Gracie Abrams’ Most Memorable Fashion Moments
Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has had a whirlwind year, ranking in the Top 10 of the Billboard 100, releasing a Grammy-nominated collaboration with Taylor Swift (whose Eras Tour she opened for) and becoming a Chanel brand ambassador—all while selling out concert venues for her own sold-out The Secret of Us tour.
After starting her mainstream musical journey by opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour, Abrams released her debut album, Good Riddance, in 2023, and followed up with The Secret of Us a year later. Hits like “Close To You,” “Risk” and “That’s So True” have become social media staples, going viral on TikTok, and Abrams’ lyrics and songwriting have garnered the 25-year-old critical acclaim. Having grown up in the industry as the daughter of J.J. Abrams, she’s no stranger to the spotlight and serving up red-carpet-worthy looks. As her writing has evolved, so has Abrams’ style, with the singer developing a classic, masculine-meets-feminine aesthetic that mixes elements of officewear with coquette.
For her current tour, Abrams is working with stylist Spencer Singer, who has previously worked with Rosé and Billie Eilish. Abrams often pairs skintight bralettes with large blazers, juxtaposing them with flowery fabrics and tulle skirts. She’s also mastered a signature off-duty look of well-tailored jeans and crop tops, letting her accessories shine in true NYC cool-girl fashion. Her tousled hair and blush-heavy makeup accompany almost every outfit, and neutral colors are staples. Her partnership with Chanel Coco Crush makes sense, as she embodies the collection’s timeless and elegant aesthetic. “I like to wear whatever makes me feel the most in my skin,” she told Vogue before her performance at Radio City Music Hall. “I like feeling like I can move and breathe.
Below, look at Abrams’ most interesting streetwear and red carpet looks over the course of her career.
2015, LAFF Premiere Party For "Infinitely Polar Bear"
Even at 15, Abrams had elements of her neutral, laid-back style in the works. In flowy gray pants with a semi-sheer black top layered over a white button-down, she had a comfy yet still chic vibe going for a movie premiere.
2016, MTV Movie Awards
Smiling with her dad—and “Movie of the Year” winner—J.J. Abrams for the MTV Awards, the singer went with a simple yet sharp look. The all-black base lets the tan leather jacket pop, accessorized with a shimmery black clutch and a statement ring for added intrigue.
2017, Pop & Suki x Nordstrom
Abrams posed with Yara Shahidi at the launch party for Suki Waterhouse’s collaboration with Nordstrom, sporting a navy version of the collection’s leather bags. She stuck to her tried-and-true method of an all-black base, with an embellished sweater tucked into dark pants and paired with simple boots, letting the bag shine.
2020, Spotify Best New Artists Party
A rare moment wearing print, the musician embraced gothic style elements in a dark ruffled dress with shoulder pads from The Vampire’s Wife. The rest of the look was classically Gracie, from the straight hair to the minimalist makeup, accessories and her trusty black boots. The artist seemed to love this piece, restyling it two years later at the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Hollywood Gala with darker makeup and heeled boots.
2021, Austin City Limits Music Festival
Consistently vocal about her advocacy, Abrams often channels her political expression through fashion. A subtle example was her performance look at the Austin City Limits Festival, with a white graphic tee, baggy black jeans and two messy braids. A bucket hat topped off the look, reading “Bans off our bodies.”
2021, Arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Abrams has a penchant for classic model-off-duty looks, channeling a clean girl aesthetic. Heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she wore a cropped black cami, blue sweater and straight-leg ankle jeans. She added a pop of color to the cool girl look with burgundy boots, and the impeccable tailoring of the pants elevated the look from basic to stylish.
2022, Billboard Women in Music
Abrams’ love for menswear was loud and clear in her Billboard Women in Music ensemble; she paired an oversized cream tuxedo with a black Celine bag and matching chunky loafers. She brought in feminine details with a lace-trimmed, bow-accented cropped tank, completing the look with her signature stripped-back hair and makeup. She accidentally twinned with Phoebe Bridgers, also known for her menswear-inspired silhouettes.
2022, Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists' Dinner
Standing out in Chanel, the “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer styled a hot pink jumpsuit with a matching clutch and black buckled heels. Although bright colors aren’t her typical go-to style, the flowy bottoms, structured collar and ornate buttons incorporated parts of her usual repertoire. The sleek hair and clean makeup contributed to a look that was a step outside Abrams’ comfort zone, without looking out of place.
