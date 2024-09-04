A Luxury Travel Guide to Hamburg, Germany
Many travelers tend to overlook Hamburg, a vibrant German port city located on the Elbe River, in favor of other, more popular locales in the country, like Munich or Berlin. It’s recently been touted as an Amsterdam dupe because of its red-light district (the Reeperbahn) and many historic canals, but Hamburg has more in common with Zurich than the Dutch city, thanks to its picturesque Alster Lake and upscale vibe. There are numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, top-end shopping and art museums that rival any larger European city, making Hamburg perfect for a long weekend or a few days of exploring.
Because Hamburg doesn’t yet attract many American tourists, there are very few direct flights to the city from the U.S. Instead, Hamburg is a great addition to a longer European itinerary, whether you pair it with Berlin, which is just a short train ride away if you want to plan a day trip, or Copenhagen, which is also accessible by train. Most U.S. travelers fly to Germany through Berlin, Munich or Frankfurt, although Hamburg is a very accessible city from anywhere in the U.K. or Europe. Hamburg Central Station has trains to many cities, and Hamburg Airport is modern and easy to navigate. Your chosen route depends on your interests. For example, Hamburg (officially the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg) is well-matched with Berlin for art lovers and Copenhagen for foodies.
Whether you’re interested in the city’s culinary scene, its outdoor offerings or its cultural attractions, there’s plenty to see and do in Hamburg. Here’s everything you need to know when planning a trip to discover the best of the city.
Discover the Best of Hamburg, Germany
Where to Stay
The Fontenay
- Fontenay 10, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
The Fontenay is a contemporary property with a modular-style facade that opened in 2018. It’s located slightly out of the town center, but the lake views from both the rooms and the restaurants are worth the walk. The 130 guest rooms and suites are modern and well-appointed, with high-end flourishes, while the spa, which has its own set of impressive views, is a serene place to unwind. The hotel is home to the two Michelin-starred restaurant, Lakeside, as well as a rooftop bar and the more traditional Parkview restaurant. Unlike many other five-star properties around town, The Fontenay is dog-friendly and welcomes furry friends with as much enthusiasm as humans.
Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten
- Neuer Jungfernstieg 9 14, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
The elegant Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten, located directly on the Alster in the city center, is where Taylor Swift stayed in Hamburg during her Eras Tour. And if it’s good enough for Swift, then it’s definitely good enough for the rest of us. Situated near sites like the neo-Renaissance-style Town Hall (Hamburg Rathaus), Rathausmarkt and Planten un Blomen, the hotel boasts 156 spacious, ornate rooms and suites outfitted with classic décor and nice views, in addition to an expansive spa with lots of treatment and fitness options. There are several dining choices, from the outdoor lakeside terrace to the two Michelin-starred Restaurant Haerlin to the sleek, modern Grill. Situated about a 10-minute car ride from St. Pauli Piers (Landungsbrücken) and the Sunday morning fish market (fischmarkt), it’s a top choice for location and service.
Hotel Atlantic Hamburg, Autograph Collection
- An d. Alster 72-79, 20099 Hamburg, Germany
Now part of the Autograph Collection, Hotel Atlantic first opened its doors in Hamburg in 1909. The grand building, which overlooks the Alster, features 221 rooms and suites with a historic elegance and a timeless blue color palette. There are two restaurants; the French fine dining spot Atlantic Restaurant and Atlantic Grill & Health, which focuses on more casual fare. The hotel has a fitness center, but no spa or pool, so guests will need to head to the lake or a nearby property for a dip. The location is ideal, particularly for those looking to explore Hamburg’s many museums and tourist attractions.
Where to Eat and Drink
The Table Kevin Fehling
- Shanghaiallee 15, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
Hamburg boasts several Michelin-starred restaurants, but only one has the coveted three stars. Modern, high-end eatery The Table Kevin Fehling, led by chef Kevin Fehling and sommelier David Eitel, is known for its creative dishes and imaginative presentation, which is showcased over a lengthy tasting menu. Located in the Hafencity neighborhood, this restaurant is a splurge, but it’s a worthwhile one, especially if you appreciate plates that are both delicious and beautiful. The menu draws from global cuisine, with modern takes on classic dishes, and it’s all prepared in an open kitchen that invites the guests to witness the creation of their meal.
Café Paris
- Rathausstraße 4, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
In the center of town, Café Paris is an upscale restaurant that serves French food so good you’ll think you are in Paris. It’s been a staple of the city since 1882, and the Art Nouveau interior is as memorable as the dishes, which include a seafood bouillabaisse and steak tartare that can be customized to your liking. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but evenings are the best time to visit, especially if you can score a window-side table. It’s essential to book a table in advance, and you can select which room you prefer to dine in (we’re partial to the historic grand hall).
