The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves Luxury

Here’s what to get the man who enjoys the finer things in life this Father’s Day.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg

Dads aren’t always the easiest people to shop for, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find him a thoughtful gift that he’ll absolutely love. Father’s Day will be here before you know it, which means it's time to put in some effort to get the most special man you know a present that shows him just how much you appreciate all he does.

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024, so instead of procrastinating and leaving the gift shopping to the last minute (you don’t want to be *that* person giving him an Amazon gift card), get a head start and pick out a present that he’ll not only adore, but also actually use. While finding the father figure in your life the perfect gift might seem rather difficult at first, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best presents that he’ll truly cherish. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, style, cooking or all of the above, we’ve got you covered with the unique and luxurious gifts to grab before the big day. Below, see the best Father’s Day gift ideas for every type of dad.

The Luxury Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Dad Who Loves the Finer Things in Life

Frette Triplo Shawl Collar Bathrobe

Dad does so much for everyone else all the time, so help him unwind with a plush and fluffy new robe.

$495, SHOP NOW

Triplo Shawl Collar Bathrobe by Frette. Frette.

Mackage Levi Light Down Vertical Quilted Vest

'Tis the season for lightweight layers. This Mackage vest is water-repellent, water-resistant and windproof, with a practical yet dapper quilted silhouette and patch pockets.

$690, SHOP NOW

Mackage. Mackage

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 Headphones

Replace his beaten-up AirPods with Bang & Olufsen's new headphones, which feature a serious noise cancellation feature that's perfect for the guy on the go. These headphones are ultra-comfortable, with four built-in microphones and a very user-friendly feel. They're also incredibly sleek, with leather, aluminum and plastic details.

$995, SHOP NOW

Bang and Olufsen. Bang and Olufsen

Sound of Sleep LectroFan EVO

He’ll sleep like a baby thanks to this white noise machine.

$49.95, SHOP NOW

Sound of Sleep. Sound of Sleep.

Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello Di Montalcino

Treat him to a delightful bottle of wine, like this elegant Italian Brunello that’s perfect for a cozy night in—perhaps you can uncork it for Father’s Day dinner.

$90, SHOP NOW

Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG Sangiovese Grosso Italian Red Wine. Ruffino

Away Bigger Carry-On Flex

Replace his beat-up old suitcase with this sleek navy carry-on, for all his upcoming getaways.

$345, SHOP NOW

Away. Away

Tod's City Gommino Driving Shoes in Black Leather

He’ll wear these classic black leather loafers for years to come.

$695, SHOP NOW

Tod's. Tod's

llly X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine

Elevate his at-home caffeine situation with this retro-inspired, special edition stainless steel Illy model, which easily makes barista-level classic coffee and espresso, as well as cappuccino and latte. It comes with an attached steam-hot water wand, so you can froth milk like a professional, too.

$699, SHOP NOW

Illy. Giotto Enterprise

Morgenthal Frederics Freeman Sunglasses

A dapper pair of sunglasses, like this lavish pair from Morgenthal Frederics, are the perfect accessory for summer. Hancrafted in Japan, these shades feature titanium accents and high-quality acetate.

$475, SHOP NOW

Morgenthal Frederics. Morgenthal Frederics

Solo Stove Bonfire

A sleek portable fire pit is a unique and fun gift that he can enjoy with family and friends, because it’s really all about the experience.

$399.99, SHOP NOW

Solo Stove Bonfire. Solo Stove.

APL Men's TechLoom Zipline

The exercise enthusiast can always use a stylish new pair of sneakers.

$320, SHOP NOW

APL Men's TechLoom Zipline. APL

Flamingo Estate The Garden Tour

This indulgent gift set from Flamingo estate includes olive oil, wildflower honey, a rosemary candle and rosemary and clary sage hand soap and body wash, for the ultimate self-care treat.

$230, SHOP NOW

Flamingo Estate. Flamingo Estate

Funboy Golf Cart Float

Get him ready for summer with a whimsical pool float, like this inflatable golf cart that’ll just have to make do when he can’t get to the driving range.

$139, SHOP NOW

Funboy golf cart pool float. Funboy.

Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 Vinyl Record Player

The music aficionado will love this multi-use system, which works as a turntable with bluetooth, radio, CD functions and so much more.

$199.99, SHOP NOW

Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 Vinyl Record Player. ElectroHome.

Saint Laurent Logo-Appliquéd Croc-Effect Leather Billfold Wallet

An elegant black wallet is absolutely timeless.

$625, SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Logo-Appliquéd Croc-Effect Leather Billfold Wallet. Saint Laurent.

Birkenstock Men's Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal

Finding an acceptable pair of men’s sandals that don’t give everyone in the vicinity a serious ick is no easy task, but a classic Birkenstock slide is a failsafe option; he’ll wear these all summer long.

$49.99, SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Men's Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal. Birkenstock.

2019 Jordan Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2019 Jordan Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon was the first cabernet vintage from Jordan Winery’s head winemaker, Maggie Kruse. This Sonoma red is the perfect gift for the wine-appreciating dad, and if you're lucky, he'll crack open the bottle to raise a glass on his special day.

$60, SHOP NOW

Jordan Winery 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon wine. Jordan Winery

Neato Robotics Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

Upgrade his cleaning situation with this fancy vacuum, which can clean up to 2,700 square feet on a single charge. It’s a seriously high-tech gadget, and can navigate and clean an entire home in the dark.

$599.99, SHOP NOW

Neato Robotics Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum. Neato Robotics.

Vilebrequin Men Swim Trunks Classic Cut

Summer is just around the corner, so get him ready for beach season with a fresh new pair of swim trunks. You can't go wrong with Vilebrequin's classic French navy short; these are timeless best-sellers for good reason.

