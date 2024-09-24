Florence Pugh’s Best Red Carpet Style Moments

While Florence Pugh’s critically acclaimed performances in films like Midsommar and Little Women are largely behind her swift ascent to Hollywood A-lister, her fearless fashion sense surely helped, too. “I always loved making an entrance, and I always loved having people turn in the street and think, ‘Oh my God, what is she wearing?’ And not necessarily always in a good way,” Pugh previously shared of her penchant for bold looks.

The British-born actress got her professional start while she was still a teenager, quickly finding her red carpet footing, with the help of her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray. With a flare for the dramatic both onscreen and off, Pugh often embraces unexpected elements that have included everything from asymmetric lines to cascading capes—almost always involving tulle. She’s also been known to juxtapose princess-like couture gowns with more punk-inspired beauty looks like wine-stained lips or buzz cuts. “Even as an adult, I wouldn’t look in my wardrobe and say that I have one specific style,” Pugh told the Outnet. “I like dipping in and out of different versions of myself.” That sense of fearlessness when it comes to experimenting with her look has made the actress an appealing partner for luxury fashion and jewelry houses like Valentino and Tiffany & Co., both of which she joined in ambassadorial roles in 2023.

Ahead, we’re looking back at Pugh’s rise to fame through her red carpet looks—from her very first film premiere to attending major events like the Oscars and the Met Gala in custom couture.