Gisele Bündchen’s Best Style Moments

At just 18 years old, Gisele Bündchen helped usher in a new era of the supermodel. Walking her first major runway for Alexander McQueen in 1998, the Brazilian-born bombshell was dubbed “The Body” (by McQueen himself, no less), bringing to an end the reign of gaunt features known as “heroin chic” that were prized by the industry in the early ‘90s. More catwalks, magazine covers, and Victoria’s Secret quickly came calling, helping Bündchen skyrocket to supermodel status, and eventually earning her the title of the world’s highest-paid model in the process (a record she impressively held onto from 2002 until 2017).

“I think part of modeling that I’ve always enjoyed was the ability to completely transform,” Bündchen previously told Vogue of working with design houses like Alexander McQueen, Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier. The red carpet has proven to be another avenue for Bündchen to experiment with fashion. Going from a more boho style in the early 2000s to custom couture, the model’s style transformation can most clearly be traced through her Met Gala looks, where she’s been a regular guest for nearly two decades.

Though she officially retired from runway modeling in 2015, Bündchen has remained an in-demand model with campaigns for brands like Balmain, Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton. And while she has also authored two books (a memoir in 2018 and a cookbook in 2024), environmental philanthropy has been her primary focus. In 2008, the model and her family founded the Projeto Água Limpa (Clean Water Project), which served to recover and preserve fresh water sources in the region of Brazil where she grew up. Bündchen has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since 2009, and more recently, she was appointed to the board of the Lotus Endowment Fund, which supports the largest shelter for women and children in the United States.

That commitment to the environment has crossed over into her red carpet looks, as Bündchen has championed more sustainable fashion—both by repeating looks and collaborating with designers like Stella McCartney and Dior (CHDRY) to create more environmentally conscious designs. But off-duty, Bündchen has always embraced a more low-key style, largely consisting of jeans, T-shirts and workout wear—whether living in Boston while married to football pro Tom Brady or enjoying the warmer weather in Miami, where she recently welcomed her third child with partner Joaquim Valente.

From her earliest runways to her many Met Gala looks, take a closer look at Bündchen’s style evolution.