From Athens to the Isles: Greece’s Top New and Noteworthy Hotels
Greece’s fabled landscapes have welcomed a brilliant new constellation of polished escapes over the past two years, from adventurous mountain retreats to soulful beachfront hideaways.Read More
For centuries, Greece has seduced adventurers with its mythical charms and epic vistas. But move over, Homer—a modern odyssey is unfolding as expat visionaries and luxury hoteliers contribute their verse to this ancient hit, breathing new life into the Mediterranean's most storied luxury destination.
On the marquee islands of Santorini and Mykonos, classic jet-set haunts now share the spotlight with smaller hidden gems unveiling ultra-luxe sanctuaries. One could call it a renaissance, as once-sleepy isles like Folegandros, Patmos and rustic Andros seduce discerning wanderers with chic escapes immersing them in the unadulterated essence of Aegean beauty—hold the crowds, please.
But the revival's most compelling act takes place in Athens, that ancient hero rewarded with a dazzling modern metamorphosis. No longer just an artifact-filled temple town, the historic bones have been infused with avant-garde artistic energy pulsing through every neo-neighborhood. It's expatriate savants who've catalyzed this rebirth, ushering bold movements across cuisine, art and design—including inspired Athenian hotels epitomizing the great metropolis' eternal reinvention. The numbers speak volumes, with early bookings surging up to 10 percent beyond last year's records, suggesting 2024 may steal the show.
Greece's fabled landscapes have welcomed a brilliant new constellation of polished escapes over the past two years, from adventurous mountain retreats to soulful beachfront hideaways. These new properties exemplify elevated authentic Greek hospitality, alongside particularly iconic Grecian hotel mainstays that remain exceptional standouts.
Together, this vanguard is ushering in a new golden age of Greek luxury across legendary realms where the ancient muses still whisper.
The Most Exciting Grecian Hotels You Need to Know
- One and Only Aesthesis
- Monument Hotel
- Domes Novos
- Gundari Resort
- Canaves Ena
- Not Hotel
- Cape Sounio Grecotel Boutique Resort
- Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino
- Dusit Suites Athens
- The Dolli
- Kea Retreat
- Pagostas
- Cali Mykonos
- Manna
- Avant Mar Hotel & Suites
- Kinsterna Hotel
- Kalesma
- Katikies Garden
- Verina Astra
- Mèlisses
- Four Seasons Astir Palace
- Amanzoe
The Newcomers
One and Only Aesthesis
- Athens Riviera
- Glyfada Beach, 166 74 Glyfada, Greece
- November 2023
-
One and Only Aesthesis—the brand’s European debut—resurrects the star-studded glamour of the 1950s Asteria Beach Club as Athens' newest ultra-luxe seaside escape. The architectural centerpiece houses massive villas, but the 95 olive grove-sheltered bungalows are the true headliners. These indulgent cocoons flaunt oversized beds, soaking tubs, rain showers and poolside fireplaces amplifying the seductive spirit. Begin your tenure properly with the legendary local breakfast spread of delicacies like buckwheat porridge.
Monument Hotel
- Athens
- Aiolou 4, Athens 105 55, Greece
- April 2023
In the heart of the ancient capital, Monument seamlessly fuses Ernst Ziller's 1800s architectural gem with modern Scandinavian design across just nine decadent suites. Yet the true pedigree lies in the painstaking preservation of historic bones complemented by indulgences like a soothing spa, romantic rooftop retreat and outdoor jacuzzis. Launch your Athenian awakening with an artisanal local breakfast before plunging into the Parthenon's storied fabric from your doorstep.
Domes Novos
- Santorini
- Tholos, Santorini, Greece, 84702
- May 2024
Domes Novos epitomizes elegant Cycladic style through its harmonious integration of local volcanic stone and organic blonde oak. But this boutique treasure transcends materials alone—within its 50 refined suites and two transcendent private villas, each an oasis with private pool, serenity is amplified by soothing neutral tones punctuated with dramatic dark accents. Hovering above it all is the signature Makris rooftop restaurant where Athens luminary chef Petros Dimas showcases seasonal Greek delicacies and avant-garde cocktails against the caldera's fiery sunsets.
Gundari Resort
- Folegandros
- Chora, Folegandros 840 11, Greece
- May 2024
As Folegandros' first five-star hotel, Gundari casts a spell with 27 cliffside stone-crafted suites and villas cascading dramatically toward an Aegean bird sanctuary. Each secluded escape flaunts suspense-defying private infinity pools that appear to pour into the brilliant blue expanse. Michelin-starred chef Lefteris Lazarou presides over several dining spectacles, including a cliffside swim-up bar, showcasing his imaginative farm-to-fork menus harvested from the resort's gardens.
Canaves Ena
- Santorini
- Main Street, Oía 847 02, Greece
- May 2024
Carved directly into Santorini's imposing caldera cliffs, Canaves Ena unveils the embodiment of epic Aegean views from its aerie perch on the tranquil northern tip. Once a family's humble wine cave, this all-suite respite now exudes refined elegance across whitewashed domed ceilings, minimalist decor and masterfully angled layouts, each framing the volcanic caldera scenery amplified by private molded plunge pools along panoramic balconies.
