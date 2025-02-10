Gisele Bündchen’s Best Style Moments
Observer takes a look back at the supermodel’s most memorable fashion moments, from Victoria’s Secret It girl to Met Gala co-host.Read More
At just 18 years old, Gisele Bündchen helped usher in a new era of the supermodel. Walking her first major runway for Alexander McQueen in 1998, the Brazilian-born bombshell was dubbed “The Body” (by McQueen himself, no less), bringing to an end the reign of gaunt features known as “heroin chic” that were prized by the industry in the early ‘90s. More catwalks, magazine covers, and Victoria’s Secret quickly came calling, helping Bündchen skyrocket to supermodel status, and eventually earning her the title of the world’s highest-paid model in the process (a record she impressively held onto from 2002 until 2017).
“I think part of modeling that I’ve always enjoyed was the ability to completely transform,” Bündchen previously told Vogue of working with design houses like Alexander McQueen, Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier. The red carpet has proven to be another avenue for Bündchen to experiment with fashion. Going from a more boho style in the early 2000s to custom couture, the model’s style transformation can most clearly be traced through her Met Gala looks, where she’s been a regular guest for nearly two decades.
Though she officially retired from runway modeling in 2015, Bündchen has remained an in-demand model with campaigns for brands like Balmain, Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton. And while she has also authored two books (a memoir in 2018 and a cookbook in 2024), environmental philanthropy has been her primary focus. In 2008, the model and her family founded the Projeto Água Limpa (Clean Water Project), which served to recover and preserve fresh water sources in the region of Brazil where she grew up. Bündchen has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since 2009, and more recently, she was appointed to the board of the Lotus Endowment Fund, which supports the largest shelter for women and children in the United States.
That commitment to the environment has crossed over into her red carpet looks, as Bündchen has championed more sustainable fashion—both by repeating looks and collaborating with designers like Stella McCartney and Dior (CHDRY) to create more environmentally conscious designs. But off-duty, Bündchen has always embraced a more low-key style, largely consisting of jeans, T-shirts and workout wear—whether living in Boston while married to football pro Tom Brady or enjoying the warmer weather in Miami, where she recently welcomed her third child with partner Joaquim Valente.
From her earliest runways to her many Met Gala looks, take a closer look at Bündchen’s style evolution.
Met Gala, 1995
By the early 2000s, Bündchen would become a regular (and much-anticipated) Met Gala attendee. But in 1995, the fashion event was brand new for then-unknown Brazilian model, who attended in a nude slip dress with multi-colored embellishments.
Oscar de la Renta Show, 1996
In one of her earliest runway moments, Bündchen, who left her hometown of Horizontina, Brazil, at the age of 14 to become a model, walks in Oscar de la Renta’s fall 1996 collection show.
Vogue Fashion Awards, 1999
Following her first big runway for McQueen and her first Vogue cover for British Vogue in 1998 (she first appeared on the cover of American Vogue in 1999), Bündchen was recognized with the VH1/Vogue Model of the Year award. Though Bündchen has since recalled that she arrived to the ceremony in her Birkenstocks, she was dressed by Vogue in this rhinestone-accessorized Dolce & Gabbana mini skirt and button-down to receive her award (trading the sandals for patent leather boots).
Valentino Show, 2000
Bündchen would appear in several Valentino campaigns throughout her career, but in one of her earliest moments with the fashion house, she closed the Paris Fashion Week show in a strapless Valentino-red gown.
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, 2000
Though she had just signed her contract as a Victoria’s Secret Angel earlier in the year, Bündchen was picked to wear the $15 million Fantasy Bra set that was created in partnership with Swarovski. Dubbed the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, the lingerie that Bündchen wore was embellished with over 1,000 diamonds and rubies, which, at the time, earned it a spot in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive piece of lingerie ever created.
Met Gala, 2003
Less than 10 years after her Met Gala debut, Bündchen had worked her way up to supermodel status, attending the 2003 benefit event in an icy Dolce & Gabbana number that was covered in rhinestones and accessorized with a matching fringe shawl.
