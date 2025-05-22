Billy Draddy’s Father’s Day Edit: Style, Comfort and a Slice of Fini’s
Billy Draddy—the man behind B. Draddy’s signature polish-meets-play collection—pulls together a Father’s Day gift guide that hits on all fronts: comfort, quality and longevity.Read More
When your name’s on the label, the standards are personal. Billy Draddy, Creative Director of B. Draddy and third-generation sportswear man, doesn’t do throwaway gifts. He’s a dad to four boys, a student of good design and a guy who believes comfort should never come at the expense of polish—or vice versa. That philosophy is stitched into every B. Draddy piece and runs through this guide like a well-placed backstitch.
What started as a better golf shirt—built from organic Peruvian Pima cotton, designed to breathe, move and not look like it belongs on a corporate retreat—has grown into a full line of essentials for the course, the clubhouse, the commute and anywhere else a man needs to look like he knows what he’s doing. It’s the kind of gear that earns its place in the weekender bag and the weekly rotation.
This year, Observer asked Billy to pull together a Father’s Day list that reflects the man himself: relaxed but exacting, discerning without being precious and proudly rooted in the idea that good taste runs deep—but doesn’t have to shout. You’ll find a few of his own creations, like the Sommerset Linen Shirt and The Richard Boxer, alongside new essentials like the Sonos Era 100 (for dads who cue up Coltrane and Kendrick with equal ease), a Profitec espresso machine worthy of a Milanese breakfast bar and a Fini Pizza gift card—because nothing says love like a crispy-bottomed slice.
From the ice bath that resets your nervous system to the sneakers that clean up better than they have to, this is a guide for the dad who still wants to upgrade the small things—music, coffee, comfort—and knows they’re never really small.
Observer wrote the descriptions for each item on this list based on Billy's notes (in case the occasional use of "we" was confusing).
Billy Draddy’s 2025 Father’s Day Gift Guide: Style, Tech, Comfort & More
The Shirt That Earns Its Wrinkles
- B. Draddy's 'Somerset' Linen Shirt
This is the summer shirt. Made from the kind of Italian linen that gets name-dropped in fashion circles, the Sommerset comes straight from a mill outside Florence known for its legendary delavé—that washed, lived-in finish that looks like you’ve owned it forever (but better).
The feel is pure luxury, light and breathable, but built to last. It’s garment-washed for extra softness, so it already feels broken in the first time you put it on. Button it all the way up for dinner in town, or wear it open over a tee—it plays both sides beautifully. Tailored chest pocket. Subtle B. Draddy compass logo at the back hem. Eight cross-stitched buttons that feel like they belong on a much more uptight shirt.
This is the one you’ll pack for every weekend away and end up wearing Monday, too.
The Gold Standard in Underwear
- B. Draddy's 'The Richard' Boxer
This is the crown jewel of the collection—no pun intended. The Richard Boxer is, hands down, the most comfortable thing we make. It’s crafted from our signature Peruvian Pima cotton—the same impossibly soft fabric we use in our polos—blended with a touch of stretch so it moves with you, not against you.
The construction’s no accident either. We gave it a three-panel back so it stays put—no bunching, no riding up, no adjusting in public like an amateur. The waistband’s plush and stitched to sit just right. No itchy tags, no weird seams. We even threw in a real-deal mother-of-pearl button fly, because we believe even your underwear deserves a little polish.
Final sale, because once you put these on, you’re not sending them back. More comfortable than a velvet pouch for your family jewels—and yes, I’ve tested both.
His New Go-To for Everything
- B. Draddy's 'Bond Jacket'
This is the jacket that doesn’t ask where you’re going—it just goes. The Bond is built to perform, whether you’re chasing par on a blustery back nine or showing up five minutes late to dinner looking suspiciously put together. It’s wind-resistant, water-resistant and made with four-way stretch, so it moves like a second skin and holds its shape like a tailored one.
The design’s clean—minimalist in the best way. No fuss, no bulk, just sharp lines and bonded seams that flex with you and don’t fray. Inside, you get contrast taping that adds just the right amount of edge. Outside, it’s got zip pockets exactly where you need them and a dual-direction front zipper so you can adjust on the fly without looking like you’re trying too hard.
You’ll forget about the weather, and everyone else will remember how good you looked in it. It’s the kind of layer that earns a permanent hook by the door.
The Sandal That Outsmarts Summer
- Hari Mari's 'Field's Camino' Flip Flops
There’s something about these flip flops that just hits right. Maybe it’s the way the leather breaks in and develops that worn-in patina, the kind that tells a better story each time you slip them on. Or maybe it’s the absurd comfort level—they’ve got this MemoryFoamToe thing that makes them feel less like sandals and more like something you could spend an entire day in, from tee time to tiki bar.
They’re dressed up enough to get by at a poolside dinner, but still casual enough to kick off under a beach chair. The straps are leather, soft but sturdy, with just a hint of color woven in—like someone snuck a desert sunset into the design. Premium materials, no gimmicks and built to go the distance.
