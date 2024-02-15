An Insider’s Luxury Guide to Fort Worth, Texas
From the famous Fort Worth Stockyards to some of the best margaritas in the state, this charming Texas city blends country living with a sense of small-town luxury.
Ready to say yeehaw to a weekend away? Fort Worth, Texas is the western counterpart to Dallas’ more urban oasis. From the famous Fort Worth Stockyards to some of the best margaritas in the state, this charming city blends country living with a sense of small-town luxury. Get a taste of true Texas hospitality when you follow our luxury guide to Fort Worth.
Where to Stay
Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bowie House is one of the latest and greatest luxury properties to land in Fort Worth. Expect rustic charm, neutral tones and modern cowboy-inspired decor throughout the lobby and rooms. The spacious bathrooms feature teal tiled showers, his-and-her sinks and contemporary lighting fixtures. If you need a breath of fresh air, the connected balconies have cozy seating and look right over the pool deck.
Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection
- 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Those hoping to stay in the heart of the action at the Stockyards will appreciate Hotel Drover’s convenient location. From the massive lobby library to the cozy rooms with vaulted ceilings, classic country vibes exude from this property. It is by far the most walkable luxury property in the city, and there are plenty of nooks and fireplace corners to post up with a drink from the bar.
The Sinclair, Autograph Collection
- 512 Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Between its Art Deco design and epic rooftop bar and restaurant, The Sinclair is the ultimate place to stay if you’re hoping to explore Downtown. The rooms are modern, sleek and sultry, featuring darker accents that are brightened up by white linens and marble walls in the bathroom. Even the elevators in the lobby are jaw-droppingly stylish.
Where to Eat
Bricks and Horses
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Located within Bowie House, Bricks and Horses serves up high-quality steaks and seafood alongside wines and craft cocktails. Start with the jumbo shrimp cocktail and tuna tartare before digging into the ham and cheese beignets. For your main course, you can’t go wrong with the classic Oscar-style filet mignon.
97 West Kitchen and Bar
- 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164
97 West is Hotel Drover’s signature restaurant, and though it is great for dinner, their brunch is the best. The brunch taco board is perfect for sharing, but the sweet and spicy bacon is an unforgettable appetizer that features flavorful and thick cuts of bacon suspended over fresh-baked cornbread. That said, no Texas-style brunch spread is complete without chips and queso.
Joe T Garcia’s
- 2201 N Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Joe T. Garcia’s is perhaps the most famous restaurant in all of Fort Worth. Known for serving up some of the best margaritas in the DFW area, this busy eatery is constantly packed with locals looking to get their fix for fajitas and queso. The massive patio has a romantic atmosphere with fountains and vibrant greenery, making Joe T.’s a go-to spot for couples, large groups and everything in between.
Walloon’s
- 701 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Walloon’s is a beloved French-inspired restaurant located on Fort Worth’s historic Magnolia Avenue. From fresh oysters to steak frites, the classic dishes and bistro atmosphere transport you to a Parisian cafe. Though wine makes for the perfect pairing, the classic cocktails are also worth exploring. Consider ordering an espresso martini with dessert for a late-night boost.
Where to Drink
The Bar at Bowie House
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bar at Bowie House has quickly become a staple for locals. From pre-dinner cocktails to an evening nightcap, you can expect this bar to be quite busy at all times. Enjoy nibbling on bar nuts and snacks while your tableside martini gets shaken to perfection. The Bar at Bowie House also features an impressive array of whiskey, so don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations from your mixologist.
The Usual
- 1408 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Considered to be the first craft cocktail bar in the area, The Usual has been slinging Prohibition-style libations since 2009. In addition to using innovative spirits, The Usual also prioritizes fresh and quality ingredients so that the flavors in each cocktail truly shine. Sip on a timeless Old Fashioned or branch out with the Why Don’t We Go cocktail, which is served hot.
The Rooftop Bar at The Sinclair
- 512 Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Take in epic downtown views when grabbing a drink at The Rooftop Bar at The Sinclair. Since The Sinclair is the tallest building in the city, it truly is the ultimate place to admire Fort Worth from above. Sip on a glass of wine or order a zesty margarita as the sun sets over the city.
What to Do
Explore the Fort Worth Stockyards
- 131 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Looking to feel like a true westerner? Simply take a stroll around the Stockyards. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of cowboy boots or prefer to spend an afternoon hopping from saloon to saloon with a drink in hand, there is so much to see in this historic district. You can also catch the cattle drive twice a day or visit the Cowtown Coliseum for a little rodeo action.
Get a Facial at Ash Spa
- 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Get ready to relax and unwind in a plush robe at the luxe Ash Spa at Bowie House. Show up around 30 minutes before your treatment so you can take advantage of the Himalayan salt room and enjoy some snacks and tea in the resting area. If you prefer a customized experience, you’ll love the Tailored Face Treatment, but the Lyma Laser Pro-Age Treatment will leave you glowing.
Catch a Show at Dickies Arena
- 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Since opening in 2019, Dickies Arena has hosted some of the biggest names in music, ranging from Paul McCartney to Steely Dan. In addition to concerts, this 14,000-seat arena also hosts sporting events along with the iconic Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. No matter when you visit, Dickies Arena is always hosting fun and exciting events.