Destinations Are Pushing Back on Tourists in 2026, and It’s Going to Cost You
A guide to every new fee, cap and crackdown reshaping the world’s most popular destinations.Read More
There was a period—call it the 2010s—when every city on earth wanted to be on your bucket list. Tourism boards ran campaigns in six languages, airports added lounges, and Instagram made fishing villages as crowded as Soho sample sales. Entire municipal economies restructured around the assumption that more visitors meant more prosperity, and that prosperity trickled down, and that the locals would be fine with it. Turns out, they were not.
In 2026, the global travel industry is living through the hangover. International arrivals surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive year, and the infrastructure that was supposed to absorb all those bodies, from transit systems to housing markets to coastlines, is buckling visibly enough that governments have stopped pretending the math works. The EU is months away from making it illegal for hotels to call themselves "eco-friendly" without third-party proof. Anti-tourism protests shut down streets in Mallorca and the Canary Islands last summer and are likely to recur this year. At least a dozen major destinations have introduced new entry fees, doubled existing taxes, hard-capped visitor numbers or created emission mandates since January. The revenue these tools generate—hundreds of millions of dollars annually, in some cases—is being directed at housing, schools and coral reefs rather than more tourism marketing.
The tools vary. Some places tax. Some cap. Some ban outright. One is running ad campaigns asking tourists to go somewhere else. Another shut the doors to an archaeological site mid-afternoon simply because too many folks showed up. What connects them is a shared realization that the old model—attract everyone, build hotels, hope for the best—was burning through the things that made these places worth visiting in the first place. Here are 10 of the most consequential interventions reshaping travel this year—because one way or another, all of them will affect your next trip.
Venice, Italy
- The world's most scrutinized overtourism experiment enters year three. The results are in: crowding barely budged.
Venice now charges day-trippers $5.75 to enter the historic center, or $11.50 if you didn't book at least four days ahead, which, based on the data, describes about half of all visitors. The Contributo di Accesso covers 60 days this year, between April and late July. You register online, get a QR code and show it at one of seven checkpoints or to a roaming inspector. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., meaning an early dinner arrival costs you nothing, and overnight hotel guests are exempt entirely. Children under 14 walk free. Tour groups are capped at 25 and megaphones are banned, which alone may be the greatest quality-of-life improvement in Venetian history since indoor plumbing.
What it means for your trip: plan ahead, and you save roughly six bucks. Show up mid-afternoon, and the fee window is closing. Stay overnight, and you skip the whole thing. The revenue—$6.2 million in 2025—goes partly toward offsetting residents' trash taxes, which is a nice line on paper. Whether the fee actually thins crowds is another story: the busiest fee day last year drew nearly 25,000 paying visitors to a city with 50,000 permanent residents, and Venice recorded 3.9 million overnight stays in 2024—an all-time high. Deputy Mayor Simone Venturini's summary doubles as municipal doctrine: "We are not a theme park." The numbers suggest it still kind of is. But a slightly better-managed one.
Kyoto, Japan
- Foreign tourists now outnumber Japanese ones at Kyoto hotels for the first time ever. The city's response: make luxury stays 10 times more expensive to tax.
Kyoto's accommodation tax jumped tenfold at the top end on March 1—from about $6 to $62.50 per person per night for rooms above $625, a bracket that covers every marquee ryokan and the Aman. A couple doing a week at that tier now pays roughly $875 in lodging tax before they've booked a single temple visit. If you're staying at a hostel under $37.50 a night, nothing changes. The system is progressive by design: Kyoto wants luxury travelers to fund the infrastructure their presence demands, and it is not being subtle about it.
The context makes the breakdown feel less punitive than it sounds. Foreign tourists outnumbered Japanese ones at Kyoto hotels for the first time in 2024—8.21 million to 8.09 million—and domestic travelers dropped 13.8 percent. They're day-tripping from Osaka now, treating the old imperial capital like a museum you leave before dinner. If you're booking a mid-range hotel in the ¥20,000 to ¥50,000 range (around $125 to $312), the new tax adds about $6.25 per night—noticeable but not trip-altering. Revenue from the overhaul is projected at $79 million annually, earmarked for transit capacity, crowd management and cultural preservation. Tokyo still charges about a dollar a night—and Kyoto has decided it can no longer afford to.
