Florence Pugh’s Best Red Carpet Style Moments
From her first red carpet to becoming the face of Valentino, take a look back at some of Florence Pugh’s most memorable fashion moments.Read More
While Florence Pugh’s critically acclaimed performances in films like Midsommar and Little Women are largely behind her swift ascent to Hollywood A-lister, her fearless fashion sense surely helped, too. “I always loved making an entrance, and I always loved having people turn in the street and think, ‘Oh my God, what is she wearing?’ And not necessarily always in a good way,” Pugh previously shared of her penchant for bold looks.
The British-born actress got her professional start while she was still a teenager, quickly finding her red carpet footing, with the help of her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray. With a flare for the dramatic both onscreen and off, Pugh often embraces unexpected elements that have included everything from asymmetric lines to cascading capes—almost always involving tulle. She’s also been known to juxtapose princess-like couture gowns with more punk-inspired beauty looks like wine-stained lips or buzz cuts. “Even as an adult, I wouldn’t look in my wardrobe and say that I have one specific style,” Pugh told the Outnet. “I like dipping in and out of different versions of myself.” That sense of fearlessness when it comes to experimenting with her look has made the actress an appealing partner for luxury fashion and jewelry houses like Valentino and Tiffany & Co., both of which she joined in ambassadorial roles in 2023.
Ahead, we’re looking back at Pugh’s rise to fame through her red carpet looks—from her very first film premiere to attending major events like the Oscars and the Met Gala in custom couture.
Florence Pugh's Boldest Red Carpet Looks
- 2015, ‘The Falling’ Screening
- 2017, British Independent Film Awards
- 2018, Christian Dior Couture Show
- 2018, Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition
- 2019, Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party
- 2019, Cannes Film Festival
- 2019, Governors Awards
- 2019, Little Women Paris Premiere
- 2020, BAFTAs
- 2020, Academy Awards
- 2021, Black Widow U.K. Premiere
- 2022, Tiffany & Co. Vision & Virtuosity Exhibit
- 2022, Valentino Haute Couture Show
- 2022, Venice International Film Festival
- 2022, Governors Awards
- 2022, British Independent Film Awards
- 2022, The Fashion Awards
- 2023, BAFTAs
- 2023, Valentino Show
- 2023, 'A Good Person' U.K. Premiere
- 2023, Met Gala
- 2024, Dune: Part Two World Premiere
- 2024, BAFTAs
- 2024, Dune: Part Two New York City Premiere
- 2024, Academy Awards
- 2024, Toronto International Film Festival
2015, ‘The Falling’ Screening
Pugh’s onscreen debut in the 2014 film, The Falling, earned the British actress instant recognition in the U.K. as one to watch. For a screening of the movie in London, Pugh joined her castmates in a simple halter-style dress that she showcased by styling her hair in a knotted updo.
2017, British Independent Film Awards
At the 2017 British Independent Film Awards, Pugh won Best Performance by an Actress category for her role in the 2016 film, Lady Macbeth. Embracing her (temporary) dark hair, Pugh paired a shimmering Miu Miu gown with a more rebellious beauty look that included a messy updo and metallic smoky eye.
2018, Christian Dior Couture Show
Now working with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Pugh was introduced to the fashion front row at Dior (CHDRY)’s 2019 cruise collection show in France. Naturally, she was dressed in Dior for the occasion, opting for a sheer black dress with a belted waist and sky-high Jimmy Choo platforms.
2018, Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition
A few weeks later, Pugh went with a brighter look in a pink Staud dress that was trimmed with red tulle along the hem and accented with red bow-tie straps. The actress carried a matching pink and red Staud bag and completed the coordinated look with red earrings and heeled sandals.
2019, Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party
In a more statement-making take on the shirt dress, Pugh wore a patterned, asymmetric design by Monse to Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles.
2019, Cannes Film Festival
For her very first Cannes Film Festival, Pugh wore a blue Schiaparelli gown. The custom design included a thigh-high slit, orange paneling along the sides and sparkling embellishments that ran the length of the dress. Though she wasn’t promoting one of her own projects during the festival, Pugh did receive the Chopard Trophy Award, which celebrates two young actors each year.
2019, Governors Awards
Beginning her relationship with Italian fashion house Valentino, Pugh chose a ruffled, violet minidress from then-creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring couture collection. Letting the elaborate design take center stage, Pugh kept the accessories to a minimum by pairing black heeled sandals and a diamond earring cuff with a mini cat eye and textured updo beauty look.
2019, Little Women Paris Premiere
Pugh had a breakout year in 2019, with starring roles in both Midsommar and Little Women, the latter of which included an international press tour. For the Paris premiere, the actress wore a custom Chloe gown inspired by another peach design from the French fashion house’s spring 2020 collection. In keeping with the summer vibes (even though it was mid-December), Pugh’s hair was styled in a sleek braid and her makeup centered around glowing skin.
2020, BAFTAs
In a prime example of Pugh’s preference for taking a fashion risk on the red carpet, the actress opted for this Dries Van Noten x Christian Lacroix design to attend the 2020 BAFTAs in London, where she was nominated for her role as Amy March in Little Women. The over-the-top gown paired a black minidress with a frilly, fuchsia cape, and Pugh piled on the bold elements with a red lip and Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including a platinum pendant with a pear-shaped diamond of over 11 carats.
2020, Academy Awards
Nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Little Women, Pugh attended her first Academy Awards ceremony in 2020 sporting two Louis Vuitton looks: first in a teal, silk satin gown that was custom-made for her by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière for the ceremony, and then in a sequin column gown for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party.
