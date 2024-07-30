Pack Like a Pro: A Gentleman’s Curated Escape Kit to Greece
Few places ignite wanderlust quite like the Greek Isles. This mythic region, after all, birthed Western civilization and has reigned as an epicenter for hedonistic pleasures and breezy fashion since the glory days of epic heroes and capricious gods. To experience the islands' timeless allure is to surrender fully to an intoxicating duality. One moment finds you basking in the quintessential spirit of the Mediterranean, sipping crisp assyrtiko white wine as you ponder the azure seascapes and sugar-cube dwellings that extend just beyond your waterfront taverna. Before you can catch your sun-dazed breath, however, you're channeling Europe's most refined continental elegance, sauntering the lively island promenades in search of the evening's decadent, family-style feast beneath striking cobalt church domes.
Yet mastering this delicious dichotomy of the Greek summer escape requires more than simply indulging the abundant sensory spoils. You've got to dress the part, striking the perfect balance between rebellious nonchalance and cultivated sophistication. We've cracked the code to do just that, with breathable fabrics, vibrant hues and a dash of roguishness integral to the Hellenic spirit, all the while grounding those elements in European craftsmanship. Grab your trusted shades, mix up an Aperol spritz and prepare to chase summer's eternal bliss through the prism of refined Greek island splendor, from Santorini to Crete. Below, our top picks for filling up that suitcase for a peak Greek-inspired wardrobe.
The Ultimate Greece Packing List
- Ancient Greek Sandals Miltos
- Jacquemus La Chemise Jean Shirt
- Givenchy Tank Top in Crochet
- Casablanca Multicolor Gradient Monogram Shirt
- Aimé Leon Dore Lesvos Crossbody Bag
- JW Anderson Anchor Patch Cotton T-Shirt
- David Yurman Spiritual Beads Evil Eye Bracelet
- Bottega Veneta Quadronna Canvas & Leather Tote Bag
- Garrett Leight California Optical Gilbert Sunglasses
- Le 17 Septembre Cargo Shorts
- Zegna Swim Trunks
- Piacenza 1733 Striped Cotton T-Shirt
- Represent Crochet Cotton Shorts
Ancient Greek Sandals Miltos
Remembering a good pair of shoes is top on the list of packing tips when planning a trip to Greece. These handcrafted leather sandals epitomize the leisurely rhythms of the Cyclades through their minimalist design and rich, natural materials. The thick toe and instep straps provide flexible support as an ideal walking shoe for navigating cobblestone streets or sightseeing and scaling the polished marble steps of ancient ruins, while the cushioned footbeds ensure comfort across the rugged island terrain. They’re also much more stylish than your usual flip-flops.
Jacquemus La Chemise Jean Shirt
Capturing the spirit of languid Grecian island afternoons, this Jacquemus camp shirt has cotton poplin construction that provides an airy, crisp base for the dramatic black-and-white mimosa floral print—as if plucked from the lush gardens of a hilltop villa. Wear it as a cover-up when you want a little more sun protection.
Givenchy Tank Top in Crochet
An intersection of ancient Hellenic beauty and modern Parisian artistry, this Givenchy crochet tank is all about textile craftsmanship. The airy, textured body, crocheted in delicate open stitches, evokes the sculptural drapery of Classical Greek statues and marble friezes, while subtle ribbed trim and Givenchy’s signature embroidered branding add graphic dimension.
Casablanca Multicolor Gradient Monogram Shirt
This eye-catching flowy silk shirt is bold yet refined, with its gradient monogram evoking brushstrokes from Classical frescoes. Details like the Cuban collar, contrast striping and woven iconography exude modern artistry inspired by timeless icons.
Aimé Leon Dore Lesvos Crossbody Bag
For the brand's Greek-American founder and creative director Teddy Santis, this bag infuses prep aesthetics with a Mediterranean spirit. The chunky hand-crocheted body is crafted from natural raffia fibers, while hand-embroidered logo artwork and motifs feature ancient Greek art and iconography—odes to the rich textile heritage of Santis' family's home island of Lesvos. It’s perfect for those that can pack light during the day.
JW Anderson Anchor Patch Cotton T-Shirt
JW Anderson's playful anchor patch tee gives an iconic seafaring symbol a youthful modern update. The relaxed cotton jersey body and blue-and-white motif capture the quintessential Greek island experience in one versatile layer. Wear it loose or tuck into a crisp pair of shorts.
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Evil Eye Bracelet
Inspired by traditional Greek prayer beads and spiritual motifs—with an evil eye talisman at its center—this beaded bracelet represents the rich history and craftsmanship still thriving across the isles today.
Bottega Veneta Quadronna Canvas & Leather Tote Bag
This canvas tote is the ideal hauler for Greek island adventures. It is accented with Bottega Veneta's signature woven leatherwork, with space for all the daily essentials, from sunscreen and a water bottle to a phone charger and perhaps an extra bathing suit. From the roomy construction ideal for stowing seaside finds to the intreccio-trimmed pockets and zip closure for personal items, it channels unstuffy Italian luxury reimagined through an Aegean filter.
Garrett Leight California Optical Gilbert Sunglasses
With a silhouette that draws influence from 1950s Hollywood screen idols—many of whom once made Athens and the Grecian isles their pleasure playgrounds—these rounded frames hold a ton of vintage charisma.
Le 17 Septembre Cargo Shorts
These nautical-striped crocheted shorts are perfect for beating the heat during the toasty Euro summer months. They have a breezy mesh lining and streamlined cargo pockets for stashing summertime provisions. The textural stripes in rich indigo and ecru ensure you’re marina-ready when it’s time for that afternoon sail on the catamaran. For a full suiting look, pair it with the matching long-sleeve shirt.
Zegna Swim Trunks
Capturing the Cyclades' timeless palette, these refined striped trunks channel seaside village elegance with hues reminiscent of whitewashed homes against ochre cliffs and azure waves. The water-repellent fabric and adjustable fit of the swimsuit ensure versatile comfort, from a day trip exploring Antiparos coves to ensuring rogue splashes of champagne at Mykonos beach clubs.
Piacenza 1733 Striped Cotton T-Shirt
This heritage striped tee from Italian label Piacenza 1733 features breathable slubbed cotton that gets a subtle pop from the tri-tone trims adorning the chest pocket and neckline. Pair with linen pants and leather artisanal sandals for a refined interpretation of easygoing Greek style.
Represent Crochet Cotton Shorts
These crochet shorts capture the essence of timeless Greek summers through their laid-back casual vibe and intricate woven craftsmanship. The loose silhouette and knotted texture evoke endless waterfront afternoons, while the subtle checkerboard pattern reveals thoughtful artisan-inspired detailing. Pair with slides and a favorite tee for seaside café hangs or island hopping.