2022, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Celebrates 20 Years
Continuing to blend menswear with dainty feminine pieces, Abrams performed at Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary in the brand’s Harmony Twist Midi Dress, pairing it with a matching ivory oversized blazer in the same sand color. She juxtaposed the flowy, asymmetric draping of the dress with chunky black boots.
2023, Mytheresa x Loewe Celebrate Paula’s Ibiza in Los Angeles
Departing from her neutrals palette, the singer delivered a refreshing summer look in a blue A-line dress with a layered orange tank underneath. Her beachy, curly hair and white sandals added to the island vibes of the look, and she completed it with the Mytheresa x Loewe collection’s Puzzle-Edge Flower bag.
2023, Eras Tour Inglewood
Abrams donned several memorable looks during her time as an opener on the Eras Tour. Singing hits like “Close to You” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry," Abrams' tour outfits included this peplum charcoal-gray shirt with a pleated skirt stands out for its subtle nods to trends like coquette, while staying true to Abrams’ neutral, masculine-inspired style. The ballet-inspired shoes perfectly cap off the look with just a hint of shimmer.
2023, Pandora Diamonds Event
The singer exuded quiet luxury for the opening of Pandora’s new Diamond District, in a long black halter-neck gown that was understated yet fitting for the occasion. The blank canvas of the outfit let her simple jewelry shine, and the outfit saw the return of ballet flats, a common footwear choice for Abrams.
2024, Spotify Best New Artists Party
Serving yet another twist on a commonly worn look, Abrams posed in the Numerals Suit Jacket by Bode, bringing in elements from the 1940s with the pocket layout. She brought playfulness into the structured and professional jacket by keeping her shirt partially unbuttoned, pairing it with baggy pants for a more casual take.
2024, Grammys
Debuting a blunt bob, Abrams rocked a full Chanel outfit at her first Grammys appearance, where she was nominated for Best New Artist. She made the black and navy combo work with a structured corset tube top and a ruffled high-low skirt that showed off her open-toed heels. Statement silver earrings finished off the look, adding a touch of sophistication.
2024, Chanel Fine Jewelry Boutique
Abrams rarely strays from her typical makeup routine, but the intense eyeliner for her performance at the Chanel Fine Jewelry boutique proved the artist can do high fashion just as well as girl-next-door. The Chanel ambassador was decked out in a sheer black-and-white striped Chanel dress with voluminous sleeves, paired with black tights.
2024, Valentino at Paris Fashion Week
If Abrams understands one fashion rule, it’s balance. Contrasting a high-neck, collared long-sleeve button-down with sheer fabric, floral details and tulle skirt, the singer blended Valentino’s feminine and ethereal style with her love for menswear. Adding a pair of pointed black heels and a lace bralette, she perfectly matched the show's tone.
2024, Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty
Abrams’ head-to-toe Prada look for the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty was one of her most memorable; she wore a velvet, baby-pink gown with crystal embroidery and a deep-v neckline. With her hair slicked back in a bun and unusually chunky gold jewelry, it was hard to believe this was the same person; that is, until, you notice the trusty black pumps that round off the look.
2024, Met Gala
When in doubt, Abrams reaches for a tulle skirt and black shoes, and her all-Chanel look for her very first Met Gala was no exception. She acknowledged the year’s “The Garden of Time” dress code with daisies embroidered across her ruffly black top, matching the textured and airy baby pink skirt underneath. The dainty skirt, combined with her small hanging diamond earrings and pastel eyeshadow, evoked ballerina-off-duty energy.
2024, Leaving Giorgio Baldi Restaurant
The top half of this look screams Gracie: a classic oversized blazer with shiny buttons and subtle pinstripes. She unexpectedly paired it with a pair of bright blue Adidas (ADDYY) sweatpants for an experiment in streetwear, pulling off the look with confidence.
2024, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The singer’s performance looks tend to feature elevated casuals, and this beaded green dress by Bode was the perfect example. The sheer fabric and simple bra top with tights could be part of any New York City look, but the beading and intricate detailwork made it a stage-worthy outfit. The minimal jewelry and makeup kept the look grounded and simple, matching the tone of her music.
2024, Today Show Concert Series
Stunning in a beige Prada skirt, Abrams kept it classic with a monochrome beige outfit for her performance at The Today Show Concert Series. The embellished mirrors along the skirt with beaded borders added much-needed intrigue to the look, making up for the understated base.
2024, Eras Tour Closing Nights
Opening for the Eras Tour in Vancouver for one of its last nights, Abrams kept it simple and elegant with a white Jacquemus spaghetti-strap cowl neck dress. The asymmetric hem added interest and movement, allowing Abrams to show off her tights and break up the all-white look.