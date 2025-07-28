Grand Hotel Fasano Is a Tranquil Getaway on Lake Garda’s Shores

Northern Italy's Lake Garda, perched at the edge of the Dolomites, isn't a hidden gem by any means. It's relatively well-known, but in comparison to Italian summer destinations like Capri, Lake Como, Tuscany and Portofino that are positively teeming with tourists, it's a calmer, more serene alternative.

Lake Garda is for the more low-key jet-setter—the traveler who doesn't care about being in the center of the most Instagrammed getaway, but also prefers to stay somewhat on-grid. Yes, it's still a well-known vacation spot, but Lake Garda has a more casual, laid-back vibe than some of the fussier destinations. Grand Hotel Fasano, situated on the lakefront in the Gardone Riviera, seamlessly embodies that relaxed yet elevated ambiance.

Located on the western shore of Lake Garda, the historic hotel was built as a hunting lodge for the Austrian imperial family in the 1880s; however, Emperor Franz Joseph didn't hold onto the property for too long—by the turn of the 20th century, it was already being transformed into a luxury hotel, with an expansion in order to host the growing number of aristocrats flocking to the destination during the winter season.

While the hotel has undergone several renovations and updates over the years, it retains that classic vintage feel—all old world glamour and neoclassical design. Run by the same family for three generations, it has a decidedly elegant yet intimate atmosphere; one that calls out for guests to cozy up in one of the many charming nooks on a plushly upholstered sofa, taking in the lake views while sipping on an apéritif. Here's what to know about the Italian getaway.