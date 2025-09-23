Jet Set: The Classic Fall Weekend Packing List
From polished black boots and a cuddly cashmere cardigan to a minimalist ribbed turtleneck and the best dark-wash jeans, here’s what to pack for a fall weekend trip.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Fall is in the air, and with it, the start of the autumnal weekend trip. Whether you're planning a leaf-peeping adventure in New England, an off-season seaside getaway or a fall foliage jaunt, you'll want to make sure you've packed accordingly. After the relative ease of packing for summer trips, where you can simply throw a swimsuit, cover-up and a pair of sandals into your straw tote and call it a day, an autumn trip can feel like more of a slog. But it all comes down to cultivating the right fall capsule wardrobe for travelers, with versatile staples that seamlessly take you from a day of apple picking to an evening of sipping vino under a heat lamp. From polished black boots and a cuddly cashmere cardigan to a minimalist ribbed turtleneck and the dark-wash jeans of your dreams, here's what to pack for a fall weekend trip.
The Fall Weekend Packing List
- DL1961 Halle Straight High Rise Instasculpt 29" Jeans
- Favorite Daughter the City Blazer
- Lake Madeline Sweater in English Navy Banker Stripe
- Offline By Aerie Thumbs Up Fitted Ribbed T-Shirt
- Cozy Earth Oversized Sunday Cashmere Cardigan
- Everlane The Luxe Rib Turtleneck
- M. Gemi The Delfina
- Thursday Boots Penny Loafer
- Splendid x @Cellajaneblog Icon Coat
DL1961 Halle Straight High Rise Instasculpt 29" Jeans
I've been on the hunt for a good pair of dark-wash jeans that I can actually sit for more than two minutes in for at least a year now, and am thrilled to say that I did, in fact, find them. A crisp, dark indigo wash that isn't giving '80s mom jeans *and* has plenty of stretch, these DL1961 straight-leg pants are flattering and comfortable, with a high-rise waist and high-retention elastane technology. The darker wash adds a more polished feel than a light wash, making these more suitable for an evening out than your faded summer jeans.
Favorite Daughter the City Blazer
A blazer is already a fall capsule wardrobe staple for any traveler, but this black version steps it up a notch. A slim fit, cotton-cashmere ribbed cuffs and faux horn buttons bring warmth and polish, while the medium-weight material means you could easily wear this as your only jacket when it's just a touch brisk out.
Lake Madeline Sweater in English Navy Banker Stripe
Looking for a transitional sweater that will help bridge the gap when you're traveling somewhere that's 68 degrees during the day and dropping to 50 at night? Try Lake's striped cotton turtleneck. Pair it with a straight-leg jean, loafers and a suede shoulder bag.
Offline By Aerie Thumbs Up Fitted Ribbed T-Shirt
The ever-elusive perfect tee is a non-negotiable for any travel wardrobe, but don't sleep on a solid long-sleeve version, too. Aerie's buttery soft black ribbed shirt is the ultimate layering staple, and we're particularly fond of the thumb holes—it just adds another facet of coziness, especially while en route.
Cozy Earth Oversized Sunday Cashmere Cardigan
A cuddly cashmere cardigan is another fall essential for the traveler. This particular oversized silhouette is a layering powerhouse; it's comfortable and warm enough to brave that frigid plane air, but not so cumbersome that you're immediately attempting to subtly wipe that sheen of sweat off your neck.
Everlane The Luxe Rib Turtleneck
There's something so effortlessly chic about a simple white turtleneck. It's just so much more polished and sophisticated than a classic crewneck or V-neck, whether you're wearing yours tucked into a leather skirt or pairing it with a pair of crisp dark-wash jeans, a belt and minimalist boot, for that ultimate '90s fall feeling.
M. Gemi The Delfina
Crafted from smooth nappa leather, these black ankle boots are the minimalist shoe of your fall style dreams. The low kitten heel adds a little oomph to a more formal outfit, but is also manageable to don during the daytime. Sleek, minimalist and '90s chic.
Thursday Boots Penny Loafer
The loafer is the unsung hero of autumnal wardrobes. A classic black leather penny loafer seamlessly elevates a casual jeans and T-shirt look, but just as easily pairs with a classic black dress. Once you start packing a loafer, this shoe will become your go-to—it makes getting dressed while on the go so much easier.
Splendid x @Cellajaneblog Icon Coat
Coats can be controversial when it comes to autumn packing, at least when it's in the peak transitional stages of the season. But if you're planning a trip where you know you'll need more than a cardigan, but definitely don't need to haul an actual jacket, look no further than Splendid's Icon Coat. It's more of a sweater-coat, with an open-front, shawl collar and knit sleeves with ribbed cuffs, and just might be the ultimate piece of fall outerwear. The older version of this jacket has been my go-to for trips ranging from the Scottish Highlands to Paris to NorCal—it's a versatile dream.