$250, SHOP NOW

Vilebrequin. Vilebrequin

The Art of Shaving Full Size Unscented Shaving Set

Enhance his grooming routine with this full-size four-piece shaving gift set, complete with a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and after-shave balm. This particular kit is unscented, but it comes in sandalwood, as well.

$120, SHOP NOW

The Art of Shaving Full Size Unscented Shaving Kit. The Art of Shaving.

Piaget Polo Automatic Chronograph 42mm Stainless Steel Watch

If you really want to splurge on an extra-special gift for him this Father’s Day, consider a luxurious timepiece. This stainless steel watch is a serious investment, but he’ll wear it forever.

$19,500, SHOP NOW

Piaget. Piaget

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Blanket

A sumptuous cashmere throw, like this lightweight fringed blanket from Brunello Cucinelli, is such a luxe and elegant gift.

$2,895, SHOP NOW

Brunello Cucinelli. Brunello Cucinelli

TruSens Smart Air Purifier Medium

This air purifier uses two airflow streams; it’s a great practical yet unique gift, especially if he suffers from allergies.

$229, SHOP NOW

TruSens Smart Air Purifier Medium. TruSens.

Cincoro Tequila Añejo

The tequila lover will so appreciate a bottle of Cincoro's smooth anejo.

$55, SHOP NOW

Cincoro. Cincoro

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater

Dad deserves the best, and and for a truly indulgent piece of attire, look to a piece from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, like this timeless white cable knit sweater that he’ll turn to time and time again.

$995, SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater. Ralph Lauren.

Flaunt Matte Black Square iPhone Case

Upgrade his Apple iPhone case to an on-trend matte black square cover.

$40, SHOP NOW

Flaunt Matte Black Square iPhone Case. Flaunt.

Diptyque Soft Body Lotion

For the dad who loves a good grooming and self-care moment, consider a Diptyque body lotion.

$70, SHOP NOW

Diptyque Soft Body Lotion. Diptyque.

Tumi Sport Golf Stand Bag

Tumi released their first-ever golf collection this year, and if he's the kind of dad who treasures his days on the course, treat him to a delightfully high-end new golf bag. Tumi's features a backpack strap for the easiest possible way to tote it around between holes, and can accommodate 14 clubs. If you want to go above and beyond, get it monogrammed.

$1,295, SHOP NOW

Tumi. Tumi

TheraBody TheraFace Pro

If he’s a fan of Therabody, he’ll adore the TheraFace pro; it’s like eight different treatments with just one tool, and uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy (including red light, blue light and red+ infrared light), percussion and cleansing to treat, massage, nourish and relax face muscles and complexion. It's the ultimate wellness treat.

$399, SHOP NOW

TheraBody TheraFace Pro. Therabody.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt

A classic brown leather belt is always a great gift, especially a luxe one like this Bottega option, which will be an instant staple in his wardrobe.

$720, SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta. Bottega Veneta

SL Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4 with Decanter

Add to his glassware collection with this set of four stemless wine glasses, as well as a decanter.

$125, SHOP NOW

SL Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4 with Decanter. SL Riedel.

Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Suede Loafers

A suede Gucci loafer elevates any outfit, and the brown colorway is a nice alternative to the usual black.

$990, SHOP NOW

Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Suede Loafers. Gucci.

Cozy Earth Linen Pencil Stripe Quilt

Help him spruce up his bedroom with Cozy Earth's plush new linen striped quilt, which happens to be perfect for the changing seasons.

$450, SHOP NOW

Cozy Earth. Cozy Earth

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

If he’s a gin drinker, treat him to a bottle of Bombay Sapphire’s Premium Cru, which is infused with fresh lemons. Martini, anyone?

$38, SHOP NOW

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru. Bombay.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Moisturizer

Men like skincare, too, and considering it is Father's Day, why not treat him to a truly elite face cream, like La Prairie's splurge-worthy moisturizer?

$595, SHOP NOW

La Prairie. La Prairie

Montblanc Meisterstück 4810 Medium Briefcase

A minimalist black leather briefcase is a dapper and elegant way to tote around his work essentials.

$1,895, SHOP NOW

Montblanc Meisterstück 4810 Medium Briefcase. Montblanc

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Fragrance can be tricky, but if he loves a spicy, woodsy yet warm cologne, gift him this Tom Ford option, which is so dreamy you’ll want to borrow it, too.

$295, SHOP NOW

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum. Tom Ford

Allbirds Men's Tree Runner Go

A new pair of sneakers, like Allbirds' latest Tree Runner Go, are sure to his new favorites for summer; they're so lightweight and breathable.

$120, SHOP NOW

AllBirds. Allbirds

Robert Mondavi Winery Estates Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Wine is an excellent gift on its own, but it also makes a wonderful add-on present, especially since it’s one that you *and* the recipient can begin enjoying immediately. You know an Estate Cabernet from Robert Mondavi is a guaranteed hit; this one is fresh and bright, with a medium depth that’s not too heavy.

$105, SHOP NOW

Robert Mondavi Winery Estates Cabernet Sauvignon 2019. Robert Mondavi.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven

Even if he’s not a serious chef or foodie, he’ll still love this Williams Sonoma-exclusive timeless Le Creuset Dutch oven.

$280, SHOP NOW

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven. Le Creuset.

Castañer Collapsible-Heel Suede Espadrilles

As we mentioned, a good pair of men's summer shoes is...not the easiest to find, to say the least, but these Mr. Porter-exclusive slip-ons just might be the answer to all his warm-weather style woes.

$210, SHOP NOW

Castañer. Castañer

Chanel Allure Homme Soap

Up his bodycare routine with Chanel's spicy and woodsy Allure Homme soap.

$55, SHOP NOW

Chanel. Chanel

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page