Discover the French Riviera’s Best Beach Clubs
Whether you’re seeking relaxation or a buzzy, table-top beach party, the French Riviera’s selection of beach clubs has something for everyone.Read More
When the call for indulgence beckons, the French Riviera awaits. In the wise words of Brigitte Bardot, “The French Riviera is a place where the combination of sea, sun and the simple pleasures of life never fail to inspire.”
Steeped in history and synonymous with jet-set glamour, the French Riviera continues to be a coveted destination for sunseekers. Stretching from bustling Marseille all the way to the Italianate border town of Menton—not to mention sophisticated Monaco in between—this playground for the rich and famous boasts a string of idyllic beach clubs.
But the French Riviera’s beach clubs cater to far more than just lounging. Imagine world-class dining experiences on expansive terraces overlooking the Mediterranean, or perhaps you crave the heart-thumping bass of a live DJ set or the thrill of high-octane water sports before retreating to your opulent cabana. These private clubs cater to every whim, offering the perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment and indulgence.
Summer is just around the corner, so slip into a seasonal sundress and pack your favorite straw-woven summer tote. Here’s a sneak peek at the best beach clubs on the French Riviera.
The Best Beach Clubs on the French Riviera
La Reserve de la Mala, Cap d'Ail
- Plage de la Mala, 06320 Cap-d’Ail, France
Surrounded on three sides by craggy cliffs, La Réserve de la Mala is a tiny, secluded beach that’s largely a local secret. For those seeking peace, quiet and casual yet indulgent dining, La Mala is a great choice. Beach beds, an open-air wellness space and even a small summer boutique with Riviera essentials are all on hand to guests of La Reserve. Like many of the beach clubs, the menu offers something for everyone—think freshly caught fish baked in a salt crust, beef crudo with artichokes and a sharp, crumbly aged parmesan—but the best dish is the Pinsa Romana. Essentially a thick-crust Roman-style pizza, the truffle option is a cheesy-savory bite, with fresh sliced summer truffle with three cheeses: fior di latte, ricotta and a mature parmesan. Service includes a boat taxi to shuttle you from yacht to shore for added convenience.
Byblos Beach, Ramatuelle
- 42, Boulevard Patch, 83350 Ramatuelle, France
Right on the shores of Saint Tropez’s famous stretch of Pampelonne Beach, Byblos Beach is a refined, relaxed space owned by the legendary Hotel Byblos. Shaded by sails stretched over wooden beams bleached by the sun, and with a pop music-y soundtrack in the background, Byblos Beach is a luxuriously unpretentious beach club, complete with king-size beach beds big enough for three. On the gastronomic side, Byblos is known for eco-responsible cuisine sourced from nearby gardens, farms, fisheries and market stalls. The menu is pared back and dishes substantial. Though there is something for everyone, the fish is reliably exceptional—including a beautiful sole meunière with creamy, buttery mashed potatoes—and unexpectedly delightful flavor pairings, like the Saint-Honoré with a sweet mango cream and fluffy coriander chantilly. After lunch, expect the calm to slowly transition to a party, with a DJ getting even the most stalwart up and dancing.
La Plage du Negresco, Nice
- 37 Promenade des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Nice’s famous promenade is full of private beach clubs, but if you’re looking for a luxury experience, look no further than the pastel-perfect Le Negresco, the hotel that graces almost every postcard of the city. What sets Negresco apart is the quality of service, on par with the five-star hotel to which it is attached. First impressions are warm and friendly, and the décor is minimally chic. Beds benefit from plush mattresses; towels are thick and fluffy, and parasols wide enough to provide plenty of shade. The menu, designed by Michelin-starred chef Virginie Basselot, is smaller than those of the hotel’s restaurants but no less lush: caviar with fresh cream, prized oysters from the nearby Var (recipient of the prestigious Médaille d’Or for four consecutive years), and meaty, savory-sweet lobster rolls.
