Discover the French Riviera’s Best Beach Clubs

When the call for indulgence beckons, the French Riviera awaits. In the wise words of Brigitte Bardot, “The French Riviera is a place where the combination of sea, sun and the simple pleasures of life never fail to inspire.”

Steeped in history and synonymous with jet-set glamour, the French Riviera continues to be a coveted destination for sunseekers. Stretching from bustling Marseille all the way to the Italianate border town of Menton—not to mention sophisticated Monaco in between—this playground for the rich and famous boasts a string of idyllic beach clubs.

But the French Riviera’s beach clubs cater to far more than just lounging. Imagine world-class dining experiences on expansive terraces overlooking the Mediterranean, or perhaps you crave the heart-thumping bass of a live DJ set or the thrill of high-octane water sports before retreating to your opulent cabana. These private clubs cater to every whim, offering the perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment and indulgence.

Summer is just around the corner, so slip into a seasonal sundress and pack your favorite straw-woven summer tote. Here’s a sneak peek at the best beach clubs on the French Riviera.