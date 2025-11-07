An Insider’s Guide to Fishtown: Philadelphia’s Proof That Reinvention Can Still Have Soul
Fishtown got its name from its early roots as a hub for shad fishing along the Delaware River. The fishing industry and manufacturing kept the Philadelphia neighborhood afloat until the mid-20th century, when deindustrialization and suburban flight pulled people away from urban neighborhoods. And a working-class area with no workers is bleak. Hit hard by the drug epidemic and crime, Fishtown struggled with dereliction and identity for decades. In the early aughts, real estate developers—most notably Roland Kassis—saw an opportunity for revitalization (not to mention a significant financial incentive). Fishtown underwent even bigger changes when restaurateurs and artists moved in. Then came the young professionals. Soon, the neighborhood's urban excitement and reasonable rents started to attract Brooklynites.
Today, the creativity-fueled, hipster hub in Pennsylvania is home to some of the best restaurants in the city, in addition to buzzy bars and nightlife venues. Outside of eating and drinking, visitors will find plenty to entertain—quirky shops, colorful street art and a jam-packed events calendar. With its culture, cool factor and just enough edginess to keep things interesting, it’s no surprise that this gentrified pocket of Philly often draws comparisons to Williamsburg.
Whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip (now would be a good time to mention that it’s less than two hours from New York City on Amtrak) or live elsewhere in Philly and want to explore a different side of the city, our guide to Fishtown includes all the hits—and, importantly, none of the misses.
The Philly Insider’s Fishtown Neighborhood Guide
Where to Eat
Kalaya
- 4 W Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
If you’ve ever searched "where to eat in Philly,” you’re no doubt familiar with Kalaya. Not because of SEO, but because the temple to Thai woos diners and critics alike, and racks up accolades left and right. Owned and operated by powerhouse female chef and James Beard Award-winner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, the Fishtown location serves the same soulful dishes as the original, much smaller space in the Italian market. Only now, diners can devour gaeng gai khao mun (yellow curry with chicken) and pla nung manao (steamed whole branzino with cilantro and seafood nam jim) in a stadium-size dining room. Reservations book up quickly, but it’s possible to get lucky with a bar seat or even a table if you arrive when Kalaya opens at 5 p.m.
Suraya
- 1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Those unfamiliar with Levantine cuisine (encompassing modern-day Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Palestine) need only nibble on fattoush salad with toasted pita to fall completely in love. Which begs the question: where does one find such dishes in Fishtown? The answer is Lebanese restaurant Suraya, a staple of the local dining scene since 2018. Go with hungry pals and sit in the dining room or the lush courtyard garden. Start with the dips—hummus, baba ganoush and labneh—before moving onto kebab. A hearty meal is best washed down with a glass of Arak (an anise-flavored spirit)
Pizzeria Beddia
- 1313 N Lee St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
New York City may be known for its pizza, but Philly locals (this one included) can’t stop shouting about—or, rather, rooting for—the city's ‘za shops as if cheering for the Phillies. Pizzeria Beddia ranks among the top spots in Fishtown to get your fix. The crust is crispy. The sauce is tomato-y with the right balance of acidity and sweetness. The cheese is gooey. The natural wine flows like water. There’s also a hoagie room for an only-in-Philly two-hour private dining experience.
Middle Child Clubhouse
- 1232 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
What makes Middle Child Clubhouse such a hot ticket isn’t just the Instagram buzz or the playful decor. Sure, the portrait of Princess Diana in Eagles gear and the pool tables bring a fun, slightly zany vibe that’s perfectly on-brand for Fishtown. But the real draw is that you can get fully-loaded sandwiches at any time, day or night. In the morning, go for the house-smoked pastrami, egg and cheese—and don’t sleep on the malted buttermilk pancakes. The duck fat Cubano should leave anyone sufficiently stuffed for lunch. Great drinks and a burger make it ideal to start or continue your evening out.
Bastia
- 1401 E Susquehanna Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown has plenty of personality and reasons to stick around, but that doesn’t mean a certain level of escapism isn’t welcome every once in a while. Bastia provides just that. Between the light wood and the maritime tile artwork above the mantle, it pulls off the Mediterranean vacation aesthetic beautifully—even more so for your mouth. Chef Tyler Akin whips up standout dishes that celebrate Sardinian and Corsican flavors, including grilled octopus, skate cheeks and storzapretti ricotta dumplings.
Liberty Kitchen
- 1400 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Recovering from a late night at one of the many bars in Fishtown? No judgment. But take our advice and refuel with something hearty. The breakfast sandwiches at Liberty Kitchen do the trick. Now, when lunch time rolls around, you might have a hankering for a chicken cutlet hoagie or a slice of tomato pie. That’s also on the menu—and it’s a mighty fine version at that. For something lighter, the antipasto chopped salad is a must.
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons
- 1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
There’s no shortage of places to get pasta and pizza in Philadelphia’s Fishtown (or on this list, even), but the wood-fired beats, crispy octopus and tagliatelle with lamb ragu at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons always hit the spot. Moving down the menu, the wood-fired Neapolitan pizza is great to share. The cocktails are strong and well-balanced. The wine list includes plenty of options for casual sippers looking to dabble into Italian classics like Chianti as well as more niche picks, like my favorite, Grillo from Sicily.