Cap d’Antibes Beach Hotel, Antibes
- 10, Boulevard Maréchal Juin, 06160 Antibes, France
Newly reopened, the Cap d’Antibes Beach Hotel is one of those iconic beach bars along the Côte d’Azur. Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren and Cary Grant were regulars while in town, specifically for tables at the storied on-site restaurant, La Maison des Pêcheurs. Today, the luxury hotel offers a stunning beach club—all blush pink and serviced by friendly, attentive staff. Wellness and dolce far niente are of the highest import here, with a summer beach wellness treatment cabin and sensory pool not far from the shoreline. In addition, the on-site kid’s club means parents can truly kick back and relax.
Tuba Club, Marseille
- 2, Boulevard Alexandre Delabre, 13008 Marseille, France
Though not a beach club in the traditional sense of the word, cool kid Marseille’s Tuba Club is worth a visit. There’s no gentle decline into the sea, but a sea ladder is available if you’re unable to jump. Take lunch at Tuba Restaurant—a fresh mix of Marseillaise, Mediterranean and Japanese flavors—or a drink at their Bikini Bar. If you haven’t had the chance, now is the time to try a traditional Pastis before grabbing a signature yellow-and-white-striped sunbed right on the edge of the rocks.
Paloma Beach, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
- 1, Chemin de Saint-Hospice, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
For the set-jetters, Paloma Beach has been featured in quite a few films, including Fifty Shades Freed and Emily in Paris. Founded in 1948, it has also welcomed its fair share of celebrities over the years: Henri Matisse and Jean Cocteau were locals, and when in town, Sean Connery, Elton John, Tom Cruise and even Winston Churchill visited. With such cachet, it’s no wonder Paloma Beach is one of the main draws on Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. All understated elegance, Paloma prioritizes relaxation over the party vibes found elsewhere. With an elegant menu full of tried-and-true Riviera favorites, like sweet honey melon with delicate ribbons of Parma ham, Paloma is an essential stop on any French Riviera itinerary.
La Guérite, Cannes
- Île Sainte-Marguerite, 06400 Cannes, France
Cannes’ best beach club isn’t found along the famed La Croisette boulevard. Instead, you’ll want to take a boat away from prying eyes over to the Lerins Islands, just off the coast, to La Guérite on Île Sainte Marguerite. On any decent yacht charter itinerary, this legendary beach club offers breathtaking views over the bay of Cannes, and while it’s often busy, it’s still fairly off-the-beaten-path. La Guérite’s beach club sits on a rocky outcrop surrounded by that famous crystalline blue, with attentive service so your glass never runs dry. At the restaurant, a Greek-inspired Mediterranean menu specializing in grilled seafood is headed up by chef Yiannis Kioroglou.
Anjuna Beach Club, Èze
- 28, Avenue de la Liberté, 06360 Èze, France
Anjuna Plage is the quintessential, exclusive French Riviera beach club, where lazy lunches turn into tabletop dancing. Anjuna is wild; motorcycles weave between chairs while tables full of every single slice of society pop bottle after bottle of champagne. Offering both a boat and valet service, and in active collaboration with Monaco’s Beefbar, Anjuna’s menu shines, featuring flavors from all over the world: both Australian and Japanese wagyu, a smoky, fatty piece of Pluma Iberico grilled over coals, eight-hour slow-roasted, candied lamb shoulder, to a simple platter of ribs and fries. Come for the food, stay for the after-lunch party, then rest up on the soft beach beds soaking up the sun.
Maybourne La Plage, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin
- 42 Avenue Winston Churchill, 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
The newest addition to the Riviera’s suite of beach clubs is Maybourne La Plage, still relatively under-the-radar—though that’ll no doubt change in time. Acclaimed chef Mauro Colagreco is behind the menu at Maybourne’s private beach club, making it one of the best along this stretch of ancient coastline. Colagreco’s menu offers interesting takes on classic summer favorites: a jambon pata Negra is served with sweet, crunchy melon and a tart sherry vinegar gel; or the grilled octopus, with a tangy-sweet citrus butter, Salicornia and sea fennel. But perhaps the most exciting dishes are his desserts, specifically the alcoholic sorbets served up in pretty glass cups. With a summery, citrusy mojito, bitter Aperol spritz or a moreish piña colada on offer, there’s no better way to end a sunny day.