The Must-See London Exhibitions Beyond Frieze

Gathering

Through November 7, 2026

For his second show at Gathering, the Portuguese artist has staged a canny semiological interplay between dimensions and mediums of storytelling. Anchoring the show is Jacques Derrida's The Post Card: From Socrates to Freud and Beyond, in which the deconstructionist philosopher confronts the weighty tradition of Western philosophy, from Plato to Lacan, with the most ephemeral and lighthearted of literary forms: the humble 'carte postale.' It opens with a postcard sent to the artist by Catherine Malabou, the celebrated French philosopher and onetime student of Derrida, displayed inside an expansive, vitrine-like sculpture like a treasured museum artifact. One side bears a grainy photograph of the limestone cliffs and yacht-filled waters of the Calanque de Niolon, a small inlet near Marseille; the other carries the image's title and a brief handwritten message. The postcard and an old marble basin found near de Carvalho's family home in Portugal appear in the gallery as simulacra and traces of entire situations, totemic artifacts that evoke a place and the emotional and psychological associations attached to it. Accompanying these sculptures is a series of new paintings that move between vast architectural spaces and smaller, more intimate studies of the human form. The former extends the exchange between artist and philosopher: amphitheater-like structures slope like the cliffs on Malabou's postcard, while architectures suspend their function yet continue to guide behavior. Through these larger, tenebrous paintings, de Carvalho creates spaces that feel more psychological than grounded. Moving fluidly, and often dialectically, between photography, painting and sculptural or ephemeral presences, he builds a flexible, continually evolving archive through which to investigate the mechanisms of meaning-making, revealing the semiological and psychological dynamics by which knowledge is produced and disseminated.



