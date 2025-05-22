Billy Draddy’s Father’s Day Edit: Style, Comfort and a Slice of Fini’s

When your name’s on the label, the standards are personal. Billy Draddy, Creative Director of B. Draddy and third-generation sportswear man, doesn’t do throwaway gifts. He’s a dad to four boys, a student of good design and a guy who believes comfort should never come at the expense of polish—or vice versa. That philosophy is stitched into every B. Draddy piece and runs through this guide like a well-placed backstitch.

What started as a better golf shirt—built from organic Peruvian Pima cotton, designed to breathe, move and not look like it belongs on a corporate retreat—has grown into a full line of essentials for the course, the clubhouse, the commute and anywhere else a man needs to look like he knows what he’s doing. It’s the kind of gear that earns its place in the weekender bag and the weekly rotation.

This year, Observer asked Billy to pull together a Father’s Day list that reflects the man himself: relaxed but exacting, discerning without being precious and proudly rooted in the idea that good taste runs deep—but doesn’t have to shout. You’ll find a few of his own creations, like the Sommerset Linen Shirt and The Richard Boxer, alongside new essentials like the Sonos Era 100 (for dads who cue up Coltrane and Kendrick with equal ease), a Profitec espresso machine worthy of a Milanese breakfast bar and a Fini Pizza gift card—because nothing says love like a crispy-bottomed slice.

From the ice bath that resets your nervous system to the sneakers that clean up better than they have to, this is a guide for the dad who still wants to upgrade the small things—music, coffee, comfort—and knows they’re never really small.

Observer wrote the descriptions for each item on this list based on Billy's notes (in case the occasional use of "we" was confusing).