‘Taxi’ Premiere, 2004
The following year, the model made her onscreen debut in the comedy film, Taxi. At the New York City premiere, Bündchen wore a silk Valentino gown that looked quite simple from the front, but featured an elaborate open back that included sequin embroidery and ruching.
Academy Awards, 2005
Dressed in an embroidered, empire-waist gown by Dior (CHDRY)’s then-creative director John Galliano, Bündchen walked the red carpet at the 2005 Academy Awards with then-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. In keeping with the boho vibes of the dress, the model wore her signature sunkissed hair in beachy waves.
Met Gala, 2006
Stepping up her Met Gala fashion game, Bündchen arrived at the 2006 red carpet in a bright fuchsia Christian Dior (CHDRY) couture gown that included asymmetrical floral embroidery and fringe detailing.
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, 2006
The 2006 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show marked the end of Bündchen’s era as a VS Angel. After posing on the pink carpet in a midnight-blue dress, the model opened the show alongside guest performer Justin Timberlake. In true Victoria’s Secret fashion, the wings took center stage, though Bündchen recalled a wardrobe malfunction required her to take to the runway with broken wings.
Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Launch, 2007
Though her runway appearances were few and far between by 2007, Bündchen continued to front campaigns for fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana. Having signed a $2 million contract as the face of The One fragrance, the model attended an event celebrating its launch in a Dolce & Gabbana corset dress and strappy sandals.
Met Gala, 2009
The following year, the newlyweds were back at the Met Gala. For the exhibit’s The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion theme, Bündchen swapped the full-length gown for a minidress. To complete the look, the supermodel matched her eye makeup to the midnight blue sequins that covered her Versace dress.
United Nations Event, 2010
As an ambassador for the UN’s Environment Programme, Bündchen was in New York City to support the global organization’s Millennium Development Goals, which aimed to address issues like extreme poverty and environmental sustainability. For an event held at the American Museum of Natural History, the model opted for a knee-length cream dress with nude heels.
Brazil Foundation Gala, 2010
Just a few days later, Bündchen attended the Brazil Foundation’s annual gala, where she wore a sparkling design by another famous Brazilian—Calvin Klein’s then-creative director, Francisco Costa. In support of the benefit event, Bündchen decided to auction off the custom gown, which earned the non-profit organization an additional $50,000.
Met Gala, 2011
It was Alexander McQueen who famously gave Bündchen her big break, so naturally, the model was on hand at the 2011 Met Gala, where the late designer was being celebrated. To pay homage, Bündchen turned to the British designer’s archives, opting for a bolder-than-usual look with this strapless red gown.
Givenchy Show, 2011
Fueling rumors that she would be appearing in an upcoming campaign for Givenchy, Bündchen surprised the fashion world when she closed the fashion house’s spring 2012 show in Paris.
Met Gala, 2013
Bündchen and Brady, who welcomed their son, Benjamin, in 2009, and daughter, Vivian, in 2012, turned another Met Gala into date night at the 2013 Punk: Chaos to Couture theme. While she kept her hair and makeup quite beachy, the model added some edge to her look with an asymmetrical chain minidress by Anthony Vaccarello and spike-embellished stilettos.
WSJ. Magazine ‘Innovator Of The Year’ Awards, 2013
At the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, Bündchen turned up the glam factor in a sequined navy blue minidress. The Atelier Versace design may have featured long sleeves, but it still showed off plenty of skin, thanks to a plunging neckline and sheer paneling throughout.
In Boston, 2013
While living in Massachusetts during Brady’s tenure with the New England Patriots, Bündchen’s typical off-duty leggings required some extra bundling up, as evidenced by this coat and Ugg boot combo.
Met Gala 2014
Showing off a lighter blonde hair color, the supermodel attended the 2014 Met Gala (alongside then-husband Tom Brady, of course) in a lacy black Balenciaga gown that she accessorized with Fred Leighton emerald drop and diamond earrings.
