaurants and shops.
Temecula
- Driving Distance from Los Angeles: 1.5 hours
Once the temperatures drop, head to Temecula and experience one of California’s more underrated slices of wine country. Since all of the wineries and vineyards are pretty spread out, it’s best to reserve a driver or tour guide in advance. If you’re mapping out your own itinerary, make sure to keep Miramonte Winery, Ponte Winery and Leoness Cellars at the top of your list. Before diving into the vino, book a sunrise hot air balloon ride and take in the rolling, red and yellow vineyards from above. When it comes to accommodations, Europa Village sits on 45 acres and boasts 10 bungalow-style Bolero Casitas that make you feel right at home.
Joshua Tree
- Driving Distance from Los Angeles: 2.5 hours
Joshua Tree is a funky and unique desert town that has plenty of soul. Since it is swelteringly hot during the summer, fall welcomes cooler temps and crisp air, making outdoor activities all the more enjoyable. Though camping in Joshua Tree National Park is a popular pastime for the ultimate stargazing experience, there are plenty of luxury Airbnb rentals, such as the famous mirrored Invisible House, where groups and couples can enjoy luxury amenities while appreciating privacy and the vast desert landscape. From hiking to rock climbing to simply driving around, there is so much to do in the park, but you certainly won’t be able to see it all in just one day. Luckily, entry tickets are valid for seven days, allowing you to come and go at your leisure. In the evenings, head to Pappy and Harriet’s for live music, ice-cold ales and juicy burgers in a rustic, Pioneertown setting.
Ojai
- Driving Distance from Los Angeles: 1.5 hours
Ojai is a mystical valley town located in the Topatopa Mountains. Surrounded by stunning peaks and rolling hills with red and yellow oak trees, Ojai is the ultimate SoCal wellness weekend getaway during fall. The Ojai Valley Inn provides premier accommodations that range from cozy guest rooms to spacious suites, but it is the 31,000-square-foot Spa Ojai that steals the spotlight. Renew your body and spirit with treatments like sound energy therapy or the nourishing orange blossom and honey wrap. Though there are six signature dining concepts onsite, venture into town for Italian fare at Nocciola. In the mornings, start your day with breakfast at The Dutchess before grabbing some goodies from the New Age shops and taking a reflective walk at Meditation Mount.
Julian
- Driving Distance from Los Angeles: 2.5 hours
Apple picking is an essential fall activity, and there’s no better place to partake in SoCal than Julian. Located in San Diego County, Julian is an official California Historical Landmark. Though there are a few different places to pick apples, Julian Farm and Orchard offers an amazing family-friendly Apple Tour. Other year-round experiences include flower picking, hayrides, petting zoos and yard games. After working up an appetite at the pumpkin patch, pop by Julian Beer Co. for tangy BBQ and a crisp pint of beer. While you can easily stay at a hotel in San Diego and make the drive to Julian for a day trip, those hoping to stay within the Cuyamaca Mountains can book at the boutique Orchard Hill which is surrounded by towering oak trees and apple orchards.