2021, Black Widow U.K. Premiere
For the premiere of Black Widow, Pugh wore a custom Miu Miu design that included a cutout top decorated with an embellished chain, to which she matched her crystal-encrusted Jimmy Choos. The actress also debuted a new beauty look with a pink, dip-dye finger waves hairstyle that was complemented by a pink smoky eye.
2022, Tiffany & Co. Vision & Virtuosity Exhibit
Nearly a year before her appointment to Tiffany & Co. ambassador, Pugh helped the jewelry house celebrate the opening of its London-based exhibition, Vision & Virtuosity. At the gala event, Pugh put her own spin on the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s black dress in a coordinated set from Emilia Wickstead’s fall 2022 collection, which she accessorized with sheer opera gloves and plenty of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, of course.
2022, Valentino Haute Couture Show
Pugh’s hot-pink Valentino gown for the brand’s fashion show had a viral moment on social media, thanks to its sheer design. But the actress made it clear that she wasn’t bothered by the criticism, taking to social media to speak out against body shaming. “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers,” she wrote, adding that it was her “mission” to defy industry expectations of her body.
2022, Venice International Film Festival
At the Venice Film Festival, Pugh gave fans a fashion moment that was nearly as dramatic as the controversy surrounding the Don’t Worry Darling film she was there to promote. For the occasion, Pugh turned to Valentino for a black glitter-printed gown from the fall 2022 couture collection. The tulle design included embroidered silver sequins for even more sparkle, and Pugh accessorized with diamonds from Tiffany & Co. While the dress was quite modern, the actress’ beauty team paid homage to the 1950s housewife Pugh played in the film, with her sleek bob and classic makeup.
2022, Governors Awards
Mixing multiple bold elements, Pugh’s ensemble at the 2022 Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, included asymmetric sheer paneling and shimmering embroidery. The Victoria Beckham dress was also embellished with fringe chains along the bodice and torso, which tied in with Pugh’s Tiffany & Co. gold tassel necklace.
2022, British Independent Film Awards
Pugh is an expert when it comes to selecting accessories that serve as props on the red carpet, as evidenced by the tulle cape that dramatically billowed out around her at the British Independent Film Awards. The Rodarte design matched the blush-pink slip dress that Pugh wore underneath (also Rodarte), which was trimmed with lace and adorned with a rose.
2022, The Fashion Awards
To present Pierpaolo Piccioli with the Designer of the Year award at the 2022 Fashion Awards ceremony, the actress wore head-to-toe Valentino-red. The backless design featured a dramatic train, and Pugh’s beauty look centered around a matching deep-red lip.
2023, BAFTAs
Never one to shy away from a bright color, Pugh attended the 2023 BAFTA Awards in a tangerine creation by Harris Reed. As the newly-appointed creative director of Nina Ricci, Reed turned to the archives for inspiration in dreaming up the actress’ tulle gown, which included an asymmetric train and voluminous pleating at the neckline that Pugh matched her hair to.
2023, Valentino Show
Pugh took a break from the tulle at the Valentino fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, but she still kept things sheer in a floor-length skirt embellished with sequins and crystals. The actress paired the high-waisted skirt with a cropped gray sweatshirt also trimmed with crystals; a crystal-covered Valentino Locò bag completed the look.
2023, 'A Good Person' U.K. Premiere
Pugh opted to skip the gown in favor of high-waisted pants at the U.K. premiere of A Good Person, but she still managed to pull off a dramatic train moment (two, actually). Dressed in a complete look from the Erdem pre-fall 2023 collection that included an embellished crop top with a ruffled neckline, Pugh’s opera gloves were the real standout with their bow-ties that trailed off into red carpet-skimming trains.
2023, Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala marked Pugh’s first time at the fashion-focused benefit, and she made a memorable entrance. Having been named the newest face of Valentino just a month earlier, Pugh arrived alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli in a custom design of white silk taffeta. The backless dress included a black silk chiffon bow, but it was the actress’ beauty look that really stole the show. Debuting a buzz cut, Pugh accessorized her new look with a towering headpiece of black feathers, that was also created for her by Maison Valentino.
2024, Dune: Part Two World Premiere
Pugh’s sequined Valentino gown at the Dune: Part Two world premiere in London was quite the departure from her usual looks by the Italian fashion house. The fitted design included a plunging neckline and low-cut back, while a draped hood gave us just a glimpse of Pugh’s rose gold De Beers earrings, which featured five lines of diamonds each.
2024, BAFTAs
Back at the BAFTAs and back in Harris Reed, Pugh wore a custom black velvet gown from the designer, which featured a sculptural element in the form of a sparkling silver corset.
2024, Dune: Part Two New York City Premiere
Leaning into the sci-fi theme, Pugh attended the New York City premiere of Dune: Part Two in a pleated silver gown from Valentino’s spring 2024 couture collection. Fully committing to the look, which also included a halter neckline and open back, Pugh added some length to her hair with a structured ponytail and made a detailed metallic eye the focal point of her makeup.
2024, Academy Awards
For the 2024 Academy Awards, Pugh wore a structured silver gown from the Del Core spring 2024 collection; the flower-inspired corset was embroidered with transparent gems to mimic water droplets on a leaf. After the ceremony, the actress opted for another structured number, this time in a completely sheer dress from the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2024 couture collection, made of ivory silk organza.
2024, Toronto International Film Festival
To promote her film, We Live In Time, Pugh headed to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she donned a pink taffeta ball gown. Originally seen in the Tamara Ralph fall 2024 couture collection, the voluminous design included a pleated corset that was adorned with a crocodile leather bow with a black silk rose at the center.