An Insider’s Guide to Fishtown: Philadelphia’s Proof That Reinvention Can Still Have Soul

Fishtown got its name from its early roots as a hub for shad fishing along the Delaware River. The fishing industry and manufacturing kept the Philadelphia neighborhood afloat until the mid-20th century, when deindustrialization and suburban flight pulled people away from urban neighborhoods. And a working-class area with no workers is bleak. Hit hard by the drug epidemic and crime, Fishtown struggled with dereliction and identity for decades. In the early aughts, real estate developers—most notably Roland Kassis—saw an opportunity for revitalization (not to mention a significant financial incentive). Fishtown underwent even bigger changes when restaurateurs and artists moved in. Then came the young professionals. Soon, the neighborhood's urban excitement and reasonable rents started to attract Brooklynites.

Today, the creativity-fueled, hipster hub in Pennsylvania is home to some of the best restaurants in the city, in addition to buzzy bars and nightlife venues. Outside of eating and drinking, visitors will find plenty to entertain—quirky shops, colorful street art and a jam-packed events calendar. With its culture, cool factor and just enough edginess to keep things interesting, it’s no surprise that this gentrified pocket of Philly often draws comparisons to Williamsburg.

Whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip (now would be a good time to mention that it’s less than two hours from New York City on Amtrak) or live elsewhere in Philly and want to explore a different side of the city, our guide to Fishtown includes all the hits—and, importantly, none of the misses.