In Finnish Lapland, Every Season Brings a New Arctic Adventure

For avid adventurers, the only true north is the Arctic. Just as the North Star guided centuries of old-world explorers, the untamed, icy wilderness of the Arctic continues to beckon travelers seeking the sublime. A land of extremes, where either the sun never sets, or darkness prevails 24/7; where roads are nonexistent, and—above a certain radius—survival depends upon navigating the wild. Where, even in 2026, large swaths of territory remain digitally uncharted. When you find that true north once, you’re destined to return again and again. It’s an affliction known as “polar fever,” and reader, I am a victim.

I’ve sailed beneath the Antarctic Circle and raced huskies in the Alaskan Arctic. More recently, I ventured into northern Canada, where I spotted polar bears on the Arctic tundra. But nothing rivals the adventures that awaited me in Lapland, above the Arctic Circle in Finland. Lapland, one of the most famous Arctic regions in the world, comprises 30 percent of the Finnish landmass and stretches across northern Sweden, Norway and Russia. But Finnish Lapland has the most to offer explorers, from activities to accommodations, and will be the focus of our itinerary here. It’s also the most accessible, with direct charter flights to Rovaniemi, Kittilä and Ivalo.

The first thing you notice when arriving in Lapland is the otherworldly light, filtering through the clouds in ethereal pink or reflecting upon the frozen wilderness in a deep twilight blue. What follows is an awareness of the supernatural silence, the eerie stillness of the boreal forest trapped and magnified by snowfall. While wintertime is magical, it isn’t the only season to visit this remote paradise. Though most travelers think of an Arctic vacation only in terms of the northern lights, there are advantages to visiting all 12 months of the year, whether you’re interested in outdoor pursuits or unspoiled nature.

Travelers can witness surreal natural phenomena throughout all four seasons—or rather, eight seasons, as the Indigenous Sámi calendar doubles the count. But how to determine which time of year is best for you? From the darkness of the polar night to the eternal sunshine of the midnight sun, read on for an insider’s guide to exploring Lapland.