The Most Festive Cocktails for Any Fourth of July Fête

No matter how you’re spending the Fourth of July, might we suggest adding a festive summer cocktail to the equation? Whether you’re planning an elaborate fête, spending the day lounging by the pool with friends and family, or just basking in the beloved summery treat of a long weekend, it’s always a good idea to mix up a batch of celebratory drinks to brighten up the festivities. Not only is a cheerful beverage the perfect complement to all your favorite Independence Day BBQ mainstays like burgers, hot dogs and all things red, white and blue on America’s birthday, but a refreshing sipper is also the best way to beat the stifling heat on a hot summer day.

Sure, a crisp glass of white wine, rosé or a beer is always nice, but this year, elevate your celebrations with a festive yet elegant summer drink for the Fourth. Whether you’re looking for a classic cocktail or a firecracker of a Fourth of July drink, we’ve got you covered with the best drink recipes for Independence Day—just avoid jello shots at all costs. Below, see the most delicious (and easy to make!) boozy concoctions to serve at any kind of Fourth of July party.