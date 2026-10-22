The French Watchmakers Every Collector Should Know
Some design in Paris and build in Switzerland, others assemble internationally sourced components at home and still others develop their own mechanisms in complex cross-border arrangements. Our guide to French makers, from Breguet to Depancel, maps the many forms the country’s horological brilliance takes.Read More
A French watch collection could begin with a Cartier Tank and go almost anywhere from there. Founded in Paris in 1847, the maker brought a jeweler's eye to watchmaking, treating the case and bracelet as essential parts of the design. Louis Cartier, the founder's grandson, created an early purpose-built wristwatch for aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont in 1904 and designed the now-iconic Tank in 1917. The square and rectangular cases of both watches remain recognizable at a glance, even to people with little interest in watches.
The Santos's exposed screws give it an industrial character unusual for a Parisian jeweler, while the Tank's elongated sides and compact dial offer a more formal look. Both reflect Cartier's early embrace of the geometric forms later associated with Art Deco, and both remain central to a catalog that ranges from understated everyday watches to elaborate jewelry pieces.
Today, alongside the historic luxury houses, a younger generation of independents is making compact dress watches, serious divers and racing chronographs—giving collectors fresh reasons to look to France. Together, they offer a broader view of French watchmaking than the famous names alone might suggest.
That said, what makes a watch French varies from brand to brand. Cartier and Serica pair Parisian design with Swiss production, while Baltic assembles internationally sourced components at home. Farther east, YEMA and Pequignet are investing in movement manufacturing in Morteau, near the Swiss border, while Breguet—founded in Paris—now makes its watches in Switzerland. The brands that follow reflect not only a shared history but also the many forms French watchmaking takes in our present moment.
The essential French watch brands
Baltic
Baltic's timepieces reflect a collector's affection for the past, with smaller cases, domed crystals and dials that borrow from several decades of watchmaking. Étienne Malec founded the brand in 2016, inspired by his late father's watch collection and the diary documenting it; the name honors his father's roots on Poland's Baltic coast. Today, Baltic moves freely between dress watches, divers and chronographs without tying itself to any one period or style.
Its watches are assembled and adjusted in Besançon from internationally sourced components, and a Paris showroom lets visitors try the collections in person. The Aquascaphe diver is among its defining designs, pairing the proportions and look of early diving watches with modern construction. Across the range, Baltic favors the kinds of details that draw collectors to vintage watches: textured dials, shaped hour markers and bracelets chosen to complement the case.
Serica
Founded in Paris in 2019 by Jérôme Burgert and Gabriel Vachette, Serica designs its sports watches in the French capital and produces them in Switzerland. Much of the catalog sticks to black and white, with bold hands and dial markings giving the watches character without the need for a prominent logo.
The founders treat the bracelet as part of that character. The flexible, open-link Bonklip lends the field watches an almost jewelry-like lightness, while fine mesh gives the divers a dressier look than the usual steel sports bracelet. These are capable instruments, but much of their appeal lies in how easily they fit into a wardrobe, with enough personality to wear for the look alone.
March LA.B
March LA.B takes its name from Los Angeles and Biarritz, the seaside resort on France's Basque coast, and blends Californian design influences with French coastal style. Its first watches arrived in 2011, drawing on the relaxed glamour of the 1960s and '70s. A recurring green motif runs through the catalog, giving the brand's retro designs a distinctly French feel.
The watches are assembled in France, with Besançon watchmaker Humbert-Droz putting together the brand's Swiss-machined La Joux-Perret movements. The AM2 pairs that mechanical work with a sharply edged case and a crown tucked at 4 o'clock. Polished edges set against brushed steel recall the chrome trim and bodywork of the period cars that help inspire the brand.
Charlie Paris
Charlie Paris's connection to the city goes beyond its name. Founded in 2014, the brand designs and assembles its watches in a Parisian workshop and runs boutiques where visitors can explore the catalog. It works with both quartz and mechanical movements, giving equal weight to everyday practicality and more decorative designs.
