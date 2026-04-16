Destinations Are Pushing Back on Tourists in 2026, and It’s Going to Cost You

There was a period—call it the 2010s—when every city on earth wanted to be on your bucket list. Tourism boards ran campaigns in six languages, airports added lounges, and Instagram made fishing villages as crowded as Soho sample sales. Entire municipal economies restructured around the assumption that more visitors meant more prosperity, and that prosperity trickled down, and that the locals would be fine with it. Turns out, they were not.

In 2026, the global travel industry is living through the hangover. International arrivals surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive year, and the infrastructure that was supposed to absorb all those bodies, from transit systems to housing markets to coastlines, is buckling visibly enough that governments have stopped pretending the math works. The EU is months away from making it illegal for hotels to call themselves "eco-friendly" without third-party proof. Anti-tourism protests shut down streets in Mallorca and the Canary Islands last summer and are likely to recur this year. At least a dozen major destinations have introduced new entry fees, doubled existing taxes, hard-capped visitor numbers or created emission mandates since January. The revenue these tools generate—hundreds of millions of dollars annually, in some cases—is being directed at housing, schools and coral reefs rather than more tourism marketing.

The tools vary. Some places tax. Some cap. Some ban outright. One is running ad campaigns asking tourists to go somewhere else. Another shut the doors to an archaeological site mid-afternoon simply because too many folks showed up. What connects them is a shared realization that the old model—attract everyone, build hotels, hope for the best—was burning through the things that made these places worth visiting in the first place. Here are 10 of the most consequential interventions reshaping travel this year—because one way or another, all of them will affect your next trip.