Not Hotel
- Athens
- Voutadon 16, Athens 118 54, Greece
- March 2024
Rising from a two-century-old industrial complex, the defiant Not Hotel occupies the gritty Gazi neighborhood along Athens' fabled "Great Road." The visionary Gazarte family has artfully resurrected this shapeshifting stone edifice that once housed a brothel, military barracks and even a 1970s film studio. Now, it fuses original stonework with modern iron and wood accents surrounding a sunbathed courtyard garden anchored by olive trees, local flora and a revitalizing pool atrium.
Cape Sounio Grecotel Boutique Resort
- Athens Riviera
- Athens-Sounio, Sounio 195 00, Greece
- May 2024
An hour from Athens, underneath the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Cape Sounio elevates Grecian lore with its reborn premier resort, revealed in May 2024. The 139 pine-sheltered bungalows and villas cascade amphitheater-style with panoramas of the Aegean and many boasting private pools. Gastronomy steals the show across six new and refreshed venues including the beachfront Aegean Grill and The Temple, where Greco-French fare illuminates under the ancient temple itself.
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino
- Peloponnese
- Costa Navarino Bay, Costa, Pilos 240 01, Greece
- Opened August 2023
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino delivers privacy and exclusivity from its protected beachfront setting on the Peloponnese coast. The curvaceous, greenery-topped architecture by local masters blends seamlessly into surrounding Mediterranean botanical realms. Within the 99 intimate suites and villas, Grecian aesthetics, from bespoke olive wood furnishings and local antiques to premium amenities like guest e-bikes. Let Michelin-pedigreed Bertrand Valegeas elevate your palate across inspired dining temples showcasing his interpretations of local haute gastronomy.
Dusit Suites Athens
- Athens Riviera
- Pandoras 3, Glyfada 166 74, Greece
- Opened Summer 2023
In trendy Glyfada, the contemporary art-filled Dusit Suites has conjured a coastal urban retreat redefining Greek luxury between Athens' seaside and storied core. The 36 residential-style suites awaken contemporary indulgences like marble baths, personal pillow menus and panoramic Saronic Gulf or Acropolis vistas. After archaeological epiphanies, seek restoration via the Namm Spa's Thai-inspired therapies or hedonistic dips in the infinity pool before ascending to imaginative pan-Asian cocktailing at the rooftop Dao bar.
The Dolli
- Athens
- Pireos 41, Athina 105 53, Greece
- Opened Summer 2023
Heritage meets avant-garde at The Dolli, Grecotel's art-inspired hotel breathing modern dynamism into Athens' ancient soul. Occupying a 1925 neoclassical monument, the lobby doubles as a curated gallery, from Greek masterpieces to authentic Ancient Egyptian sarcophagi. With its stately windows and elegant curves honoring the roots, the reincarnated Dolli synthesizes the eternal romance and cultural renaissance of the re-emerging Greek metropolis.
Kea Retreat
- Kea
- Kea 840 02, Greece
- Opened Summer 2022
At Kea Retreat, eight upscale stone cottages converted from century-old farmhouses blend into the island's rugged landscape, their whitewashed interiors channeling minimalist rustic-chic through kitchens and Aegean-view outdoor showers. But the true siren call lies in the holistic focus: personalized yoga sessions and healing sessions by renowned masters. The elevated experience culminates at Lygaria restaurant, where Israeli chef Uri Eshet reinvents Aegean cuisine with imaginative locally sourced ingredients showcasing the region’s bounty.
Pagostas
- Patmos
- Patmos 855 00, Greece
- Summer 2022
For the truly initiated, fashion maven Maria Lemos unlocks the gates to her Pagostas hideaway on mythic Patmos. Set amid jasmine-scented gardens, this intimate three-suite escape reinvents a former monastic stone guesthouse, retaining exquisite details like arched entrances and terracotta tiles while redefining modern elegance through curated locally-crafted antiques, Athenian textiles and Cretan glassworks. Yet indulgence reaches its apex in residential-style shared spaces where guests can linger indefinitely over unscripted breakfasts at their leisure. A soul-restorative sanctum of authentic Aegean hospitality.
Cali Mykonos
- Mykonos
- Mykonos 846 00, Greece
- Summer 2022
Sited on Kalafati's secluded shores, this swoon-worthy hotel teems with amenities like a private beach, infinity pool filled with natural saltwater and helipad. The sleek yet indulgent rooms and suites channel epic opulence through muted tones, polished marble and sea-facing plunge pools where you can Olympian press your arrival. But the true showstopper is the culinary artistry of Michelin maestro Lefteris Lazarou fusing seasonal Grecian recipes into avant-garde creations best savored poolside at sunset while deities dance across the horizon.
