An Insider’s Guide to Fort Greene

Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood is an underrated gem that has everything necessary for a perfect day in the city, and especially so during the summer. You can spend time at the famous Greenmarket farmers market, get brunch at one of the trendy restaurants like Sailor, and then visit one of the cultural institutions, like the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).

Fort Greene, situated between the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Downtown Brooklyn, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, is not as crowded (or young and trendy) as Williamsburg, and it isn’t stuffed with tourists like Dumbo, making it an ideal destination for people looking to explore the more relaxed side of Brooklyn, but who still crave plenty of cultural activities, nightlife and green spaces—and even better, loads of fantastic dining cuisine options, from Israeli to Italian.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots in the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood surrounding Fort Greene Park, from the perfect brunch spot where you don’t need a reservation, to the coolest natural beauty shop, and the most historic new music venue in New York that’s back and better than ever.