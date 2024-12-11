Gracie Abrams’ Most Memorable Fashion Moments

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has had a whirlwind year, ranking in the Top 10 of the Billboard 100, releasing a Grammy-nominated collaboration with Taylor Swift (whose Eras Tour she opened for) and becoming a Chanel brand ambassador—all while selling out concert venues for her own sold-out The Secret of Us tour.

After starting her mainstream musical journey by opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour, Abrams released her debut album, Good Riddance, in 2023, and followed up with The Secret of Us a year later. Hits like “Close To You,” “Risk” and “That’s So True” have become social media staples, going viral on TikTok, and Abrams’ lyrics and songwriting have garnered the 25-year-old critical acclaim. Having grown up in the industry as the daughter of J.J. Abrams, she’s no stranger to the spotlight and serving up red-carpet-worthy looks. As her writing has evolved, so has Abrams’ style, with the singer developing a classic, masculine-meets-feminine aesthetic that mixes elements of officewear with coquette.

For her current tour, Abrams is working with stylist Spencer Singer, who has previously worked with Rosé and Billie Eilish. Abrams often pairs skintight bralettes with large blazers, juxtaposing them with flowery fabrics and tulle skirts. She’s also mastered a signature off-duty look of well-tailored jeans and crop tops, letting her accessories shine in true NYC cool-girl fashion. Her tousled hair and blush-heavy makeup accompany almost every outfit, and neutral colors are staples. Her partnership with Chanel Coco Crush makes sense, as she embodies the collection’s timeless and elegant aesthetic. “I like to wear whatever makes me feel the most in my skin,” she told Vogue before her performance at Radio City Music Hall. “I like feeling like I can move and breathe.

Below, look at Abrams’ most interesting streetwear and red carpet looks over the course of her career.