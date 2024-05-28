Jet Set: Father’s Day Gifts for the Travel-Loving Dad
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Father's Day is just around the corner, and if your dad loves all things travel, then a jet-set worthy gift is in order for his special day. If you're at a loss for what to get the adventure-loving father figure in your life, don't fret—we've got you covered with the perfect gifts for the ultimate hodophile.
Whether he's an outdoorsman who loves all things camping and road trips or if he's the kind of guy who prefers the finer aspects of luxury travel, there's a great gift with his travel-adoring name on it. From a rolling duffle bag and fancy headphones to a plush watch roll and on-the-go coffee mug, these are the top travel gifts for dad this Father's Day.
Away The Outdoor Rolling Duffle 85L
The dad who loves to adventure will appreciate Away's new rolling checked-bag duffel, which features a lightweight polycarbonate back shell and oversized wheels, with tons of pockets for storage. The travel bag is also outfitted with a compression and collapsibility system, so it gets super small and he can fit all the extras.
Aspinal of London Travel Watch Roll
The dapper man will adore this leather travel watch roll, which is lined in silver and will keep his timepiece protected and scratch-free.
Tumi Harrison Warren Backpack
Upgrade his carry-on personal bag with this sleek leather backpack, which also functions as a great work bag, too. It comes with a luggage tag for personalization, with plenty of space for all his daily and travel must-haves, in addition to various compartments to keep organized.
Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler
An insulated travel cup means he can stay hydrated while en route. This extra-large stainless steel option is perfect longer trips, with double-wall insulation that ensures cold drinks stay cold and hot drinks hot (because sometimes you just need a giant coffee mug!) and a flexible straw.
Evolve Together On-the-Go Edit
He'll be all set when it comes to personal care travel gear thanks to this four-piece kit, which includes travel-sized deodorant, hand, cream, lip balm and hand sanitizer, all of which are easy to stow in his carry-on bag.
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Wash Bag
He deserves the best, so treat him to the ultimate luxury—after all, is there any high-quality travel accessory more indulgent than a Brunello Cucinelli leather toiletry bag? This is a larger wash bag style, so he can fit all his grooming essentials and then some within the two oversized compartments, and can even use it for storage at home, too.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
If he's still dragging his feet on a new pair of headphones, take some initiative and surprise him with the Apple AirPods Max, which feature active noise canceling, bluetooth capability, transparency mode and so much more, for the ultimate travel gadget. Plus, they're available to scoop up on Amazon.
Jack Black Skin Saviors Set
Help him complete his travel grooming routine with this four-piece set, which includes TSA-approved sizes of a facial cleanser, moisturizer, scrub and lip balm.
Eddie Bauer Water Bottle Sling
The outdoorsman and hiking enthusiast will appreciate this nifty water bottle holder—it's perhaps a more unexpected and unique gift, but one that shows you've put some thought into it when it comes to his interests.