Barcelona, Spain
- The city that retired "Visit Barcelona" is now spending tourist tax revenue on solar panels for public schools. Say what you will about the messaging—the math is working.
Barcelona doubled its tourist tax on April 1. A five-star hotel now carries about $13.80 per person per night in levies, climbing to $17.25 by 2029. A week at a nice place with your partner and you're looking at $240 in tax before you've had a single vermut. That money—$122.5 million last year alone—is funding solar panels and air conditioning across all 170 public schools. Your Gòtic district hotel bill is literally keeping a fourth grader cool in August.
The rental situation is more dramatic. All 10,101 tourist apartment licenses expire in late 2028 and will not be renewed. Operating without a license costs up to $690,000. Airbnb already got hit with a $75 million fine for advertising unlicensed tourist rental homes. The city retired its "Visit Barcelona" slogan in 2024, and protest groups have promised tourists a hostile summer. The posture reads aggressive until you realize Barcelona pulled in 16 times more tax revenue last year than it did in 2014—they can afford to be picky.
Rome, Italy
- The Trevi Fountain now costs $2.30. The city expects $7.5 million a year from it. Early reviews are oddly glowing.
The Trevi Fountain started charging $2.30 on Feb. 2, and the strange thing is that almost everyone prefers it this way. The basin—the sunken area where the coins and the selfies happen—now caps at 400 people at a time, down from a daily crush that routinely hit 70,000. You tap a card or Apple Pay to get in (quite modern for an 18th-century attraction), or book ahead online if you're the planning type. No timed entry, no rush once you're inside. Rome residents, kids under six, and licensed guides skip the fee entirely. After 10 p.m., the whole thing opens up for free, which is when the fountain actually looks like it does in the movies.
What this means for you practically: the scrum is nearly gone. The experience of standing in front of Nicola Salvi's facade with enough room to actually see it is a new experience for this century. Rome expects about $7.5 million a year from the fee, has already extended the ticketing model to five previously free cultural sites and is watching other Italian cities take notes. Tourism Councillor Alessandro Onorato offered the kind of Roman calculus that makes you forgive the confidence: if the Trevi were in New York, he said, it would cost $100. He's probably not wrong.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
- The world's most expensive city to book a hotel in just got 12 percentage points more expensive. Oh, and the canals went electric.
Amsterdam now taxes hotel rooms at a combined rate approaching 33.5 percent, which means a $230 night costs you $77 in levies before you've touched the complimentary stroopwafel. The Netherlands raised accommodation VAT from 9 to 21 percent on Jan. 1, stacking on top of the city's existing 12.5 percent municipal tax. Bookings made last year for 2026 stays got hit retroactively. Surprise!
The canal system went fully emission-free—commercial tour boats first, then pleasure craft—and 83 percent of vessels had already converted before the deadline, because the Dutch do not procrastinate about infrastructure. Cruise ships are capped at 100 port calls per year, one per day, and the city-center terminal closes permanently by 2035. Short-term rentals drop to 15 nights annually in some central neighborhoods this April. Amsterdam has also been running a "Stay Away" ad campaign aimed at British stag parties, which may be the most targeted piece of municipal marketing in European history.
Santorini and Mykonos, Greece
- A $23 per-passenger cruise levy. An 8,000-visitor daily cap on Santorini. Greece's most photographed islands are rewriting the terms, and cruise lines are mostly absorbing the hit.
Greece started charging cruise passengers up to $23 per person to step onto Santorini and Mykonos last July, and the fee carries into 2026 with a tiered structure that scales by season—$23 peak, $13.80 shoulder, $4.60 off-season, with no age exemptions. Every other Greek port charges significantly less. And yet the first partial season pulled in $35.7 million.
Santorini also capped daily cruise arrivals at 8,000, roughly half of what peak days used to look like, when 17,000 passengers would pour off gangways onto an island with 15,500 permanent residents. Port authorities now calculate ship loads at full occupancy rather than 80 percent, so the cap has actual teeth. Cruise lines absorbed the fees rather than rerouting, because nobody cancels a Santorini sunset over $23. Meanwhile, Chania broke its all-time cruise record by 40 percent. The Cyclades are thinning the herd. The rest of Greece is picking up the overflow.
