Jet Set: The Classic Fall Weekend Packing List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Fall is in the air, and with it, the start of the autumnal weekend trip. Whether you're planning a leaf-peeping adventure in New England, an off-season seaside getaway or a fall foliage jaunt, you'll want to make sure you've packed accordingly. After the relative ease of packing for summer trips, where you can simply throw a swimsuit, cover-up and a pair of sandals into your straw tote and call it a day, an autumn trip can feel like more of a slog. But it all comes down to cultivating the right fall capsule wardrobe for travelers, with versatile staples that seamlessly take you from a day of apple picking to an evening of sipping vino under a heat lamp. From polished black boots and a cuddly cashmere cardigan to a minimalist ribbed turtleneck and the dark-wash jeans of your dreams, here's what to pack for a fall weekend trip.