The Initial collection shows its dressier side, including an aventurine-dial model that sparkles like a clear night sky. The Concordia has a more adventurous backstory, having been developed for Matthieu Tordeur's Antarctic expedition. Its sturdy case and bold, luminous markings make it a sportier alternative while keeping the uncluttered look found across much of the catalog.
Awake
Paris-based Awake was launched in 2018 by longtime collector Lilian Thibault and first drew attention for watches made from recycled materials. Its focus has since shifted toward decorative watchmaking, shaped by a 2008 trip Thibault took through Vietnam. There, he bought a small painting made with Sơn Mài, the traditional Vietnamese sanded-lacquer technique that would later lend Awake's collection its name.
Saturated color and glossy dials give much of the current catalog a distinctive look, though the techniques vary by edition. Silver Leaf models layer lacquer over silver leaf, while Fragments incorporates mother-of-pearl mosaics. These surfaces catch the light differently as the wrist moves. Awake partnered with Hanoia, a lacquerware atelier in Hanoi, on the original Sơn Mài dials, bringing Vietnamese craftsmanship into the Parisian brand's approach to watch design.
YEMA
Watchmaker Henry-Louis Belmont founded YEMA in 1948, building a business closely associated with French sports watches. The company later passed through several owners, including Matra and Hattori-Seiko, before the Bôle family's Ambre group acquired it in 2009. Based in Morteau, the family has since invested in movement development and brought more production into YEMA's local workshops.
That earlier history is still visible throughout the catalog. The Superman diver's bezel-locking mechanism is unmistakable, while the Rallygraf's dashboard-style counters and crossed checkered flags recall its racing roots. Those designs are still a large part of the appeal, now backed by a growing range of manufacture movements developed with nearby French and Swiss suppliers.
Pequignet
Émile Péquignet established his namesake company in Morteau in 1973, initially building its reputation on watches he designed himself. After Didier Leibundgut acquired the business in 2004, Pequignet began developing its own movements, introducing the Calibre Royal in 2011. The company has since become an important advocate for making watches in France, with much of that work happening near its own workshops.
Pequignet is unusually specific about how French its watches are: it says 72 percent of the components in its Calibre Initial come from France, with the remainder sourced from neighboring Switzerland. That local commitment extends to the designs. The Concorde's spearhead-shaped bracelet links, for instance, refer to the obelisk on Paris's Place de la Concorde. The catalog covers traditional dress watches as well as a limited-edition flying tourbillon, and in 2026 the brand added its first chronograph, the Royale Paris Chrono.
Depancel
Depancel takes its name from Delage, Panhard and Facel Vega—three French carmakers whose designs inspired founder Clément Meynier. An engineer who trained in watchmaking in Geneva, Meynier launched the brand in 2018, and its watches are assembled in the Besançon area.
Its flagship, the Série-R, has a squared case that borrows the outline of a radiator grille, giving Depancel a recognizable silhouette of its own. Other designs draw on the dashboard, with contrasting displays and bright hands that recall the instruments of an older sports car. That motoring influence takes a more familiar form in the Autosport Racing Chronograph, paired with perforated leather straps that would look at home against a wooden steering wheel.
Breguet
One of the world's oldest watchmakers, Breguet began on Paris's Quai de l'Horloge in 1775. Founder Abraham-Louis Breguet counted members of the French court and Napoleon Bonaparte among his clients, and inventions such as his tourbillon—patented in 1801—helped shape modern mechanical watchmaking. The company is Swiss today, with production in the Vallée de Joux, but its Parisian origins remain central to the story it tells.
The founder's influence is just as visible in the watches. Engine-turned dials and fluted cases give the Classique collection its formal look, complemented by the open-tipped hands that watchmakers still call Breguet hands. The brand continues to make tourbillons and minute repeaters alongside modern work with silicon components and magnetic regulation. Its catalog preserves a recognizable 18th-century style while carrying on the experimental spirit that established the founder's reputation.