Manna
- Peloponnese
- Korfoxylia, Magouliana 220 10, Greece
- Summer 2023
Ensconced in the mountains of the Peloponnese, Manna Arcadia is a hotel of singular design, housed within an early 20th-century tuberculosis sanatorium. The 32-suite property exudes unexpected Hapsburgian grandeur among ancient fir forests, making it a prime gateway to Greece's lesser-explored alpine wonders, like cliffside monastery treks and stargazing, while the subterranean Manna Wellness Hub is equipped with a grotto pool, sauna and hammam. At the culinary helm, acclaimed chef Athinagoras Kostakos crafts a hyper-seasonal tribute to Arcadian terroir, complemented by an innovative botanical cocktail bar.
Avant Mar Hotel & Suites
- Paros
- Piperi, Naousa 844 01, Greece
- Summer 2023
Avant Mar has set an elevated standard of island chic on Paros since its opening in 2023. Just minutes from vibrant Naoussa town, the 38 breezy rooms and suites surround guests in laid-back Cycladic elegance with inspired amenities like Nobu-inspired cuisine at Matsuhisa Paros, accompanied by DJ beats. Exclusive Cinq Mondes treatments at the Orloff-curated spa further the novel wellness experience.
The Icons
Kinsterna Hotel
- Peloponnese
- Agios Stefanos, Monemvasia, Peloponnese, 23070, Greece
A sumptuous Peloponnesian estate reborn from a Byzantine village, Kinsterna exudes rustic grandeur amid timeless olive groves and fragrant citrus orchards. The 52 palatial rooms and villas hold centuries of folkloric heritage through stone hearths and vine-laced balconies once used for crushing grapes into wine. That timeless pastoral tradition thrives via new-for-the-season experiences like olive oil, honey and wine tastings that put the estate's terroir bounty on full display. Dine on hyper-local fare and iconic Grecian delicacies like mint-crusted lamb against Aegean panoramas, before indulging in historical decadence at the vinotherapy spa and infinity pool.
Kalesma
- Mykonos
- Aleomandra, Mykonos 846 00, Greece
Cradled amid hilltop lavender gardens and cascading bougainvillea, the ultra-exclusive Kalesma redefines laid-back Mykonian glamour from its secluded throne over Ornos Bay. Just 27 whitewashed villas and suites blend seamlessly into surrounding nature, secluded by private pools luring endless bliss and contemplation. New this season, the cutting-edge wellness hub elevates indulgence with novel therapies like cryotherapy and Dr. Barbara Sturm treatments.
Katikies Garden
- Santorini
- Old Catholic Monastery Fira Town, Santorini 847 00, Greece
Katikies Garden is an elegant portal into Santorini's timeless mystique on the grounds of a former monastery in Fira's old Venetian quarter. The architecture pays homage to its historic roots, while the suites channel sophisticated modern design with intimate touches like private pools and verandas. Immerse in the local culture with magical experiences like wine tastings in the medieval underground cave cellar and relaxing by the rooftop pool overlooking the caldera's azure panorama. The Selene restaurant sets the scene in the central courtyard.
Verina Astra
- Sifnos
- Artemonas, Sifnos 840 03, Greece
For epicurean explorers, the road leads to Verina Astra—a farm-to-table hideaway cradled above the captivating castle village of Sifnos. This culinary haven centers around its restaurant celebrating the breadth of authentic Siphnian cuisine using seasonal bounty from the property's own gardens and orchards. Yet Verina transcends gastronomy alone, immersing you in the island's ancient pottery heritage through unique experiences like ceramics classes led by local master artisans.
Mèlisses
- Andros
- Andros Island
A winding road through Andros' rugged western reaches unveils Mèlisses, an intimate culinary refuge ensconced in nature's bounty. Five seaview bedrooms span the main house and cottages surrounded by orchards, kitchen gardens and fragrant herb fields supplying the communal kitchen. Mornings begin with hosted feasts showcasing the island's unprecedented terroir by Italian hostess Allegra Pomilio. Quiet days reward with simple pleasures—savoring the seasonal fare, relaxing by saltwater pools, or descending stone steps to your private rocky seafront. For the ultimate immersion, join Pomilio's cooking workshops uncovering Andros' gastronomic traditions.
Four Seasons Astir Palace
- Athens Riviera
- Apollonos 40, Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
Once the domain of the jet-set crowd in the 1960s, the iconic Astir Palace has been revitalized by Four Seasons. The Modernist landmark hugs the pine-cloaked Vouliagmeni Peninsula, where oligarchs and influencers now stake out the poolside scenery. The upscale playground offers maximalist decadence at hotspots like the Michelin-starred Pelagos and Martin Brudnizki-designed Avra bar. The chic yet minimalist accommodations range from subdued Arion guest rooms to the livelier Nafsika wing, but the private pine-sheltered bungalows with plunge pools truly steal the show.
Amanzoe
- Porto Heli
- Agios Panteleimonas 213 00, Greece
Among Aman’s most desirable outposts, Amanzoe exalts legendary Greek hospitality and architecture as an ancient Athenian temple reborn amid the Peloponnese's olive groves. The 38 freestanding pavilions seamlessly blend into nature while providing oversized, ultra-private sanctuaries with private terraces, pools and epic views. Yet an air of sublime serenity reigns, amplified by the reverential yet discreet service. While the private beach and grounds offer an escape from reality, the hilltop resort itself feels like the entire mythical region is your personal, ultra-opulent playground.