Norway's World Heritage Fjords
- The world's first zero-emission maritime zone is now in force. One operator has been compliant since 2022. The rest have until 2032.
Norway's five UNESCO fjords became the world's first zero-emission maritime zone on Jan. 1—no direct carbon dioxide or methane emissions allowed from any vessel under 10,000 gross tonnage. Batteries, green hydrogen, green ammonia, all fine. Diesel, not anymore. The regulation covers sightseeing boats, ferries and smaller tourist craft navigating Geirangerfjorden, Nærøyfjorden and three others.
Large cruise ships, which almost universally exceed the 10,000 GT threshold, get until 2032. Havila Voyages has been sailing Geirangerfjord on battery power since 2022, using 86-ton battery packs and four hours of zero-emission range, which gives CEO Bent Martini standing to call the grace period "a scandal" and "a victory for those who didn't dare to invest." Hurtigruten has committed $115 million to fleet upgrades and promises a fully zero-emission ship by 2030. By that year, the rules will extend to every Norwegian fjord. The early movers will own that market.
Pompeii, Italy
- A 20,000-visitor daily cap, named tickets and a site director who once suspended admissions entirely when the crowd got too large. Pompeii does not bluff.
Pompeii capped daily visitors at 20,000 in late 2024—15,000 morning slots, 5,000 afternoon—and made every ticket nominative, meaning your name goes on it and your ID gets checked at the gate. Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel wanted scalpers gone, and he got his wish. The site drew over 4 million visitors last year, a 33.6 percent increase, with a single free-entry Sunday in October pulling 36,480 people through ruins that last saw that kind of population density in 79 A.D.
Morning peak-season tickets now sell out weeks in advance. Admission runs about $23 for the main circuit and $29 for the expanded route. Implementation has been imperfect—tour guides report 45-minute sun-baked queues and staff handwriting names on tickets at bottleneck speed. On one Sunday in May, the site hit capacity, and Zuchtriegel shut the doors entirely. A trade union wants the whole system scrapped, but he has not flinched
U.S. National Parks
- A family of four international tourists at the Grand Canyon now pays $435. The policy is being challenged in court, criticized in Congress and felt at the gate.
Eleven national parks—including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion—started charging non-U.S. residents a $100-per-person surcharge on Jan. 1. The standard $35 vehicle entry fee still applies, so a foreign family of four driving into the Grand Canyon now pays $435 to see a hole in the ground that Americans see for $35. The non-resident annual pass tripled to $250. Fee-free days were rebranded "resident-only patriotic fee-free days," with MLK Day and Juneteenth swapped out for Flag Day and Constitution Day, in case you were wondering how granular the culture war could get.
Legal challenges landed within weeks, and early data from gateway towns suggest the damage is more psychological than fiscal. Yosemite's foreign visits dropped 9 percent. As reported by Bloomberg, one visitor's explanation to a tour operator became an industry talking point: the feeling of not being wanted was enough to cancel. Dual pricing exists at the Galápagos and the Taj Mahal, but the American version stings differently.
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- The first U.K. city to tax tourists. Projected revenue: $66.5 million a year, earmarked for affordable housing and a theater restoration.
Edinburgh becomes the first city in the U.K. to charge tourists for overnight stays on July 24, and the structure is disarmingly simple: 5 percent of your room rate, capped at five nights. At a $266-per-night hotel, that adds about $66.50 to a weeklong stay—less than dinner for two on the Royal Mile, and considerably more useful. Everything from five-star hotels to houseboats is covered. Business travelers pay the same rate as tourists. No exceptions, no drama.
The revenue is where it gets interesting. Edinburgh earmarked $120 million over three years for street cleaning, a city-center policing unit, Leith Theatre's restoration and 472 affordable homes, three-quarters of which will be social rent. Glasgow follows in January 2027. Aberdeen in April. Wales has yet to confirm its plans for the same year. While the levy is modest enough that most visitors won't register it on a single receipt, it is however meaningful enough to put roofs over people's heads.