Rainforest Alliance Gala, 2014
As a board member of the Rainforest Alliance, Bündchen served as the honorary chair for its 2014 gala. In keeping with the sustainability nonprofit’s work, the model wore a strapless hemp dress by sustainable brand Prophetik. The handmade design included a thigh-high slit and metallic-effect bodice, and plant dyes were reportedly used to achieve the mint-green color.
São Paulo Fashion Week, 2015
Even as she scaled back on her usual runway work, Bündchen always made it a priority to show up at São Paulo Fashion Week. It was especially fitting, then, that the model announced she would be walking her final show for Colcci’s summer 2016 collection. While she wore this bright, striped dress down the runway, at the end of the show, Bündchen was joined by the rest of the collection’s models, who paid homage by wearing T-shirts with different images of the model printed across the front.
Chanel Cruise Collection, 2015
The following month, Bündchen, who was named the face of Chanel Les Beiges in 2013 (in a campaign shot by Mario Testino), sat front row at the Chanel cruise collection show in a black top and fitted pants. The otherwise all-black ensemble got just the slightest pop of color with gold jewelry and floral embroidery along the legs of her pants.
Met Gala, 2017
More than 20 years after her first Met Gala, Bündchen was named a co-chair of the 2017 event honoring Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo. Posing on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her husband, who also co-chaired the benefit, Bündchen wore a sparkling number by eco-conscious designer Stella McCartney. Made from certified organic silk and glass bead embroidery, the bespoke gown featured a dramatic open back that the model put on full display by pulling her hair back into a tousled ponytail.
The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, 2017
The UN Goodwill Ambassador aptly wore green to the first annual Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, where she was honored with the Eco Laureate award for her dedication to environmental causes. Bündchen turned to Stella McCartney for her custom open-back gown, which she noted was made using sustainably-sourced viscose from sustainably-certified forests in Sweden.
Met Gala, 2018
At the 2018 Met Gala, Bündchen showed the fashion world just how glamorous responsibly made garments can be with her golden Versace gown. The asymmetrical design was made from responsibly-sourced materials in its entirety—from organic silk fabric and organic cotton thread to the gown’s embroidery, which used crystals made out of recycled glass bottles from Brazil.
Hollywood For Science Gala, 2019
In addition to prioritizing responsibly sourced fashion on the red carpet, Bündchen has also practiced a more sustainable approach by rewearing looks. Case in point: this asymmetrical gown by Stella McCartney. The model would first wear the cape-sleeved design to the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala, where she was being honored for her environmental efforts, and later repeated the look in 2020 for the Renaissance Awards and again in 2023 at the Luz Alliance Gala.
Met Gala, 2019
Bündchen matched the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in a pleated metallic gown by Dior (CHDRY) that featured a plunging neckline and cut-out back. True to form, the model worked with Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to ensure the materials and dyes that went into the design were responsibly sourced, but she switched up her beauty look, trading in her usual bronze makeup tones and volumized waves for matching blush-colored makeup and a sleek blowout.
Met Gala, 2023
After a brief hiatus, Bündchen returned to the Met Gala (sans Tom Brady) wearing another sustainable look: archival Chanel. In honor of Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer whose work was being recognized at the 2023 exhibit, the model revisited this spring 2007 couture number that she originally wore fresh off the runway during an editorial shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Korea. The cap sleeve dress featured embellished white paneling for head-to-toe sparkle, but Bündchen added even more drama with a matching white feather cape.
Frame Dinner, 2024
She may not have been returning to the runway, but Bündchen made a rare New York Fashion Week appearance when she teamed up with Frame as the face of the denim brand’s spring 2024 campaign. Rather than go the denim route for the campaign’s celebratory dinner, the model opted for a black leather trench, knee-high boots and plenty of gold accessories.
In Miami, 2024
In Miami, Bündchen was back to her casual looks, sporting wide-leg jeans and a fitted white tank with sandals.
In New York City, 2024
Just a few weeks later, Bündchen bundled up in New York City, where she was promoting her cookbook, Nourish. The Y2K-reminiscent look centered around a denim Victoria Beckham midi-skirt, which the supermodel paired with an oversized turtleneck, camel coat and black leather boots by Celine.