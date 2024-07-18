An Insider’s Guide to Fort Greene
From the most exciting restaurants to hidden shopping gems.Read More
Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood is an underrated gem that has everything necessary for a perfect day in the city, and especially so during the summer. You can spend time at the famous Greenmarket farmers market, get brunch at one of the trendy restaurants like Sailor, and then visit one of the cultural institutions, like the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).
Fort Greene, situated between the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Downtown Brooklyn, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, is not as crowded (or young and trendy) as Williamsburg, and it isn’t stuffed with tourists like Dumbo, making it an ideal destination for people looking to explore the more relaxed side of Brooklyn, but who still crave plenty of cultural activities, nightlife and green spaces—and even better, loads of fantastic dining cuisine options, from Israeli to Italian.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots in the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood surrounding Fort Greene Park, from the perfect brunch spot where you don’t need a reservation, to the coolest natural beauty shop, and the most historic new music venue in New York that’s back and better than ever.
How to Navigate NYC's Fort Greene, Brooklyn
Where to Eat
Baba Cool
- 33 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
Baba Cool just might be Fort Greene’s best kept brunch secret. While there are lines aplenty to get into buzzy spots in the area, there’s usually a table waiting for you at this cafe–and you’ll want to stop by and see its spacious, trendy new digs right across the street from BAM.
Whether you’re stopping by before a performance or after a workout class, the vibes are immaculate, and most importantly, there’s something on the menu for even the pickiest eater in your group. The whipped ricotta is a delight, the cheddar-laden scrambled eggs are a standout and the Baba fries covered in manchego are a must-order for the table (just try not to eat them all yourself).
Saraghina Caffè
- 195 Dekalb Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene has no shortage of Italian restaurants, but Saraghina is certainly a standout. Dine on the sidewalk, or step inside for a romantic date at the bar. The pizzas are innovative and memorable, although there are plenty of vegetable sides if you don’t feel like entirely carbo-loading. Grab a spritz and martini to round it out and enjoy a perfectly elegant girls’ night.
Miss Ada
- 184 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205
Miss Ada has been a Brooklyn favorite since it opened in 2017. The Israeli restaurant is famous for its modern Mediterranean food, which can be enjoyed in its cozy backyard garden. Order the decadent whipped ricotta, the sweet potato hummus and the baba ganoush with a surprising hint of ginger, and prepare to share—even if you don't want to.
Spice up your meal with the pleasingly peach Dead Sea cocktail, made with guava, mezcal and mint. And if you want to discover another Israeli restaurant nearby, try trendy seafood-focused sister restaurant Theodora–although it can be tricky to get a reservation, and Miss Ada usually has seats at the bar available for walk-ins.
Sailor
- 228 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205
It’s no secret that Sailor is one of the hardest reservations to get in all of New York City, but if you can nab one, it’s well worth it. This teeny nautical neighborhood bistro from chef April Bloomfield garnered quite a bit of buzz when it opened in 2023, and it hasn’t died down since. It’s no surprise, as the bar is cozy, the food is unforgettable and the menu is truly innovative.
Colonia Verde
- 219 DeKalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205
Colonia Verde is the perfect place to sit outside under a leafy green tree in the backyard, order up ceviche, tostadas and tacos, and sip on a chili-infused tequila cocktail. This Latin American restaurant will make you feel like you’re on vacation without ever leaving the neighborhood.
Where to Drink
Fritz Cocktail Bar
- 737 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11217
This 1920s Berlin-inspired cocktail bar from Ayana and Tobias Holler (the couple is also behind the popular Black Forest Brooklyn restaurants nearby) is covered in funky Art Deco-inspired designs and pictures. The intimate lounge also boasts a cozy backyard, where guests can order perfectly made martinis and snacks like soft pretzels and German flatbread. There’s a happy hour every day until 6 p.m., with half-price oysters and plenty of libations.
The Rockwell Place
- 31 Rockwell Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217
This classic cocktail bar caters to the downtown Brooklyn crowd and takes great pride in its inventive drinks. The dimly lit, warehouse-esque bar occupies a former factory building near BRIC and Barclays Center, and makes for a lovely date night destination, as the drinks are delicious and it’s still low-key enough to have a conversation with the person next to you. Order one of the creative libations off the menu or tell one of the bartenders the flavors you like and they’ll make you a specialty situation.
Rhodora Wine Bar
- 197 Adelphi St., Brooklyn, NY, 11205
This wildly popular natural wine bar in the heart of Fort Greene is zero-waste and ultra-fun. There are tons of funky natural wines available, and the staff is super knowledgeable–simply tell them what you’re looking for and start sipping. In the summer you can sit outside, and in the winter you can indulge in red wine paired with the bread service and a cheese plate. The wine bar also offers inventive cocktails, like a sakura martini and a gin pimlet. It’s the ideal destination for date night, although you will have to prepare to project if you go on the weekend as the seats fill up quickly.
What to Do
Carrie Lindsey
- 674 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Carrie Lindsey is one of the coolest places for beauty lovers to frequent, with locations in both Fort Greene as well as Noho in Manhattan. There are treatment rooms in the back of this Fulton Street favorite, but the front is full of buzzy skincare brands and funky jewelry. After scoping out the beauty boutique, indulge in a facial in the recently redone treatment space.
Brooklyn Paramount
- 385 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Paramount first opened in 1928 as a lavish movie theater. In the 1950s, it was one of the first venues to have Black musicians play to desegregated audiences. Duke Ellington, the Supremes, Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra all took the stage. The venue eventually closed in 1962, and was then used as a basketball arena for Long Island University, which is located next door. After a major restoration, it reopened in spring 2024, showcasing a French Baroque aesthetic and its famous gilded lobby, and already has lines around the block stopping by to see a diverse line-up of shows, including pop stars Charli XCX and Anitta. The eclectic line-up often includes indie acts and TikTok stars.
The Center for Fiction
- 15 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Center for Fiction might look like a normal bookstore from outside, but it caters to both writers and devoted readers. There are reading groups and writing groups, and writers can use it as their work-from-home setup if they apply and get in. Plenty of high-profile authors stop by to speak, and it’s worth following its Instagram to keep track of the events they offer.
Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)
- 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
BAM has been a haven for the arts for more than 150 years and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. The Brooklyn Academy of Music offers everything from movies to performances—think comedians like Jenny Slate and icons like Ina Garten, as well as dance, opera and theater. The calendar of this historic venue is jam-packed with can’t miss events that sell out swiftly, although oftentimes, tickets are still available to members.
Fort Greene Park Greenmarket
- Washington Park between Dekalb and Myrtle
Once you’re done taking in the brownstones and local architecture in the historic district, one of the best activities is always a stroll through the park. And on Saturday mornings, the Fort Greene Farmers Market is in full swing, and vendors come from all over to show off their impressive wares. Standouts include Knead Love Bakery, with gluten-free goods like fermented sourdough crackers, New York Cider Company, which is the perfect gift and comes from an apple orchard that used to be a nudist colony, and Painted Goat Farm, which offers inventive artisanal cheese. There’s yoga in the park near the monument in the mornings thanks to Shala Yoga, which makes for a perfect day in the historic neighborhood.