The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves Luxury
Here’s what to get the man who enjoys the finer things in life this Father’s Day.Read More
Dads aren’t always the easiest people to shop for, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find him a thoughtful gift that he’ll absolutely love. Father’s Day will be here before you know it, which means it's time to put in some effort to get the most special man you know a present that shows him just how much you appreciate all he does.
This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024, so instead of procrastinating and leaving the gift shopping to the last minute (you don’t want to be *that* person giving him an Amazon gift card), get a head start and pick out a present that he’ll not only adore, but also actually use. While finding the father figure in your life the perfect gift might seem rather difficult at first, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best presents that he’ll truly cherish. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, style, cooking or all of the above, we’ve got you covered with the unique and luxurious gifts to grab before the big day. Below, see the best Father’s Day gift ideas for every type of dad.
The Luxury Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Dad Who Loves the Finer Things in Life
Frette Triplo Shawl Collar Bathrobe
Dad does so much for everyone else all the time, so help him unwind with a plush and fluffy new robe.
Mackage Levi Light Down Vertical Quilted Vest
'Tis the season for lightweight layers. This Mackage vest is water-repellent, water-resistant and windproof, with a practical yet dapper quilted silhouette and patch pockets.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 Headphones
Replace his beaten-up AirPods with Bang & Olufsen's new headphones, which feature a serious noise cancellation feature that's perfect for the guy on the go. These headphones are ultra-comfortable, with four built-in microphones and a very user-friendly feel. They're also incredibly sleek, with leather, aluminum and plastic details.
Sound of Sleep LectroFan EVO
He’ll sleep like a baby thanks to this white noise machine.
Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello Di Montalcino
Treat him to a delightful bottle of wine, like this elegant Italian Brunello that’s perfect for a cozy night in—perhaps you can uncork it for Father’s Day dinner.
Away Bigger Carry-On Flex
Replace his beat-up old suitcase with this sleek navy carry-on, for all his upcoming getaways.
Tod's City Gommino Driving Shoes in Black Leather
He’ll wear these classic black leather loafers for years to come.
llly X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine
Elevate his at-home caffeine situation with this retro-inspired, special edition stainless steel Illy model, which easily makes barista-level classic coffee and espresso, as well as cappuccino and latte. It comes with an attached steam-hot water wand, so you can froth milk like a professional, too.
Morgenthal Frederics Freeman Sunglasses
A dapper pair of sunglasses, like this lavish pair from Morgenthal Frederics, are the perfect accessory for summer. Hancrafted in Japan, these shades feature titanium accents and high-quality acetate.
Solo Stove Bonfire
A sleek portable fire pit is a unique and fun gift that he can enjoy with family and friends, because it’s really all about the experience.
APL Men's TechLoom Zipline
The exercise enthusiast can always use a stylish new pair of sneakers.
Flamingo Estate The Garden Tour
This indulgent gift set from Flamingo estate includes olive oil, wildflower honey, a rosemary candle and rosemary and clary sage hand soap and body wash, for the ultimate self-care treat.
Funboy Golf Cart Float
Get him ready for summer with a whimsical pool float, like this inflatable golf cart that’ll just have to make do when he can’t get to the driving range.
Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 Vinyl Record Player
The music aficionado will love this multi-use system, which works as a turntable with bluetooth, radio, CD functions and so much more.
Saint Laurent Logo-Appliquéd Croc-Effect Leather Billfold Wallet
An elegant black wallet is absolutely timeless.
Birkenstock Men's Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal
Finding an acceptable pair of men’s sandals that don’t give everyone in the vicinity a serious ick is no easy task, but a classic Birkenstock slide is a failsafe option; he’ll wear these all summer long.
2019 Jordan Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
The 2019 Jordan Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon was the first cabernet vintage from Jordan Winery’s head winemaker, Maggie Kruse. This Sonoma red is the perfect gift for the wine-appreciating dad, and if you're lucky, he'll crack open the bottle to raise a glass on his special day.
Neato Robotics Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum
Upgrade his cleaning situation with this fancy vacuum, which can clean up to 2,700 square feet on a single charge. It’s a seriously high-tech gadget, and can navigate and clean an entire home in the dark.
