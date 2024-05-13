The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves Luxury

Dads aren’t always the easiest people to shop for, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find him a thoughtful gift that he’ll absolutely love. Father’s Day will be here before you know it, which means it's time to put in some effort to get the most special man you know a present that shows him just how much you appreciate all he does.

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024, so instead of procrastinating and leaving the gift shopping to the last minute (you don’t want to be *that* person giving him an Amazon gift card), get a head start and pick out a present that he’ll not only adore, but also actually use. While finding the father figure in your life the perfect gift might seem rather difficult at first, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best presents that he’ll truly cherish. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, style, cooking or all of the above, we’ve got you covered with the unique and luxurious gifts to grab before the big day. Below, see the best Father’s Day gift ideas for every type of dad.