Where to Drink
R&D Philly
- 1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
When you’re in the mood for something a bit (ok, a lot) more upscale and spirit-focused than a beer garden, R&D Philly delivers. At this award-winning cocktail bar from the team behind hotspots like Kalaya, Pizzeria Beddia and Suraya, the menu spotlights ingredient-driven boozy and zero-proof concoctions like Paloma Milk Punch and NA Penicillin. It’s a snazzy spot for late-night drinks or happy hour (Mondays through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.).
Next of Kin
- 1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Even as Fishtown starts to explore and expand its swankier side, there’s no place for pretentiousness in its boozers. That’s what’s great about Next of Kin. It’s plenty chic, but with a casual vibe and delightful lack of pomp (read: walk-in only, no stiff dress code), making it ideal for an early-in-the-relationship date where you want to impress but not overpower, a hang with friends, or even a solo cocktail to soak in the vibrant scene.
Frankford Hall
- 1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
By now, you’ve probably noticed a trend: all of our “where to drink” picks are dotted along Frankford Avenue. The booze-forward thoroughfare has bars for every occasion. When you’re in the mood to throw on Eagles gear, pack into a long table in an outdoor courtyard and toss back a few liter steins with friends, Frankford Hall is the move. It’s Fishtown’s answer to a biergarten—and a must-visit if you’re into that beer-and-Bavarian-pretzel kind of vibe.
What to Do
See a show at Johnny Brenda's
- 1201 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Before the cool kids were flocking to Fishtown on a random Tuesday for a night out, Johnny Brenda’s had already staked its claim as the live music venue on Frankford Avenue, at the corner of Girard. More than just a place to groove and sing along to bands ranging from Xeno & Oaklander to Greg Mendez, this two-floor chapel to indie rock also boasts a big craft beer list and a solid food menu, with local favorites like pierogis, wings and JB’s signature smash burger.
Front Street Walls
- 1601 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Fishtown’s creative spirit is on full display, splashed across the Front Street Walls, located on Front Street between Columbia Avenue and Oxford Street. The rotating mural project gives emerging Philadelphia-based artists a public platform, with plenty of foot traffic and Instagram appeal. The colorful works of Anna Mraz, Chelsey Luster, Dan Fetters and Gianni Lee are currently on display.
Hit the lanes at Brooklyn Bowl
- 1009 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Brooklyn Bowl (yes, the second location of the lane-based entertainment mecca that started in Williamsburg) is practicing knocking pins and dancing until the wee hours (or at least through 10 p.m.). Every Saturday afternoon, the lanes and kitchen open up for sprouts and parents to try to strike each other out. At night, the vibe is more adult with bowling and boozing going hand in hand. The stage hosts musical acts like Andy Frasco & The U.N., Molly Grace and Stand Atlantic.
Shop Frankford Avenue
Frankford Avenue is full of boozers, but it’s also packed with stores to scour the racks for vintage gems and handmade wares. Vestige stocks a great selection of retro finds, home goods and apparel, including outerwear from 6397, Colleen Allen, By Malene Birger, Loulou de Saison and Sofie D’Hoore. Toile carries cool local and independent brands. Thunderbird Salvage straddles the line between pre-loved emporium and thrift market. The large space is chock-full of treasures and oddities like custom Rob Zobbie lamps, old-school Eagles paraphernalia, mid-century cane chairs and old glass-framed Ouija boards.
Where to Stay
Hotel Anna & Bel
- 1401 E Susquehanna Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Located at the intersection of Susquehanna Avenue and Belgrade Street, Hotel Anna & Bel is a case study in how to take something historic and flip it into a magnet for modern travelers, without losing its heritage. If you prefer a boutique stay, this is your spot. The bones of the building remain intact, but the design feels fresh and decidedly global. There’s a leafy courtyard pool—something you’d be hard-pressed to find nearly anywhere else in Philly—plus a chic cocktail bar with a menu of spritzes and art-filled lounges. Rooms and suites take a more minimal approach, while still packing plenty of character courtesy of exposed beams, curated antiques and Printfresh robes to look good while kicking back.
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons
- 1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, the beloved Italian eatery, has a handful of accommodations upstairs. So if you had any qualms about ordering another round of cocktails or doubling down on dessert, put them to rest. You can gorge on pizza and roll upstairs to the proximate comforts of a cozy sleep setup, crowned by brick walls, evocative art and vintage rugs. And to everyone who says they rarely spend much time in their hotel room—that might be true. But why wouldn’t you want a cool crash pad, nonetheless?
Archway Fishtown
- 1511 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Located right on Frankfurt Avenue, the neighborhood’s commercial artery, Archway Fishtown puts overnight guests right in the heart of the dining and drinking action. After eating and imbibing, the residential-style hotel provides an attractive place to relax. Accommodations are stylish, laid out like chic lofts with sleek furnishings, Wink mattresses, Frette linens and artwork from Denmark. Guests get the benefits of apartment dwelling without having to scour Airbnb and risk being catfished by an A.I.-generated image. These units are the real deal.