Vilebrequin Men Swim Trunks Classic Cut
Summer is just around the corner, so get him ready for beach season with a fresh new pair of swim trunks. You can't go wrong with Vilebrequin's classic French navy short; these are timeless best-sellers for good reason.
The Art of Shaving Full Size Unscented Shaving Set
Enhance his grooming routine with this full-size four-piece shaving gift set, complete with a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and after-shave balm. This particular kit is unscented, but it comes in sandalwood, as well.
Piaget Polo Automatic Chronograph 42mm Stainless Steel Watch
If you really want to splurge on an extra-special gift for him this Father’s Day, consider a luxurious timepiece. This stainless steel watch is a serious investment, but he’ll wear it forever.
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Blanket
A sumptuous cashmere throw, like this lightweight fringed blanket from Brunello Cucinelli, is such a luxe and elegant gift.
TruSens Smart Air Purifier Medium
This air purifier uses two airflow streams; it’s a great practical yet unique gift, especially if he suffers from allergies.
Cincoro Tequila Añejo
The tequila lover will so appreciate a bottle of Cincoro's smooth anejo.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
Dad deserves the best, and and for a truly indulgent piece of attire, look to a piece from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, like this timeless white cable knit sweater that he’ll turn to time and time again.
Flaunt Matte Black Square iPhone Case
Upgrade his Apple iPhone case to an on-trend matte black square cover.
Diptyque Soft Body Lotion
For the dad who loves a good grooming and self-care moment, consider a Diptyque body lotion.
Tumi Sport Golf Stand Bag
Tumi released their first-ever golf collection this year, and if he's the kind of dad who treasures his days on the course, treat him to a delightfully high-end new golf bag. Tumi's features a backpack strap for the easiest possible way to tote it around between holes, and can accommodate 14 clubs. If you want to go above and beyond, get it monogrammed.
TheraBody TheraFace Pro
If he’s a fan of Therabody, he’ll adore the TheraFace pro; it’s like eight different treatments with just one tool, and uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy (including red light, blue light and red+ infrared light), percussion and cleansing to treat, massage, nourish and relax face muscles and complexion. It's the ultimate wellness treat.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt
A classic brown leather belt is always a great gift, especially a luxe one like this Bottega option, which will be an instant staple in his wardrobe.
SL Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4 with Decanter
Add to his glassware collection with this set of four stemless wine glasses, as well as a decanter.
Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Suede Loafers
A suede Gucci loafer elevates any outfit, and the brown colorway is a nice alternative to the usual black.
Cozy Earth Linen Pencil Stripe Quilt
Help him spruce up his bedroom with Cozy Earth's plush new linen striped quilt, which happens to be perfect for the changing seasons.
Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru
If he’s a gin drinker, treat him to a bottle of Bombay Sapphire’s Premium Cru, which is infused with fresh lemons. Martini, anyone?
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Moisturizer
Men like skincare, too, and considering it is Father's Day, why not treat him to a truly elite face cream, like La Prairie's splurge-worthy moisturizer?
Montblanc Meisterstück 4810 Medium Briefcase
A minimalist black leather briefcase is a dapper and elegant way to tote around his work essentials.
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Fragrance can be tricky, but if he loves a spicy, woodsy yet warm cologne, gift him this Tom Ford option, which is so dreamy you’ll want to borrow it, too.
Allbirds Men's Tree Runner Go
A new pair of sneakers, like Allbirds' latest Tree Runner Go, are sure to his new favorites for summer; they're so lightweight and breathable.
Robert Mondavi Winery Estates Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Wine is an excellent gift on its own, but it also makes a wonderful add-on present, especially since it’s one that you *and* the recipient can begin enjoying immediately. You know an Estate Cabernet from Robert Mondavi is a guaranteed hit; this one is fresh and bright, with a medium depth that’s not too heavy.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven
Even if he’s not a serious chef or foodie, he’ll still love this Williams Sonoma-exclusive timeless Le Creuset Dutch oven.
Castañer Collapsible-Heel Suede Espadrilles
As we mentioned, a good pair of men's summer shoes is...not the easiest to find, to say the least, but these Mr. Porter-exclusive slip-ons just might be the answer to all his warm-weather style woes.
Chanel Allure Homme Soap
Up his bodycare routine with Chanel's spicy and woodsy Allure Homme soap.