Petit Amour
- Spritzenpl. 11, 22765 Hamburg, Germany
Petit Amour, opened in 2015 by head chef Boris Kasprik, is a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hamburg’s Altona neighborhood. It serves a discerning and thoughtful six-course tasting menu of dishes that draw inspiration from French and Nordic cuisine. Guests can also opt for a wine or non-alcoholic drinks pairing. The restaurant is notably intimate, with only 11 tables, making it an ideal spot for a special occasion or date night. Reservations are a must, and the restaurant encourages guests with dietary restrictions to contact them in advance with any requests.
Le Lion
- Rathausstraße 3, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Across the street from Café Paris, cocktail lovers will find Le Lion, famous as the “cradle of the Gin Basil Smash.” The chic bar, which is best experienced with a reservation (although walk-ins are welcome), has high-end service and even higher-end drinks. It’s known as one of Europe’s top cocktails, making it an essential stop on any Hamburg itinerary. The Gin Basil Smash, invented in 2008, is one of many menu inclusions, which veer between classics and signature drinks. Guests can also partake in champagne, which is served alongside the artful cocktails.
Gröninger Privatbrauerei
- Willy-Brandt-Straße 47, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
If beer is your thing, then Gröninger Privatbrauerei is the spot for you. The beer hall, which opened in 1722, serves up its own brews in Hamburg’s old town, including Hamburger Helles and Gröninger Pils, tapped from oak barrels, alongside traditional German cuisine. There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the food menu, and the restaurant has a historic, cozy feel that is both welcoming and lively. Reservations are a good idea, especially on the weekends.
What to Do
Hamburger Kunsthalle
- Glockengießerwall 5, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Hamburger Kunsthalle is a vast museum dedicated to eight centuries of art history. It spans three buildings, one of which showcases contemporary works and special exhibitions. The museum is home to both well-known and more obscure paintings, including pieces by German artists Caspar David Friedrich, Philipp Otto Runge, Adolph Menzel and Max Liebermann. It can take hours to see the entire collection, with more than 700 works on permanent display, and the rotating exhibitions are similarly worth exploring. There are also two cafes, one of which has views of the Alster. Tickets can be booked online in advance, but you’ll be fine if you just show up.
Speicherstadt
Hamburg’s historic warehouse district, Speicherstadt, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015, and is worth a sightseeing visit. The area, filled with canals and museums, can be explored on foot or by boat tour (although boats are limited to the hours of high tide). It’s home to Miniatur Wunderland, a vast miniature railroad museum that has to be seen to be believed (it’s the largest model railway system in the world) and is so popular that it stays open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Other attractions include the International Maritime Museum, which looks back on maritime history and showcases model ships, and Kaffeerösterei, a former coffee warehouse that is now a museum and tasting room. Don’t miss Café Fleetschlösschen, a canalside cafe that was once a customs booth.
Elbphilharmonie Hamburg
- Platz d. Deutschen Einheit 4, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
Since debuting in 2017, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg has established itself as one of the top concert halls in Europe. The well-designed, contemporary space, which is even more impressive from the outside, attracts musicians and orchestras from around the world. Tickets can be affordable (if you get them before a concert sells out), and the seats are designed to emphasize the room’s acoustic prowess. Even if music is not your thing, travelers can partake in the views from the Elbphilharmonie, which overlooks the port of Hamburg. It also houses the Westin Hamburg, a restaurant and panoramic bar.
Deichtorhallen
- Deichtorstraße 1-2, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Contemporary art lovers should head to Deichtorhallen, an edgy museum that hosts rotating exhibitions and photography collections. It tends to showcase present-day works, with a focus on global artists working in a variety of mediums, and the main hall is an impressive space to experience large-scale pieces. Adjacent to the main museum is a photography gallery made of shipping containers, where exhibitions focus on individual photographers or themed works. The museum has its own restaurant, Berliner Bahnhof, which serves drinks, wine and food.
Bunker St. Pauli
- Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
One of Hamburg’s most noteworthy new attractions is the Bunker St. Pauli, a former Nazi bunker from World War II. Although the interiors remain offices and studios, an upper level has been added with an outdoor public garden (think: the Highline in New York) and a hotel, as well as an art gallery and café. It’s free to visit, although the crowds can be intense, so arrive as early as possible. The views are incredible, and there’s a small display on the building’s history when you enter.
Alster Lake Cruise
- Jungfernstieg Anleger 1, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
The most scenic spot in Hamburg is the Alster, a lake that cuts through the center of the city and extends into the surrounding neighborhoods. There are many ways to explore the outer Alster, including on foot or by paddleboard, but if you’re short on time, a guided tour on an Alster lake cruise is the way to go. Several companies offer boat tours, which typically last one hour, but Alster Touristik has some of the nicest boats, with large windows and open-air spaces. The boats leave regularly from the main pier and can be booked in advance. Most of the boat companies in Hamburg, including those that do canal and harbor tours, offer the commentary in German, so be sure to ask in advance how to get it in English.