A Luxury Travel Guide to Hamburg, Germany

Many travelers tend to overlook Hamburg, a vibrant German port city located on the Elbe River, in favor of other, more popular locales in the country, like Munich or Berlin. It’s recently been touted as an Amsterdam dupe because of its red-light district (the Reeperbahn) and many historic canals, but Hamburg has more in common with Zurich than the Dutch city, thanks to its picturesque Alster Lake and upscale vibe. There are numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, top-end shopping and art museums that rival any larger European city, making Hamburg perfect for a long weekend or a few days of exploring.

Because Hamburg doesn’t yet attract many American tourists, there are very few direct flights to the city from the U.S. Instead, Hamburg is a great addition to a longer European itinerary, whether you pair it with Berlin, which is just a short train ride away if you want to plan a day trip, or Copenhagen, which is also accessible by train. Most U.S. travelers fly to Germany through Berlin, Munich or Frankfurt, although Hamburg is a very accessible city from anywhere in the U.K. or Europe. Hamburg Central Station has trains to many cities, and Hamburg Airport is modern and easy to navigate. Your chosen route depends on your interests. For example, Hamburg (officially the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg) is well-matched with Berlin for art lovers and Copenhagen for foodies.

Whether you’re interested in the city’s culinary scene, its outdoor offerings or its cultural attractions, there’s plenty to see and do in Hamburg. Here’s everything you need to know when planning a trip to discover the best of the city.