You’ll wear these more than you think. The only downside? Your other sandals are about to start collecting dust.
The Cord That Doesn't Quit
- Muji's Tangle-Free USB Cable
It’s a charging cable, yes—but it’s also proof that someone, somewhere, still cares about doing the simple things right. These soft Muji cords are built to last, never tangle and come with a Velcro wrap that actually makes it back into the drawer without becoming a ball of chaos. You’ll wonder why every cord doesn’t come this way.
They’re half the price of Apple’s, but twice as satisfying—smooth to the touch, sturdy in the hand and subtle enough to disappear into your desk setup without screaming tech bro. Whether you're packing light for a trip or just sick of cables that unravel like a bad fishing knot, this is the fix.
Muji doesn’t miss—but even by their standards, these are standouts. Stock up. Give them out. Keep one in every bag you own. You’ll thank yourself the next time your phone hits 3 percent.
The Slice That Hits Like a Memory
- Fini's Pizza Gift Card
Fini’s is the kind of neighborhood joint that feels like it’s been there forever, even though it hasn’t. Equal parts old-school charm and sharp execution, they’re slinging pies with serious pedigree—think blistered crusts, house-pulled mozzarella and a marinara that could hold its own in Napoli or Brooklyn.
The vibe? Classic. The lighting’s warm, the playlist’s right. Whether Dad’s a pepperoni purist or a mortadella-and-hot-honey type, Fini’s nails the fundamentals and throws in just enough flair to keep things interesting.
Get him a gift card, tell him to go hungry and trust that he’ll come back with a few strong opinions—and probably a new favorite pizza order. Bonus: They do merch, too, in case he wants to leave dressed like he owns the place.
The Cold Tub That Builds Character
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub
This is not your buddy’s old horse trough. The Plunge is a purpose-built, ice-cold daily reset that looks as good in your backyard as it feels on your nervous system. Clean lines, no gimmicks and no bags of gas station ice required—it chills to 39°F on its own and stays there, quietly daring you to show up and step in.
Made in the USA with durable acrylic and teak-style trim, it’s a plug-and-plunge setup that works indoors or out. No plumbing, no construction crew, just you, your shorts and a quick jolt of humility. The cooling system is built in. The filtration system’s self-contained. You can even add a hot-and-cold upgrade to go from monk mode to spa day in under a minute.
Every feature here is tuned for performance without the bro science. And if Dad’s already into recovery routines, cold exposure, or just likes the feeling of doing hard things before breakfast, this is the ultimate flex.
The Speaker That Rewrites the Room
- Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker
The Era 100 Smart Speaker is Sonos’ latest flex in the form-meets-function game. It looks like it belongs in a MoMA gift shop, and sounds like it belongs in a recording studio. Dual-angled tweeters create a crisp stereo experience in one sleek package, while the mid-woofer warms the room.
Voice control is built-in (if you want it), Trueplay tuning adapts to your space and the new capacitive touch controls are so intuitive your dad won’t need to ask. It connects over WiFi or Bluetooth, plays nice with Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 and—unlike your old speaker—doesn’t come with a mess of tangled cords or attitude.
Ideal for the kitchen, office or wherever he’s rediscovering vinyl but secretly prefers streaming.
The Subscription That Swings Above Its Weight
- The Golfer's Journal Premium Subscription
There are golf magazines, and then there’s The Golfer’s Journal. This is the one that skips the swing tips and gear hype in favor of something far rarer: timeless storytelling. Each quarterly issue is printed on thick, matte paper that smells like a good decision and looks better on a coffee table than half the books you pretend to read. The photography is arresting, the essays are unhurried and the whole thing reads like it was made by people who love the game more than they love their own hot takes.
With a membership, you get all four issues plus access to events, exclusive merch and the kind of community that actually remembers your name at the clubhouse. It’s not about the leaderboard. It’s about the walk, the conversation and the kind of course you daydream about. Perfect for the golfer who cares more about soul than stats.
The Upgrade He Didn't Know He Needed
- Profitec GO Espresso Machine
This is the machine that turns a coffee habit into a ritual. The Profitec GO is a compact, German-engineered espresso machine that brings café-level performance to your countertop. With a fast heat-up time of just 5–7 minutes, PID temperature control and a 58mm portafilter, it offers precision and consistency for the home barista. Its sleek design and vibrant color options make it a standout addition to any kitchen.
Whether he's dialing in the perfect shot or steaming milk for a latte, the GO delivers quality without the fuss.
The Sneaker That Cleans Up Nice
- NB Numeric Jamie Foy
Jamie Foy’s first pro model for New Balance Numeric is built to take a beating, yet surprisingly refined. Think suede and leather overlays that look sharp out of the box, paired with a low-profile vulcanized sole for real grip on the board—or sidewalk. Reinforced in all the right places (because Foy doesn’t mess around), these kicks hold up session after session but wear just as easily with your off-duty linen.
Call it stealth luxury for anyone who ever tried—and failed—a kickflip in their youth.